Incredibly Cheesy Turkey Meatloaf

Rating: 5 stars This was VERY good! I made some changes, here is exactly what I did: I grated 4 baby carrots and about half of a yellow onion into the bowl using a large microplane. I soaked the 1 cup of breadcrumbs in the 1 cup of milk while I was grating the veggies. This last step plumps up the bread so that it's nice and moist all through the mixture, and then I just add this mushy mixture to the meatloaf. Also, I grated the colby cheese fresh instead of using pre-grated since I find it melts better this way. As the recipe stated, after using my hands to mix the meatloaf, I FOLDED the cheese in using a spoonula as if making a mousse. I added a few splashes of worcestershire sauce to the mix, and then I formed TWO loaves in a 9x13 baking dish. Covered each loaf with a thin layer of my favorite bottled BBQ sauce, and used a thermometer to alert me when they had reached 175 degrees, took them out of the oven and covered with foil for a couple of minutes. Delicious! I love this served with oven-roasted potatoes or mashed potatoes, and 'Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad' from this website. ***UPDATE: according to the USDA website (and other websites as well), ground turkey must be cooked to 165 degrees. So, I remove this meatloaf from the oven when it registers between 155 and 160, and then cover tightly with foil so it comes up to temp. ALWAYS moist, never dry. Helpful (1051)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is great and super quick!! I added much more seasoning to the ground turkey vs. just the S&P the recipes calls for - such as, grated onion, garlic, worchestire, seasoning salt. I also used shredded cheddar instead of cubed colby because that is what I had on hand. Also, try BBQ sauce on the top instead of the traditional ketchup. I mixed all the ingredients earlier in the day while my son was sleeping and let it sit in the fridge. Then I just slipped it in the oven. I think that really helped meld the flavors together. I would definitely make this again. Helpful (552)

Rating: 4 stars The flavor on this meatloaf was 5 stars, even my picky kids asked for seconds. I had to give it a 4 for CATCHING MY OVEN ON FIRE. I was a bit skeptical about the cheese being in cubes, but after the great reviews I figured I was over reacting. Even so I made my cubes smaller. 20 minutes into cooking cheese bubbled out the pan, onto the heating element and caught fire. I put a tray under it and continued cooking. It was great flavor. From now on I will shred my cheese as I usually do. I also shredded on small zucchini and a small carrot and added them to the mix since I was a bit short pundage wise on the turkey. (This was also a great way to gets some veggies into the kids!) Great recipe,just please shred your cheese! Helpful (447)

Rating: 5 stars Glad that I read through the reviews before I prepared this one. Per the advice of some of the other members I added 2 cloves of garlic half an onion and a few dashes of worstecheir sauce to the mix. I also added some brown sugar to the glaze. Delicious! My husband went back for not two but THREE servings! Word of advice make sure you cut the cheese in big chunks per the recipe. By doing this you get lovely little pools of cheese in the middle of your slice! Will definitely make again! Helpful (292)

Rating: 4 stars Very cheesy, very easy to make. It was almost reminded me of a giant cheeseburger. I did use cubed cheese as recommended & I loved how the cheese was throughout the meatloaf in yummy "globs" of cheesiness... :-)I cut the portion down to 4 servings using 1 lb. of ground turkey. I also added about 3 tbs. of smoky BBQ sauce to the mixture, 2 tbs. of dried parsley, & about 3 tbs. of chopped vidalia onion. Next time I will add more onion. It was done cooking in about 57 minutes and was extremely moist. I thought that the smoky BBQ sauce really added a needed flavor. I thought it was great & will definitely make again. Helpful (138)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is easy and tasty - what more could you want? My father is a raving fan of beef but he asks me to make this for him all the time - a high compliment from him. The only changes I made to it were to soak the breadcrumbs in the milk for 5 minutes (as another reviewer suggested) before combining with the turkey (which I'm certain makes a huge difference) using shredded cheese instead of cubed and adding Worcestershire sauce to the ground turkey when mixing through as it adds a fullness to the flavour of the meatloaf. Sometimes I also caramelise some finely chopped onions and add them to the turkey mix as well and it's lovely. Like I said this recipe's good - so good I've been asked to make it tonight (this'll be the third time at least!). Helpful (120)

Rating: 5 stars This is by far the best meatloaf recipe I have ever tried. It's so moist and delicious with all that cheese. I do like a little more spice however so I added some A-1 steak sauce garlic powder and dried minced onions to the meat mixture and let it sit for an hour before I made the loaf. The result was heavenly. A word of caution: make sure you have a drip pan underneath or you'll have a huge mess because some of the cheese will ooze out of the pan. Temporarily turning off your smoke alarm and using a meat thermometer is also recommended. Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars I have honestly hated meatloaf just about as long as I've been alive. Until THIS recipe came along!!! This is the most AMAZING meatloaf I've ever had. My only changes; I used shredded cheese instead (all I had on hand) and added a little bit of onion soup mix. So good. Thank you! Helpful (91)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good and simple! I halved the recipe except added all of the shredded cheese. I used seasoning salt instead of plain salt a dash of worcestshire sauce and mixed the ketchup right into it. We LOVED it including my husband who isn't a fan of ground turkey. He even ate the leftovers on a sandwich later! Thanks! Helpful (80)