Oatmeal Bread III

I made a loaf a few days ago, with a few changes because of soy allergy. I subbed almond milk for soy, xanthan gum for lecithin, and garbanzo bean flour for soy flour. Some had complained of crumbly bread, so I added a tablespoon of ground flax with 2 T. water. The batter was quite wet, but I went ahead with it. On second thought, I would add a little more flour for a drier batter. I thought the loaf was done after 40 minutes since it was brown and a toothpick came out clean, but definitely should have left it in longer. I let it cool, put it in the fridge, and started slicing it the next day. It has a fabulous taste, but I find the bread to be a little too dense. However, I'm going to try this again since I made some errors, and work on making a less dense loaf, because the taste is worth it. The tiny bit of cinnamon and a flavorful local honey make it a real pleasure to eat.