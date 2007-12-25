Fondue Bread

Absolutely wonderful! It was a huge hit at the holiday party I brought it to. However I think 2 lbs. of cheese is WAY too much. I used one pound this time making it but I think I could even go with 1/2-3/4 lb. next time. It was not too hard to make!
Wonderful flavor but slightly bland. Next time I will place slices of ham on top of the cheese before rolling. Also be sure you place a cookie sheet under the cake pan as the cheese oozed out of mine.
This bread is delicious. I used 1 lb of muenster and that was plenty for my cheese-loving family. Leftover slices were heat in the microwave for 30s to make yummy and melty.
I have been making this bread for years, and I love it. It is a hit at pot lucks, too. 1) I think it should be credited, it is from the Good Housekeeping Cookbook, mine was published in 1980. 2) I use butter rather than margarine 3) Heat the milk and butter to 120-130 degrees. "Very warm" is not descriptive enough. An electronic temperature probe is excellent, it alarms when the temperature is reached so I don't have to stand there and watch it. 4) I too have tried 2 pounds of cheese and found it too much. I use 1 pound. 5) My recipe gives the oven temp as 375 degrees for one hour.
This was absolutely fantastic! Perfect for those holiday buffets! I've taken it to two christmas parties now and it's been a hit both times!
What an incredible tasting dish. We absolutely loved it! This recipe was very east to make and makes a huge loaf and will feed plenty of people. We served it with marinara sauce as a dip. What a great idea serving this for holiday parties. We will definetly make this recipe again!
All of you should thank Lisa for this recipe. I also use it for holiday potlucks or parties otherwise I would just consume the entire thing myself!
Delicioso! I made this with half the amount of cheese and it was still wonderfully cheesy. I also added some hot pepper flakes to the cheese/egg mixture for some added flavor!...if you like spice, this is a delicious addition. I also made this recipe a second time with shredded mozzarella cheese with added garlic and italian herbs...so good with italian food!
We did not care for this recipe. My kids love "stuffed crust" pizza and I was hoping for something similar but did not achieve it. It was very "doughy" tasting and I had a hard time getting the cheese to stay on the dough while rolling (I only used 1lb. cheese/which may be why it was more dough than cheese but I cannot imagine having to fit 2lbs. of shredded cheese inside the dough).