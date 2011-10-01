Bread Pudding with Lemon Sauce I

This recipe includes directions for making lemon sauce, a perfect complement to a spicy bread pudding.

Recipe by Linda

Recipe Summary

Servings:
15
Yield:
1 8x11 inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray an 8x11 inch casserole with nonstick spray.

  • In a large bowl, combine bread cubes, 1 cup sugar, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix in raisins, if desired.

  • In another bowl, blend milk, melted butter, and eggs. Add wet ingredients to dry, and mix together without turning bread mixture into mush. Pour mixture into prepared casserole dish.

  • Place casserole dish into a larger baking pan. Pour hot water into baking pan about 1/3 up the side of the casserole dish, creating a water bath. Bake for 45 minutes.

  • In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup sugar, cornstarch, 1 cup hot water, 2 tablespoons butter, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Cook on medium heat until bubbling and thickened. Stir constantly to avoid scorching. Serve with bread pudding.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 75.1mg; sodium 258.6mg. Full Nutrition
