Icy Blender Lemonade

I'm a fan of lemonade and I love slushy drinks, so this drink worked out well for me. I used 2 small/med lemons, and not quite 1/2 cup of sugar. I wanted it more slushy so I put approx 3 cups slightly blended ice, and about 1.5 cups of water. The tart/sweetness balance was good (although this of course can vary between lemons), although next time I might try a little less ice or water. Here are some suggestions: 1) As per other reviews, rather than dumping a whole lemon in there, you need to separate out the lemon flesh/sections from the peel and membrane. Too much peel or membrane in the blender and you'll be chewing through your drink. 2) In my opinion, lemon zest is a great addition. It adds a slight tartness, but more importantly, more flavor and texture. I don't think you need to zest the whole lemon finely... I ended up using a knife to cut small strips from the skin and stuck it into the blender, where the bigger strips ended up being cut into smaller, rice-size pieces) I enjoyed the small chunks of zest in the drink, although those who like their drinks homogeneous will probably want to go with the fine zest. 3) Like normal lemonade, you'll want to taste it before serving to make sure the tart/sweetness level is OK. It's relatively easy to make quick corrections by adding more sugar or more lemon juice from a plastic bottle if you have one available. Next time, I might try replacing some of the ice with lime sherbet/sorbet to see if I can't ge

