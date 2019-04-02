Simple Ranchy Breaded Fish Fillets

4.2
445 Ratings
  • 5 226
  • 4 133
  • 3 56
  • 2 21
  • 1 9

This breaded fish recipe is a simple, everyday family meal. My entire family, including my 18-month-old, loves this tasty, simple fish dish. Delicious!

Recipe by CHEEREEO

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bread crumbs in a bowl. In a shallow dish, mix dressing mix and oil to form a paste. Coat tilapia fillets with the paste, then dredge in bread crumbs to lightly coat.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Place fillets in the skillet, and cook 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 47.2mg; sodium 950.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/06/2022