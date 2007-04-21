Johnnycakes
These are though to be the original pancake. Serve them hot with maple syrup. They are also known as hoecakes. Serve hot with honey and butter.
This recipe works so much better than other johnnycake recipes I have tried. The key is to get the hot water at or near boiling, and otherwise, it's pretty foolproof.Read More
No offense to our forefathers or the submitter of this recipe, but these weren't very good. Maybe earlier generations had more productive salivary glands than I do because these were so dry that I had to drown them in syrup just to make them palatable. I felt like I had gotten a mouthful of fish fry more than once. The flavor was okay plain, like bland cornbread, but was much better with syrup. I'll keep looking for a moister recipe.Read More
I love the flavour of cornmeal, it makes all the difference. The pancakes were bit on the buttery side, but taste perfectly wonderful! I had to add quite a bit more water to make the batter manageable though. It was a bit of a problem getting them onto the griddle without making a mess!
I make Fried corn bread all the time,but this had to be the best I have ever made.
As a kid I went through a phase where I completely fell in love with the Little House on the Prairie series. This is an excellent recipe to complement any childhood interest in the pioneers of the old west. Simple and basic, this recipe is fit for a winter meal with sausage and maple syrup.
Served these for breakfast on a cold Scout campout, the scouts couldn't get enough and have added it to their breakfast menu for winter camping.
I tried these for two reasons: 1. I had all the ingredients, 2. I was curious how good this "pioneer food" would actually be. (I have made "hush puppies" in the past and wasn't too enthralled with them.) I was pleasantly surprised at how tasty these johnnycakes really were! My husband and children really loved them. I served them with soup instead of cornbread, and the family ate them all up! Yum!
As expected these are a bit on the dry side. Serve with gigantic glasses of milk.
the butter in this recipe isn't necessary seenhow they're being cooked in oil/butter as it is. so i didn't use that or the 2 tbsp of boiling water. they came out tasting like i expected them to; a traditional mash of cornmeal with salt that is cooked in a skillet. so i don't understand the complaints about sweetness, that's what the honey or maple syrup is for.
I like cornbread but I wasn' too fond of these. However, I love the historical part of this recipe. I fixed this for my 15 year old and his friend and they really liked it. I made 7 from this recipe and they used Mrs. Buttersworth. These boys are next to impossible to fill but these heavy little suckers did the job. Cool recipe! Thanks for sharing some of our Americana!
Okay... I added an egg and used buttermilk. Cornbread "anything" just isn't cornbread without those 2 ingredients. I also added a little sugar, since we like our's sweet. I remember eating these when I was a kid. We always put syrup on them. My husband and son loved them.
I used watered down sour cream instead of milk and added an egg. It was good...will make again.
Very dry and very little flavor. There was no amount of maple syrup or butter that was going to save this!
Made these to go with some Louisiana red beans and rice and they were great! I only had 1 1/2 cups of cornmeal, so I added 1/2 cup flour. I used goat milk instead of whole milk because that's what I had. I also added an egg and about a tablespoon of brown sugar. I didn't heat the water, and I mixed everything together all at the same time. I cooked them in a generous amount of butter. They came out fantastic and were a huge hit!
dannnggg tasty <3 the only thing i added was a few grinds of pepper cause im weird like that
For what they are, an austere pioneer food, they are good - especially with additional butter and syrup (only pure NY maple syrup will do). However, there is a reason why this has been replaced by other cornbread variations as other ingredients and cooking methods are available now. On a hot day with no A/C I wanted to try a cornbread that did not require an oven.
We didn't like it at all sorry. Way to dry.
Dry, bland - could barely eat it. Will not make again.
We didn't like either the texture nor the flavor. Probably the lack of sweetness was its biggest fault.
My kids thought this was too heavy of a recipe for pancakes, but will use with soup instead of cornbread with honey and it should be fine.
These are very grainy, salty & heavy. Absolutely horrible. Do not waste your time or ingredients.
Good but they are plain.
My dad used to make these when I was little. Still yummy!
Followed the advice of one person who suggested using egg and buttermilk. Turned out wonderfully. Served as an appetizer accompanied by maple syrup, with prosciutto and fig preserves.
My kids actually liked this which was really amazing! They had it with maple syrup but I really liked it traditional like~ Honey! Try this, it may not be your favorite but it is a quick fix if you have a hankering for cornbread! I was out of milk so I just sub'd with cold water. It worked fine. SERVE HOT, cold isn't as good.
Super dry and dense. The flavor was okay but I think it would be better with some egg and flour in the batter.
There's no egg or sugar, so they are very dry, crumbly and bland.
No disrespect to the original poster. Followed recipe to a T. The cakes were hard and difficult to chew. Didn't want to waste the 2nd half of batter, so added a small bit of cream, sugar, and a little baking powder. 2nd batch was great. Fluffy, moist, crumbly, delicious.
I didn't care for this, it was too grainy BUT I had to use almond milk which may have been why.
This was a great recipe for historical meals. It isn't the most tastey recipe but I am sure that it is very similar to what people used to eat. My kids like to eat this when we read the Little House on the Prairie series. Make sure you have plenty of pure maple syrup.
i absolutely loved this recipe! i added about a half cup of brown sugar to my batter and the results were fantastic! I will definitely be making these again! thanks
Great johhnycakes! I homeschool my 9 and 11 yo girls. We are studying early settlers and made these for a school project. Easy and tasty! Two great things put together
My mother-in-law made this. She would fry in a cast iron skillet in bacon grease like her mother and grandmother taught her. She also did not add butter would add like a quarter of a cup of milk to help it brown. If you like sweet cornbread you can also add a tablespoon of sugar to make it sweeter as soon as the Johnny cakes came out of the pan she would spread butter on top of the Johnnycakes so it would melt on top, they were delicious.
These were tough, and dry, and only edible when doused in butter and syrup. I've compared some other johnny cake recipes and it looks like they usually also include some sugar or honey, i think that would definitely improve this recipe. As written, I would not recommend this recipe, it was like eating a hockey puck made of corn. Might be a good snack for long camping trips in the wilderness though since these were definitely very filling.
Wonderful recipe! I used whole grain cornmeal and then put a little more butter and some honey on top. Wonderful! Very hearty. Will make again
exactly what i was looking for! made them again two days later!
Added two table spoons of sugar, delicious and simple.
I thought these were really good, however, I did add some sugar to the batter. Thanks Kevin!
I made these he other night to serve with vegetable soup. They came out great and were a big hit. We ate them with butter on top and dipped in the soup.
These were actually better than I thought they would be, and the taste grows on you as you eat them. They're not something I'd make all the time, but it was nice to have a chance to try something I've often read about.
I made these with freshly-ground cornmeal (I have a grain mill), coconut oil, and buttermilk. The buttermilk made for a more savory cake. I didn't care for maple syrup as a topping, so I tried some crema. It was delicious!
The family didn't like these. I guess they don't go with the Italian-American pallet.
Super easy recipe (I live by myself so I halved the amounts). Absolutely delicious drenched in honey, and I prefer them over pancakes. So glad I decided to track down and try a recipe, after seeing johnnycakes feature in the series of books I'm reading which are set (in part) in American Revolution era America
Was unsure what to expect with these. They were good, for what they are. Kinda neat knowing what pioneers ate. I did add some brown sugas which helped and we had them with syrup. The kids enjoyed them. Thanks Kevin for the quick breakfast!
In the words of The Great British Baking Show - "tough as old boots". Maybe I didn't get the water hot enough (I cheated and used my Keurig), but this was not appetizing.
came out a little dry and crunchy. next time will grind corn meal down in coffee grinder to more of a rough flour consistency
I loved these! Since I found this recipe, I've been eating them everyday for breakfast with a side of bacon. I cook the bacon first, then fry the cakes in the same grease. I recently started sweetening them with honey. Delicious!
I just made this recipe. It worked out well, but it's hard to get the texture right, so add the boiling water a bit at a time until it resembles thin porridge. I also added the simple step of soaking the cornmeal in milk for five minutes to soften it.
Yum- I creamed together some fresh honey and homemade butter and put it on it.
I usually make cornbread to eat along with my chili, but tonight I had a few extra minutes to just check out other recipes. Being from the midwest, I haven't ever had johnnycakes. I just whipped some of these up (In a fraction of the time it used to take me to make cornbread). I added 2 tablespoons of sugar substitute, because my family likes their cornbread a little sweet. I'm never making cornbread again!!! Crisp on the outside, and slightly moist on the inside, a perfect compliment to my chili!
I make these for my aging father who loves cornbread for every meal but is having teeth issues now. These are soft and easy for him to chew, richer and better tasting than traditional hot water cornbread and very quick. I found that if I use Coconut Oil to fry them, they don't burn before the insides get done and you can't taste any coconut at all. It's healthier too.
Great recipe. Nothing outstanding, but really easy and a great alternative to pancakes so it gets 5 stars from me.
If you're looking for a modern flapjack recipe, then this isn't for you. This is a historic recipe and not made to modern tastes. That being said, I love this recipe, it's just comforting and nostalgic. The cornmeal you use is important. Make sure to use fresh cornmeal and not old cornmeal. It makes a big difference.
Brought back fond memories of my childhood. I had forgotten these.
Halved the recipe, my kids and I loved these johnny cakes with maple syrup.
Pretty good. A little dry and crumbly, but easyand tasty.
Absolutely terrible. Left an aftertaste in my mouth that satan's pee wouldnt compare too. Wasted almost a whole bag of cornmeal on this.
