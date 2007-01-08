Oatmeal Bread III

This bread contains no wheat, eggs, cow's milk, or yeast. I find all of these ingredients in our large health food store and food co-op.

Recipe by Charlene

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 x 5 inch loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together oat flour, rice flour, soy flour, baking powder, arrowroot powder, sea salt, and cinnamon. Stir in rolled oats.

  • In a large bowl, mix together soy milk, honey, oil, and lecithin. Stir in the flour mixture, and mix well. The batter will be stiff. Scoop batter into a lightly oiled 9 x 5 inch loaf pan, and smooth into place.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 75 minutes, or until the loaf is firm and lightly browned. A toothpick inserted in the center should come out clean. If loaf gets too dark before it is done, tent with aluminum foil for the remainder of the baking time. Cool completely before removing from pan and slicing.

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 6.7g; sodium 326mg. Full Nutrition
