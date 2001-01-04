Italian Herb Bread II
A nice texture and flavor, great with any Italian food. Grill with a little butter and garlic for garlic bread.
Every time I make this, I get RAVE reviews!! This also makes for great breadsticks by using the dough only setting then rolling out the breadsticks and cooking until light golden brown in the oven at 350.Read More
This bread is really good toasted with cheese!Read More
I made this in the bread machine and used olive oil instead of margarine, and it was fabulous.
This is a nice tasty bread with a tender crust. It smells fabulous!
Delicious herb bread! It went great with our Ravioli! Thank you!
great with speg.
Nice bread when olive oil is swapped for the margarine called for. Because I have them available now in my garden, I chose to use a handful of chopped, fresh herbs to replace the dried - oregano, thyme, rosemary, basil, sage and parsley. I found this recipe to have unusual ingredient measurements and it might have been better to have published the recipe with measurements for standard 1, 1-1/2 or 2 pound loaves. As another reviewer suggested, I scaled the recipe to 17 servings to make my 1-1/2 pound loaf. The amount of salt called for then was 1-3/4 tsp., and I found it to be too much. The bread didn't rise as well as it should have, and the finished bread even tasted too salty. Next time I will cut back the salt to 1-1/2 tsp. for the recipe scaled to use 3 cups flour.
Easy and excellent!
After several loaves of so-so breads, this is the first bread machine recipe that I found that I really liked. It is just moist enough, has a good flavor and is very easy. I follow the recipe exactly and make a loaf of this as a back up when making a new recipe to try out on friends. Of course, I do like anything with italian spices!
Wonderfully soft and tasty! I scaled the recipe to 17 servings so I could use 3 cups bread flour. I then "rounded down" everything except the salt (e.g., 1 T & 1/2 t dry milk became 1 T...the salt I left at 1 t and used Kosher salt). I replaced the margarine with olive oil (2T.) and only needed 1 cup water. I baked the bread in the machine and oooohhhh it smelled so good, was so soft, and tasted just perfect! Tasty...tasty...tasty! Thank you!
Very nice herbed bread. Not overpowering, but great with a pasta dish. If you have any left over, slice it, butter it, put fresh parmesan on each slice and put it under the broiler for a few minutes. Tastes great. Thanks Kathy for sharing.
Mmmmmm....very good. I had it with pizza meatballs last night and used it as sandwich bread for the leftover meatballs today. The bread was very moist and the flavors went well together. I will definitely make this again!
really good! took it the are county Fair got 1st Lovely aroma! the only thing i changed is i added extra Parmesan
Great bread. I skipped the dry milk and replaced the margarine with an equal amount of oil.
I think this bread could be good, but something happened with my loaf not rising as it should? The result was a short dense loaf, somewhat gummy in the middle. I do think it may have been something I did and not the recipe itself. I may try it again sometime just to be sure.
Very good! I didn't have milk powder, so I just skipped it - I don't think it had any effect whatsoever. Instead of margarine I used olive oil and I added 1/2 tsp. garlic powder to the mix. I served this bread with olive oil with cracked pepper sprinkled on top to dip it in. Can't wait to use it as sandwich bread.
Very Nice!! Everyone loved it!
This is a family favorite. I go a little heavy on cheese and seasoning and find adding a bit of romano cheese adds something
Great bread recipe. Made on dough cycle in bread machine and baked in a circle in oven at 375 deg. Have made three loaves since I found this last week. One of my DH favorites.
The bread was good. I used milk instead of the water because I didn't have milk powder. It was a nice bread with butter with dinner.
Absolutely delicious! I didn't have Parmesan cheese, so I substituted Locatelli Romano... it turned out spectacular! This one's going to become a regular in our house for sure. Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe. Would recommend changing the regular parmesan cheese to the other ones with garlic, basil, etc.
I have made 4 loaves already this week. It is a wonderful recipes just as it is. Thanks so much.
I scaled to 17 servings for my 2 lb loaf bread machine and took Naples suggestion of cutting the salt to 1.5 teaspoons (down from 1.75 teaspoons). I wish I had cut it a bit more because the crust was a tad salty for our tastes. Otherwise we enjoyed this bread a lot with a beefy mushroom and vegetable soup made with leftover roast beef. This is a strong herby tasting bread but a nice change of pace. We will have again and next time I will try making bread bowls with it.
Great taste. My eldest really liked. Did not rise very much but the taste was quite good. Thanks
Everyone Loves it! Great bread!
I'm sorry, I just wasn't very impressed. It smelled nice when baking, I just didn't think it tasted too great. It came out kind of tough.
Very good!!! I didn't have Italian seasoning, so I mixed oregano, basil and rosemary together as a substitute. The loaf didn't rise as much as some others I've made, but is sure tasted delicious!
Very small and dense loaf. Considering the amount of flour, it is far less than other bread machine recipes. I might even consider 1 1/2-ing the recipe for a larger loaf. Great flavor overall.
Excellent bread!!! We loved this bread and will definitely make it again. I don't have a bread maker but it was easy to make in my K.A. I tried to stay as close to the recipe as possible, I subed olive oil for margarine, added 1 1/2 tbs of vital wheat gluten and used the cheese on the outside of the bread. The texture was amazing. For the topping I added 1-2 tbs of olive oil, a finely grated clove of garlic and 1/2 tsp of Italian seasoning and the cheese. I tested the bread with and without the topping and my review is based on the bread without the topping. Excellent recipe Kathy, thanks so much!!!
