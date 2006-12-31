Oat Bran Bread
A light, high volume bread machine bread. It works well when you use the Dough selection, and allow the bread to rise in a bread pan.
Wow! Wow!...and WOW!!! What a moist, airy bread! I did add some additional crunch, which I prefer in my breads. I tossed in about 3 tablespoons of millet, 1/4 cup of sunflower seeds and 1/4 cup milled flax seeds. With the added ingredients I increased the water by another ounce (1/8 cup).Read More
Delicious and easy. Be aware that it makes a very small loaf, but rises a lot during the process. I don't have access to my bread machine, so I made these by hand. To do so, do the following: 1. Mix yeast and water and let stand for 5 minutes. 2. Add melted margarine and honey (ie. the liquids) to the mixture and then your dry ingredients, saving the salt for the last ingredient. 3. Form a soft dough, and cover bowl with a wet cloth and let rise in a warm place (or the oven set on 200 degrees and then turned off) for about an hour. 4. Take the dough and knead it. Put dough in bread tin and again cover with a wet cloth and let rise for about 1/2 hour in a warm place. 5. Cook at directed. I altered the recipe slightly, adding 1 tbsp of sugar and using a combination of 1.5 cups wheat flour and the remaining cup white flour. It turned out beautifully.
I love this bread. Its very moist and tastes great. The oat bran is great for the health-conscious like myself. I cook it entirely in the breadmaker and it turns out perfect.
I had a little trouble with the bread falling in the bread machine...so here's how I solved the problem. I added 4 tsp. of vital gluten. Then, to perk up the flavor, I increased the salt to 1 1/2 tsp. and the yeast to 2 1/4 tsp. This is a fabulous bread with lovely color, aroma, and texture. My kids love it, and I love serving it to them knowing they are getting whole grains from the oat bran and only natural sweetening from the honey.
turned out very good. A keeper for sure. grandkids love it too. I make a loaf every other day now. I put 1 Tbls. ground flax seed,1/4 cup oat bran, 1/4 cup bran 1/4 cup wheat germ, 1cup whole wheat flour, 1 cup bread flour in it. turns out great and is healthty. very taste.
I have made this bread at least 100x! It is always a success. I usually make it in a loaf pan and cut off enough of the dough to make 4 buns, as the dough rises quite high in the loaf pan. This makes a large, high loaf of bread in the normal sized loaf pan. I make the buns big enough for a hamburger. I'm not sure why the one critic says the loaf is not big - perhaps didn't let it rise long enough! It sometimes is sticky coming out of the bread maker, so I roll it around on the board in some flour. Enjoy!!
Very good loaf of bread. I sub'd a 1/4 c of bread flour with wheat flour and added a little wheat germ. I can never tell how much honey sticks to the spoon when measuring so I dipped the tablespoon three times hoping that it wasn't too much over 2 T as the recipe calls for. The dough did everything it needed to do and yielded a soft, tasty loaf of bread.
This is one of the best breads i have Ever made yet, altho i am still learning about bakeing breads. This all came together beautifuly i put it in the machine dough cycle then into a 9x5 pan and let rise for 45+mins and baked 350 till done. It all rose so perfectly and looked amazing, i dont recomend cooking in the breadmachine because it rises so high. Taste GREAT, and one of the more healthy breads.
yes it's true...light and airy and yummy...i did it all in the bread machine and it rose SO nicely and it is near perfect i'd say...forsure will make it again...thanks for sharing...(ps didn't change a thing)...;o) well yesterday i made buns for dh for his lunch for travelling to work out of this dough...he said fabulous...thanks for sharing this really great yummy recipe...have another in the breadmaker right now...it's a good thing...
I let the bread cook in the bread machine, and although the top did cave in a bit, the bread was great tasting! It may work better as Leanne described, cooked in the oven.
This bread is TOO GOOD for how easy it is! Made it all in the machine, added about 1/8 c more bran/flour while it was kneading. It got sticky. Used 2 T yeast, tad bit more salt. Didn't do anything tricky, and it turned out PERFECT! AMAZING! My husband says it's better than anything his mother has made! That's a win! This will definitely become a staple in our house!
Delicious, easy bread. I made it in my machine and I substituted the water with milk. Everybody loved it. This will now be my favourite bread.
I have made this bread now more than half a dozen times and each time I make it it comes out great! I have made it in 4 mini loaves and bake it for about 32 minutes. Love it and so does everyone else!
Great recipe, and sooo easy...I've made this several times, and each time it's perfect. The only thing I do differently is add vital wheat gluten (1 tablespoon for each cup of flour). I think next time I'm going to make two loaves, because when I only make one loaf, my little family of three polishes it off before the evening is over!
This was okay - not sweet enough. I felt I couldn't taste the honey at all...I added Bran and some oats as well and upped the water by 1/4 cup.
Delicious! I have made this recipe many times. Thanks for sharing!
I've been making bread in a machine for 12 years, and this is the best recipe I have tried so far. The only change I made was adding flaxseed meal.
Out of all the breads I've made, I think this is my favorite. I think this is definitely a bread that I'll make often. The main reason I made it is because I wanted to get rid of the oat bran that I had. I looked for a recipe and found this one. After tasting it, now I'm going to have to buy more oat bran.
This bread is incredible! My entire family loved it, including my very picky 3-year-old. The texture is awesome. I added 1.5 TBS vital wheat gluten to the original recipe to preserve the life of the bread, only because we do not get through a loaf of bread very fast. In addition, I don't own a bread machine so I mixed and kneaded mine in my KA stand mixer with no problems. I proofed the yeast in the water and honey for 10 minutes, then added remaining ingredients and kneaded for about 6 minutes. I let it rise in a lightly oiled bowl covered with a damp cloth until doubled. I punched it down, shaped into a loaf, and let it rise in the loaf pan again until doubled as stated in the directions. Absolutely perfect! :)
I wanted to give this recipe 5 stars because the taste was outstanding, but I'm only giving it 4 because I don't think the recipe calls for enough flour. The first time I made this, the dough was so sticky I had to add at least an extra 1/2 cup of flour just to be able to shape it into a loaf. The 2nd time I made this, I increased the flour to 3 cups and increased the yeast to 2 1/4 teaspoons (equal to one package). After increasing the flour/yeast, this bread was PERFECT!!! It rose really high - it's very light and fluffy! You cannot tell there's oat bran in this, love it! Also, I love that this recipe calls for honey instead of sugar... I will be making this recipe again and again!!
Delicious! I used all purpose flour and oat flour instead, with a good result. You can also substitute 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour for 1/2 cup of white flour and keep the lovely texture while adding a few more whole grains. I baked mine in a Cuisinart bread machine, using the 1 lb loaf, medium bake, white bread setting.
Day 3 after making and this loaf and (what is left of it) is still fresh and moist. Very yummy!
This bread is AWESOME! I only had 1 cup of bread flour so used that plus 1 1/4 c. ww flour. Also added 1/4 c. flaxseed mill and 1/4 c. sunflower seeds. Put all ingred. in breadmachine on dough cycle, then took out and let rise in bread pan until doubled and baked. This bread was very soft in the middle with a crusty top....delicious, definately will make again!
This bread is fantastic! I let it rise too much, and it was too fluffy for sandwiches, but made awesome toast. I made the bread to the letter of the recipe, but today, I am subbing 1/2 whole wheat flour for the white. It is in the oven now smelling up my house in a wonderful way! Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe. My husband requests it all the time. It is delicious just sliced or toasted. Try it, you'll like it. I always go with the oven method for this and all bread maker bread recipes...I use the bread maker as a " proofer". Thank you Leanne.
This is a nice, soft white bread. I wouldn't call it a "health bread" since most of it is white flour.I used the dough setting in the bread machine. I poured the dough into a baking pan and had to wet my hands to pat it down to conform to the pan since it was very soft and sticky. I let it rise in a warm oven. It oozed over the side of the pan. If you like soft white bread and want a little fiber this would be a good choice. I prefer a heartier bread with a crunchy crust though I'm sure my husband will love it.
O.M.Gosh! This is sooo good and so easy in the bread machine. I didn't change a thing as this is my first time making it. It is a beautiful loaf of bread and tastes great! Thanks for sharing!
This bread came out light and airy. It's a good tasting soft bread that makes an excellent alternative to plain white bread. I did the whole thing in the bread machine, and it rose wonderfully.
Super. This was the best texture of bread I've made in the bread machine. I find that sometimes they come out a bit wet in the middle but this was perfect and rose nice and high.
Really good!
This recipe makes a nice hearty bread. I had to add an extra 1/4 cup of bread flour because the dough was so sticky.
When preparing this recipe in a bread machine, you’ve gotta use bread machine yeast. Though I’m a millennial, I was yesterday years old when I learned that there is such thing as bread machine yeast.
Delicious!
Great recipe. First time using this recipe. Looked at other reviews and used larger decorative bread pan. This one goes in my recipe box. Will make weekly.
This is now my "go-to" bread recipe. I have made it for a couple of years and my husband is now a fan. It's satisfying without being heavy and is great for sandwiches and toast. I started with the bread machine using the dough cycle as I prefer to shape and bake my bread in my regular oven. Now I make it by hand. I have needed to add additional 1/4 flour whatever method I use. After baking and cooling, I slice and put bread in freezer bag, using brad as I need it. Sure would like to double this recipe!
After trying more than a dozen recipe and regretting why i bought this machine, i finally liked home made bread. even though i followed the recipe top to bottom, dough looked watery,so added more than 1/4th cup of wwflour,did the rise setting first followed by basic setting and baked on light colored crust. I used bread machine yeast. ThankYou......
Made it with bread flour because that is what I had. I love the taste and texture of this bread. It is very yummy.
Best bread machine bread recipe I've found by a long shot, also keeps well. I used bread maker yeast and 1.5T sugar instead of the honey, it was perfect.
I made this in my bread machine and it was very good. I used All Bran cereal instead of oat bran. However, the dough was very watery, almost like pancake batter. The first time I made it, I assumed I did not measure the flour correctly, so I added another cup and the dough was perfect and the bread baked beautifully. The second time I made it, and I know I measured the flour correctly, but the same thing happened so I changed the recipe to add 1 cup flour (for 3 1/2 cups flour total) and another 1/4 cup of oat bran cereal (for 1/2 cup oat bran cereal total). It turned out perfect. My husband loves this bread!
Great recipe, turns out perfectly baked in the bread machine. I've reduced salt to 1/2 tsp and sometimes use brown sugar instead of honey; I've even used vegetable oil instead of butter or margarine, and it's still lovely!
I followed the recipe exactly. This will now be my go to bread.
I've used this recipe several times and it doesn't disappoint. Light, airy, and tasty!
Used my bread machine for the dough and oven for baking. I've been baking bread for 30+ years, and this is going to be one of my favorites. Exceptionally light and tasty. I followed the recipe exactly, and it works, as is.
Simply awesome! Turned out perfect.
Great recipe. I modified it a bit and exchanged 1/4C of the bread flour with whole wheat flour. I also baked mine in the bread machine on the basic cycle and it came out great. Nice lite, airy loaf.
Tasty, but a little flat. Did not rise well. The yeast I used was too old.
I cut bread flour to 2 cups
Increased oat bran to 1/2 cup
And, added a 1/2 cup of multigrain oatmeal
I made it in bread machine and let it manually rise 2x before baking.
