Batter White Bread

If I could, I'd rate 10 stars! ((Smiles widely)) this was the first semi success I had with making my own bread...I say semi success because it rose at least ((laughs)). I am the world's worst bread maker. I can't even get prepackaged bread dough to rise and work for me. I was skeptical to try this, I swear. I read the reviews and I thought ok, I'll give it one more try...my sister is going to kill me...but it was DELIC! One reviewer said it was too yeasty for them, and I thought perhaps just a tad, but when I took it of the oven and it was just as pretty as could be, I couldn't help myself but be proud of it! I can't promise I'll attempt to make bread again, seems like so much work when I can buy just what I want for 59 cents at Wal-Mart. There are only two of us here and neither one of us are big bread eaters. I served this bread with a homemade cream of celery soup. I cannot say how much I enjoyed my bread making excursion enough! If anyone out there is like me (I swear I can't be the only one)...if you're hesitant about trying a bread recipe, this one is E A S Y ! ! ! Give it a try, you won't be disappointed. I did let it rise in the microwave though..seemed to do quite well in there.