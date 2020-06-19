Vietnamese Beef And Lettuce Curry

A delicious mild curry to serve with steamed or boiled rice that's relatively simple to prepare. The use of lettuce in cooked meals is also an interesting novelty for Western tastes used to having it only in salads and buffet dishes.
I used chow mein noodles instead of rice, ¼ cup canned diced tomato/chile and a mixture inspired by these 3 recipes: Basic Curry Sauce, Chinese Style Sesame Sauce & Teriyaki Sauce and Marinade. I used peanut oil, ginger, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, chile sauce, cilantro, white sugar, cornstarch, rice vinegar, soy sauce, peanut sauce, lemon juice and water. Just keep tasting and adding stuff until you like it. Lots of cornstarch added a bit at a time helps thicken the sauce without affecting taste. While I had the sauce going, I cooked the ground beef in a separate pan then drained it and added to the sauce and continued simmering. Ground beef grease is nasty so I wasn't about to cook the raw beef in the sauce. I let the food cool for a minute to thicken, added romaine lettuce and sprinkled on sesame seeds for texture. Overall, this recipe was good. The cooking times are correct to get good results. I used chow mein noodles because I’m tired of rice and they take literally 1 minute to cook. I tried this recipe because I needed to use up my ground beef, but something like this should be made with thinly sliced steak or pork.
This was great! I used my favorite curry blend, 1/2 the tomatoes, and a little extra lettuce. Oh, and no chile sauce, since I didn't have any. The garlic gave it a slight bite. My husband and kids, who like slightly ethnic foods, loved this over jasmine rice!
It was a spicy sweet dish that proved worthy of my dinner table.
I don't know how Vietnamese this really is, but it was tasty nonetheless. Would add some vegetables next time around. But with the fish sauce, a Thai sweet chili sauce, and some Sriracha (for punch), this was quite good.
Definitely not Vietamese, but pretty good anways, and a good use of a pound of meat and a head of lettuce. I used curry powder instead of cumin, as suggested by other reviewers. I almost omitted the lemon, and I'm glad I didn't. Fish sauce's flavor needs to be covered up by any combination of foods available in my opinion, and the fish sauce mixture turned out to be surprisingly tangy, sweet, and complex.
We were very pleased with this dish. I substituted curry for the cumin, used Rotel tomatoes and, after tasting, I added about a tbl more sugar. My family loved it and asked me to make it again soon. I served it with rice.
I liked the lettuce, but something seemed missing from this recipe. The sauce wasn't too bad, certain'y use the full amount. I say perhaps half the tomatos and add some other veggies and it would be improved perhaps.
I was excited to try this, but I do not think I will make it again. I made it as the recipe called for (except I used my rice cooker to make the rice) - I didn't think the cumin was a typo, since a "curry" doesn't necessarily mean it contains curry powder, just a mix of spices and flavors. It did not taste like taco meat to me, it tasted vaguely vietnamese, thanks in large part to the fish sauce. It was defijnitely 'interesting.' And my husband said it was good and cleaned his plate. But none of the rest of us were crazy about it.
A great, easy meal that was not the same old thing. I feel like I'm always trying to find new ways to stuff ground beef into my family without it being boring. I did substitute with cube steak (I was out of ground beef), and I replaced the lettuce with chopped spinach to pack a little more nutrition. Awesome dish!
Here are the changes I made: 5 cloves garlic divided 1 tsp. Sugar 1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup not quite 1/4 c. fish sauce 1 tsp. Samal Oelec ground fresh chili paste watered down slightly 1/4 c. lime juice olive oil 1 lb. ground beef 2 tsp. curry powder 2 tsp. cumin (yes, that's what I said. Oh, and add the spices until you can smell them. That may be more than 2 tsp each) I put about 2 1/2 c. canned diced tomatoes at least 2 cups torn lettuce (I used a left over salad, tomatoes, shredded carrots and peppers too) 1 tsp. ginger, grated 1 tbsp cilantro (adds color and a flavor punch) 1/2 tsp. dried pepper flakes 1 tsp. cornstarch disolved in 1/4 cup water Cook as stated above. Serve over plenty of white rice. Happy family!!! :)
The fish sauce is key. Try to get the least salty variety you can. Instead of ground beef, I use a roast which is sliced into thin pieces and strips. Use sesame oil instead of vegetable. I serve it on a sheet of roasted nori (seaweed), with egg noodles instead of rice. Garnish with sesame seeds and sriratcha sauce and BOOM! Best dinner (and leftovers) ever.
So, I thought this sounded good and i wanted to try something new. This dish is incredibly bland. I love taco rice! It reminds me of a very bland version of that. The seasonings just don't cut it. It needs a lot more flavor! perfect for a family that likes little to no heat (spice).
I'm on a low salt diet so I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned. Served this over basmati with lime & cilantro and it was delicious. I added a tablespoon of plain yogurt to the pan to give it a creamier texture.
Taste great! Used unsalted canned tomatoes so added a pinch of salt and pepper while letting it simmer. I also made it with pork tenderloin instead of beef. Other than that followed it right down to the ingredients and directions. Definitely recommend to others!
