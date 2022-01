NO..No..No!!! Those of you who said to either throw the malasdas out if not eaten the day of baking or to save the dough PLEASE don't do this!!! I'm from the Azores and both of my grandmothers make malasadas on a monthly bases. The dough does not keep well in the fridge. If you have extra try this instead. Malasadas (once made) freeze well, this is why my grandmothers make them on a monthly bases. Second if they're a day old or older pop them in the micorwave for a couple of seconds this freshes them up but don't do it to long or wait long after you take it out to eat...if you do it becomes too chewy or even to hard to eat. If you want to try a little something extra when they're old add a little butter and sugar before microwaving, my sisters and I used to do this all the time for breakfast(ps. a good scoop of vanilla ice cream instead of sugar when they first come out of the frier is a great treat, too). To the one who wanted more dirctions, I undersatand how you feel most Portuguese girls learn all this stuff by watching the mothers and grandmothers, and there's no measuring with cups and spoons, it's a little of this or that. If your dough was watery add about 1/2c of flour to it(kneading in betwean each addition) until it becomes more like a sticky bread dough and it's better to use your hands then a mixer. Make sure you have a small bowl of water (for your fingers) and two forks(for exra spreading and flipping) handy when you start.