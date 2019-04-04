Bacon Ranch Pea Salad

This easy pea salad with ranch dressing came about in an attempt to satisfy my son who loves peas and my husband who doesn't. It has become a huge hit. You may want to double the recipe if you want any leftovers!

By Susan Sunderman

10 mins
10 mins
30 mins
50 mins
4
4
Directions

  • Place bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat, and cook until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Bring water to a boil in a pot. Boil peas, 1 minute, until just tender, and drain. Cool peas under cold running water.

  • In a bowl, toss together bacon, peas, onion, ranch dressing, and Cheddar cheese. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until chilled before serving.

359 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 36.4mg; sodium 740.7mg. Full Nutrition
