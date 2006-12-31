Oat Bran Bread

Delicious and easy. Be aware that it makes a very small loaf, but rises a lot during the process. I don't have access to my bread machine, so I made these by hand. To do so, do the following: 1. Mix yeast and water and let stand for 5 minutes. 2. Add melted margarine and honey (ie. the liquids) to the mixture and then your dry ingredients, saving the salt for the last ingredient. 3. Form a soft dough, and cover bowl with a wet cloth and let rise in a warm place (or the oven set on 200 degrees and then turned off) for about an hour. 4. Take the dough and knead it. Put dough in bread tin and again cover with a wet cloth and let rise for about 1/2 hour in a warm place. 5. Cook at directed. I altered the recipe slightly, adding 1 tbsp of sugar and using a combination of 1.5 cups wheat flour and the remaining cup white flour. It turned out beautifully.