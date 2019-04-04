Bacon Ranch Pea Salad

I would have given this 4 1/2 stars if I could have. I served tis for Thanksgiving and got mixed revues. I enjoyed only the first several bites then, as another reader said, got bored with it. I was surprised that my oldest daughter, who loves peas and ranch dressing, didn't care for it at all. My youngest ate as little as possible. I expected this because of the onions, though. The rest were men and they loved it. I used red onions which I think added to the dish, and I did as others did and simply thawed the peas, rinsed cold and let dry well. I doubled the recipe so I could send left-overs home with everyone. I think the part that ruined it was that I used Kraft ranch dressing. I wish the author had included the type of ranch to use. This is why I dropped it down a star. I think I would have also preferred the cheese in small cubes instead of shredded. I let the flavors meld overnight and had no watery problems as one reader had stated. The left-overs were fine, too. This is a terrific base recipe to which you can be creative and suit to your own taste. I like the idea of adding crumbled hard boiled eggs. I felt it was important to use red onions, both for flavor and looks. Above all else, don't use the bottled Kraft dressing. Others have recommended packaged ranch, which is what I will try next time. I feel this is a make or break ingredient which should have been included in the original recipe.