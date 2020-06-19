Smothered Tilapia

This recipe is a good recipe for those who want to eat fish but don't like fishy taste. Has a great mixture of flavors and textures that even my non fish eating husband enjoys.

By RENAHOBBS

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the fish fillets into a 9x13 inch glass baking dish. Slice the lemons in half, and squeeze the juice out over the fillets, turning them to coat thoroughly. Sprinkle steak seasoning to taste over both sides of the fillets.

  • Lay slices of Swiss cheese over the fillets so they are covered. Place tomato slices over the cheese. Sprinkle dried oregano over the top.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 67.7mg; sodium 168.5mg. Full Nutrition
