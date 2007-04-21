Johnnycakes

3.6
68 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 25
  • 3 5
  • 2 6
  • 1 10

These are though to be the original pancake. Serve them hot with maple syrup. They are also known as hoecakes. Serve hot with honey and butter.

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 johnnycakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream the cornmeal, salt, and butter together. Add the milk and enough water to make a moist but firm batter.

    Advertisement

  • Drop by large spoonfuls onto a hot greased griddle, and flatten slightly with the back of a spoon. When brown, turn and cook the other side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 14.7mg; sodium 251.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022