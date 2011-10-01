Bread Pudding with Lemon Sauce I

Perfect. I was in the middle of making this when I realized I was late for an appointment, so I set my oven cook timer and prayed for the best. I cooked it exactly as indicated and even had the sauce ingredients in the pot but not cooked yet. So, I came home and looked at it and it was beautiful sitting there in my oven. The sauce turned out delicious too even though I got impatient and poured more clear jell into the sauce to thicken it quicker... then it got a little clumpy, but it was still SO tasty. I always save my heels of bread and stick them in the freezer so I can make a bread pudding when I have enough. Takes about 14-16 heels I think to make a bread pudding! :D The more the better. I dumped the bread/sugar mixture into my greased pan BEFORE I poured in the milk mixture... then I poured the milk mixture over the cubed bread, making sure to get it all soaked. This helped to keep the bread from falling apart (I've done that before!). This is an exceptional recipe. Thanks!!