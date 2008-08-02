Authentic Mexican Tortillas

This is a very good recipe. I only gave it 4 stars due to the amount of modification it needed. I cut the salt to 1 1/2 tsp. I cut the shortening to 1/2 cup. I microwaved the water about 2 minutes on high to get it really hot. I think the heat helps the shortening blend better. I rolled the dough into balls and let it rest in the bowl with a paper plate on top for 15 minutes. Mainly because that was the length of time it took me to get the rolling area ready and the cast iron skillet hot enough. I heated the skillet on high until a drop of water evaporated on it, then turned it down to medium heat. I rolled the dough balls out using a wooden rolling pin, trying to manipulate the dough as little as possible. By the time it took me to roll out a ball, the one on the skillet was ready to turn (about 30-45 seconds, not 1-2 minutes). I put the cooked tortillas inside a folded towell inside a gallon zip loc bag. This holds in the heat as well as the moisture. I think this step is important as some others had trouble with the tortillas drying out. The smell of the cooking tortillas was great. It was all I could do not to butter and eat them hot as they came off the skillet! I did eat the last one that way and it tasted like a little Mexican abuelita had made it. So if you've had trouble making tortillas, give it another try. It's an art form, like flaky pie crust. And for those who thought this recipe turned out pie dough, I'm not sure what type of pies they're us