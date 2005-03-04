Batter White Bread

Batter Bread is a no-knead yeast bread using unbleached all-purpose flour. Hint: All yeast bread doughs rise best at about 85 degrees F. Put in oven with a bowl of hot water on bottom shelf. Inside a gas oven with a pilot light is ideal.

Recipe by Ed us

Directions

  • Mix together shortening, sugar, salt, yeast, and 1 1/5 cups flour. Add warm water and beat by hand about 300 strokes, or 3 minutes, with an electric mixer. Add remaining flour, scraping bowl often, and mix all together until smooth.

  • Cover with a clean cloth and let rise until doubled in volume.

  • Stir dough down gently, and spoon into a lightly greased 9x5 inch loaf pan (the batter should be sticky). Pat down with floured hands to help shape. Cover again, and let rise for about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake for about 45 minutes. Place on a cooling rack, and brush top with melted butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 396.1mg. Full Nutrition
