Oatmeal Bread III
This bread contains no wheat, eggs, cow's milk, or yeast. I find all of these ingredients in our large health food store and food co-op.
This was surprisingly good! I didn't have any liquid lecithin (a binder) so I used one teaspoon dry guar/xanthan gum, another binder, per cup of flour (a total of 2 t.) and upped the "milk" by 2 T. Also, I didn't have arrowroot powder, so I used cornstarch which is similar in property. I have to admit I was a little hesitant to add cinnamon to the recipe, since this is not a dessert bread, but I did anyway and it was wonderful! This would still be a wonderful bread without the cinnamon. The texture was a little crumbly, so I am going to make this again and I will add an extra tablespoon of cornstarch or arrowroot, and I think I'll try it without the cinnamon and see if it makes a good sandwich bread. Thanks so MUCH for this recipe!Read More
Not the kind of bread to spread peanut butter and jelly on or make sandwiches out of. It had good flavor, but it was the consistency of crumbly banana bread with no special flavor (like banana).Read More
Delicious! I was very pleasantly surprised with this recipe. It's very difficult to find palatable recipes that are vegan, all-natural and wheat-free. It turned out very moist and good, liked by all. Thanks!
I made a loaf a few days ago, with a few changes because of soy allergy. I subbed almond milk for soy, xanthan gum for lecithin, and garbanzo bean flour for soy flour. Some had complained of crumbly bread, so I added a tablespoon of ground flax with 2 T. water. The batter was quite wet, but I went ahead with it. On second thought, I would add a little more flour for a drier batter. I thought the loaf was done after 40 minutes since it was brown and a toothpick came out clean, but definitely should have left it in longer. I let it cool, put it in the fridge, and started slicing it the next day. It has a fabulous taste, but I find the bread to be a little too dense. However, I'm going to try this again since I made some errors, and work on making a less dense loaf, because the taste is worth it. The tiny bit of cinnamon and a flavorful local honey make it a real pleasure to eat.
This is a nice alternative to rice bread. (gluten free diet). It is crumbly, but has a good taste. It is plain by itself, but good with jelly. I checked it at 40 min., and it was already done- 35 min. early. The recipe said the batter would be stiff. It was runny. So, I added flour until it was somewhat stiff. I did make a few minor changes to fit my diet, but I don't think the changes altered the recipe enough to cause the batter to be runny. I used rice milk instead of soy, extra brown rice flour to replace the soy flour, and agave nectar instead of honey.
It's hard to believe you can get such delicious bread that's wheat and dairy free. Stunning with hummus and beansprouts. The reason I only gave it 4 stars is that it dried out quite quickly. I think next time I'll make 2 mini loaves and freeze one, just to make it last better.
