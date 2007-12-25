Fondue Bread

1 of 35

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely wonderful! It was a huge hit at the holiday party I brought it to. However I think 2 lbs. of cheese is WAY too much. I used one pound this time making it but I think I could even go with 1/2-3/4 lb. next time. It was not too hard to make! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Wonderful flavor but slightly bland. Next time I will place slices of ham on top of the cheese before rolling. Also be sure you place a cookie sheet under the cake pan as the cheese oozed out of mine. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This bread is delicious. I used 1 lb of muenster and that was plenty for my cheese-loving family. Leftover slices were heat in the microwave for 30s to make yummy and melty. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this bread for years, and I love it. It is a hit at pot lucks, too. 1) I think it should be credited, it is from the Good Housekeeping Cookbook, mine was published in 1980. 2) I use butter rather than margarine 3) Heat the milk and butter to 120-130 degrees. "Very warm" is not descriptive enough. An electronic temperature probe is excellent, it alarms when the temperature is reached so I don't have to stand there and watch it. 4) I too have tried 2 pounds of cheese and found it too much. I use 1 pound. 5) My recipe gives the oven temp as 375 degrees for one hour. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely fantastic! Perfect for those holiday buffets! I've taken it to two christmas parties now and it's been a hit both times! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars What an incredible tasting dish. We absolutely loved it! This recipe was very east to make and makes a huge loaf and will feed plenty of people. We served it with marinara sauce as a dip. What a great idea serving this for holiday parties. We will definetly make this recipe again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars All of you should thank Lisa for this recipe. I also use it for holiday potlucks or parties otherwise I would just consume the entire thing myself! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Delicioso! I made this with half the amount of cheese and it was still wonderfully cheesy. I also added some hot pepper flakes to the cheese/egg mixture for some added flavor!...if you like spice, this is a delicious addition. I also made this recipe a second time with shredded mozzarella cheese with added garlic and italian herbs...so good with italian food! Helpful (5)