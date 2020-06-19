Icy Blender Lemonade
A cross between a slushy and old fashioned lemonade. Perfect for a hot summer day. We love this! Adjust the quantities to your taste.
I'm a fan of lemonade and I love slushy drinks, so this drink worked out well for me. I used 2 small/med lemons, and not quite 1/2 cup of sugar. I wanted it more slushy so I put approx 3 cups slightly blended ice, and about 1.5 cups of water. The tart/sweetness balance was good (although this of course can vary between lemons), although next time I might try a little less ice or water. Here are some suggestions: 1) As per other reviews, rather than dumping a whole lemon in there, you need to separate out the lemon flesh/sections from the peel and membrane. Too much peel or membrane in the blender and you'll be chewing through your drink. 2) In my opinion, lemon zest is a great addition. It adds a slight tartness, but more importantly, more flavor and texture. I don't think you need to zest the whole lemon finely... I ended up using a knife to cut small strips from the skin and stuck it into the blender, where the bigger strips ended up being cut into smaller, rice-size pieces) I enjoyed the small chunks of zest in the drink, although those who like their drinks homogeneous will probably want to go with the fine zest. 3) Like normal lemonade, you'll want to taste it before serving to make sure the tart/sweetness level is OK. It's relatively easy to make quick corrections by adding more sugar or more lemon juice from a plastic bottle if you have one available. Next time, I might try replacing some of the ice with lime sherbet/sorbet to see if I can't geRead More
This drink has good lemon flavor, but it is not "icy" at all as I feel it has too much water in it. The next time I try it I'm doubling the ice and dropping the water to 2 cups rather than 3. I love lemonade and will give this another chance.Read More
This was our favorite drink this summer. However, the first time I made it, I found it very pulpy. So the next time I made it, I juiced the lemons with my juicer. I also increased the sugar slightly as we like our lemonade sweet. Very refreshing, I love this drink! It really reminds one of the old-fashioned lemonade you get at the fair for $3-4 a plastic glass. Do yourself a favor---make this at home and sit on your padio and sip it slowly. Yum.
This is a really good idea, but the recipe needed a lot of tweaking. The first time there was so much pulp I chewed up a big wad of it at the end. Also, it was too watery and sweet. The second time I made it, I took the lemon sections out of their membrane, which left in the good pulp but eliminated the chewy stuff. I also reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup and added an extra 1/4 cup of lemon juice. This made it nice and sour, just the way I like it.
This is an icy cold, mildly flavored lemonade. At first I thought it was too watery, and neither sweet nor tart enough. But it grew on me almost instantly. It’s *because* of its mild flavor that it’s particularly refreshing and thirst-quenching, especially important and nice on these hot days when our body needs fluids the most. Rather than peeling the lemon a grapefruit spoon (or serrated knife) made quick work of releasing the juice and pulp (and a few pesky seeds). So that we can drink plenty of this without having to worry about all the extra sugar I replaced it with Splenda. I’m always guilty of not drinking enough water and since I always have a big bowl of lemons on the counter this could quickly make me drink more than I do.
added 2 lemons instead of one, needs more ice to be slushy though; but very good taste
I wasn't sure how this was going to turn out, but it came out perfectly for our morning breakfast. We didn't have any ice, but it still tasted great. Without ice, it was a little sweeter, so adjust accordingly. I used an oil/water strainer to reduce the amount of pulp, which helped a lot.
love it!! but i did make some additions, i think this recipe called for too much water and not enough ice. and I added four large strawberries and another 1/2 cup sugar-so delicious. Will use this for 4th of July BBQ
I have had this made for me personally. I LOVE it. The pulp is the best part !! I give it 5 STARS. Thanks Beverly Ann. Got any more receipes out there for me to take a look at ?
This is a lovely light drink. I used only the lemon pulp with no membranes. Next time I will add more lemon for added "punch". Thanks for the recipe.
Very yummy - also good after being in the freezer for a while - makes it even more like a slushie. Great after being hot outside.
I agree it needed a little tweaking but it is a good recipe to start from. I like my lemonade pulpy, but I doubled the ice. (make sure your blender will chop ice) I am currently working on a half & half (tea & lemonade) recipe. If anyone has perfected one please post it.
After making the changes that the reviewer Jeff (Oct. 18, 2007) had suggested, the outcome was refreshing and the drinks were very simple to make.
Mmmmm, I LOVED THIS DRINK!!! Made it along with the "Easy Lemon Bars" found on this site and served it up for our 5th wedding anniversary. I used 6 small lemons, the zest of 4 lemons 1/2 C. of sugar 1 & 1/2 C of ice, 2 C. of water. I am southern through & through and this beat out any lemonade that I have ever had it my life!!!!
This was great! It isn't slushy like I anticipated, but is very good and made a wonderful (and easy) lemonade. To make more of a slush use 1 cup of water and fill the blender with ice. This is a recipe I will be using a lot this summer. Thank you so much for sharing it!!
The whole lemons make this almost un-drinkable. If you must make these, use only lemon juice.
Delicious! I did make a few small adjustments: added extra lemon juice beside the fresh lemon, and substituted in some frozen strawberries because we were running low on ice. Also cut back on the water for a stronger lemon/strawberry flavor. I really recommended sectioning the lemon and just tossing in some of the peel for texture and flavor. Absolutely fabulous!
I used 2 small/ med lemons and followed some of the other reviews I peeled and seperated the lemons to remove the membrane and I had to use alot more ice than was called for but I was using a smoothie maker not a regular blender but the end result was super thanks for sharing
Family loved it! Easy, icy and delicious!
I made a few changes to this. I zested the peel of the lemon first. Then I took the rest of the peel off. I used the lemon and the zest in the blender. It helped with the lemon taste people were saying it didn't have enough of. I didn't have white sugar, instead I used Turbinado (natural grain) sugar and only 1/4c. It didn't taste quite right but I found you can make this superb just by adding some frozen strawberries. It doesn't make it thick if you blend it a little at a time (if you put in a huge chunks it turns into a smoothie, which is also good!). It tastes just like the "strawberry lemonade" you'd get at a restaraunt. MMmmmmmm!
I substituted 1/3 cup of honey for the sugar in this recipe and it was AWESOME. Not to mention healthier. Also, I am watching my pH and this boosts my alkalinity (that's what most people need)
My daughter found the recipe and makes it often through the year. Fantastic every time it is made. Everyone she has served it to enjoys it thoroughly.
I doubled up on the lemon because I like mine extra tart. It was yummy.
Wow! What can I say, this was delicious. I did use a little less water and little more ice, and it turned out great. Thanks! This was a hit with my family:)
This is very refreshing. My kids loved it. I did not have a problem with it being to pulpy but I removed the membrane of the lemon also. I like it with just a little more lemon. But this is just yummy.
Very good! Every one enjoyed it!
I found this recipe to be extremely sweet as is. I reduced the sugar to about 1/2 cup, and doubled the ice. Very refreshing on a HOT day! :)
I made this recipe last night for my family. It came out pretty good, except it too a while to remove the pulp from the skins of the lemons. I also added frozen strawberries in lieu of some ice and my family went crazy over it when it was all said and done!! I'll probably jusr hand juice them next time and go from there!
Needed more ice or else it was watery, and I used half the sugar. Great change of pace for the kids!
This was a perfect drink with grilled steaks on a hot summer day! The whole family loved it. And it really did taste just like the lemon shake-ups at the fair. Thanks!!
A very nice lemonade! Next time I will send it through a strainer. I don't like pulp in my lemonade, or ground up seeds either.
It is very good, and an inexpensive way to cool off in the summer. Although I would add two to three times as much lemon as the recipe asks for, and then taste before pouring it out of the blender. Of course it all depends on how tart you want the taste to be.
A good concept, but I think the sweet/tart balance needs some tweaking. Still, it was really refreshing and my son loved it!
I used the advice of many others and pretty much gutted the lemons and used only the pulp. This was a very mild and VERY refreshing drink, very smooth. On the second batch I mixed lemons and limes and that was also terrific. I think the thing was for me just how refreshing it was, nice recipe and thanks
Fantastic lemonade... much better than any other "home-made" lemonade that I've ever had. You'll be able to tell what adjustments are needed depending on your sweetness preference and the size of the lemons you use. A wonderful summer treat.
Very refreshing on a hot summer day! I added about 1/3 cup lemon juice instead of the peeled lemon, 10 ice cubes instead of 6 and 2 extra Tb. of sugar.
This was good but I think I should have added more lemon than it called for. I did pull the lemon pulp out the lining of the lemon so it wouldn't be in the drink. I will try other recipes before I do this one again.
My 5 yr old and I made this 5 minutes ago and absolutely LOVE it! Thank you for a wonderful summer drink! I'm sure we'll be making this many times throughout the summer! **I did change the recipe slightly and juiced a lemon with a spoon instead of peeling a lemon.**
I use powedered sugar instead blends much better...
We love this. My daughter, who's 12, makes this by herself all the time and we have perfected it. I like my lemonade more lemony and less sugary so we add 1-2 extra lemons squeezed. But everything else is just right.
Great recipe! I added a half inch of fresh turmeric and ginger. I also included the lemon zest. I increased the water to 5 cups considering all the extra flavor I added.
Very good and easy to make. I added sliced lemon peel (yellow part only no white-that will make it taste bitter) to the mix. I'm only giving this 3 stars because personally, I do not like pulp and this is as pulpy as can get. This recipe inspires me to blend lemonade with ice, I love that, but next time I'll use strained lemon juice. Very easy way to make lemonade.
This is very delicious! Our family loves the pulp. Thanks for a great recipe.
Surprisingly very nice
tastes amazing! And don't have to use up too many lemons
Impressive! I was thinking of running out to the store just to pick up some lemonade concentrate when I remembered that somebody here must know how to make this from scratch. I made the lemonade as written adding 6 frozen strawberries for color as another reviewer recommended. Flavor was good, but a little sweet. Next time I will add sugar slowly and taste as I go. If you are looking for a 'slushy' consistency, you should lower the water and add more ice cubes. My kids loved it!
I was really in the mood for lemonade the other day and came across this recipe... Intrigued, I plugged in the blender. I substituted the sugar for a natural sweetener (Stevia) and adjusted the amount to my taste. The end result was quite nice- I'll be making it again soon.
I have one change peel the lemon. This was very good.
When I made this, I cut back on the water just a bit and added a little bit more sugar. This was just what I needed today, nice and refreshing. It reminds me of the lemonade I've gotten at the fair.
definitely very good. i followed the advice of previous posters without question and removed the sections of the lemon from the membrane and peel... that's just too much pulp otherwise! you can always use them for zest in other things. at any rate, turned out great!
Very good, almost perfect. But it seemed to not have enough lemon flavor, and a lot too much sugar flavor.
yum! I also segmented the lemons and added lemon zest...maybe a bit too much sugar, but still delicious!
I just made this for our book club "circus" theme and it turned out very well. I have a blend tec blender so the whole lemon was not a problem- it ground it right up no pulp...I added frozen strawberries to the mix and we were livin' it up. Thanks for sharing
This is fantastic!! I took some others advice and added extra lemon juice and cut down on the suger a little bit. Looks great and tastes even better!!
Wonderfully refreshing. The only thing I did differently was add more ice, because I love it super slushie. I'll make this over and over again.
This was the best thing I have ever tasted! I just diddn't add any sugar, and Vo'ala! It was perfect!
My 7 year old made this as a "potion" in her cauldron aka Halloween bucket. I didn't blend it since I don't have a blender and it tasted great. I personally wanted more lemons. DD said it was just perfect and now she wants to potion everyone up. Thanks!!
This is like the old lemon slush they sold out of an ice cream truck by my school. I so love it I took Jeff's advice and used 2 medium lemons peal and all so love this!!! Thank you so much!!!
not the best slushy it wasnt lemony enough and didnt really "slush" well so i had to freeze it i decided i would rather keep on makin up my own recipes
This is way better then any mix from the store.
I love it.I love sour.
I used a 6 serving amount. Used 4 lemons squeezed with 9 ice cubes. 3/4 cup of sugar and added 2 whole strawberries to make it pink for my girls.
This was really good however it is way more sugar than necessary. Next time I will use less water, more ice, less sugar and more lemon. Update: 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1-1/14 cups ice blend until smooth
I just tried this in my new high speed blender. I used two lemons that I had previously frozen because I bought so many. The lemons were halved and seeded. I also cut off the peel (to prevent bitterness) but kept the rind (for the vitamins). 1/2 cup of sugar made it yummy. I used about 1 cup of water, since the lemons were already frozen. I can't wait to try strawberry lemonade, peach lemonade, and raspberry lemonade.
This was great on a hot day. The first batch we made was a little iffy, you just have to play with ingredients to fit your taste as well lemons vary in taste. Also added more ice less water to make it a little more slushy.
It was good but I agree with the other reviews. The pulp was a little too much and there needed to be more lemon invlolved. I will try some of the others ideas next time, but overall a great baseline for lemonade!
I did not care for this recipe.
This recipe was better than my mothers! This was the best lemonade ever. I don't recommend changing anything.
As written not a super recipe. We reduced the water amount and yet it still wasn't slushy. Seemed more like a frothy lemonade, just ok.
Very delicious
I used 3 small (and a little old) lemons instead of 1 large and Splenda instead of sugar. The only thing that I would do differently would be to reduce the amount of water and add more ice cubes. As other reviewers have noted, it's not as "icy" as I would have liked. Still a nice lemonade, though.
