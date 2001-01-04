Italian Herb Bread II

A nice texture and flavor, great with any Italian food. Grill with a little butter and garlic for garlic bread.

Recipe by Kathy Kauffman

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 1 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer.

  • Select the Medium Crust and Basic/White Bread settings, and press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 261.9mg. Full Nutrition
