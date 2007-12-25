Fondue Bread

Rating: 4.66 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

You'll be glad you put the effort into this recipe when you get a ring-shaped bread loaf filled with Muenster cheese.

By Lisa Russell

Servings:
20
Yield:
1 - 9 inch ring
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat milk and butter or margarine over low heat until very warm.

  • Combine sugar, salt, yeast, and 1 cup of flour in a large bowl. Stir in hot milk mixture, and beat with mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Beat in 1 more cup of flour, and continue beating for 2 more minutes. With a wooden spoon, stir in enough flour (about 2 cups) to make a soft dough.

  • Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for about 10 minutes, adding more flour as necessary. Cover dough with bowl, and let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, shred muenster cheese. Combine with 1 egg and 1 egg yolk.

  • On a lightly floured surface and with a floured rolling pin, roll dough into a 24 x 6 inch rectangle. Spoon the cheese mixture into a log shape lengthwise along the dough. Fold the dough over the cheese making a 1 inch overlap, and pinch seam to seal. In a greased 9 inch round cake pan, place roll, seam side down, to make a ring. Overlap the ends, and pinch to seal. Cover with a towel. Let rest 10 minutes.

  • Brush loaf with egg white, and garnish with blanched almonds, if desired. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, until loaf sounds hollow when tapped. Remove bread from pan immediately. Cool for 15 minutes before slicing into wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 64.1mg; sodium 582.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

GYMSTARA
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2007
Absolutely wonderful! It was a huge hit at the holiday party I brought it to. However I think 2 lbs. of cheese is WAY too much. I used one pound this time making it but I think I could even go with 1/2-3/4 lb. next time. It was not too hard to make! Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

GAYLEREYNOLDS
Rating: 2 stars
12/11/2005
We did not care for this recipe. My kids love "stuffed crust" pizza and I was hoping for something similar but did not achieve it. It was very "doughy" tasting and I had a hard time getting the cheese to stay on the dough while rolling (I only used 1lb. cheese/which may be why it was more dough than cheese but I cannot imagine having to fit 2lbs. of shredded cheese inside the dough). Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kathryn Fox
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2004
Wonderful flavor but slightly bland. Next time I will place slices of ham on top of the cheese before rolling. Also be sure you place a cookie sheet under the cake pan as the cheese oozed out of mine. Read More
Helpful
(11)
schmerna
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2008
This bread is delicious. I used 1 lb of muenster and that was plenty for my cheese-loving family. Leftover slices were heat in the microwave for 30s to make yummy and melty. Read More
Helpful
(10)
greykitty
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2011
I have been making this bread for years, and I love it. It is a hit at pot lucks, too. 1) I think it should be credited, it is from the Good Housekeeping Cookbook, mine was published in 1980. 2) I use butter rather than margarine 3) Heat the milk and butter to 120-130 degrees. "Very warm" is not descriptive enough. An electronic temperature probe is excellent, it alarms when the temperature is reached so I don't have to stand there and watch it. 4) I too have tried 2 pounds of cheese and found it too much. I use 1 pound. 5) My recipe gives the oven temp as 375 degrees for one hour. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Blue
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2003
This was absolutely fantastic! Perfect for those holiday buffets! I've taken it to two christmas parties now and it's been a hit both times! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Anna Diederich
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2004
What an incredible tasting dish. We absolutely loved it! This recipe was very east to make and makes a huge loaf and will feed plenty of people. We served it with marinara sauce as a dip. What a great idea serving this for holiday parties. We will definetly make this recipe again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
LAURELP52
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2004
All of you should thank Lisa for this recipe. I also use it for holiday potlucks or parties otherwise I would just consume the entire thing myself! Read More
Helpful
(5)
JessLuoma
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2011
Delicioso! I made this with half the amount of cheese and it was still wonderfully cheesy. I also added some hot pepper flakes to the cheese/egg mixture for some added flavor!...if you like spice, this is a delicious addition. I also made this recipe a second time with shredded mozzarella cheese with added garlic and italian herbs...so good with italian food! Read More
Helpful
(5)
