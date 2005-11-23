Southern Butter Rolls

I had lost my favorite roll recipe and decided to try these...oh my goodness this is a keeper! I have this one saved. They turned out like a picture...and so fluffy and light but yet rich buttery flavor. They were not at all heavy...feathery light. The only modifications I made were I heated my water 105-115degrees and added butter flavor shortening to that. I added it to the dry yeast, sugar, and 2 cups of flour. I then added all but the last half cup of flour blended with the salt. I had always been taught that salt can kill yeast if added directly so I never add salt until I have added some of the flour first. I use the last half cup of flour to knead into the yeast adding a little at a time because all flours differ. I only use bread flour with my bread making. By heating the liquid to between 105-115, it cut down on the kneading time tremendously...cut it in half. After the rolls came out of the oven, I immediately brushed the tops with butter using a pastry brush. They came out of the pan with ease(I use cooking spray to coat bottom and sides of pan) and everyone raved about them.

