Authentic Mexican Tortillas
I learned how to make these growing up watching my mother Alma. We have never used an actual recipe, but for your convenience I came up with one.
I wanted to address the issue of the Tortillas going hard after being made. Being from Mexico, I've never seen a woman making toritillas without having a Kitchen towel folded over and stacking the tortillas inbetween as they are comming off the griddle or comal. Infact my mother will go a step further and place a Kitchen towel (folded in half) into a gallon sized ziplock bag, this all in the effort to keep the tortillas pliable/soft. Once you are all through making your taco's, burritos, etc, you can take the towel out of the bag and store the tortillas in the bag, in your fridge. Whenever you need one or two, reheat on a hot griddle pan turning as necessary and they become pliable once again. Tortillas are like bread, you leave them out in the open, they get hard. Another thing that will make them hard is leaving them unattended on the griddle too long, the moisture is wisked out and not suitable for tacos, burritos, or anything. I hope this additional step keeps the rating for this recipe high, as it really is no different (except for lard), than my Mexican mother makes.Read More
I don't mean to be so blunt but the tortilla recipe submitted by Esther Nelson is much much better. i tried this recipe 3 times and this recipe did not work.Read More
Ok, i understand all the reviews now about it being more flaky like a pie crust. I used another recipe similar to this,and the same thing happened. I think the error was in how thin we rolled it out. My husband gave me a tip, hes mexican and has seen his mom make it plenty of times, and said NOT to roll it out super thin. If it has more thickness, it becomes more pliable and not so flaky. ALSO, make sure your pan is on medium -high heat. if not, it cooks too slow, making the tortilla cook through too hard. Ill try it next time, and see if that makes a difference! As for the taste, it was wonderful!! Practice makes perfect!
I love this recipe but I changed the ingredients up to make a healthier, vegan version. I used whole wheat flour, and instead of shortening I used grape seed oil. The results were awesome! My husband and son ate most of them as I was making them and I had to make more for dinner. Canola oil would work just fine instead of the grape seed oil. Thanks for the recipe, as a vegan it is nice to have a simple, quick recipe for an old comfort food.
I read other peoples reviews and decided to use two tablespoons of shortening for every cup of flour. Mine turned out to be completely delicious!!!
Everyone! When I first submitted my recipe, like almost 20 years ago, I did it for a computer class in college and had to hurry up and finish it without really giving it much thought. SO - just change the ingredients like this and they will be awesome!! 3 Cups all-purpose flour, 1/4 tsp baking powder, 2 tsp. salt, 1/3 cup shortening/lard, and 1 1/4 cup HOT water. PERFECT!!
I should've read the reviews! This is not a very good recipe. Too salty. Too tough. Too much of my time spent on this project only to throw everything in the trash. I grew up eating homemade tortilla and was excited to see a rather highly rated recipe here. Don't be misled. This is not the authentic recipe you are looking for.
I liked the recipe. It reminded me of my grandmas. The only things I had to change to make them like hers was to use 3T. Margarine and 1 tsp. salt. once I did that everything was great!! Thanks!
Very easy to make and taste pretty good a little floury. They however they do not store well they fell apart when I went to reheat and just weren't as good.
I used my Cuisinart Food Processor to mix the dough. I used 3 3/4 cups of flour, 2 tsps. of baking powder, 1 tsp. of salt, 1/3 cup of Crisco Shortening, and after pulsing 6 times, added 1 1/3 cups of HOT WATER. Pulsed until it came into a ball. Took out of processor and kneaded about 5 times. Let rest for about 10-15 minutes. Made into 13 balls and rolled each one out. Put on cast iron griddle (comal) for about 15 seconds and flipped on other side to cook. Flipped again and removed from griddle (comal) and placed in paper toweled tortilla warmer. They came out perfect. This is my go to recipe from now on. Thank you for sharing. I used to make them all the time, but had no measurements. Just used my hand to measured all out. ( This is how I was taught as a young girl). And my flour tortillas were great then and delicious. Now I have the perfect recipe to use in the food processor. Thank you for the recipe. NOTE**** You can also use this same recipe to make sopapillas, or buenelos. Instead of placing raw tortilla on hot griddle, first you must use fork tines on rolled out raw tortilla, then place in about 1 inch or so of hot oil, keep an eye on tortilla, it will start to bubble, then flip over tortilla carefully and cook another few seconds to light golden brown. Drain on paper towels. You may then put cinnamon and sugar mixture on top. Very delicious. Enjoy.
Authentic mexican tortillas are made with corn, this is a ridiculous imitation. Please...
One word:WOW! I can't believe that this recipe was so easy and produced such great results! Here's what I did : I used 1 and a half cups of flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp salt, a quarter cup of butter, and a half a cup boiling water. I got six tortillas out of the batch, and each one tasted delicious! I am so amazed. I wanted to do a tortilla roll up recipe on this site but found that all I had were stale tortillas, so I tried this recipe. I am in total shock about how easy and fast it was to make these. They are delicious! Thank you!
Please don't waste your time making these "tortillas". I've made tortillas many times before and these were yucky. I threw the whole thing away.
Good old fashioned tortillas, were excellent with honey.
I followed this recipe as the instructions stated. The tortillas came out very thick and hard. Did not fluff up as they should. I would suggest allot less baking powder and oil works just as good as shortening.
The first time I made them as per the recipe and found them to be a bit too salty and crumbly. The second time around I used only 1 tsp of salt, 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup +1-2 TB hot water with perfect results. I don't think ready made tortillas can match these in any way. Thanks a lot to the poster for the recipe and to the reviewers for their valuable tips.
This is a very good recipe. I only gave it 4 stars due to the amount of modification it needed. I cut the salt to 1 1/2 tsp. I cut the shortening to 1/2 cup. I microwaved the water about 2 minutes on high to get it really hot. I think the heat helps the shortening blend better. I rolled the dough into balls and let it rest in the bowl with a paper plate on top for 15 minutes. Mainly because that was the length of time it took me to get the rolling area ready and the cast iron skillet hot enough. I heated the skillet on high until a drop of water evaporated on it, then turned it down to medium heat. I rolled the dough balls out using a wooden rolling pin, trying to manipulate the dough as little as possible. By the time it took me to roll out a ball, the one on the skillet was ready to turn (about 30-45 seconds, not 1-2 minutes). I put the cooked tortillas inside a folded towell inside a gallon zip loc bag. This holds in the heat as well as the moisture. I think this step is important as some others had trouble with the tortillas drying out. The smell of the cooking tortillas was great. It was all I could do not to butter and eat them hot as they came off the skillet! I did eat the last one that way and it tasted like a little Mexican abuelita had made it. So if you've had trouble making tortillas, give it another try. It's an art form, like flaky pie crust. And for those who thought this recipe turned out pie dough, I'm not sure what type of pies they're us
I have been looking for a good tortilla recipe for close to 10 years and now I finally have one! These are soft and easy to make. For the water, The hotter the better and it was so simple using my Kitchen Aide. It took less than 5 minutes initially, and then the hour rest time. Rolling them took the most time (I'm hopelessly slow), but even that was only 15 minutes! Oh, and the cost comparison? About fifty cents as opposed to the $2 or $3 at the store!! ~high five~
If you are trying to make tortillas in a large batch to reheat through out the week do not cook them all the way through, just leave them on the heat breifly enough to warm them and put them in a plastic storage bag. Cool completely before putting them in the refridgerator if you are going to keep them more than a few days. When you are ready to eat them cook them the rest of the way in a heated ungreased pan until they bubble or fluff up, though not all tortillas fluff up like they should. You should also follow all the advice from the reviews about the shorteing and butter and VERY hot water. Thank you for sharing this recipe. Tortillas II is very good.
We just finished dinner and I had to jump on the computer to review these tortillas! They were soooooo good! They don't taste anything like the cheap-o store shelf types, rather they taste a lot like the ones from the Don Pablo's restaurants. I followed the recommendations from Flashsmith's review (3T shortening, 2T butter, 1 1/2 tsp salt. Rolled into golf-sized balls prior to the hour rest). I had a little trouble with my dough initially, actually I kept needing to add more very hot water (probably another 1/3 cup) but eventually it turned out very well. This was an awesome recipe, Thank you!!!! I've never made tortillas before, and now I'll never buy the store shelf ones again.
These came out tasting like baking powder! I called my Mexican mother-in-law and she told me to use only a pinch of baking powder and a pinch of salt. Also alittle more shortening (about a half cup to each cup of flour). She said the dough doesn't need to rest either. Make sure to roll out almost to the point of breakage (paper thin),they should be rolled out a bit oversized as they will shrink when cooked. They only need about 30 secs. each side then place in a large ziplock and reheat another 30 sec. when ready to eat. These were so authentic! Not the healthiest but a good change from store bought!
This recipe is just ok, way too much shortening, I have made these before with just 2 tablesp. of shortening per cup of flour. Comes out much better and healthier.
There is way too much shortening in these. Makes them come out tough and taste bad.
Okay, now this isn't my first rodeo nor my first homemade tortilla. These were NOT flour tortillas, they were pretty much pie crust in a tortilla disguise. These were very flaky, and crumbled when I tried to fold them. Tasted salty and like pie crust, we all agreed on that. Sorry for the bad rating, but I know a good tortilla when I eat one, this just wasn't it. Thanks anyway.
These tortillas are excellent. Easy to make.
Awesome! This is my third flour tortilla recipe to try from allrecipes. These are miles ahead of the others. First, I used butter instead of shortening due to trans fats. Second, before I let the dough rest, I separated into golf ball size rounds then let rest. My only issue is that if you want to make burrito size tortillas, golf ball size isn't large enough. After resting, I rolled out the tortilla paper thin and they were so easy to roll. Other recipes on this site were tough to roll out but this one was so easy. I then cooked them in a nonstick skillet on very high heat for not even 30 sec/side. My neighbors tried them and kept asking for more! The best, thanks!
These are excellent! A great tip for those who felt their tortillas were too hard/ tough- after you cook them, lay them into a gallon size freezer bag, and fold the top over-for just a minute or two. It traps the heat, and softens the tortillas-I do not layer them with wax/parchment paper-just stack them on top of each other. I do this with all my tortillas and with all my homemade breads to give them a softer, more flexible texture for wraps, sandwiches. Works great! I do keep them in the fridge because of the moisture and no preservatives, just to be sure they don't have a chance to mold.
my husband is mexican and he says they dont taste like his gandmother made...they were good when they were just off the cast iron griddle...then later they were chewy...not sure if i did somthing wrong.
Delicious. Just be very careful not to overcook or else they turn hard and break into pieces when you try to roll them.
i am russian and i don't have any experience making tortillas, but these turned out great. i never knew that tortillas can taste this good! the dough was really easy to roll out, probably because i used boiling hot water. also, i think 1-2 min is a little too long, i flipped them before the air bubbles got too big, which is about 30-40 seconds.
These tasted great but need an extra step. Freshly made tortillas should be placed in a tortilla keeper or similar enclosed space immediately from the skillet. This allows them to steam a bit and makes them softer. (I also used my food processor to mix the ingredients to make the flour & shortening really crumbly.)
The taste of these tortillas really wasn't too bad but the just weren't really tortialls. They were really flakie and pastry like. After we cooked them we tried to roll them up into burritos and they just fell apart. They weren't soft like other tortiallas I have had. I wouldn't use this recipe agian.
This is a pretty decent recipe. I give it a five for versatility. You can use whole wheat flour and if you roll it thicker it's just like expensive flat breads you can buy at the supermarket. I did however, use tub margarine. Anyway, these are excellent because they are so fresh!
I bought an antique Tortilla press and used this recipe! They tasted just like the ones we had in Mexico!! You can refrigerate leftovers (uncooked but pressed out) bring to room temp and cook.
The version I got from homesicktexan is great: 2c flour, 1 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp salt, 2 tsp veg oil (NEVER use veg oil)--I use coconut oil, palm oil. or lard--melted in 3/4 c of very hot milk. Mix all together and make it into a ball. Let rest, covered 20 min. Make into 8 balls, let rest, covered 10 min. Roll 2x's & turn 1/4 turn, over, and over, until it is the size you want. 30 sec. on very hot comal or iron pan (preferably), flip & heat 15 sec. max on second side. YUMMY!
The first time I made this, it turned out horrible. Too salty, and I didn't let it rest. Not letting the dough rest is NOT an option!! Wait at least an hour, then it'll be the right consistency. Otherwise you'll have a lump of greasy dough that refuses to be rolled out. Once the dough has rested, roll out into very thin tortillas the size of the pan you'll be using. Fold a kitchen towel in half and stack the cooked tortillas inside it. This will keep them pliable and soft. Once you're done either eat right away or store in the fridge. Since the tortillas get hard in the fridge, heat gently in the pan just until soft again. It's important to use VERY hot water for the dough as well. Making a perfect tortilla takes practice, so be patient! This is a great authentic recipe and as far as the salt goes, I use 1 tsp, but that's just personal preference.
Wonderful! I had never made tortillas before, but these are fun, easy, and taste a whole lot better than the ones you'll find in the grocery store. I substituted the shortening with a mixture of butter and olive oil and they turned out fantastic. Next time I will try adding some whole wheat flour for health's sake :).
This recipe is fabulous! It's so easy to work with, and the tortilla's taste just like my friend's! REALLY hot water is the key.
I've made this recipe twice now -- once exactly as the directions specified, and once where I substituted 1/4 cup of the shortening for sunflower oil and didn't allow the dough to cool before rolling it out. While it tasted great both times, the consistency and ease of making the tortillas vastly improved with the veggie oil substitution. Overall, a great basic recipe. These are definitely becoming a staple in my house!
This is a good recipe. I was looking for a recipe to give my daughter because I never measure when I make mine. I am Mexican and my mother made them with olive oil instead of lard to make them healthy. It makes them taste good too. I also don't use as much baking powder.
These are so quick and easy! I make this recipe all the time and they are WAY better than store bought.
Just did not work :( Like pie crust!
I have had "authentic Mexican tortillas" before, made at Mama Luna's house for a huge cookout. She making them while the men were outside grilling. Whatever it is that this recipe makes, it's not tortillas. It really does taste like fried pie dough. Even the dough looks like pie dough, not soft the way it's supposed to. I didn't even make it all. I will never make this again! If you want a recipe for tortillas, keep looking. This isn't it.
This recipe was OKAY I would use 1 tsp Salt next time. 2 Tsp. makes it too salty.
I made these for the first time tonight and they were very easy to make. I tried the enchiladas I made with them and they were very doughy. Don't suggest using this recipe for enchiladas.
I did not like this recipe at all I personally think it calls for tooooo much shortening. I followed this recipe to a "T" and they came out horrible. I'll stick with mi abuelita's recipe.
I am not Mexican, but when we don't have flour tortillas, and can't get to the store, these are wonderful!!! We made a discovery with this recipe. If you roll out a tortilla and fry it in oil instead of on a dry skillet, you have sopapillas and they are so good with cinnamon sugar or dipped in chocolate or strawberry sauce!! Try it. You'll love it!
not good. !!! Too salty , too flaky for our authentic mexican taste!!! I reduced the salt to 1 tsp, replaced the lard for canola oil 1/3 cup .. lard works also reduced to 2 Tb...
These tortillas where "ok" they tasted more like pie crust then a real authentic tortilla, and I live 10 minuets from the mexican border in san diego, so I know how a real authentic tortilla is supposed to taste...My family did enjoy them though, and they where easy and fun to make!
These were a lot easier than I thought it would be and we loved them more than store bought tortillas.
super easy, and really good. i used butter instead of shortening (i mean, if you're going to use saturated fat, why not go with what nature will provide you with?), and they turned out great. so much better than store-bought.
This recipe works great! I used whole wheat flour, vegetable shortening and near-boiling water, and it made delicious tortillas. I will bookmark this for future use.
The truth be told that authentic tortillas are made with "manteca"- ( that's lard in English.) You can make a passable version of tortillas using shortening but for a truly authentic and delicious flavor you must use lard. Therefore, this recipe was okay but if you were to substitute lard for the shortening (lessening the amount of course) then I guarantee you will not taste anything better in this world.
What a disappointment, It fell apart, too much baking powder & too much flour. I don't recommend this recipe at all, just go to the store & buy the tortillas!
These are great! It took some practice to get it right, but it was well worth the time. They get better each time I make them. I use near boiling water and mix it up in the stand mixer.
Thanks! I substituted 2/3 the flour for whole wheat flour. Tortillas are a bit tricky, I made this recipe 3-4 times before I got it right. Completely worth it!
Good flavour, but very dry. Needs about twice as much water as it calls for.
These are not authentic at all! Like other reviews said, it tastes a lot like a pie crust and are a bit on the non-pliable side-even when heated over the flame of the stove. I went and read Jamie's (recipe submitter) DRASTIC changes to this recipe since she said the original recipe submission wasnt given much thought as far as the measurements go, with the 1/3 C. of shortening she says to use instead of 3/4 C., they tasted like pie crust and I cant imagine 3/4 C. shortening being any better. Normally I dont give low reviews but I was really disappointed with this one. It's gets a star for effort, but my search continues.
this is a good recipe, but no matter how thin I rolled the dough, the cakes puffed up a little more than I like. I watched them like I hawk on the griddle, only letting them brown for about 30 seconds each. Modifications: I reduced the baking powder to 1/2 tsp, and added a Tbsp of shortening. I think I'll try omitting the BP all together next time since this does make the dough a little heavier. All in all, the tortillas pleased my family, and they were very easy to prepare!
Amazing recipe!! However I would note that in order to get them extremely soft and pliable, use pre-creamed shortening. Using anything but will be opposite.
These are not very authentic. As written they taste more like salty pie crust, there is simply too much shortening. Other recipes with a cup or more flour use less then half the shortening (but more water). On the plus side, they were very easy to roll out. But there are better options available.
I can say that these LOOKED pretty and I was happy with the results until I ate them. Followed the recipe exactly. These tasted too much like pie crusts. They either have too much flour in this recipe or too much shortening. Kept them warm with a towel in a zip lock bag and they were still tough and dry.
This recipe has good flavor but to me it taste more like a biscuit not a tortilla I dont think I will make again.
I was glad to find a way to make tortillas homemade, but these were too salty, and perhaps I need more practice, but they were too stiff and didn't wrap very well.
Wow!!! They literally melted in my mouth! I have definitely found myself a new tortilla recipe! I did change it a little bit by using 3 TBS Shortening, 2 TBS Butter, and 1 1/2 tsp of garlic powder instead of salt. The water was VERY hot that I used, and for once in my life I decided to be semi-patient and let them rest for 45 minutes after I had separated them into little balls. Definitely the best recipe I have ever used for tortillas. If I could give you 6 or 7 stars I would!
Fantastic recipe! A new family favorite
I grew up watching my mom and grandmother make tortillas. Same ingrediants and no receipe. I must say these are extremely salty, uneasy to roll out and flakey.
I've made this recipe twice. The first time exactly as written- they were very flaky and would not stay together once you tried to use them. Obviously to much shortening. I then tried as another reviewer wrote and used 2T fat per cup of flour. They were much better, but still not right. Still a little flaky. I used boiling water, mixed with fork like pie crust then used my hands and found them very easy to make. They did puff as I cooked them once I made thinner ones. I made several dfferent thicknesses - starting with 1/8 inch- Too thick. 1/16 or even thinner worked very well and not difficult to roll out in a circle and transfer to the skillert. I will look for the other recipe referred to in one of the other reviews, or just keep reducing the fat until its right.
I found this recipe when I couldn't find my old stand by, and I think I prefer this one. The visual cues were helpful. I did end up added a bit more shortening, and didn't put quite the whole volume of water in. The consistency of the dough was just right to roll, without it trying to spring back on me. The key to cooking these is not letting them cook for too long. My first couple were very brittle. After reading some of the reviews I noted the hint that over cooking can have this effect. (Because you cook too much of the water out.) I tried again with the rest of the dough, and they turned out fantastically. May try adding a bit more salt next time.
These are Awesome!!! Making bread or even these tortillas is an art-you have to get a feel for the mixture. If this is the only bread you have ever made then it may be that you don't have the "feel" of the dough. I have killed at least 50 loaves before I got the feel!-LOL As another reviewer suggests-Mommy of four-use hot water, as hot as you can stand it-this is the key. Then keep flour on hand and add to get the right consistency-you can always add but not take away. Once you make these a couple times they become easier to make. I think they are definately worth the time. The taste can not be mirrored by the store bought but I still use store bought in a pinch. If these don't turn out the first time I would give them another go because they are super!
pretty good,.. here's a tip though. I followed the suggustions about reducing the salt,and used really hot (in the microwave) water, and divided dough into golf ball sized balls. Then cover and let rest for an hour under a damp towel. Another thing is I only rolled out two tortillas at a time while i was cooking them. if you try to roll them all out, then cook them out, they will dry out! roll them out thin, too thick and they will be more like pancakes. Oh, be sure that your comal or pan that you cook them on is not too hot, or they will cook to fast and not puff up. I used med/low heat. As you cook them, be sure and place them inside/under a kitchen towel. This helps them stay soft, and keeps them warm. Remember that tortillas take time and practice to master, and i think that this should be considered an art, but my kids enjoy guessing what the shape of their tortillas are. This seemed like a good recipe, and i will continue to make them. This is an authentic recipe though, so if your looking for a store bought taste, just buy them.
This recipe turned out excellent. The tortillas were soft and flexible.They stored well and tasted just as good the next day. I made 16 decent size tortillas with this recipe.
Holy stinkin' cow! These were so good! I did have to add more water, and next time I'll only let them sit about 15 minutes. The dough got a little crunchy on top from sitting so long, even with the dish towel. And it took more kneading than I thought, but these came out very yummy. I will definitely have to try again with the things I learned from my first try. I am afraid that I can't roll out a good circle to save my life, but who knows. Maybe I will someday. :) Thanks for the recipe!
We had a live in housekeeper that used to make the most delicious tortillas and this is very close to what she would make. She did use lard so these are a tad different. These are so so good. Thanks!
Too much salt! Should use apprx 1 teaspoon instead of 2...to make it AUTHENTIC use LARD (like Morrel's) NOT shortening or oil....shortening or oil will make Tortilla hard and cracky.
Good. A bit pasty, I'll experiment with some other options, but this is a good start. My tortillas got better as I went along because I learned 1) don't roll out super thin 2) dont' try to cook them so they are brown and toasted looking- just until they get started looking a bit golden (cooking too long dries them out) 3) instead of covering them with a dishtowel, allow each tortilla to briefly cool on a plate before placing in a ziploc bag containing a moist paper towel (you will melt the plastic if you put them directly in off the griddle). I used lard.
Shortening amount is excessive for an "authentic" tortilla. My family emjoys Mexican fillings wrapped in a tasty tortilla, not pie pastry.
I don't see why people are making a fuss over these! they are so good! I mean nothing compares to the real thing but they are really tasty and easy to make! I used 1 1/2tsp of baking powder and 1tsp of salt but used all the shortening and all of the water and they came out so good! who ever didnt like these must have done something wrong
My grandmother made tortillas everyday, she never added baking powder, that ingredient can be omitted, will also help in keeping them pliable longer. She also used 1 tbs of lard per cup of flour (I use shortening).
This recipe is very good for pie crust (I actually used it to make apple pie after trying it for the tortillas three of four times). These tortillas come out much too stiff, and they are not the texture they should be. It has nothing to do with the thickness, I have made thick and thin tortillas with my grandmothers recipe and they were perfectly pliable. I suspect it has something to do with all the shortening. I have sucessfully made tortillas using a different recipe since, and I only used a tablespoon.
I followed this recipe exactly. I did not like the consistency. It was much like pie crust. I believe there is too much shortening in the recipe.
I've made these about half a dozen times now. I use the KitchenAid® to mix the dough and follow the recipe exactly - with one exception, I use near boiling water. Perfect every time. Place into zip lock bag when they are warm to keep moist and pliable.
I use this recipe all the time! My husband served an LDS mission in Mexico and he loves it when we make these.
there is to much shortening for this recipe. It was to wet.
Very very good. As per suggestions from other reviewers, I used two tablespoons of shortening per cup of flour. They were fantastic! A keeper of a recipe, for sure. :-)
Turned out great.. I knew it would be more flaky and taste fresh compared to store bought.. 1 tip if I may, I used a small saucer to cut into perfect round shapes . Made it alot easier for me anyways... Good eating!!!
These were easy to make, but reminded me of biscuits. With that, the kids loved the biscuit taste. I would recommend cutting the salt down to 1/2 tsp as the tortillas were a bit salty.
I've been looking everywhere for this recipe. My mom and I used to make tortillas all the time. She passed away last summer, and I couldn't remember how much of anything we used. The other tortilla recipes all call for sugar and strange things. This is the way my mom and I used to make tortillas. It's a FANTASTIC recipe!
I followed the advice of other posters and used 1/2 cup of shortening and cut the salt back to 1 1/4 teaspoons. I put my water in the microwave and heated it to just less than boiling. They were wonderful! I made a double batch and it took me a bit longer to cook them than I had planned. Once my kids, all 7 of them, started eating, there were no complaints and it was worth the wait!
The alleged tortillas come out tasting like pastry shells and get super hard 15 minutes after cooking them. I have never made a tortilla recipe using shortening and never will again. Find a recipe without shortening and use one with milk. You'll thank me!
I tried this recipe and another listed on this site for tortillas and could not get either to produce suitable results. Each recipe had differing amounts of shortening but I got the same results after preparing both. I feel as if it is not the recipe, but possibly the technique involved. I am not sure what consistency the dough should be after adding the water. It also seemed like the more i kneaded the dough, the tougher it became. I feel that those of us who have had bad luck with the recipe would benefit from a more in-depth description of the steps.
Good, easy recipe! As a little girl, I watched my mom make tortillas time and time again, but she didn't use measuring cups or spoons, only her loving hands :) I tried, but could never master the right amounts and my tortillas would come out hard. I followed this recipe exactly and used water that was just on the brink of boiling, I don't think the shortening would have melted properly had I used hot tap water. Finally I can make my own tortillas, and my family loved them!
Why did I ever buy them at the store? These things are so simple, fast and easy I will never buy again! I just leave the dough wrapped in plastic wrap in the fridge and cut off what I need, roll it into a ball, roll in out and whamo. I have one with dinner every night and just love em! Thanks a ton!
they are great. made them twice so far. Except i put a lil sprinkle of garlic powder for extra tast :) my boyfriend likes to grab and eat them by themselves while i cook them because he cannot wait for dinner :) I will def make this over and over.
This recipe is great for its versatility. I've tried both oil and shortening and have ended up with satisfying tortillas. I have also used corn meal and wheat flour as partial substitutions. I hate buying tortillas now.
We make this recipe at least once a week. I love the homemade taste and how simple they are to put together. Thank you!
I used my kitchen aid mixer to mix up the dough which was quite tasty. And I used my pasta machine to roll it to an appropriate thickness. Then I cooked them on my electric skillet. The flavor is very good but they are not flexible at all so I think I may have overcooked.
My ethnic background is Mexican and many times I tried to learn how to make flour tortillas from my mother. But she couldn't tell me the exact proportions to every ingredient. So in the end my flour tortillas would never turn out the right. I tried this recipe one time and I made a perfect flour tortilla!
This looks almost identical to a recipe I have used over years, except for the amount of baking powder. However, I am trying to cut back on the fat I use in my Mexican food, and if you cut the shortening in half, the recipe is just as good. Also, I never let the dough rest. I find it easier to roll them out right away when the dough is still perfectly elastic. Once it gets rough, forget it.
