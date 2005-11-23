Southern Butter Rolls
Light yeast rolls.
Light yeast rolls.
I had lost my favorite roll recipe and decided to try these...oh my goodness this is a keeper! I have this one saved. They turned out like a picture...and so fluffy and light but yet rich buttery flavor. They were not at all heavy...feathery light. The only modifications I made were I heated my water 105-115degrees and added butter flavor shortening to that. I added it to the dry yeast, sugar, and 2 cups of flour. I then added all but the last half cup of flour blended with the salt. I had always been taught that salt can kill yeast if added directly so I never add salt until I have added some of the flour first. I use the last half cup of flour to knead into the yeast adding a little at a time because all flours differ. I only use bread flour with my bread making. By heating the liquid to between 105-115, it cut down on the kneading time tremendously...cut it in half. After the rolls came out of the oven, I immediately brushed the tops with butter using a pastry brush. They came out of the pan with ease(I use cooking spray to coat bottom and sides of pan) and everyone raved about them.Read More
This recipe isn't bad, but not memorable. My family ate them, but didn't rave. Baking at 400 was a little too hot and made the tops very dark while the middle rolls were still gooey on the inside.Read More
These are GREAT!!! I used butter instead of shortening...they are the BEST!!!! The whole family is requesting these rolls at every meal...a tip...I use 1/3 and freeze the dough in ziploc bags(2 bags with 1/3 each)...the next 2 nights I thaw the bread for 2-2-1/2 hours form into rolls and allow to rise the second time. That way we get fresh rolls for 3 nights with one batch!! Each batch is as good as the first.
My first attempt with this recipe wasn't all that great, but my second attempt...WOW! I made my rolls a little bigger so I yielded 18 rolls instead of the 24 stated in the recipe. I used butter flavored shortening, and melted it first in a saucepan, then added the cold water to it. That made the water/shortening mixture the perfect temperature for the flour mixture. The 18 rolls turned out large and fluffy, with a great taste that didn't need any extra butter on top. My older daughter ate 3 of these large rolls and almost ignored the rest of the dinner!
I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast with the warm water (I didn't use cold water, yeast works better with warm water) and sugar for ten minutes, then I added the melted butter (which I used instead of shortening) and all the dry ingredients. I kneaded it in the Kitchen Aid with the dough hook for about five minutes or so. I set it to rise in a greased bowl on my heating pad for an hour, then formed them into rolls and plopped them into greased muffin tins (about a heaping 1/4 cup for each roll), covered them with saran wrap and set them to rise on my heating pad until they doubled. Right before baking, I lightly brushed them with a little melted butter. 400* for 12 minutes was just right for me. Decent dinner roll. NOTE: When you make this roll recipe--don't follow the instructions on letting it rise. Use warm water. Using cold water may work for others but it's never worked for me. It'll save you some wasted ingredients in the end.
What did I do wrong? The taste of these dinners rolls was pretty good, but they were dense--not light and fluffy like grandma used to make. I kneaded the dough for twenty minutes--I even timed it out. Did I use the wrong kind of yeast? What? Again, these were absolutely delicious, but something went wrong. The yeast must have been fresh. It wasn't in the cupboard for a long time; I just bought it at the store the day I made the rolls. I'm an inexperienced baker, so the outcome was probably my fault--but I don't know what I did wrong.
Oh, this is really good. Made it once with wholewheat flour and it was still very light and tasty. If you use veggie oil instead of butter - this becomes a vegan recipe.
VERY good!!!! I just added all the ingredients into my bread machine and ran the dough cycle. Then I shaped them into balls & put half on a cookie sheet and the other half in a spring form pan. Then I preheated the oven to 200, turned the oven off & put the rolls in the oven for their 45 minutes proofing. After that, I preheated to 400 and kept to regular directions. The ones in the spring form were even better we thought. Love this recipe.
really good and easy. even the kids helped make the rolls. I used a breadmaker for the kneading part.
I made these the other day and they turned out light and fluffy, and tasted so delicious! They went well with the sloppy joes I made. I only made half the recipe and shaped them into 8 rolls. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. The dough is very lovely to work with. Very soft and elastic-y. If you decide to proof the yeast, then skip the kneading for 20 minutes alltogether. The long kneading breaks down/dissolves the yeast, as heat is transfered from your hands to the dough. That's what makes this recipe so unique. If you had problems with rising, then check the expiry date on the yeast package. If it's expired then don't use it. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Maria! I'm glad to have learned a new technique for making rolls. I will definitely be making these rolls again!
What a bummer! The photos of this recipe look great, but following the directions and recipe exactly how it is written left me with non-fluffy, non-rising bread. I was skeptical adding cold water and not proofing the yeast in warm water and sugar first as most recipes require. I am not a pro bread maker, but I have made it enough so I am puzzled by this recipe's directions. :( The taste was good. :)
This is one of the best bread recipes I have ever made and tasted, beautiful!!
Made exactly as recipe states these rolls are light and airy. Lovely golden brown tops. Definitely will be my go-to for dinner rolls. Will be using another reviewers idea for wheat rolls as well. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
These looked really pretty but came out a little dense for me. Still looking for a super fluffy roll like the bakery makes....
these turned out wonderful! light and fluffy and perfect for soaking up gravy!
These are the best!! used my bread machine to do the work once done rolled and cut then placed in the oven.they are now over a week old and still great So good I use the recipe for my pizza dough Excellent for pizza crust. I am now trying this for a loaf of bread as I write. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Awesome!!!! I rolled mine in pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds. They were perfect!!!!!!
Love these. We did have to try three times before they turned out right. You have to proof the yeast in 105* water with a bit of sugar till it foams. When they did finally work it there wonderful. Making them tonight for thanksgiving tomorrow. Warm up great in the oven and my fiance even made chicken sandwiches with them. This time useing honey instead of sugar cant wait.
very good! I let my kitchen aid machine do all the kneading for me!
I was going to only give this recipe a rating of three stars, but the taste is fantastic! It's taste is similar to the rolls at Texas Road House or an excellent quality store-brought rolls. Characteristics: An Very soft and very thin crust. Extremely soft interior. Negatives: I use the "scoop and level" method for measuring flour in a recipe. I DO NOT IN ANY WAY PACK THE FLOUR. I found this dough extremely hard to knead. The remedy I used for this problem was a 15 minute "rest period" and an extra 3 tablespoons of water. Then I kneaded it for 8 minutes. I baked this dough for 13 minutes and it was perfect. I love these rolls
This is a great recipe and deserves five stars with the exception of the directions. I, like some of the others, proofed the yeast first, and in warm water with a tablespoon of the recommended sugar first. Other than that, the rolls came out great !! Wonderful job, Maria ! :)
These were amazing! I sub'd Earth Balance for the shortening and used organic sugar. They were an incredible addition to our vegan thanksgiving! Also, I let my bread machine handle the kneading/rising process since I was busy making other dishes that day. It worked like a dream!
Turned out perfectly. Used warm water as it just makes sense. I also subbed softened butter for the shortening. Brushed the tops with melted butter before baking. Baked at 375 for 15 minutes. Made 15 nice sized rolls.
Used butter instead of shortening. Wonderful aroma when baking and equally great tasting.
VERY DELICIOUS!!! I was looking for a very simple roll recipe to throw together for dinner tonight and chose this one. Followed recipe as written, only substituting butter flavored crisco for the shortening. Rolls turned out perfectly browned, with a wonderful texture- very light and fluffy. Very simple recipe to follow! I used my Kitchenaid mixer for the kneading portion.
Activated the yeast in 1/2 cup of 106 degree water & 1 teaspoon of sugar for 10 minutes. Meanwhile I melted the Crisco and stirred the sugar into it. All the sugar did not melt but that was fine. Warmed up the remaining 1 cup of water to 106. Stirred all into the dry ingr, then put the yeast mixture in last. Used my hand mixer with dough hooks for 6 minutes. 1 hour later it had risen well! Half the batch went on a sheet pan. The rest went into a muffin pan. I liked the muffin pan the best. It was uniformly brown while the sheet produced browner harder bottoms. This would make perfect bread sticks!
Tried it for the first time on Christmas Eve. They turned out perfect! Easiest recipe for rolls that I have tried, reminds me of my grandmother's when I was a kid. I would not change a thing.
Hi, it's me again! Okay, I think I found out what the problem is with this recipe. The ingredients list calls for active dry yeast(which they state has to be mixed with liquid first to activate and then you can add to recipe). but in the directions it states mix in INSTANT YEAST with the dry stuff, which you cannot really do with active dry yeast if you want it to proof right. I happened to look at the recipe again, trying to figure out what went wrong(even though it tasted like a delicious soft pretzel and not a yeast roll - so I will still do it the other way too!)and I noticed this. So, I am going to get some instant yeast, and try again and see if it comes out differently and then I'll be back to review. Again.
Really didn't do anything for me. I needed a quick and fairly easy recipe to make for Christmas Eve dinner and these seemed to fit the bill but they really weren't anything spectacular. I probably won't make them again.
Fantastic! I warmed the water with the butter flavored shortening. I also used my bread machine on the dough setting for the kneading and rising. I got 15 rolls in a 9x13 pan.Very good.
These were great. I used these buns to make sliders. Thank u
Pretty easy, pretty good. Wasn't dense like some breads easily become.
Perfect! Made them exactly as the recipe instructs and all 24 of them were gone in one night! They were eaten by everyone as snacks and we had them with homemade spaghetti...they probably would have eaten them for breakfast if there had been any left!
These were great. The only change I made was I used bread flour instead of all-purpose. Have tried other roll recipes on this site and this one I will make again. They were light and fluffy. Thanks for a great recipe.
These were good, but mine didn't really rise... probably because my kitchen was too cold. I'll try again.... I did like the flavor but I think they were too dense (again, probably because they didn't rise).
I halved the recipe and subbed in butter for the shortening. I made three long rolls for meatball subs. The rolls were very good and deliciously soft. They didn't fall apart with the meatballs, sauce, and cheese on them, although we ate our sandwiches right away. Yum!
This is by far the best bun recipe I have found on this site. They are light and so very easy to make. I will definitely be making these again. Thanks for a great recipe!
these were so yummy
GREAT! I used butter instead of shortening..and I did not have instant yeast..so I used warm water...they turned out so good..they reminded me of the rolls we used to love at the school cafeteria.
Tasty just after baking, though not quite sweet enough. Do not recommend making full batch as these biscuits are not that great the next day. Still a really easy recipe (heat the water by the way to approx. 110 degrees before using) that is hard to mess up.
Sorry, but this recipe was a disappointment. I have a couple of very fine roll recipes and I have been using them for years, but on a whim, I decided to try this one. First of all, why does it ask you to add cold water to the flour and yeast mixture? Unless you were to place the bowl in a very warm place, the yeast cannot do what it needs to do in 1 hour. But, I followed the instructions. Also, 2 and 1/2 teaspoons of salt is too much for that amount of flour. (in my opinion). After shaping them into rolls and letting them rise for 45 minutes, I baked them as instructed hoping they would rise more once they where put into the oven. They didn't. The texture was course and even though I use bread flour, the color wasn't creamy. I will slice and make croutons of them.
they yummy and light my family loves them
These we so delicious! The Boyfriend loved them so much that he requested that these be the new staple roll recipe around the house. The only alteration I did was swapping the shortening for margarine and it still turned our great. Will be making these again.
Excellent! Made these for Thanksgiving. Was told these would do my granny proud. A great traditional roll. Easy to make, delicious to eat. We buttered the tops when almost down baking for a golden crust.
I made these Southern Butter Rolls along with the Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup from this site. These are a wonderful yeasty roll.I was suprized at how well they came out.I think they are as good today as they were yesterday. Will be making again!
They were good. I quartered the recipe since I was just cooking for my small family and forgot that I should prolly watch the cooking time a little more closely so mine ended up a little over done. I also proofed my yeast with the sugar and warm water before adding it to the remaining ingredients which cuts down on the kneading time... cuz we all know how we would love to extend the time we knead... lol well anyways the flavors were there and I will most likely use this recipe in the future!
Absolutely wonderful, definitely a keeper! My husband loved it so much he said it made the taste of the steak pale in comparison (and it was a filet mignon) I followed the recipe to a T, they came out with the perfect consistence, texture and flavor and are sooooo easy to make.
just made these again and added a little extra sugar and turned the dough into cinnamon rolls! The best I've tried yet!
These were a hit at Thanksgiving! SUPER easy to make, and very tasty! I didn't change a thing!
These were the best rolls! I used butter flavor Crisco instead of plain shortening, and created a yeast "foam" separately before combining with the dry ingredients. This recipe is definitely a keeper :)
I would have given this recipe a 3.5 if i could. The texture of these rolls were perfect the best i have come across on allrecipies.com, but the flavor left something to be desired. Very blah! maybe if i would have used the butter flavored crisco instead of plain it would have been better, Just a thought.
OMG these rolls are soooo delicious and "airy"! I've been reheating them in the microwave and they are still good. I froze half the dough and plan on making cinnamon rolls this weekend. Don't see why that shouldn't work out.
These were my first attempt at baking with yeast. I followed a friend's advice and mixed the yeast and water together first, rather than putting it in the flour, etc. These turned out a little dense, which might be my fault, since I'm inexperienced with bread. And, because I had a blond moment and read two "tablespoons" rather than teaspoons for the salt, they were really salty. But that's my fault, not the recipe. I'm sure they'd taste better with someone else making them. :)
Tried to make these on Christmas morning b/c of all of the great reviews. They never rose I followed the directions I've never had any problem w/ yeast breads. And since its Christmas morning nothing is open so no bread for Christmas dinner!! You are better off to buy frozen rolls.
These were just okay to me, not great. Wonder why they are called "Southern Butter Rolls" when there is no butter included in the recipe?
Really nice soft n tasty rolls! I proofed my yeast in warm water with sugar. I used kitchen aid mixer to mix(dry ingredients n shortening) n knead (6 mins). I used 1 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of water( proofing yeast) instead). It took longer to rise for me(first proof took 1.5 hr/2nd proof 45 mins). I baked it for 12 mins at 400c. nice brown tops n soft fluffy rolls all the way thru. I did finsh them off with a brush of melted butter.
Great!!!
I was afraid The rolls would not rise after following instructions with cold water. I didn't read reviews until I had already mixed the dough. I used a stand mixer for a few minutes to knead and save me some time. (I was looking for a bread roll recipe that I could use every week without a lot of fuss.) My rolls did rise and they came out good, just not great enough to make this my recipe. I think most people used substitutions. Why are they called butter rolls if they don't have butter in the roll? -just curious. I refrigerated leftovers in a freezer bag and used them for PBJ the next day. They were okay. I followed the recipe except for using the stand mixer. Based on my experience making tortillas, you probably use cold water because you don't want the shortening to melt. But I'd say lukewarm is ok. I used cold. Also, mixing the salt and yeast together all at once was fine since it wasn't just sitting there, you mix everything and get started kneading. I did not proof my yeast (instant) and no problem.
These were good! Although I think sometime wierd happened on my end as they were not as light as I expected them to be.
I made these exactly as written. I knew they would take longer to rise as the recipe uses cold water so I made them first thing in the morning. A slow rise allows the dough time to develop more flavor. They do take a long time so plan for the first rise to take several hours. The second rise was much faster, maybe 30 to 45 minutes. My rolls baked up golden brown, moist, light and flaky. Just a perfect dinner roll! I will be using this recipe again!
Super easy, super tasty! Family loved these rolls. I paired this with a butternut squash soup and salad for a delicious dinner. Will try to make with whole wheat flour and see what happens.
i have 2 questions. i use bulk yeast what is the measure by teaspoon instead of the package..and i never can get my bread or rolls light and fluffy, mine are always heavy and tough.. am i not kneading enough or what.. please help me
I'm afraid there is a lot wrong with this recipe, starting with the instructions to add the dry yeast and COLD water to the dry ingredients. This should have been my first clue, but I hoped for the best. The instructions to "Form rolls" didn't help this beginner bread maker and I had to look it up on You Tube. There were undissolved granules of yeast all through my dough, and it didn't rise very high. The end result was a heavy, dense roll, sadly. I will be looking for another roll recipe.
Dense, doughy, and totally without flavor. Followed the directions EXACTLY. During the kneeding process the dough got stiffer and flatter and more dense - they never rose at all.
I tried this recipe and found it seriously needed a milk byproduct to get it to work properly...next time try a half cup of milk with the water and use warm water for the yeast...otherwise is just doesn't rise!
Like Kiss-the-Cook, I agree that these are good but not memorable. I did some procedure adjustments per the excellent suggestions of Tunisianswife, and the texture was light and chewy inside, just not quite enough flavor for me.
Made this with my kitchenaid and it was everything I wanted it to be! Took someone else’s advice and let the yeast sit in warm water for a while before mixing wet ingredients with dry ingredients in kitchenaid
i made 18 thinking that i would make some for dinner and then lunch the next day.... not one was left and everyone asked for more! quick tip: i didnt knead for 20 but i rise the dough in a preheated oven that i had turned off
I reviewed these rolls last year when I made them for thanksgiving, but at that time I made a few changes. This time I made them as the recipe called for and they turned out even better. The only change I stayed with was the butter flavored shortening. I made some into regular dinner rolls and some into hamburger buns. next I might try a loaf of bread. This will probably be my go to recipe for bread making. i do use this recipe for just about everything. ESPECIALLY hamburger buns. just shape them into rolls about 2/3 the size of what you want your buns to be and spray with water, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and let rise for another 45 min to an hour. I had to bake mine a little longer than the recipe called for.
This was the first time I've ever made rolls and I made them for thanksgiving and used the advice of one reviewer about melting the shortening. They came out wonderful and teasted great.
Every year our family Thanksgiving dinner is complimented by a big bag of rolls from a warehouse club. This has got to stop, but I thought I was powerless to help, since it's out of state for us and there's no kitchen space available at our destination. On a whim I made a batch of these and hid a few in a Ziploc bag. Of course my husband loved them when they were fresh, but I just fed him one that was about 36 hours old....and he still loved it! In my ideal world I would be serving rolls fresh from the oven to impress the family at Thanksgiving, but since that is impossible, I believe I am going to bake these at home and bring them along. Friends don't let friends eat dry hard bread with a holiday meal, right? The only slight change I made was to use warm water for my yeast instead of cool water. And I use Butter Flavored Crisco shortening. That's my 'secret ingredient' for a lot of my baking. Thanks for a simple and fantastic recipe!
Good, very basic recipe.
Great recipe. What helped the most was the suggestions made by TUNISIANSWIFE
Delicious! I have NEVER made homemade bread before and these turned out fabulous! My picky little guys ate them like hot donuts!
Light, fluffy, delicious!
My kids loved this rolls and I will definitely make them again.
Fabulous! These rolls are Wonderful!! They bake up nicely light and very fluffy!! doesnt get any easier then these! Love Them!!!
I made these as the recipe is written and will make these again and again. I have been looking for a new good recipe for dinner rolls and this is it!
This was another recipe I really wanted to like, and maybe need to give it another try, as another reviewer here suggested. It got such fantastic reviews, and I followed the recipe to a "T", but ultimately the rolls were dry and hard. Decent flavor, sub-par texture. I wanted the light, fluffy texture most others were raving about! Any suggestions would be most appreciated...
Made these following directions as stated. 20 minutes of kneading is defiantly a workout but it was worth it in the end. These were very delicious, light, fluffy and pleased the hubby. I will be making these again.
Just an ordinary dinner roll, don't see what is so specail about them. With a little bit of extra spices and some butter on them I think they would be much better. Maybe some italian seasonings an some parm cheese would be nice.
Excellent recipe! These came out delicious and big enough to use as hamburger buns. Highly recommended.
Very nice, very light, almost flaky. I used the bread machine for the mixing and resting. (As with other reviewers, I used warmed water rather than cold) I then used unsalted butter and about 1 tsp and a half salt. Used bread machine yeast (1 TBSP plus 1 TSP) so only required rising once they were made into buns. Baked at 375 F for 12 minutes. Delicious results! Thank you!
Really good and easy. Even good the next day.
made these rolls for the first time today.. easy and delicious.. family loves them.
I did not having any shortening so I used butter and I placed these in a muffin pan and they came out perfect!! Thank you for this recipe.
First time I made this recipe I got an OK result but I tried it a second time with 1 and 3/4 cups of warm water instead and WOW. Now the family has me making these almost weeky.
Awesome! I made mine slightly more dense because I skipped the shortening completely and subbed for 1/4 cup of canola oil... the shortening is not healthy enough for us and the canola oil worked out fine. I also baked for 12 minutes on 350 and they were completely done.. maybe my oven is just quick. I brushed the top of the rolls with margarine. Very good!
These are very simple to make and turn out great every time. I mixed them in my kitchen aid stand mixer which cut down on time some. Tried once using warm water like some other reviewers suggested and they didn't turn out as well. Follow the directions as stated and they are delish! Can't keep the kids out of them. We like to sprinkle a little thyme on them before we bake them.
These rise very well, provided you warm up the water, and mix it with the yeast and sugar and then let it sit for 10mins before adding the other ingredients. I kneaded for only 15mins, since the dough was already quite springy by then. Also, I didn't need to add the required amount of flour... I used less 1/2 cup or so. 0_o I added a bit more oil, but these should be eaten in like... 3 days.
I substituted the water with condensed milk. I also proofed my yeast. These rolls came out super flufffy.
These were wonderful. I made the dough in my bread machine and then made them into rolls, let rise for 30 minutes and baked according to directions. My family devoured them!
Oh, my, my, my, my. Tender flaky bits of heaven. You gotta try these.
This recipe was okay, but nothing to rave about.
I made these with Christmas dinner and they all disappeared. Thank you for the recipe
These are my favourite rolls recipe
Will cut down salt to 2 1/4 tsp. next time.
I was shocked to see that there was no butter in the recipe. I tried it anyway and had to buy shortening because I don't cook with it. The recipe was easy to make. The dough was easy to work with and the rolls came out great (I think this could be a good recipe for a soft bun too). Next time I'll try a different technique for forming the rolls . I pulled some dough and rolled it between my palms to form each roll. The finished roll wasn't as smooth and pretty as I would have liked.
