Smothered Tilapia
This recipe is a good recipe for those who want to eat fish but don't like fishy taste. Has a great mixture of flavors and textures that even my non fish eating husband enjoys.
I love tilapia and very much liked this recipe with the following adjustments. Melted swiss gets a little too gummy for my taste, so I used shredded fresh parm. Steak seasoning is on the salty side, so I made up my own seasoning blend. For those of you who've never eaten tilapia, as with most fish does not taste fishy at all. If it does smell funky, take it back. Thanks Rena!
This dish was very bland. Would not make again.
I used bottled lemon juice, Shredded Mozzerella and Tones Canadian Steak Seasoning (what I had on hand) - awesome! Can't wait to eat the left overs tomorrow.
This recipe is great for people who do not enjoy the taste of fish(my wife). I did'nt have any fresh lemons so i used bottled lemon juice, did'nt matter this dish is easy and very good.
i made this for dinner tonight. i actually cooked 3 lbs of tilapia so there'd be leftovers 2morrow. well, that didn't happen! lol!! this was a big hit! i did spice it up with sea salt and minced garlic, more pepper, and also the red pepper. it was great!! i am putting this in my recipe box.
This was a nice alternative to the regular tilapia with lemon butter sauce i usually make. I marinated the tilapia in lemon, some steak seasoning, minced garlic and oregano. After an hour or so I breaded them, put them in a baking dish, added a slice of Swiss cheese to each, tomato on top and lemon slices along the sides. Cooked it 350* 23 mins. Came out delicious! Will make again.
Yum!! No one else in my house likes fish, but this was easy to scale down to one serving. I used cheddar cheese for personal preference and baked at 425 degrees for about 14 minutes. The cheese was nice and browned and I loved the flavor of the tomatoes and oregano on top. A very different way to prepare fish from the usual lemon butter sauce, and oh so so so good!!
This is now my non-fish liking husbands favorite fish recipe!
Yum. I did make some changes by using sliced cherry tomatoes, smoked mozarella and Emirl's steak seasoning. So flavorful and easy to make. Tasted great the next day also! Thank you-
This recipe was slammin, I used Zaterains as the steak seasoning, and it came out great.
my family loved this fish... only differences i made was using old cheddar for the cheese grated on top and a seafood rub (paprika, garlic, onion powder, etc) rather than the steak spice and lime instead of lemon as that's what i had on hand. would make again!
It was just okay. Won't repeat.
This was absolutely delicious! I was unsure how these ingredients would taste on a fish, but my husband and 19 month old both LOVED it! I followed the recipe exactly except used Muenster cheese because that's what I had on hand. Baked at 400 for 20 minutes and it was perfect! This is definitely my new Tilapia recipe! Thank you so much!
I made this recipes last night and it was delicious. I didn't have any lemons so I used lemon juice and made sure that the fish was coated on both sides. I used McCormick Montreal Steak seasoning, swiss cheese, cherry tomatoes and the oregano. Even my 15 yr. old son that doesn't like fish enjoyed it and even had a 2nd piece. This recipe is a keeper, thank you for sharing it!
I loved this! Instead of swiss cheese, I used 2oz of cheddar per piece of tilapia. It was delicious! The only thing I would add is a bit of broil at the end of baking to crisp it up.
We used mahi-mahi instead of tilapia. This recipe is the best for a seasoned, baked fish that's low in fat and calories that I have found anywhere.
Quick and easy. I used seasoned pepper instead of steak seasoning with a dash of garlic powder. Baked a potato, steamed green beans wonderful meal.
I actually changed this recipe slightly to ingredients that I had - I used feta cheese instead of Swiss and I didn't entirely covered tilapia with cheese, so my version was a little bit lighter in calorie count, and I used not just oregano, but home-made Italian seasoning. Even my husband, who doesn't like fish at all, gobbled it down and said that it was great!
This recipe is awful. It was very fishy tasting and the lemon jucie does not go well with the tomatoes and cheese. Don't bother with this recipe.
My family thought this was an ok dish. Not real big on tilapia so far.
We used gouda cheese instead of swiss and I have to say it was the best tilapia I have ever had!!! Great recipe!
My husband loved this. However, I am not a fish fan and I found it to be just ok. I followed the recipe as indicated with the exception of sprinkling garlic powder after the oregano. This tilapia had a little fishier taste than other ways I've prepared it; I was hoping for no fish taste.
Really great recipe. I used what I had on had on hand. I used McCormick Montreal chicken seasoning, mozarella cheese and sprinkled shredded parmesan over the tomatoes before the basil. I will use this recipe again!
I really enjoyed this. Even more important, my husband inhaled it! Only changes I made was using the bottled lemon juice and Parmesan cheese. This is going in our book.
My husband and I loved this recipe! I didn't have a full pound of fish so I only used one tomato and one lemon. I used thin slices of cheese, and still used 4. Can't wait to make it again!!
Makes my fish-hating husband lick his lips!
Really good. I used Seafood Magic seasoning, Jarlsberg cheese, and home-grown tomatoes. Even my picky 8-year-old liked it.
This is quite good! I used bottled lemon juice, canned diced tomatoes, swiss-style "American" cheese slices, and left off the oregano (don't care for it), and it turned out great. For the record, I used Webber's Chicago Steak seasoning.
It looked really appetizing but nobody took a second helping and I wasn't fond of it either. Seemed a bit too sour tasting
I hate fish unless it is deep fried and crunchy, but in my quest for a healthier diet, I thought I would give this one a try, and it was AWESOME. It had a great flavor and didn't tasted fishy at all. I didn't change anything in the recipe. Served it over brown rice and it was great!!! Will be making this one again.
Incredibly easy and delicious! I used bottled lemon juice and Paula Dean's Seasoning, parsley on top instead of oregano. Yummy! Have made 3 times already!
This recipe was a really great way to eat fish - and I'm always look for ways to make fish more tasty! My best advice: use steak season vary sparingly! It adds great flavour, but it also makes it quite salty, so just be careful.
I used dover sole and this just turned out very poorly. Will not make it again.
I liked this recipe a lot. Very simple and tastes good. My husband liked it too. Thank you!
I subbed reduced fat provolone for the swiss cheese and was surprised at how good the fish was with the cheese. I could not taste the steak seasoning at all, so I guess I was a bit too light handed. My fish was a little rubbery so I would be very cautious with the cooking time.
I had frozen tilapia filets and was looking for something to dress them up. I did leave off the steak seasoning, but the lemon juice, swiss cheese & tomatoes were attractive as well as tasty. I will certainly use this again, thanks!
The whole family loves it, even my 3 yr old!
was just o.k.
Very good and easy recipe. I only made one substitution - did not have steak seasoning on hand so I used N'Orleans Cajun seasoning. This turned out great - will be serving it again.
Husband loved it, and I enjoyed it too. I felt the fresh lemon juice was a bit tart, but the steak seasoning/cheese blend was fantastic!
Very good recipe would probably use mozzerella cheese next time, couldnt taste the swiss other than than that really good and I would make this again.
This dish is delicious!!! I use the bottled lemon juice and Montreal steak seasoning.My husband doesn't eat tomatoes but loves spaghetti sauce so I put a spoonful of sauce on top of the swiss cheese. Yummy!!!
This was so good! I used parmesan cheese since that is what I had on hand and it was excellent!!
This recipe is awesome! It was so easy and fast. I substituted the swiss cheese for fresh parmesan cheese instead and it was so good, i also used lemon juice instead of fresh lemons and that was good also.
Very flavorful and did not taste fishy! My 7 year old who is a picky eater asked for seconds.
I didn't have Swiss cheese, so I tested three others: shredded cheddar, shredded mozzarella, and parmesan. Cheddar was by far the best. Even better: my fish-hating 8-yr-old ate it.
This was quick, good, and very easy. I even used canned tomatoes, plain american cheese and bottled lemon juice because I did not have the fresh stuff on hand and it still came out tasty. Will definitely do again.
I needed a second recipe for tilapia because we like variety. This one was a perfect choice to fill in my fish recipes. It's tasy and filling. I served it with rice.
Made a couple adjustments and additions. I used shreaded Mozzarella, Dale's Stake seasoning, and minced onion flakes. Made it greater.
Very good. My sister found this recipe several years ago, and it has become a favorite way to cook tilapia. I am always looking for different ways to cook fish, and this is a good one! Very easy and tasty!
Really, really tasty and SUPER easy! :)
Great recipe! I used Mozzarella cheese instead of swiss. Turned out wonderful!
We were out of swiss so I used pepper jack cheese. Really good and spicy fish dish. Gonna use swiss next .
This was pretty good. My husband and I were getting tired of Chicken and decided that we hadn't had Talapia in forever so I set to work on finding a recipe that sounded unique. This definately took the cake. When I first looked at the ingrediants, I was surprised to see so many variants in flavoring and it intrigued me. It turned out very nicely. I didn't change anything to the recipe and baked it for about 25 minutes. It was moist and flakey with bold flavors that blended very well and I've got to say, the tomato really makes this dish. My husband raved about it and instructed that I add this to my list of keepers. Thanks for the good eats. ;)
This is a really good and so easy. I used alittle cajun seasoning and Queso cheese. Yummy!!
This tilapia was great! I'm not a fish lover myself but try to eat some occasionally. It was very tasty...I put quiet a bit of steak seasoning and oregano in it. Great combination of flavors!
I really enjoyed this! I made my own copycat Montreal steak seasoning and used mozzarella instead of Swiss cheese. It was delicious along with a baked potato and green bean bundles. A fancy, Sunday lunch!
Great recipe! I used Monterrey jack instead of Swiss and it tasted great. The lemon and cheese was very savory and had a great taste
I didn't have any Swiss cheese but it tasted great with cheddar. The residents in the AFC facility I work at devoured it.
Lovee this recipe! I asded some of my favorite ingredients like parsley, garlic, onion powder, and smoked paprika. I made it with corn and a humus, brown rice and couscous blend. It was really good. The kids and my husband lived it!!
My husband doesn't like fish at all and he loved this!
this was a really good recipe.... i used mozzarella instead and italian seasoning....served over pasta mmmmmmm.
Delightful! I didn't have a lot of what this called for so I had to make some substitutions. Canned tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. I will be making this again!!!
This was Delicious.. I followed the recipe to a 'T', then I sprinkled a very small amount of 'dried Basil' on top of the Tomatoes, (Lemon slices on top too!) then into the oven for 20 min.. Great Flavor, Tilapia was moist & flakey....all the seasonings were not over-powering... Will make this again, it's a KEEPER!! I changed the recipe to ''1 Serving'' ... FANTASTIC!!!
Very good, and easy to make. I used grated cheese instead of cheese slices, and a little bottled lemon juice since I didn't have lemons. I plan to use this recipe again.
Very yummy, I made some slight adjustments. I marinated the fish for an hour in water lemon juice, steak seasoning and oregano. before I baked it I squeezed fresh lemon juice topped it with more steak seasoning. I put the cheese on for the last five minutes. I also did a side of cauliflower rice that was seasoned with Herbs From Provence, garlic and butter. Will definitely make it again and next time I'm going to do a cheese blend with parmesan, provolone, Asiago, and fontina.
It was ok. Nobody was clamoring for seconds. They all said they wished I’d made it my usual way.
This was absolutely wonderful. I used Muenster cheese since not a big fan of Swiss. It was tasty and pretty enough to be served in a fancy restaurant.
Excellent. Instead of lemon, used lemon pepper seasoning. Slices of dill/herb cheese. Other than that, followed recipe.
This is one of my family's favs! I use pepper jack cheese instead of Swiss for that added kick!
Very good. Made as described.
