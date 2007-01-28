Yes, this is French toast, but a superior one. Unlike normal French toast this batter cooks into a custardy, crispy coating that leaves the bread creamy and oh so good. The use of good egg bread is a must here. Homemade is best, however store bought (such as Hawaiian bread) will work in a pinch. A fresh squeeze of lemon juice and a good dusting of powdered sugar on each serving is traditional.
This is an excellent recipe to use as a basic pain perdu recipe, to which you can add warm gnutella and make sandwiches of before french-toasting, or cream cheese and orange marmalade a la Mimi's Restaurant. A super use for leftover egg bread and a rich treat!
In my opinion, for all the effort that it takes to make this - it's not difficult, just tedious - the results are no better than your average slam and dunk French Toast. It also contains an exhorbitant amount of butter. I'd pass for something a little quicker and healthier.
In my opinion, for all the effort that it takes to make this - it's not difficult, just tedious - the results are no better than your average slam and dunk French Toast. It also contains an exhorbitant amount of butter. I'd pass for something a little quicker and healthier.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/26/2003
totally fab 4 breakfast and great on the go (on the highway in the moring on the way back home)
This is an excellent recipe to use as a basic pain perdu recipe, to which you can add warm gnutella and make sandwiches of before french-toasting, or cream cheese and orange marmalade a la Mimi's Restaurant. A super use for leftover egg bread and a rich treat!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.