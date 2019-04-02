Simple Ranchy Breaded Fish Fillets

I liked the concept of this recipe, but wasn't completely sold on the recipe as is... so I made a few changes to suit my tastes. First and foremost, I highly recommend soaking the fillets in a shallow dish of milk for 20 minutes. (If your fillets are fresh and not frozen, do so in the fridge). This will eliminate the dreaded fishy taste that Tilapia especially tends to have. I opted to bake mine, so I preheated the oven to 425. I too decided to just mix the bread crumbs and ranch seasoning together, as well as some parmesan cheese and a dash of dried dill. It seemed a bit excessive to use the entire packet of ranch seasoning, so i just sprinkled it liberally over my bread crumbs until it just looked like the right amount. I had plenty of seasoning left over. After removing the fillets from the milk, i gave them an egg wash, and then dredged them into the breading mixture. I baked them for 20 or 25 minutes on a lightly greased baking sheet, flipping half way through. They cooked beautifully this way and had a nice crispy crust (without all of the extra calories of frying), and the flavor was good. I couldn't taste the dill that I had added, but I would imagine that a bit of fresh dill could have done the trick... or it could be used in mayonaise with some lemon for a dipping sauce or to spread on bread for a fish sandwich. As is, I would rate this recipe with 3 1/2 stars.