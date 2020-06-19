Vietnamese Beef And Lettuce Curry

I used chow mein noodles instead of rice, ¼ cup canned diced tomato/chile and a mixture inspired by these 3 recipes: Basic Curry Sauce, Chinese Style Sesame Sauce & Teriyaki Sauce and Marinade. I used peanut oil, ginger, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, chile sauce, cilantro, white sugar, cornstarch, rice vinegar, soy sauce, peanut sauce, lemon juice and water. Just keep tasting and adding stuff until you like it. Lots of cornstarch added a bit at a time helps thicken the sauce without affecting taste. While I had the sauce going, I cooked the ground beef in a separate pan then drained it and added to the sauce and continued simmering. Ground beef grease is nasty so I wasn't about to cook the raw beef in the sauce. I let the food cool for a minute to thicken, added romaine lettuce and sprinkled on sesame seeds for texture. Overall, this recipe was good. The cooking times are correct to get good results. I used chow mein noodles because I’m tired of rice and they take literally 1 minute to cook. I tried this recipe because I needed to use up my ground beef, but something like this should be made with thinly sliced steak or pork.

