Mediterranean Black Olive Bread

I had a 1/2 cup of Kalamata Olives that I didn't want to waste, plus they are expensive, so I came on here and found this bread recipe. I rough chopped and mixed the kalamata olives along with green and black olives for different taste and colors. I had a little marinade (1T) left from the olives so I added that in the dough mixture as well for added taste along with 1 garlic clove, finely diced. I proofed my yeast in warm water with 2T sugar, olives, olive juice, garlic, and oil. After 10 min, yeast became foamy. I slowly added in the flour and a 1/2 tsp. salt. Dough felt a little wet/sticky. I kneaded the dough, let it rise for 1 hour, punch down the dough again, letting it rise for 10 mins, then 30 mins, doubling in size. I lightly oiled the baking sheet and dusted it with cornmeal. I put a pan of water on the very bottom of oven while preheating. I baked the bread at 450 degrees the first 15 mins, then lower it to 375 degrees for 25 minutes, all to avoid burning the bread and crust. This turned out to be a beautiful oblong shaped bread. The crust was a golden brown color with specks of olives peeking out from the bread. The aroma was wonderful as was the bread. The inside was soft, tender and warm. I could taste the additions of the garlic, which did not take away from the olives at all. Bread was very tasty. The mixture of the olives turned out nicely in the bread-may add more next time and will make this bread along with greek chicken or a greek salad.