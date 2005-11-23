Southern Butter Rolls

Light yeast rolls.

By Maria Magee

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 rolls
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together flour, sugar, salt, and instant yeast in a bowl. Add shortening and mix well. Mix in water.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead by hand for 20 minutes, or by machine for 12 to 14 minutes. Toss dough with vegetable oil in a bowl; cover the bowl and let proof for 1 hour.

  • Form dough into 24 rounds, and place on a greased baking tray. Cover and let proof for 45 minutes more.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 12 to 14 minutes.

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 3g; sodium 243.5mg. Full Nutrition
