Bread Pudding with Lemon Sauce I
This recipe includes directions for making lemon sauce, a perfect complement to a spicy bread pudding.
The lemon sauce on this one is awesome! I loved it. The bread pudding itself was also great but the lemon sauce was the best. Definitely worth making again.
A little to much juice, did not firm, will try again.Read More
Delicious! I added a bit of vanilla and it was superb! I will definately keep this recipe and share the joy!!
I used day old french bread for this recipe and it turned out great.
Perfect. I was in the middle of making this when I realized I was late for an appointment, so I set my oven cook timer and prayed for the best. I cooked it exactly as indicated and even had the sauce ingredients in the pot but not cooked yet. So, I came home and looked at it and it was beautiful sitting there in my oven. The sauce turned out delicious too even though I got impatient and poured more clear jell into the sauce to thicken it quicker... then it got a little clumpy, but it was still SO tasty. I always save my heels of bread and stick them in the freezer so I can make a bread pudding when I have enough. Takes about 14-16 heels I think to make a bread pudding! :D The more the better. I dumped the bread/sugar mixture into my greased pan BEFORE I poured in the milk mixture... then I poured the milk mixture over the cubed bread, making sure to get it all soaked. This helped to keep the bread from falling apart (I've done that before!). This is an exceptional recipe. Thanks!!
This is just like the one my mom made when I was little . Always a favorite of my daddys . I made some for them the other day since my mom had long since lost the recipe ... It was gone in a flash ! Yum ! Origionally out of a 1950's Betty Crocker cookbook if I remember right . We won't lose this one again . P.S. This sauce is wonderful with pound or Angel Food cake too !Lora
A delicious, custardy bread pudding. I made it with day old sourdough bread and added the raisins, and that lemon sauce! Deluxe, mmm mmm very tasty.
Wow... just like mom made... very good...
I didn't care for the lemon sauce but used the creamy vanilla sauce from another bread pudding recipe that was very good
This wonderful recipe is quick to make, tasted wonderful to everyone and will be made again in our home. Have tried many recipes and found this one to be a smooth, easy make in the kitchen. This recipe is highly recommended to anyone who wants to make this dessert quickly become a family favorite of yours too! The lemon sauce was stupendous, loved the flavor, not to strong and not to little. Thanks for posting this wonderful recipe for me to use!
Very tasty indeed
Very flavorful and delicious! I used old hamburger and hot dog buns; some were whole-wheat and others white. Added a bit of vanilla. A real hit with my family!
Excellent. Absolutely superb. Follow the directions and you will not fail in serving your family delicious bread pudding.
Very good recipe. I used all different types of bread remnants I had on hand, even a Pita bread!! It was yummy.
This is a great recipe, but I decrease the nutmeg by 1/2. My family just loves it!
I made this last week for people I care for. They loved this recipe, very good. I didn't make the sauce, but such a good dessert, it didn't need the sauce.
Bug (my husband) thought this was great! He wanted bourbon sauce instead of lemon, but otherwise, followed the recipe using stale Cuban bread and skim milk!
I love this recipe! I didn't use just regular bread pieces for it each time I made it. I changed it up some and used day old plain donuts, cinnamon raisin bagels, and a variety of other breads. I also substituted Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk for the milk/sugar. It made it so much creamier. Thanks for sharing your recipe! I have used it time and time again. I panicked when I couldn't find it in my recipe box! :) So happy to have found it again!
Excellent. I'll make this over & over.
All I can say is WOW!!!!! tried this recipe and used raisin bread, instead of day-old bread, just because I needed to use raisin bread.WOW!!!!
This is a delicious bread pudding recipe! Just took it out of the oven and it smells and tastes wonderful... I also used 3 eggs instead of 4. The bread I used was the kind for french toast, worked out great.
I use this as a great base recipe. I omit the sauce and make either creme anglaise(when I have time) or cheat and make vanilla pudding but use extra milk to make it like a sauce. My secret ingredient is baking up some cinnamon rolls and using them as half of the bread(make sure you frost them for that adds more sweetness). I always layer the bread and cinnamon rolls in the pan and pour the wet ingredients over. It keeps the bread from falling apart. Just press down into sauce gently to get them all soaked. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar for a sweet crunchy crust! Fabulous!!
This was very good. I used leftover bread from Sy's Challah and it worked very nice. I used double the bread and added vanilla. It came out perfect. Thanks.
Really plain, you need the sauce.
Great Job! I didnt use raisins but instead diced dried apricot and prunes and sprinkled on top with slivered almonds and it was AWSOME! I ate two helpings myself!
so yummy, now my crusts won't go to waste on my homemade bread. can't wait to share it
I'll add a little less sugar next time, because this tastes a bit like dessert, whereas I like bread pudding for breakfast.
My husband and I both loved it. The lemon sauce reallly gives it a nice touch.
needs more sugar, and I replaced the lemon sauce with a coconut cream sauce and added pineapple and raisins to give it a punch a "tropical" flare.
Absolutely delicious. I cannot make enough to last more than a day. Initially I tried this recipe to vary from other regular desserts, but due to popular demand and believe it or not, I found myself making this up to 4 times in 1 week! I need more bread! Thanks for the great recipe.
Too much work! Also who has a pan bigger than an 8x11 Pyrex? I ended up using an oval casserole dish and an oval pan. This recipe uses a large bowl, a large pan to scald milk, a small pan for the sauce, a casserole dish and another pan for the water bath. What a "crock".
Bread pudding was a staple of my childhood, and the lemon sauce is a must.
This was absolutely fabulous! The texture, taste and the seasonings were great together with the Lemon Sauce! My husband and son both loved it and want me to make it more often!
My absolute favorite Bread Pudding Recipe!
I had to double the bake time to get the pudding to set and double the amount of corn starch to get the lemon sauce to thicken. I ended up cooking an alternate breakfast for my hungry toddler (and myself) while waiting for this one to finish.
This was just so-so... it did NOT get good reviews from my family. Definitely isn't a recipe worthy to serve to guests, but if you've got some stale bread to get rid of, you might try another recipe for bread pudding... :P I made the lemon sauce with orange instead, and THAT was the best part...
This is a great base recipe. However, it’s missing vanilla, and I felt the recipe had way to much sugar. It called for 1 cup of sugar, I used just over 1/4 cup. It was perfectly sweetened and yummy. I didn’t make the lemon sauce, instead I just sprinkled some milk chocolate chips. Didn’t have the nutmeg and didn’t feel like it was missing it. I would maybe bake it longer next time since the bottom was still pretty soggy. At the end I turned my oven to broil and added some sugar to the top and toasted it for a few minutes. It added a perfect crunch to the top. My kids loved it; they said it tasted like French toast.
Came out very nice everyone enjoyed it . I’ve add some disaronno on top just to give it a kick of flavor
Absolutely loved it! The lemon sauce was a big hit.,,And I’ve already been asked to make it again. I did not change a thing. Perfect desert, breakfast, night snack. Yummm
Absolutely delightful! I used fresh french bread cubes and had to double the bread but it came out perfectly.
I made this pudding for Thanksgiving 2003 and must say it reminded me nothing of old-fashioned bread pudding. The consistency was a bit watery and the lemon sauce continuously formed a skin between servings.
This makes a tasty summer dessert. I served it plain, without the sauce. I also followed the directions exactly. Good stuff!
My family loved this! Even my hubby who has never tried bread pudding before. Seconds were dished out to everyone. I love that it was cooked perfectly, it was not at all dry or runny.
Perfect taste. Made the sauce from lemons off of our lemon trees. So good!
This is fabulous. The lemon sauce makes it perfect. My family loves this.
We love this with but especially with the lemon sauce. I usually use apples since I often have ones that just don't look so fresh anymore. It's too sweet for our taste and I prefer to use it like a breakfast rather than a dessert, so I use 1/2-3/4 c. sugar only. I also decrease nutmeg since it's too overpowering. It's our family standard and the water bath keeps it moist and crustless.
Loved it - we made it with left over raisin bread and used the extra lemon sauce on home made fry bread - OMG wonderful. only giving 4 stars since I didn't follow the recipe exactly
very hardy breakfast. easy to make. i use stale cinnamon rolls. the sauce is a good compliment!!
I've only tried bread pudding once before and it was a disaster but this recipe was great. I added some wheat bread which gave it a nice marble look and a couple of old bagels which gave it a nice texture. I did add extra cinnamon. I didn't not use the lemon sauce but tried the pecan praline from another recipe. I will try the lemon next time.
I'm giving this 4 stars because while both my husband and 3yo son had second helpings. I couldn't finish mine. I followed the recipe using egg bread. The flavor was great, but I didn't care for the mushy texture. I've never had bread pudding before - maybe it's supposed to be mushy? Just thought I'd warn people out there who are mush-phobes like me.
I followed the recipe and when it was supposed to be taken out of the oven it was very wet. Too wet. I googled the problem and read that a350 oven is too hot and the milk can separate while making the custard. (This is what happened to mine) I actually turned the entire casserole upside down and put it in a 300 degree oven out of the water bath for another hour. It did dry it out so it wasn’t wasted and was very tasty. The suggestion was to put the casserole dish in a water bath and bake it for 1 1/2 to 2 hours at 300. Long and slow. I will try that next time.
Delicious! I made Cream Anglaise II also from this site for the sauce instead of the lemon...But the bread pudding turned out perfect I sprinkled with a little extra cinnamon before baking, and added a cinnamon raison bagel to the bread mix for extra texture. Will definately make this again!
i made it for the first time today and it came out great. I didn't add nutmeg since I didn't have any but I added a little bit more cinnamon(about 1/2 teaspoon or less) I also added a small splash of vanilla when mixing the wet ingredients. Finally I tipped it off with the lemon sauce and a drizzle of condensed milk. Awesome!!!
I used French and sour dough bread and added 1 tsp of vanilla, delicious.
the spices is somehow overpowering. the sauce does balance out the taste slightly but i guess i just prefer the regular bread pudding with vanilla sauce
Excellent! This is even better than Mom used to make! I used homemade white rolls and broke them up into my 9 by 9 baker. I baked for 50 minutes and it came out fabulous. Next time I'll try it with the lemon sauce, as I didn't have a fresh one.
i forgot the butter, so when the bread started to crisp on top, i dotted with butter and it was fine- not too greasy or wet. was lazy and just did a lemon icing on top- good enough for the fam.
This was fantastic to make!Love it.
Made a double batch of this bread pudding for a large church group. Used Splenda. Well received and none left behind.
I used hot dog buns. I might try doubling the bread amount next time as the end product was only about 1/2" thick. The bread did rise quite a bit in the oven, however, so I might also have a big mess on my hands! I didn't try the lemon sauce -- well, actually, I tried to make it using the microwave and it never thickened up so I dumped it.
My first bread pudding, loved it. The lemon sauce is a great addition. In lemon sauce, substituted half sugar and sugar alternative, sauce didn't thicken, but I served it anyway, very good.
This was a good recipe for a base and then you could add some extra or different toppings to change things up. I made a caramel sauce to drizzle over the top. I think that next time I will add a bit more vanilla than what the recipe calls for.
Loved it so much. Totally different from the eastern style bread pudding and a lot of intense flavour coming from cinnamon and nutmeg. Will be making it again.
I put dark chocolate chips and chopped pecans inside and sprinkled some on top. I also left out the raisins. I was going for a turtle bread pudding. The lemon zest sauce on top really cut through the richness of all the richness I put inside. It was super delish!
