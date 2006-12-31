Oat Bran Bread

A light, high volume bread machine bread. It works well when you use the Dough selection, and allow the bread to rise in a bread pan.

By Leanne

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select the Dough setting, and Start.

  • After the dough has risen once, remove it from the machine. Knead it a few times, and then shape into a loaf. Place in a greased 9 x 5 inch loaf pan. Allow to rise until doubled in bulk.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes, or until done.

  • Alternatively, choose the Basic or White Bread setting, and Start.

136 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 2.4g; sodium 215.5mg. Full Nutrition
