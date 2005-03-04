Batter White Bread

Batter Bread is a no-knead yeast bread using unbleached all-purpose flour. Hint: All yeast bread doughs rise best at about 85 degrees F. Put in oven with a bowl of hot water on bottom shelf. Inside a gas oven with a pilot light is ideal.
I had to try this recipe 2. The first time it tasted great coming out of the oven but it was VERY HEAVY! I tried again the second time and it came out perfect. As other people have mentioned it is important that the water is very hot. This is an easy recipe when you want a little hassle homemade bread. It is great with soups and stew although I don't think I would try it as sandwich bread since the consistency is a little bit different than a kneaded bread recipe. The only changes I made was to use olive oil instead of shortening the second time and I mixed it by hand.
This is a kind of weird recipe. It's not really a batter, and the mixing doesn't really work because it's dough, and the spoon just kind of knocks the lump around. It doesn't really taste like anything in particular, and the texture is odd. It is much easier than kneaded dough, but for me it was too much effort for an iffy result.
Easiest yeast bread recipe I've ever made with excellent results. I also made a cinnamon bread by increasing the suger to 1/3 cup. After the first rise I sprinkled a mixture of 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon over the top then gently folded it in to make swirls of cinnamon. YUM!
This is basically the same recipe from my grandmother and is my favorite fall bread. Makes the most wonderful toast and is great with stews because it is so dense. Even people who can't cook should try this because it is so easy.
Wonderful! This bread turned out great. It was a snap to make and it tastes great too! I used olive oil and honey in place of the shortening and sugar. I heated my oven a bit, then turned the oven off and let it rise in there for the first rising. Then I sat it on top of the stove to rise in the pan while the oven heated up. It rose very well, it's just flatter on top than kneaded bread, but all yeast batter breads are like that. I did use an 8" pan instead of a 9". I have a bread knife and the loaf hardly had crumbs at all while cutting. It sliced up very nicely. Next I will try it with a little wheat flour.
This is a wonderful bread. Reading some reviews that said it was a little dense, I sifted the flour before measuring and also added the remaining flour one spoonful at a time. The batter is VERY sticky, so be aware. I also found the batter to be a bit salty, so I add less. Despite all of this, it is still 5 STARS!
I had been trying all sorts of recipes for Batter White Bread looking for just the right one for my family and friends. YOURS IS IT!! After baking, I placed it on a plate in a plastic bag and buttered the top. About five minutes after it had cooled, I took a slice. It cut so smoothly and tasted like bread from a bakery! THANK YOU SO MUCH!
This is the first loaf of bread I've ever made that wasn't hard as a rock. It's not heavy at all, and easy as all get out! Most of the loaves I've made have taken 5 hours at the very shortest. This one only took me two and a half hours! I had so much fun doing it that I'll be teaching my five year old son how to make it tomorrow!
I followed this recipe exactly, no substitutions or added touches, and it came out wonderful. This is both easy to make and tastes great - it was all gone within half an hour after I took it out of the oven!!! This bread will definitely be something I will make a few times a week from now on.
This is a wonderful bread and so easy. I have added a twist to it roll the dough out the width of the bread pan and long butter it spread cinnamom and sugar over then raisins, roll it and let it raise. Its the families favorite snack.
This bread was very easy to make and rose so wonderfully, all the way out of my bread pan. If I was not baking it on a cookie sheet under the pans I would have had a huge mess to clean up. I followed the recipe exactly and thought that the dough even after cooking was much too 'wet' almost. I will try it again but put into more than one loaf and try decreasing the water a bit. I love the easiness to it, I will just have to find the right tweaks so its not so moist.
This is a wonderful bread! To have a dense loaf use the full amount of salt, to have a lighter airy loaf use only 1 tsp. I cut the salt down by a tsp like other reviewers and it rose quite well and tasted great. It got done cooking in about 30 minutes as well compared to 45. Highly recommended! No knead is a plus!
Nice basic white bread. I reduced the sugar by half (I think almost all white bread recipes have too much sugar) and the result was an open texture, soft crust that kept well for the three days it took to finish it off. The softness prevented thin slices, but this toasted so well in the toaster oven that none of it was used for sandwiches.
This is the quickest, easiest yeast bread I have ever made! And the resulting loaf is delicious. I was a little hesitant to try it at first, thinking it might be rather "cakey," but you'd never know it wasn't kneaded.
It was very easy to make this bread but I thought it was a bit salty.. although my husband told me that this bread is very tasty.
Well, even an amateur bread maker like me pulled this one off. Was a little denser than store bought, but I was delighted by the results I was able to achieve with a little hand mixer and my hands. LOL, the little mixer was straining and I finally had to mix the last bits of flour in by hand. Was simple enough even for my limited bread making skills. Not too yeasty in flavor, a mild bread for sandwiches. Maybe my oven runs hot, but it was done about 6 min. before the minimum suggested cook time.
Very easy bread to make. Good flavor. My family did enjoy it. Liked the hint about the hot water in the oven. I didn't get the top of my bread smooth so it looked a bit funny, but tasted wonderful. Thanks!
Success! I haven't ever had success with bread but try, try again. So glad I did! I ran out of white flour and had to use a cup of whole wheat and added a bit of wheat gluten I had purchased when my last bread failed. It turned out great and my picky son had two slices, still warm from the oven. I'll definitely make this again!
I'm a novice baker, so I'm not sure if I did something wrong... I made this bread twice, and both times the inside was slightly soggy. Flavour-wise, it tasted sorta yeasty too, although possibly it was because I used instant active yeast instead of active dry. I did hear tell that when substituting instant for active dry, I should reduce the amt of yeast to .8 the original amount. Will try it again keeping this in mind.
This is a simple to make white bread. It made my house smell like a bakery. I love the crust on the bread but you have to eat it while it's warm. The crust really softens up if you have it the next day.
I've never been a baker, but I wanted to try to make a bread and I dont have a b read machine so I found this recipe. Since ive never made a bread I found it very easy and my kids loved it! It was very tasty! The only part that was hard was mixing it because it was so thick but it worth it. I've made it twice already.
My husband had been asking me for years to make homemade bread. And due to the popular opinion that it is a little time consuming and with 3 kids I didn't want to do it. Boy, was I wrong. Me and my 3 yeaar old daughter made this recipe and it is awesome. My husband was so proud and so was I. My daughter did such a wonderful job and she is only 3 so anyone can make it. Will def use this recipe forever. Thank you so much.
This is an excellent recipe and easy to make vegan. Thanks to this recipe we no longer buy bread whatsoever - I experiment with different kinds of flour and spices to liven things up - it saves us money AND saves us the they put in store bought bread.
fantastic! so many recipes want a bread machine, but I prefer to make stuff by hand :) glad to see a good recipe, bread-machine-free.
If I could, I'd rate 10 stars! ((Smiles widely)) this was the first semi success I had with making my own bread...I say semi success because it rose at least ((laughs)). I am the world's worst bread maker. I can't even get prepackaged bread dough to rise and work for me. I was skeptical to try this, I swear. I read the reviews and I thought ok, I'll give it one more try...my sister is going to kill me...but it was DELIC! One reviewer said it was too yeasty for them, and I thought perhaps just a tad, but when I took it of the oven and it was just as pretty as could be, I couldn't help myself but be proud of it! I can't promise I'll attempt to make bread again, seems like so much work when I can buy just what I want for 59 cents at Wal-Mart. There are only two of us here and neither one of us are big bread eaters. I served this bread with a homemade cream of celery soup. I cannot say how much I enjoyed my bread making excursion enough! If anyone out there is like me (I swear I can't be the only one)...if you're hesitant about trying a bread recipe, this one is E A S Y ! ! ! Give it a try, you won't be disappointed. I did let it rise in the microwave though..seemed to do quite well in there.
I don't know if I did something wrong, but this recipe did not turn out well for me. It didn't rise at all, although it had an ok flavor.
This is a very nice bread. I like that it uses all-purpose flour and only makes one loaf. I did have to knead it a little to incorporate all of the flour. The only other change I made was to oil the bowl. I have made it a couple of times and really like it.
I varied the recipe by placing the yeast in a cup with 1/4 cup of the water, and added it before I added the last of the flour(also using only 1/2 tsp. of salt instead of 2 tsp, and 1/2 the sugar). This made it easier to mix and the yeast was more active. The missing salt was not noticed by anyone and I felt it was better for everyone who ate the bread. The children love it and want it daily when they get home from school instead of store bought bread.
Really easy and good. I cooked it today and already there isn't much left. Only issue was that the top got really brown when there was still about 20 min. left of cooking time. I ended up loosely covering the top with foil so it wouldn't get any darker. I wonder if the oven temperature should be down to 350 instead. Did anyone else have that issue?? Otherwise. Good and I recommend.
Loved this bread, simple and quick! First time rose on the counter & took a long time. Second time tried the tip of setting it in the oven with a bowl of hot water & that worked great! Cooked for about 35 min the second time. Giving 4 stars because it gets dry after a couple days. Best to be eaten right away or as toast after a few days.
Perfect!!!!!!! I have attempted many bread recipes and have had no success, but now I know the secret... MAKE SURE YOUR WATER TEMPERATURE IS 110 DEGREES. I had the standard inexpensive meat thermometer that starts at 140 degrees & estimated where 110 degrees should be. The bread rose right on time (one hour after mixing & 30 minutes in the pan) and tastes wonderful. I'd give this recipe 10 stars if I could... THANK YOU!!
So easy to make and it has an exceptional taste! Slices easy with a lightly crunch crust. Very delicious, have a feeling that it will be gone before the end of dinner...
EXCELLENT! I was going to try a different recipe, but didnt have any bread flour. So i made this recipe last night for dinner.I did step one like it said, then i mix with my hands thinking it was going to be to much for my hand mixer.I used half the salt because of other reviews and a little more sugar. Maybe i didnt mix enough but my batter was like a real soft dough. I let it rise in the microwave and then baked it. It was PERFECT!! Good tasting yeast bread. Cant wait to make it again. Thanks.
this was good, and im not sure i even made it -right- had trouble getting a good rise, was a little drafty in the house. Did have a slight cake texture to it but very subtle. Crust was delightful. Thank you for a quick and easy bread.
I made this bread for the first time today and my family loved it! I only cooked it for 30min, don't know if it is my oven cooking faster or not, but it was long enough. Think I will make it again tomorrow! Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe is great. I tried it with bread flour, all purpose flour, and a combination of half & half. I found I prefer using half & half. It has a little firmer texture. I also tried adding a half cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese---Yummy!! It really qualifies as a quick bread as it only takes around three hours to get homemade bread. So far, I have given a copy of the recipe to six others who were also enthused at it's ease.
If you want the taste of simple homemade white bread using ingredients and equipment that you probably have on hand already, this is it. My husband thought it was a bit yeasty tasting, but this was probably due to my following the 'quick rise in the oven with the pilot light on' tip. A slower rise outside of the oven should cure this problem. I thought it was pretty good taste wise and texturally, especially for the little effort and time required to make it.
I found this recipe to be very fast to make and my whole family loves it. No kneeding so I really love to make it....
This recipe is so easy to put together and the results are amazing! So delicious and fluffy. Initially, I was wary of a no-knead bread but this exceeded my expectations. I don't think I'll be kneading bread for a long time. :o)
This was so good! I had never made bread before that didn't come out of my bread machine and this recipe turned out so good that I would think it was foolproof! You don't need to melt your butter to brush on the bread after, it will be so hot out of the oven it will melt it for you.
Was needing a quick bread to serve with my homemade beef veg soup today. I am an old school kneaded bread person usually, but needed something quicker. I love this recipe! Followed the directions exactly and it turned out GREAT. Thank you so much for sharing it.
This bread was tasty. Husband remarked that the texture was more like cornbread, and I think that is accurate. I would give the taste 4 stars but for ease of making, and how much fun it was for my 6yo to help make, I'm going with 5. I won't make it in a loaf pan next time. I'll make it in a round pan, for more crust. The crust is the best part of this bread.
This was the first time I have made homemade bread and it turned out wonderful. My husband ate half the loaf as soon as it came out of the oven. I did decrease the salt as mentioned in other reviews. Very good bread to eat with a meal. This was very easy and I will make again. Thanks so much for sharing Ed.
This is a super easy white bread that you can make for pennies. I made mine in my kitchen aid mixer. Next time I will add a bit of rolled oats, and even try a cinnamon sugar one. I baked mine for only 35 minutes. Much better than store bough also. Enjoy
My 5-year-old daughter wanted to bake some bread, so we tried this recipe. It is extremely easy to make and my whole family thinks it's delicious!
i would give this 5 star, except it didn't *quite* turn out. I need to check my oven's actual temp, and begin adjusting accordingly. this is the first loaf of white bread that cooked perfect inside, but the outside was too done. A me problem, not a bread problem. I doubled the recipe for 2 loafs... it tastes wonderful.
I love it! I love it! I love it! Quick to make and tastes great. I've been using this for months now but am just now getting around to rating it. Sorry! I've also made it with whole wheat flour and am going to try adding flax seed next.
I was impressed this bread is fantastic, the first time I've ever made a batter bread and I was concerned about the taste and texture, but it is the closest to store purchased bread. I will be making this again and again.
I am not talented when it comes to baking, but this bread recipe makes me look great! I have made this 3 times and each time is delicious! It is great sliced with dinner or toasted for breakfast! It takes about 3 hours start to finish and it smells heavenly when baking!
This makes a super easy and very yummy white bread. I used butter as my shortening and on top, and it was decadant! I was planning to make french toast with the bread, but it got eaten too quick! I just made it again substuting a cup of wheat flower for one of the cups of white, and using olive oil, and it made for a much stickier dough (you even might have to eliminate some of the flour, and use your hands to combine) but it is still quite good!
Very yummy, quick. Good crumb. I literally mixed everything, let it rise, punched it down. Let it rise. Poured a little melted, seasoned butter over the top and then baked it. Easy to do when I have a baby I'm chasing after, and cured my homemade bread craving!
I've made this loaf over and over and over -- two loaves yesterday. I've apparently become a bakery during the quarantine. Anyway, it's quick, easy, and reliably turns out. This is the perfect loaf for a beginner and a great loaf when you just need bread fairly quickly. We substitute two tbsp. of EVOO for the shortening and it turns out beautifully. Highly recommend.
So simple and WOW it is soooo good. My wife and I ate half the loaf after it cooled. Next time I will reduce the salt as the taste is a little to salty for use. Used olive oil for the shortening and baked it for 35 minutes. Can not wait to make another loaf.
WONDERFUL bread! Super easy! A MUST try! Everyone loved it! It was gone the same day. I will be making many more times. I used coconut oil instead of shortening.
Thanks so much for this recipe. My daughter is allergic to milk, and as an avid bread baker, I was pleased to find this easy, tasty recipe, made without milk. Now my daughter can eat white bread, just like her brothers. My husband also loved the bread and compared it to a cross between a cake and a bread.
Loved it! Super easy to make, and we LOVED the yummy buttery crust you create after baking!! :D Yes, this may be "dense" by some standards--it's definitely not your fluffy, spongy WonderBread. lol. I make a lot of whole grain artisan loaves so to me this was medium-dense :) It makes excellent toast, amazing French toast, and held up decently well for sandwiches (not too crumbly). The only thing I will change next time is less salt--I'll use 1.5 teaspoons instead of 2.
Haven't made bread in a long time, and it was a kneaded bread. Did what someone suggested which was sifted the flour. Did not rise real high. But it had an awesome texture. I buttered the outside with a stick of butter after I took it out of the pan. Now has a nice, slightly crispy but soft buttery crust. Will make again!
I'm swooning over this bread, even as I type. lol. The flavor is extraordinary, the texture is moist and chewing, and the process is simple and quick. I made a few mistakes, like using too much yeast (it kept collapsing in on itself because there was too much gas being produced for the structure of one loaf too support it, especially at the high altitude of 5500'. Other than the poor performance of the final rise that failed to produce the beautiful rounded, plump top, my loaf of bread is superb. While warm I buttered a slice and spread it with orange marmalade, which made for a perfect dessert. The saltiness of the bread kept the sweetness of the jam from being too much.
I made this recipe exactly as listed on the instructions with the exact ingredients listed. I made two loaves - one at each separate time. Not only was it incredibly easy, they were very good! Great taste, wasn't heavy, and made great sandwiches. This is now one to put in my recipe box to use again and again. I loved not having to knead the dough. Very simple.
Love this bread! Easy and fast for bread, tasty, with a nicely crunchy crust. I used canola oil instead of shortening and rapid rise yeast (cause that is what I had). I let it rise twice, once in the bowl and once in the pan, after I read some bread info online. It rose very well and was so pretty. It was too salty for me and I will reduce that the very next time I make it, which will be soon! Thank you for this recipe!
I was so glad to find this recipe, it is such a blessing! I have no mixer, no bread machine, and needed to work with very limited ingredients. This fit the bill perfectly. I followed the recipe, but I think I rushed it a bit and it could have risen a touch longer. As some other reviewers mentioned, my bread browned very quickly and I actually turned the oven off for the last ten minutes. I cut into a warm loaf and had a couple slices with butter and honey: awesome! I want to try using oil and less salt, as some reviews mentioned, and I might try wheat flour too. Overall I'm thinking this will replace store-bought bread for my family :)
Foolproof recipe that makes a delicious and tasty loaf.
It turned out very good. I used vegetable oil instead of shortening and half of the salt and sugar and it turned out great. My family really likes it. The loaf is smaller than I would like, so next time I plan to triple the recipe and use two larger bread pans and see how it works out. It was very easy to make!!
