Vietnamese Beef And Lettuce Curry

A delicious mild curry to serve with steamed or boiled rice that's relatively simple to prepare. The use of lettuce in cooked meals is also an interesting novelty for Western tastes used to having it only in salads and buffet dishes.

By WOBBLY

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • In a pot, bring the rice and water to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 25 minutes.

  • In a bowl, mash together the sugar and 1 clove garlic with a pestle. Mix in the fish sauce, water, chile sauce, and lemon juice.

  • Heat the oil in a wok over high heat, and quickly saute the 3 cloves garlic. Mix the beef into the wok, season with cumin, and cook until evenly brown. Pour in the tomatoes and about 1/2 the fish sauce mixture. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 20 minutes, until thickened.

  • Toss the lettuce into the beef mixture. Serve at once over the cooked rice with the remaining fish sauce mixture on the side.

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 21g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 1481.1mg. Full Nutrition
