Simple Ranchy Breaded Fish Fillets
This breaded fish recipe is a simple, everyday family meal. My entire family, including my 18-month-old, loves this tasty, simple fish dish. Delicious!
This breaded fish recipe is a simple, everyday family meal. My entire family, including my 18-month-old, loves this tasty, simple fish dish. Delicious!
This recipe was fantastic! I took the advice of a few others and changed it a little bit though. I dredged the fish in flour, then egg whites, then the breading mixture (bread crumbs & ranch mix only). And instead of frying it, I sprayed a baking dish with Pam and baked it. It turned out wonderfully. My boyfriend even rated it top 5 meals I've ever made!Read More
Unlike other reviewers, my breaded fillets were not at all crunchy. We also found it much too salty. We ended up scraping quite a lot of the breading off which was a shame as the first few bites were great. Thanks anyway.Read More
This recipe was fantastic! I took the advice of a few others and changed it a little bit though. I dredged the fish in flour, then egg whites, then the breading mixture (bread crumbs & ranch mix only). And instead of frying it, I sprayed a baking dish with Pam and baked it. It turned out wonderfully. My boyfriend even rated it top 5 meals I've ever made!
This was SOOO GOOD! And very easy and quick to make! The only thing I did differently was to bake it instead of frying. I baked at 400 for 25 minutes. The edges were a little too done so next time I'll only cook it for about 20 minutes. Oh and don't forget to coat your baking dish or it will stick. :) Definitely a keeper!
You know, we liked these, but I can't give them five stars. I used about 3/4 of the ranch dressing package, and it was pretty strong; I was using flounder, which is maybe the mildest fish in the entire world, so that might have contributed, but I couldn't imagine using the whole package. I like the ranch breading idea, but I think next time I might try a different method - maybe people who are dredging the fish in milk first have the right idea. My oil-and-dressing mix never came close to anything like a "paste" (again, I didn't use the whole packet) and I didn't have enough for all of my fish. Anyway, though, good flavor - particularly for people who don't like fish. I baked at 375 for 10 minutes. Edit: I tried it again with tilapia, baked at 375 for 10 minutes. This time I mixed the dressing mix with the breadcrumbs and lightly brushed the filets with olive oil - delicious! Just the right amount of tang. I'm upping my review to 5 stars. Thanks! EDIT AGAIN: just printed out a copy of this to give to somebody else, and realized that I don't actually follow this recipe at all. My version is 5 stars, but I'm sending this one back to 4.
I just tried this recipe as a quick dinner tonight. I was alarmed at the sodium level, so I altered the recipe a bit. I used 1 cup of finely crushed corn flake cereal instead of seasoned bread crumbs. Instead of making a paste, I did a flour and egg wash prior to dipping in the corn flake/ranch mix, then I baked at 425 for about 20 minutes until crunchy. The kids liked this "good crunchy" fish. Overall, I'd make this again.
Unlike other reviewers, my breaded fillets were not at all crunchy. We also found it much too salty. We ended up scraping quite a lot of the breading off which was a shame as the first few bites were great. Thanks anyway.
Very good. I used olive oil with ranch powder and crushed Ritz crackers. Turned out great. Husband is not big fish eater, but told me to do this again!
I haven't tried this recipe yet, but after reading most of the reviews, I will use low fat buttermilk instead of egg or oil. Not only will it enhance the ranch dressing it will be lower in fat. I know w/o trying this will be an excellent fish recipe. If I change my mind I will retract my review. I always use b'milk instead of egg for my recipes. I don't like the egg taste on my chicken or fish.
The first time we had this type of fish, my hubby destroyed it. So I was scared to try it again but we have soo much of it. I decided to try something myself. I found this recipe and it was great. I baked it instead of frying. I baked it at 425 for 20 minutes. Flipping it over and baking 20 more minutes. it was GREAT, everyone loved this fish.
If your eating for bulk sake then this is it. Eating to live and Living to Eat
Pretty good! I used a few changes as per some other reviews - dredged in flour, then dipped in egg, and then into the breadcrumb/ranch dressing mix mixture, and then fried in olive oil just because it was quickest. Next time I'll try baking it in the oven. We didn't find it overly salty, and my husband is usually very salt sensitive.
i used ranch dressing instead of dry ranch mix and i mixed italian dressing with plain bread crumbs it was so delicious i will be making this again
Very good WITH one modification---go EASY on the ranch! That stuff is super-salty and can ruin the dish if you aren't careful. 1/2 of the package is plenty of ranch for 4 people.
I made this recipe exactly as written here. While the taste was excellent, I found the breading to be flaky, and it basically fell off of the fish as I cooked it. Next time, I may try to flour the fish, or bake it instead of using a skillet. I will make it again, though! I wouldn't change the flavor at all!
Yummy!!! Great recipe for a new taste!!! Thanks!!
My family does not eat fish on a normal basis, but I decided to try this out during lent. I baked it on 375 for about 25-30 minutes and ended up having rave reviews. I now alternate between baking and frying...either way it is highly requested year-round by my husband and even my in-laws!
I liked the concept of this recipe, but wasn't completely sold on the recipe as is... so I made a few changes to suit my tastes. First and foremost, I highly recommend soaking the fillets in a shallow dish of milk for 20 minutes. (If your fillets are fresh and not frozen, do so in the fridge). This will eliminate the dreaded fishy taste that Tilapia especially tends to have. I opted to bake mine, so I preheated the oven to 425. I too decided to just mix the bread crumbs and ranch seasoning together, as well as some parmesan cheese and a dash of dried dill. It seemed a bit excessive to use the entire packet of ranch seasoning, so i just sprinkled it liberally over my bread crumbs until it just looked like the right amount. I had plenty of seasoning left over. After removing the fillets from the milk, i gave them an egg wash, and then dredged them into the breading mixture. I baked them for 20 or 25 minutes on a lightly greased baking sheet, flipping half way through. They cooked beautifully this way and had a nice crispy crust (without all of the extra calories of frying), and the flavor was good. I couldn't taste the dill that I had added, but I would imagine that a bit of fresh dill could have done the trick... or it could be used in mayonaise with some lemon for a dipping sauce or to spread on bread for a fish sandwich. As is, I would rate this recipe with 3 1/2 stars.
Excellent and Easy! I followed the recipe as written and it was great! This is a very simple and delicious way to add more fish to my family's diet.
This recipe was okay. I baked the fish instead of frying it, but my husband and I both thought that it was very salty. Probably won't make it again, but it was okay for something different.
This had a good flavor, but I think a whole package of the dressing mix was a bit much for just two pieces of fish.
This is a staple in our house! A great twist on good ol' breaded fish!!! (I too, bake it... and a spritz of lemon juice always makes it even better!)
OMG this is the absolute best tilapia recipe I have ever tried!! I see alot of ppl saying it was too salty but Im going to have to disagree with those ppl who are obviously not wearing they're reading glasses when measuring. Oh and ppl saying there is too much of a fishy taste well you are dealing with fish duh and the recipe says nothing about there not being a fishy taste however you can soak the fish in salt water and the taste will vanish. Loved it!!
Great! Though we used milk instead of egg and just mixed the ranch with panko breadcrumbs.
This recipe is excellent with pork chops too!
Great recipe! no need to change anything.
So, I changed basically everything about this recipe, but we love it. I mix half cheese crackers, half saltines with the ranch seasoning and coat the fish with the dry mix. It is crunchy and delicious!
This was some of the best fish I've had! I did make some changes, but only because it's what I had on hand. I left out the oil and butter because I baked the fish at 400 for about 20 minutes flipping it half way through. I soaked my fish (tilapia) in milk for about 10-15 minutes, dipped them in Kraft Ranch salad dressing, then breaded them with the seasoned bread crumbs. I sprayed my pan with nonstick spray so it wouldn't stick. It came out wonderfully. My husband rated it a 9 out of 10! I will definitely be making this again, thank you for sharing.
My 4 year old loved them!
The whole family loved this recipe. I changed it just a bit. I dredged it in egg first, then coated it in the combined bread crumbs and ranch seasoning mix. Will definitely keep this one! A great way to get the family to eat more fish.
This is really quick, easy, and delicious! My whole family, 7yo and 4yo included, love this.
I always make the recipe exactly as is the first time. With some tweaking, this will be five stars! As it is good but it can get better. The ranch paste is too concentrated and will be better if the dressing is mixed in the bread crumbs. Also the coating did not stick and fell apart a bit in the pan. Because of this, it does need some type of milk mixture to make it stick. I liked pan sautéing the fish as I have a bad lick with timing when I bake fish. I feel like I get it to a perfect doneness in the pan but not in the oven. Because of the oil in the paste, it needs little butter in the pan.
We couldn't eat this. We had to scrap off the breading. It was so salty! Will not make again.
Didn't mess with eggs/milk as others suggested. (That takes the "simple" out of this recipe ;). I didn't have the Italian bread crumbs, so I used plain Planko bread crumbs and tossed in a little oregano, basil, rosemary and cajun seasoning...just a couple shakes of each...very forgiving). Very good, very easy. Will do again!
wow, what a quick way to make some fish taste yummy! loved it.
I mixed the dry ranch dressing with about 3 to 4 tablespoons of olive oil, making a dip versus a paste; then dipped the fish (4 pieces of Tilapia) in the oil and rolled in the Italian bread crumbs. I baked the fish at 375 for 20 minutes and broiled on high for 2 - 3 minutes to get a crisy coating. Turned our absolutely wonderful!
This is an excellent recipe. I used homemade Italian breadcrumbs. I'm not a big fish eater but this was delicious.
I have made this a couple times now, once with crushed Ritz crackers and once with breadcrumbs. I like it with the Ritz better, but it's great either way. I dredge my fish in buttermilk and then dip in the breadcrumb/ranch mix, so no paste mixture for me. I also bake at 400 for about 20 minutes. My son, who "hates" fish will eat these if I cut them in strips and call them fish sticks! Nice!
good but very salty. This is most likely my fault as they were out of the ranch dressing packets and so I had to use a ranch DIP packet. Will try again with a dressing packet.
This recipe is wonderful!!! Keep in mind it is for FRIED fish - you can use olive or canola oil to keep the calorie/fat count down if you like. Otherwise, it is perfect AS IS. The ingredients are just right for 4 small to medium tilapia fillets. The fillets were moist and tasty. I'd highly recommend this recipe. (You could bake it, but I would still drizzle a little oil on both sides of the fish after breading to give a nice crunch.)
I've been making this for the last year and a half - probably at least ten times. At first I followed the directions exactly, but they were a bit greasy, although very tasty. I've experimented with different reviewers tips and tonight it was delicious perfection! Mix about 3/4 of the ranch packet with the bread crumbs. Dip the fish in a bit of whisked egg, then into the bread crumbs. I did exactly 5 minutes on each side and it was perfect - the best texture it ever had.
OMG! I loved this fish! So did my family. It has a taste sorta like fish sticks. VERY kid friendly and good if you want something that tastes like its bad for you. I added the ranch to whole wheat bread crumbs with a lil Tony's, spread some mayo on the fish and dipped in the bread crumbs and cooked on a cookie sheet greased with butter. I am sure the origianal way will be just as good. Will make again often.
Too salty!
This was super easy! Which I love, but the flavor was a little off. The ranch was overpowering. I might try this again using less Ranch and maybe adding some garlic.
you need to flour the filets first before you coat them, so the egg mixture can stick. Pretty good, very easy weeknight meal.
So excellent---great reviews from my husband and 2 year old asked for second helping!!! I used ranch dressing instead of ranch packet and oil. Also baked at 350 for about 30 min.
Thumbs up from all my family! I made one change -- didn't have any ranch mix so I coated the fish in bottled ranch dressing then dredged them in the italian bread crumbs. Came out perfectly!
It was absolutely terrible, it was far too salty and the taste was overpowering. Not for somebody who shouldn't use salt.
Great flavor, but I mix the ranch seasoning with the breadcrumbs instead of making a paste which I found was hard to work with, and flavored the fish unevenly. I coated the fish with the crumb mixture and just frying it in the oil over medium heat. No extra oil needed.
Followed recipe and it worked out very nicely and my wife liked it a lot.
We really enjoyed this made with Red Snapper since that's what we had at home. Of course I made a few changes...first off after reading other reviews I decided to half the ranch packet, I also decided to not try to make a paste so I mixed the dry ranch into the breadcrumbs and added some parmesan cheese to this also. I used a wet mixture of butter and milk with egg to dredge the fish in then coated with the breadcrumb mixture. Then, like other reviewers, I baked this for about 25-35 minutes. Just make sure to grease your dish or the fish will stick. My boyfriend loved this and he is not a big fish eater. I can not imagine using the entire packet of ranch unless you doubled the fish. Ours was very flavorful with only half a packet...no need to salt this dish!
I personally found the ranch part a bit overpowering, but my husband liked it a lot. I might try a bit less ranch next time and add more red pepper for him.
I followed the recipe exactly and it is good as is. I do agree with all the other reviewers who said it is VERY salty, the coating does not adhere very well, and there was a fishy taste to these. I will try the flour, egg, panko version next time. I have read that you can soak your fish in milk to remove the fishy taste, but I've never tried it.
Not the best recipe I have tried for talapia....maybe it was the ranch seasoning...the fish tasted, well, sour. My kids who love fish did not like this one.
used suggestion #2, baked @375 for 15min, used flour,egg,bread crumb mix . was really good ! wolud like to try as is, EXCEPT to bake it.
this is a HUGE hit in my house. Even my 14 month old loves it!
AWESOME!!I made this dish for my husband and I and it was soooo good!! My husband admitted that it was probably the best fish he had ever had. Love it and will definately be making this again soon!!
Delicious. I took the suggestion of other reviewers...used flour and egg wash and then put fish in the mixture of breading, ranch, and red pepper flakes. This dish is definately going in the rotation.
Great flavor - I use Swai Fish, added some grated parm cheese in to the breading mix and also baked, per some other suggestions. Was a tad salty but still good. Served over cous cous and with a side of mixed veggies!
I made this tilapia recipe tonight and my husband, who is not a big fish fan, loved it. The only variation I made in the recipe was not to use a pre-made ranch dressing packet. I found a ranch dressing recipe on allrecipes and mixed the dry ingredients only. I made the paste using the entire ranch dressing mixture with the the same amount of oil that is in tilapia recipe. Very flavorful!!
This recipe sounded so good that i ran out and bought the ingredients.Wanted to try it myself(before serving the family) thank god i did,it was the worst fish i've ever made.Bread crumbs dont stay on well,and way to much salt from the ranch.I'll go back to the old way
I loved the concept of this recipe, but took the advice of others and simply coated the talapia in flour, egg, then the bread crumbs and ranch seasoning mix. Then 'fried' the talapia in a about a 1/2 tbsp of butter per filet. Excellent flavor and texture, definitely a repeat for me and my husband. I only gave it 4 stars because I didn't follow the recipe exactly.
Excellent!! I love fish but my family doesn't care for it; but they RAVED over this one! Thanks so much for sharing this delicious recipe!
Delicious! I used olive oil in place of vegetable oil because it's what I had handy. Yummy, yummy!
Excellent. I altered the recipe only by using frozen fillets (unthawed)and baking them for 20 minutes at 425. The fish turned out excellent, my husband loved it, my picky kid ate it and asked for seconds. I did not find it too salty. We will be adding this to our regular rotation
This was pretty good. I liked the tang from the ranch dressing mix. To save a few calories, I baked these at 375 for 15 minutes.
I don't eat a lot of fish but I can say this was pretty good. My guy cooked the fish and a lot of the crust came off and it was pretty salty. Overall good!
This was great. We used Basa fillets and floured and egged the fish before putting in the bread crumb and seasoning mix. Baked at 400 for 20 minutes.
delicious!! i didn't change a thing :)
I made these the other night and my family loved it. I used Olive Oil instead of Vegetable oil to mix with the Ranch. I used the whole 1oz packet of ranch mix and it was just enough paste for 3 nice sized Talipia filets. The only other tweak I made was to mix Panko with the Italian bread crumbs. I decided to treat my family and actually fried the filets. I am definitely making this again, but will bake if it becomes a more frequent meal. Thank-you for the recipe!
This was easy. I made it as written. Next time I will use 1/2 of the Ranch dressing mix. Everyone agreed it was "okay" and a do again, but nothing to rave about. I will probably play with spices and incorporate other reviewers suggestion and I will bake rather than fry it.
Delicious! I used olive oil in place of vegetable oil because it's what I had handy. Yummy, yummy!
Good, simple, and fast.
Just got done eating this and had to write a review. My wife, daughter, and I loved it. (daughter doesnt even like fish) Prepared it as directed. The only thing I would do differently is lightly flour the fish before dipping into the oil mixture. The breading didn't stick as well to the fish as I would have liked. I think next time I might try this with chicken breast.
Great flavor, can taste the ranch mix, though my kids all thought it tasted like sour cream & onion potato chips--didn't tell them otherwise because they HATE ranch! My husband doesn't like fish & I've been searching for fish recipes that he'll eat. This is only the 2nd recipe I've found that was successful with not only my husband, but the kids as well! Great!
I stuck to the spirit of the recipe, but did change around a few things. First I dipped the fish in an egg wash, then I dredged it in the mixture of crumbs and dry ranch mix - I didn't make the paste or use the oil. I baked the fish instead of pan frying it. I thought it tasted pretty good. Was a different but yummy flavor to the fish.
I'm watching my weight and so i decided to bake it and it turned out very plain. maybe cooking it over skillet would have been better but it doesn't seem as healthy.
I baked the fish at 375 for about 30 minutes (I prefer baking over frying). I also listened to other reviewers' advice and cut out some of the dressing mix. I don't what happened, but my fish turned out to be a little too breaded- and somehow I still had a lot of the breading mix left over. Because I realized I was going to have a breading issue after the fish were already in the oven, so I whipped up a little sauce in hopes of covering up some of the breading taste. I used a little butter, lime juice, white wine, and minced garlic and let it boil down. While the fish was pretty tasty (sans my breading error) on its own, the sauce made it so much tastier!
I'm not sure what it is about the ranch (I'm assuming it's the ranch), but it makes this meal taste like summer to me. Would be amazing for a nice summer night with a glass of wine and some good friends.
I tried this as the recipe stated the first time and felt it needed some improvement. After ready the reviews of others, I chose to dredge the fillets in flour and egg first. I also mixed the Italian breadcrumbs with two Ranch packets in one bowl, and completely omited the olive oil. This instantly became a 5 star meal that everyone enjoyed.
This was really good and really easy. We made it exactly as the directions said. We'll make this again for sure!
I used other reviews' advice, and dredged in flour and egg, and then a mix of ranch and bread crumbs. Baked for 14 min at 425, turning once. I am not the best at frying fish. So good, and my kids, ages 8, 4 and 2, LOVED it. That says a lot! I think that next time, I may try melting shredded cheese on top at the end of the baking. This is a keeper!
This was ok. I used half a pack of ranch & it tasted a bit salty...also, it tasted like there was something missing but not sure what. I don't think I'll be making this dish again...
This recipe was very easy although I changed it some. I dipped the filets in ranch salad dressing and then coated them with Italian seasoned bread crumbs. I then pan fried the fish in a little butter. The taste was excellent! Thanks for the idea of using ranch dressing. We will definitely make this again.
Easy recipe. Turn's out great.
Family thought it was delicious! And so easy!!
followed exactly EXCEPT I added some olive oil to the butter in the pan. My kids and hubby said at least ten times how much they loved it. thanks for such an easy recipe!!
Great. Dipped in milk; didn't work. Dipped in egg; worked great. Used 1/2 packet of ranch. Could have used a touch more flavor.
Tasty! I also baked mine at 400 for 15..ish minutes, turned out great! Thanks bunches!
Salty - Always good.
This recipe was so good even my 12 month old ate it. It was tasty, moist and nice and crunchy. An exellent combination of flavor and texture.
Very easy and tasty recipe
Very simple and super delicious! I had some leftovers and threw it on a spinach salad with mushrooms and tomatoes the next day!
I have made this recipe many times and my husband and I love it. We make it as written and don’t change a thing. I serve it with rice and pea salad. Can’t wait to have it tonight.
This was great and really quick to cook. Small amount of ingredients was great. No salt needs to be added because you get that from the butter.....I LOVE IT!
Both of my daughters ate this, so this gets 5 stars from me!!!! I haven't had much luck with coating anything in bread crumbs so I decided to try panko bread crumbs and it was great!! I didn't have a dry ranch dressing packet so I used the recipe on this site for the dry ranch dressing and that worked out great. I coated my fish in melted butter then the panko bread crumbs with the ranch seasoning mixed in. Then pan fried them in olive oil... Very good will make again. Oh I cut the kids into strips before coating and they liked them like that, they thought they were fish sticks!!
my kids who are fussy over fish could not devour these fast enough. delicious!
This was quite good. I used it as a base recipe and oven fried walleye filets. I dipped the filets in buttermilk instead of oil and dredged them in the bread crumb/ranch mixture (I added a little grated parmesan cheese too) I am sure I will make this again, and pretty tasty crispy way to make fish!
I made this last night for supper. It was quick and easy and absolutely delicious. I did not have seasoned bread crumbs only plain, but my husband and I enjoyed every last bite! Thank you.
We liked this recipe. I gave it a 4 only because I altered the recipe. Instead of making the paste I added the ranch dressing (buttermilk flavored)to plan bread crumbs dredged the fish in egg then fried in olive oil. Used pollack as the fish will try with chicken breast. Thanks for the recipe
I made this recipe as directed, my husband loved it. I don't usually fry my fish because of the calorie intake but it was awesome! Thanks for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections