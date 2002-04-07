High Flavor Bran Bread
This was given to me by a friend who also uses a bread machine.
Okay I followed the advice of other reviews and added two tablespoons more honey, 3 Tbs vital wheat gluten, and substituted 1/2 whole wheat pastry flour for part of the bread flour. And the result was a hearty healthy wonderful bread. Next time I make it I will take it out before it bakes and bake it in my oven because I like the regular loaf pans better then my bread maker pan. Thanks for the recipe. This will deffinatly be something I save and use. I just made it again and didn't put any molassas in it just used honey instead and it was amazing, Loved it!!Read More
It was OK. I was expecting something different, that may be why I'm not so excited by this recipe.Read More
I tried this because I'm on Weight Watcher's. It's a heavy, hearty bread that came out perfectly in my bread machine. It might be too "hearty" for kids though. My husband and I make it a couple of time a week.
This bread is REALLY yummy. Lots of wholesome goodness. I did change a couple of things. I used 1/2 Cup whole wheat pastry flour for some of the bread flour. I added 3 TBS of gluten to help with the rise and also had my bread machine knead the bread twice. These changes resulted in a high, light loaf of wheat bread. A real keeper!
This was great! Very wholesome and filling. I substituted wheat bran for the all-bran cereal, with good results. The bread over-rose on my machine's wheat cycle, so next time I will use the regular white cycle. Highly recommended!
I love this bread. I have a thick slice of it for breakfast every day. I have made it a bunch. All my houseguests have enjoyed it as well. I make a couple of changes - use half wheat and half white flour (1 3/4 c each), 1 3/4 c water, 3 tbs oil and 3 tsp yeast. I also add 3 tbs gluten as I don't have bread flour, just all purpose.
I didn't notice this was for a 2 lb loaf and made it in a 1 and one-half loaf bread machine. But, still both my husband and I really loved it. It turned out great; moist and heavy, a man's (and this woman's) kind of hearty bread.
Wow..talk about a healty treat. Your sure to get a good bill of health after you've had a few of these... Adding flax and wheat really does do a body good and this is such a good recipe to play around with. Good job Jennifer.
This recipe makes a moist, dense, high rise bread. The flavor is delicious and it has good crumb. Wonderful toasting bread and makes good sandwiches. I let the bread machine do the work, then shaped the loaf and baked in the oven at 375 degrees for 33 minutes in a 9X5 loaf pan. Thanks Jennifer. Great Bread!
Great texture, good taste. It rose up nicely, wasn't too heavy. Lacking a few ingredients, I made some substitutions. I used non-hygrogenated margarine instead of oil, skim milk instead of water and milk powder, and used All Bran for the cereal. Next time I'll maybe add a bit more molasses for a sweeter taste, and perhaps some ground flaxseed for extra fibre. Closer to 3 weight watcher points than 2, and that's not a very big piece, but still pretty good for bread. I'll definitely be making this one regularly. Tip for bread machine users - mix your flours and other dry ingredients ahead of time and store in airtight containers. When you want to make bread, just put in your liquid, dump in the container of dry ingredients and add the yeast. I generally have half a dozen batches made up in advance, saves time.
This is a very good, filling bread. I made it with honey only (no molasses) and put 1,5 tsp of yeast, as I was afraid the dough would rise beyond my bread machine capacity. It didn't with that amount of yeast. The next time, I'll use all the yeast called for in the recipe.
Thought it was a little heavy. perhaps another TB of honey to add to the sweetness would also help. Fortunately it's only 2 points on weight watches.
I've finally found the perfect whole wheat bread. I added an egg the recipe and used the dough setting on my bread mixer. I shaped the dough into two round loaves and placed each on a greased cookie sheet and baked at 375 for about 33 minutes.I found this to be the most moist of all the grain breads I've tried and I will definitely be making it again.
The best bread I've had in a long time! Moist, dark, dense and delicious. All this and good for you too! I stuck to the recipe exactly as written and it was just perfect.
Very easy and delicious!
This recipe was very good, however, it lacks sweetness and had a minor bitter taste. I made modifications such as substituting granola for the bran cereal, powdered buttermilk for the powdered milk, and added 1 large egg which perhaps caused these taste. The texture was fabulous and next time I will add a little more honey. The powdered buttermilk is new to me, however, I have read that it adds great things to bread. By all means, you should try this hearty bread. Very filling. A sure repeat.
I was worried about trying a recipe that didn't come with my breadmaker but it worked perfectly. It's a delicious, good for you, hearty bread that's great toasted too! Thank you!
Great Bread! I don't have a bread machine so I made it with the kitchenaide mixer and oven. It rose wonderfully and had a nice rounded top. Made this bread with 1 1/2 C milk instead of the water and powdered milk. Also added 1 1/2 tsp Gluten for each cup flour and baked at 350 for 30-35 min. and brushed top with butter. Made one with the bran and molasas and another with only honey and no bran. Both turned out very good.
Love this bread! I followed it exactly except I didn't have any bran anything so I used one cup of "Honey Bunches of Oats" cereal. Came out great! It rose well, has nice coloring, great taste. Even my four and three year old kids fight over any piece of this! I made this while my husband was away on business and chances are there won't be any for him when he gets back, he'll just have to listen to us talk about how wonderful it was!
This bread recipe was a great find. I've made it about six times now, following the recipe and it has turned out great! Nice texture and flavor and very healthy. It's the only bread we are eating now. Thanks Ron
This bread uses healthy ingredients; it is moist and has a nice texture and flavor. You can use different oat bran cereals as an ingredient, to vary the taste. I baked this bread in the oven on a baking stone.
This is a great bread and is one of my family's favorites. Our teenage son ate half the loaf in one evening and the rest the next morning.
I have made this recipe many times and it is always enjoyed. It is hearty, flavorful and makes wonderful toast.
I have made this recipe many times and it is always GREAT! I have even used all whole wheat flour, adding 2T Gluten flour and it still turned out great.
I wasn't too crazy about this bread right out of the oven but I love it toasted. It's definitely the best whole wheat breat I've ever made. I have a 1 1/2lb bread machine and made the dough in that and then finished it off in the oven. I made two round loaves, let them rise 20 minutes and then baked at 375 degrees for 33 minutes.
Nice bread with a great hearty texture and wholesome taste. I don't like things too sweet so I used only 1 tablespoon each of molasses and honey and then used only 1 teaspoon of salt. Use a good tasting bran cereal, one that you like, as this will make a difference in the taste of your bread. I crushed the bran flakes to a course consistency for better distribution and always use fresh ingredients for success. This bread made for great sandwiches and toast in the morning. In my opinion I thought it baked up to bakery quality and will be a recipe I use often.
This bread is the BEST! I make it once a week. I put it in the bread maker on the dough setting then bake for 33 min at 350F. I often will add 1/4C Flax seed for additional texture. This bread is dense and moist, everyone raves about it.
Wow! I've made this bread three times and my family loves it! I follow the recipe exactly and it comes out perfect. Thanks for sharing Jennifer!
Excellent bread---nutritious and so good for you.
Yummy! That's all I can say. This is one of the best breads I've made in my breadmaker. I followed the instructions on my breadmaker for the order of ingredients and presto it was ready to eat!
Love this bread.
Really good bread! I used wheat bran instead of whole bran cereal, and should have put it in my machine right after the liquids. I used the dough setting as I wanted to shape and bake my own loaf. (After removing the dough from the machine, I let it rise for 45-50 min, then baked it for 30 min. in a 350 oven.) This recipe could easily make 2 loaves. I made one HUGE loaf and hubby and I both agreed that it's the best whole wheat/bran bread to come out of the breadmaker!
I made this as is, only substituted butter for the oil. I would perhaps add a touch more honey next time around to sweeten the bread just a bit more. Very hearty. Even hubby liked it. Heck, even I liked it and I don't really care for very many breads.
I stuck to the original recipe and it tasted wonderful!
This is both the highest whole wheat content bread we've every made and the best tasting bread maker bread. It REALLY is high rise. Very hearty. More of a munching bread than a sandwich loaf. Modified it by using a sourdough sponge and reducing the yeast.
Just took two loaves of this recipe out of the oven and the verdict: delicious! I made the recipe as listed except that I made it by hand instead of the machine, used 1 cup water and 1/2 cup milk instead of the dry milk powder, and baked the two 1 lb. loaves at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes. I'll be making this again for sure. Thanks to Jennifer for the recipe!
this is a very good bran bread...quite dense and i also used brown sugar instead of molasses like one viewer suggested and added vital wheat gluten...but i really liked it...i will make it again...
I followed the recipe exactly and the bread came out great. I used All-Bran cereal. Nice dark color and very nice texture. I'm sure I'll make this again.
Yummy Bread, with lots of flavor. I highly recommend it! I made it in the bread machine and then baked it in the oven. Next time I will make two loaves instead of one. It is very dense, but good.
I slipped a bit with the molasses (about 1 Tbsp extra) and ended up with a golden loaf fragrant with molasses. I think I'll 'slip' again next time! I love that I can give my family a bread that's not only delicious, but chock full of wholesome goodness too. My kids don't like All Bran, but it disappears into the bread so they don't even know they're eating it!
Wonderful bread with great flavor and texture. Mine sunk down in the center a little but maybe I put the ingredients in the wrong order. Will check my machine book. I added 1/4 cup 7 grain mix for crunch (I get this at the bulk food store near me). You could also use raw sunflower seeds. Thank you for providing me with a delicious bread recipe that I will use over and over!
I love love love this bread, I hand make my breads so I bake it at 375 or 400 for 40 minutes. My ingredient subs are soy milk powder so it is not a dairy bread and agave instead of molasses. I also always have to add more flour to make it the right consistency, everything else is as is.
I added 1 extra tsp. honey, and otherwise made this exactly according to the recipe. It turned out perfect. Great recipe! Thanks for submitting, Jennifer. FIVE STARS.
Great bread! Very hearty, has the density of a batter bread, like banana bread. I am very happy with how moist it turned out. Hubby likes it with PB & J! I used Fiber 1 original and you can see chunks of that throughout the bread, looks cool. My 4 y.o. called this treat bread, now that's pretty awesome!
A very good basic bread. Only changes - cut the honey/molasses in half (diabetic) and used my dough cycle (don't like the shape loaf the machine bakes) and baked in the oven. Have made this a number of times - it has never failed, and have added it to my "keepers".
I gave this recipe two stars. I followed the recipe as suggested and it didn't turn out very well. It was very heavy, did not rise to a 2 pound size. The taste was good, but I wont be making it again.
i put lots of spices in it, cinnamon, allspice etc....with bit of extra sweetener......mmmmmmm makes perfect french toast or cinnamon toast...nice and easy:)
I've made this bread twice and it is delicious. I didn't have molasses so I used brown sugar instead and it was yummy. I used Kellogs All Bran for the cereal. This will be a mainstay in our household!
Awesome bread!
This is just what I was looking for - a dense, healthier bread that would be great with honey, for pre-workout and pre-run carbs. I made just a couple of substitutions: nonfat milk in place of water, since I don't have dry milk, and coconut oil for vegetable oil. I used a combination of All-Bran, wheat bran meal and 10-grain cereal. I also used the dough setting on the bread machine, and baked it in the oven (350 for about 25-30 minutes).
I used whole wheat pastry flour, added a couple of tablespoons of wheat gluten and baked it in the oven at 375 for about 40 minutes. I also added a little more yeast, maybe 1/2 teaspoon because as I looked at the recipe it didn't seem to have enough yeast. I think it would have risen fine without the extra yeast though. I used a bread machine to prepare it and used the whole wheat setting.
Great recipe! I substituted skim milk for the milk powder and water and used different types of grains instead of the bran cereal. Very versatile recipe, but more for adults than kids (the taste was too hearty for my two) Thanks
This is an incredible bread. It is a 2 lb bread and looks beautiful I followed the directions except I did not have dried milk so I just substituted a few tablespoons of the water with milk. This is our favorite wheat bread. Thanks Jennifer
I thought this bread was wonderful and made the most delicious French Toast! My mother-in-law tried it and now I have to make her a loaf. I think I will try the suggestion of adding an additional 2 Tbsp of Honey - sounds even yummier!
I love this bread, very nice and dense, just what I was looking for. I omitted the molasses because with honey it was sweet enought for us. Thanks Jennifer this is a keeper!
Very good flavor. A recipe that can be played with and still have good results. A wonderful way to use up left over cereal.
Made this bread with the following changes. - Added 3 T gluten. Made the bread q bit too chewy. I'll try 1 - 2 T next time. - Added 2 T white sugar because someone said it needed to be sweeter. It is a bit too sweet now, omit next time. - used less whole wheat and more white as suggested. Will stick with that. - Added 2 T flax seed, ground it with the bran flakes in a magic bullet. Liked that, gave the loaf a nutty flavor. - Made by hand using 1 ceramic bread pan. Took about 45 minutes to bake at 375.
Just made this for the first time; I used a lemon flavored olive oil for the vegetable oil, and I like to add millet, flaxseeds, and sometimes other seeds to the bread recipe, and I did that with this one, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I thought it came out very good. I have put it into my favorites file, and will make it again!
This is WONDERFUL bread. I threw in some ground flax, and used wheat bran instead of bran cereal, but otherwise followed the recipe as stated. I used the dough cycle and then baked the bread in the oven. Fantastic! I got 2 medium sized loaves out of this recipe.
Dry. Poor flavor.
