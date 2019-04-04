Bacon Ranch Pea Salad
This easy pea salad with ranch dressing came about in an attempt to satisfy my son who loves peas and my husband who doesn't. It has become a huge hit. You may want to double the recipe if you want any leftovers!
Great Recipe...I had tasted a great pea salad at a pot luck get together and was looking for a good recipe that seemed close. This was even better. I used a little less bacon (5 slices for a double recipe) because I had thick sliced bacon. Also, I added chopped hard boiled eggs, because that other pea salad had them in it. Wonderful. Using frozen or fresh peas is a key in, as canned peas (much like green beans) don't even taste the same in my opinion, and the mushy texture and bland color are a turn off. To the poster that said it got watery the next day, that's normal... just stir it with a spoon for gosh sakes, or tilt it and drain off the water.Read More
This was a nice change for a side dish. I didn't like it as much as I thought I would. I think I would have liked it better w/ canned peas, which I may try next time. I did use real bacon bits to save time.Read More
I have a son who hates vegetables, so I am always on the lookout for new ways to try them. (I had to leave out the onions because he will not eat ANYTHING with onions.) This was a huge hit and is now a staple in our menu plans. I used a couple of shortcuts--I don't boil the peas. Just put them in a colander and run hot water over them until they thaw. I also use a package of real bacon bits instead of cooking the bacon. I have used both regular frozen peas and the Green Giant Select baby sweet peas--the baby peas are sweeter and make it even better! This also better if you refrigerate it overnight.
Try adding a touch of garlic powder to this (to taste). This salad is excellent. You can also put in a sweet red onion for a sweeter taste. Thanks for sharing...A keeper!
This is a great summer side dish(however I make it throughout the year). My grandmother made this for me as a child. She used ham and cheddar cheese cubes. Using bacon and shredded cheese is a nice change. I also tried it using turkey bacon and low-fat ranch...still delicious. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was wonderful, really easy and liked by all. It gets better with time. I put it on a bed of lettuce. I used mayo mixed with salt, pepper, a dash of vinegar and sugar and fresh chives.
This pea salad is delicious! Not a big fan of ranch dressing, but it all worked so well together. My whole family loved it!
This salad is very good with celery and red onion bits. Water chestnuts add a nice crunch, as well. The Ranch is a bit overpowering, but you can fix that by using less than the seasoning packet calls for. Sometimes I make the dressing with half sour cream and half mayo. We're not fans of pure mayo.
Yummy!!! We loved it! I used green onions, not quite a whole bag of peas and a little less ranch...it's a keeper!
I like this recipie. I am not a fan of ranch dressing so I just used mayonaise and s+p. I did put in celery and served it on a bed of lettuce. I ate the leftovers the next day and they were even better.
I have to thank "RogerK" for his review; he suggested using a couple of chopped hard boiled eggs. I put them in mine and I am SO glad I did. It was a wonderful addition that I wouldn't have thought of on my own! I used "Kraft Light Ranch" dressing AND I added about half a packet of "Good Seasons" dry Italian dressing mix. (The name "Good Seasons" doesn't lie; this stuff adds the best seasoning to most everything I've tried it in). This is a 5 star recipe all the way around... flavor, ease of preparation and a pretty presentation for your next potluck dinner.
I've made this salad with fresh peas (blanched) and frozen (thawed and well-drained) and it's good both ways. I like to use red onions for color. This is divine served with tomatoes. I have served it stuffed in fresh tomatoes, over sliced tomatoes or tossed with halved grape tomatoes. I usually skip the cheese all together.
I love the pea salad they sell in the deli at my local grocery store, except for the fact that the bacon always seems rubbery. This was SOOOO much better! The only thing I'll do differently next time is I'll make fresh ranch dressing because the bottled stuff is too sweet. Thanks for a great recipe!
Loved it! Added diced roma tomatoes and tiny shell noodles and topped it with salad supreme. It really didn't need the noodles, but I needed to bulk it up for a picnic. I also used real bacon bits instead of frying it myself. Only a small spoonful remained at the end of the picnic. Thanks for the super easy recipe!
Very easy- bringing it to a pot luck or picnic I skip the step where you boil the peas... just mix everything except the bacon, and let it thaw and give it a good mix or two when it is time to serve it. Add the bacon and it is ready to go. keeps nice and cold this way and easy to make ahead.
You know how the best part of a salad is at the bottom cause you get all the peas, cheese, bacon, and junk. Well this salad is just like that except you don't have to eat through the lettuce to get there. My family LOVED it. I shredded a carrot, added sunflower seeds and green onion instead of reg. onion. I thawed the peas in the fridge overnight and didn't have to cook them. I will be making this alot!! Thanks!! acequiamama
I really liked this salad, it was quick and easy to make. I love the comibination of bacon and ranch, very nice flavor. I have made this recipe a few times altering this or that or not altering anything. It's so versatile. I would recommend that for onions, the best one to use in this salad are the green onions. They have alot more flavor. Thank you suessinmi
This was very good. I decided to add pasta to this dish to make it more substantial. I added mini bow-tie pasta. I then added a bit extra of the ranch dressing, cheese, onion and bacon. Turned out great, thank you.
i replaced the ranch dressing with a couple of heaping teaspoonfuls of mayo (my weird hubby hates ranch dressing!), used packaged bacon pieces instead of bacon and cut my cheddar cheese into small chunks rather than shredding it. i loved it, and ate every last bit of it!
Great combo of flavors, but I did change the quantities a bit: 1 pound of bacon, cut small before frying and draining, 2 pounds of peas, rinsed under cold water to thaw instead of cooking, skipped the onions (I had none on hand), about a cup of shredded cheese, and just enough ranch to coat everything (about half a cup). I didn't want my peas swimming in dressing, so I only added enough to get a small amount of flavor from it. It was a HUGE hit at a potluck dinner party, and super simple to make.
Made this for a BBQ this past weekend and it was a huge hit! It was SUPER easy to make and everyone thought it was delicious. It's sure to become a summer BBQ staple at our house!
My family and I are not pea eaters, but I tried something like this before and thought it was good. Well this was great! I used only have of the amount of dressing, added black and red pepper and some dill. My family loves it and I make it with 2 lbs of peas !
This was great. I wasn't sure I'd like the ranch dressing but it was better than mayonaisse. I also did as others suggested and just ran hot water over the frozen peas and then spun out excess water with my salad spinner. I also added a scant Tbs. sugar before mixing it up and added some chopped celery for crunch. It was a big hit but not enough. Be sure to double the recipe.
A handy, quite good salad. Nice addition to any meal. Easy to throw together and healthy. Update: This really is a great salad~~the longer it sits, the better it gets.
This is super easy to make, and to adjust to your tastes. I made this last night to have it ready for today, so I didn't cook the peas, they went in frozen out of the bag. I didn't exactly measure the rest of the ingredients, just mixed them in to what looked right to me. I used bottled Hidden Valley Ranch and in case the salad ended up being too Ranch-y, I started with less of that and had plain mayo or sour cream ready to add instead, but the ranch was perfect. Also used bac-os to save time, and per another reviewer's suggestion threw in some sunflower seeds. I've had a craving for pea salad lately and this hit the spot today - thanks for the recipe!
I liked this quite a bit. My only complaint is not with the recipe. I decided to not boil the peas and instead to rinse them in hot water. Now I regret that, the peas were a bit crunchy, which some people like, but I don't prefer them that way. (this is why I didn't rate it lower, because it was my fault and not a recipe issue). I chose a higher quality ranch dressing and think that made a difference. I used red onion because I had it on hand, and it made it a little sweeter.
I also added a little pasta...it was great! My company loved it.
I love peas so I thought I'd try this recipe. I haven't even tasted it but I can tell it's great. The smell, the ingredients and not to mention the presentation. I did change some things (sorry about that) I did not use the mayo I used sour cream instead since I don't like the mayo taste much. I used green onions, and I added 2 boiled eggs (chopped of course) salt & pepper and instead of the ranch I used creamy Italian dressing a bit, to make the sour cream taste a little better. according to the other reviewers it tastes better the next day but, I don't think I'll have any leftover once I get my hands on it. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this for dinner tonight for my husband and myself. It accompanied my homemade potato soup. I used the petite peas and barely heated them through so they were still crunchy. I totally forgot to add the cheese, but we didn't miss it. We both loved it! In fact, there was only a cup or so left after dinner. I can't believe the two of us ate almost all of it. It is definitely a keeper.
I have made this about a dozen times now. Really good, and quick. I don't even measure anything after the first time, I just put it all in until it looks right! I usually just use the real bacon bits instead of making bacon, also. My husband doesn't like peas, and he finally tried this and grudgingly said it was 'pretty good'!
This is one of my favorite summertime "salads." The flavors are perfect and even taste better the second day. It goes well with burgers or chicken, and even by itself. This is a definite keeper!
When I first saw this recipe, I thought the bacon was red peppers - which gave me an idea. I follwed the recipe as given, but added red peppers, crushed garlic (which I mixed in the mayonnaise), crushed pepper and a bit of mint. I left out the cheese. For some reason, the cheese part didn't appeal to me. I took the pea salad to a BBQ last night and got the thumbs up all round. The pea mix, as someone called it was picked out and raved about which must have been a good thing as there were other salads there too!
This is always very good and eaten up at parties. Easy to make as well.
Was pretty good! I made this for a picnic and people seemed to like it. Next time I will maybe add pimientos for extra color.
I LOVED this, even my husband (who hates peas)ate it. I didn't have any ranch dressing on hand, so I used the packet of ranch and added some mayo. I also substituted bacon bits, what i had on hand. It still turned out wonderfully. This recipe is a keeper for sure!
I have made this salad a couple of times and really enjoyed it. I use the packaged real bacon pieces and try and use the more expensive ranch dressing found in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. I also just rinse the frozen peas in cool water to thaw and pat dry with a paper towel to remove excess water. Last time used a package of Great Value (Walmart) frozen sweet peas and tasted great.
I like to change out regular or sweet onions for green onions including tops and add jicama chunks in place of the water chestnuts for a hint of flavor.
I made this for Thanksgiving with a crowd of 30 and was just about gone at the end of the meal. I doubled the recipe and cubed the cheese rather than shredding. Everyone loved it!
I don't particularly like peas, but I can eat them in this wonderful salad! Great recipe!
Really nice blend of flavors--tastes fresh and zesty.
This didn't quite have the taste of my grandma's. She used cheese chunks and boiled eggs and mixed with mayo. I think I will stick with her recipe.
Our whole family enjoyed this. As stated in the description, you really should double it!
I cannot rate this particular recipe because I tweek it as follows: use frozen peas that are thawed, chopped scallions, cashews, chopped raw califlower, and ranch dressing. Just mix it up, chill and serve.
I loved the flavors in this dish. Just for the fun of it I'm going to try different types of onions to see which one I like the best. It's so good, I'll be making it again and again.
This salad is great. It reminded me of 7 layer salad only un-constructed. I used lite ranch to cut calories. Delicious!
Big hit - even with those who don't like ranch. I omitted the onions and added water chestnuts.
The only change I made was to use blue cheese instead of ranch. I also used a little salt and pepper.
Huge success at a recent celebration. Will use this again, as it is so easy! I used the precooked crumbled bacon.
Very good with my modifications. I never buy bottled ranch dressing. I always make mine from the powder. I just used 1/2 a packet of Ranch seasoning and mixed with mayo about 1/2 to 3/4 c. in a seperate bowl. Then mix that into your pea,onion,chz,bacon mixture. Using a rubber spatula so you don't squash the peas. Mix well and chill overnight.
This was really good, however I did cut the amount of ranch dressing in half. I took the advise of another poster and did not boil the peas, but rather just thawed them under running water for a minute of two. I cooked my bacon in the microwave to save time and not heat up the kitchen. Very good recipe that will go into my "repeats". Thanks for sharing!
Very good.
I found it easy to make and delicious. However, I substituted Marzetti's Poppyseed Dressing for the Ranch and loved the taste a lot better. I'm anxious to hear if anyone else liked the change.
I adore all of these ingredients, but for me this was just OK. It was pretty well received at the potluck we went to, but I doubt I'll make it again.
Pretty ho-hum salad. Not bad at all, but kinda bland.
this was tasty! i made this the night before we were going to have it so the flavors could blend longer, and instead of blanching the peas i just tossed them in a bowl still frozen. i also used real bacon bits & hidden valley light ranch (was all we had on hand besides a few bottles of kraft ranch which would have ruined the salad in my opinion!) as well as green onion. i also mixed in 1/2 a cup of home made croutons about 30 minutes before serving and my husband and i loved it! this would also be good with cubed ham in place of (or in addition to) bacon as well as some chopped celery and carrots to go with it for crunch. i'll be making this again soon, thank you!
I loved this recipe because it was fast, easy, delicous, and we had all the ingredients on hand! We will definetely make this one again!
Oh my GOODNESS! Thank you so much. This is the first time my kids have not complained about eating peas. And my husband loved it! This is a keeper, I can see me taking it to potlucks and barbecues as well as making it a part of our home menu. I used purple onion for color and sweetness and peppercorn ranch dressing because that's what I had (it added a bit of a spicy kick), I think any ranch dressing, such as the three cheese brand from Kraft would work well. This is awesome! Thanks again.
Super easy! I used pre-cooked bacon, just nuked it a minute and chopped it up after it cooled. Also, I'm counting calories, so decided to forgo the ranch dressing as it's high in calories. I substituted raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing...it's delicious!
This was very good! As an added twist, I added about a 1/4 cup of Lawry's Chipotle Marinade to give a smoked pepper flavor which goes well with the ranch.
Overall, this was pretty good... I cut the ranch with a little mayo and sour cream, added in some chopped water chestnuts and everyone here enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I used blue cheese instead of cheddar and used Greek yogurt instead of mayo. YUM!!
this was sooo good! Even my one year old liked it. Only thing I did different was cubed the cheese and added chopped egg and peppercorn ranch. I wanted to eat the whole thing! thanks for posting this!
Easy Peasy! I make this frequently. Basic recipe is okay, but too much ranch flavor. I reverted to mayo, a little vinegar, salt & pepper. Tastes fantastic with a little dried or fresh dill, too. I never blanch the peas, just use them straight from the freezer. Good way to use up those giant bags of Costco peas.
very good, but i deleted the water, blanched the peas. Added lettuce and turned it into my own 7 layer salad.
YUM! I used packaged (real) bacon bits for simplicity and Red Onions. I also added a boiled, chopped egg. FANTASTIC! Thank you!
okay--somewhat bland, ranch dressing doesn't seem to add anything--may as well just use mayonnaise and add garlic powder and some pepper.
Very easy to make and very tasty , I'll be taking this one to the pot luck dinners in the future
I like this recipe a lot, and I use it repeatedly. One thing I will caution people about is that if you're making it ahead of time or even plan on having leftovers, I don't recommend adding the shredded cheese until you are ready to eat it. If you leave the cheese mixed in with it overnight, sometimes the cheese gets kind of goopy and it's a little less appealing. But all in all, this is a great way to make a salad! Also, sometimes in the summer, I'll also toss in some of my fresh garden cucumbers. They are a great addition.
I used low-fat ranch dressing and fat free cheese. It was good. But I have to say it was better the 1st day than the 2nd or 3rd. But I will try this again and use some of the other idea's in the reviews.
Very good pea salad. This is something different than your regular mayo/sour cream kind. I liked the ranch taste. I did add more ranch and a little sour cream to make it creamier. Also I added lots of S&P with some garlic powder. Next time I will add in some more bacon. I really liked the bacon in it with the ranch and cheese. Thanks for the recipe! Im sure I will make again.
This is pretty good. After making as-is the first time, I've found we like it better with cubed extra sharp cheddar cheese, green onions, and equal parts spicy ranch to regular. This time I also added some halved grape tomatoes... Thanks for the post!
Just made this to take for Thanksgiving....I hope there's some left by the time we get there! So simple with just a few ingredients but Wow is it yummy!!! Thanks suessinmi for a keeper!
Really loved this change up with Bacon and Ranch in a Pea Salad. It was well received in my house. Will make again.
Exactly what I was looking for! Thank you. I made the salad almost directly from your recipe. I substituted green onions because I needed to use them up. Also, I made my Ranch dressing from the packet and substituted 1/2 sour cream for 1/2 of the mayo, just because we're not big mayo fans. The flavor enhanced overnight, just as other reviewers commented. Big success at our cookout. Thanks again!
I just made this tonight as written, except I microwaved the frozen peas for only one minute, mixed the whole thing together, and just left it. The still thawing peas kept the rest of the salad cold, so after about 2.5 hours, the salad was perfect for dinner. I mixed in some precooked barley and quinoa for extra protein, and it was very tasty. I plan to serve the leftovers over greens for another dinner.
This was a great addition to my "sweet pea baby shower" menu. Everyone loved it and my mother-in-law requested that I bring for Easter. I made a double batch and used ranch dressing mix. The mix called for 1 cup mayo and 1 cup milk. I added 1/2 C sour cream to the dressing and it made it even better!
I added some dried parsley flakes and a small can of sliced mushrooms (drained and rinsed), a 15 oz can of diced petite tomatoes (drainded and rinsed), and just the smallest amount of sea salt and the flavor really popped! I made this the night before taking it to a Relay For Life survivor dinner and added just a small amount of dressing the morning of the dinner because it had dried out just a bit. Did not bring any home!!! A keeper!!!! I also used small shell pasta and a small bottle of real bacon bits and used a 16 oz package of Great Value frozen sweet peas (just rinsed under hot water til thawed).
This is my "go to" salad for potlucks and ALWAYS gets raves. I follow the previous suggestions of running the peas under hot water until thawed, makes for a salad that stays crisper longer. Definitely add a boiled egg, one is enough. I have gotten the same raves whether using bottled Ranch dressing or make my own from a packet.
OK, a "son who loves peas" -- let's talk about THAT! Good job! My mom made a pea salad with cheese cubes, green olives and walnuts which is one of my favorites, but this is just different enough to make it into the rotation. Thanks!
I've made several versions of pea salad but this one is outstanding. I guess it's the ranch dressing and bacon that makes the difference. I didn't change a thing except that I made it the night before and didn't precook the peas, just thawed them first. The flavors melded together wonderfully. I'll be making this a lot this summer!
Really good. Although the peas are frozen, it did have a fresher taste than my canned peas recipe. Real bacon and medium cheese... nom, nom, nom. Going to eat it for lunch tomorrow. I think the only way to make this taste better is to use from scratch ranch dressing using fresh herbs. Will try that next time. Scaled to 12 servings, used 52 oz of peas, and thick cut sligtly overcooked bacon. ??
This didn't turn out as tasty as I wanted. I'm a ranch dressing lover, but this overpowered all other tastes. I'm thinking this might be better with just plain mayo. I'll keep looking for that tasty cold pea salad recipe. Thanks for sharing!
my sister made this for Thanksgiving and it was awsome!!!
I really liked this salad- it was easy and tasty. I almost didn't add the onion, but decided to after all and I am glad I did, it added a bit more. I would have given it 5 stars, but my husband didn't like this too much and said it was a 3. However, he did tell me after it's because he doesn't actually care for Ranch dressing that much.
I would have given this 4 1/2 stars if I could have. I served tis for Thanksgiving and got mixed revues. I enjoyed only the first several bites then, as another reader said, got bored with it. I was surprised that my oldest daughter, who loves peas and ranch dressing, didn't care for it at all. My youngest ate as little as possible. I expected this because of the onions, though. The rest were men and they loved it. I used red onions which I think added to the dish, and I did as others did and simply thawed the peas, rinsed cold and let dry well. I doubled the recipe so I could send left-overs home with everyone. I think the part that ruined it was that I used Kraft ranch dressing. I wish the author had included the type of ranch to use. This is why I dropped it down a star. I think I would have also preferred the cheese in small cubes instead of shredded. I let the flavors meld overnight and had no watery problems as one reader had stated. The left-overs were fine, too. This is a terrific base recipe to which you can be creative and suit to your own taste. I like the idea of adding crumbled hard boiled eggs. I felt it was important to use red onions, both for flavor and looks. Above all else, don't use the bottled Kraft dressing. Others have recommended packaged ranch, which is what I will try next time. I feel this is a make or break ingredient which should have been included in the original recipe.
Followed the recipe as is. Delicious! I was looking for a recipe that tasted like the pea salad I buy at the grocery store, and this is it! Will definitely make it again!
Good salad....needs more bacon.
More bacon. That is all.
I've made this many times for pot luck dinners or luncheons at church and it always gets good reviews from the people who like peas. (Those that don't won't even try it so they don't know what they are missing.) I don't cook the peas but just let them thaw in the fridge before I make this salad and it's always good. Make sure they are well drained before mixing with the other ingredients no matter which way you prepare them so the ranch dressing doesn't get watered down. If I don't bring this dish there are usually some disappointed folks who want to know where it is. update: for a little extra kick throw a tsp. or so of a good brand of hot sauce. I like Franks Red Hot Original.
Very easy to make but it's just okay. It needs more kick to it. I even added a tsp of vinegar but it's lacking something.
really good! Didn't change a thing. When I make it again I might try using milder onions such as red or green onions.
very good. only use the meat part of the bacon.
I love this version of a pea salad. There's no need to cook the peas, just defrost them by running under warm water in a colander for a minute or so...they defrost quickly on their own. You can also use cubed cheese instead of shredded. I'm not a lover of ranch dressing but it went really well with this salad.
We enjoyed this but it received mixed reviews. I used a yogurt ranch dressing and did not cook the defrosted peas. We like the texture better when they're just thawed slowly in the refrigerator. We will have again, espeically when we're looking for a side that doesn't have a lot of fat. Would go perfectly with grilled chicken, although it complimented the feta crusted salmon nicely tonight.
I love this salad and my family always asks me to prepare this for get togethers. I never cook my peas, just thaw them in the fridge overnight and I always use baby peas. I also add chopped celery and chopped cauliflower and just enough ranch dressing to coat everything. I think 1/2 cup is too much or your peas are swimming in ranch. I've also added cashews which provide some crunch and some interest.
Not a bad recipe, but if you like peas, it doesn't need all of this. Not worth the effort. It's just peas, bacon, and onions in ranch dressing.
I used frozen peas that I rinsed with cool water and drained well - didn't bother cooking them! I also used a shallot instead of onion, added a little garlic powder and chopped up some sun-dried tomatoes I had on hand. It was a winner with young and not so young alike and really easy!
My entire family loved this recipe, even my 8yr old son who hates peas!
Super easy recipe. I made this into a paste salad. I added 1 pound of medium shells, 8oz. of crab meat and 1/4 cup of italian parsley. I also had to add a total of 1 and 1/4 cup of ranch. Really yummy for a quick lunch.
