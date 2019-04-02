Kickin' Portobello Dressing
Thanksgiving dressing is made special with portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon and cranberries.
I really enjoyed this dressing. It's a bit nontraditional for us, but I loved the sweetness of the dried fruit with the herbs, mushrooms, and chicken stock. I baked my dressing outside the bird. Thanks for a tasty recipe!
I really enjoyed this dressing. It's a bit nontraditional for us, but I loved the sweetness of the dried fruit with the herbs, mushrooms, and chicken stock. I baked my dressing outside the bird. Thanks for a tasty recipe!
It was the hit of the feast. I scaled it down for the size of our guest list. Through the years, the family has gotten smaller. Can't say enough good about it. Magnificent.
Delicious!! Could not stop eating...
