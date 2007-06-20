Mediterranean Black Olive Bread

You can vary the flavor of this bread with your choice of olive - Kalamata, Amfisa, Arbequina, Niscoise ... ... ....

By MARBALET

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, yeast, sugar, salt, black olives, olive oil, and water.

  • Turn out dough onto a floured board. Knead until smooth and elastic, 5 to 10 minutes. Set aside, and let rise about 45 minutes, until it doubles in size. Punch down. Knead well again, for about 5 to 10 minutes. Let rise for about 30 minutes, until it doubles in size.

  • Round the dough on kneading board. Place upside down in a bowl lined with a lint-free, well floured towel. Let rise until double in size.

  • While the bread is rising for the third time, put a pan of water in the bottom of the oven. Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Gently turn loaf out onto a sheet pan that has been lightly oiled and dusted with cornmeal.

  • Bake loaf at 500 degrees F (260 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake for 30 more minutes, or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 3.7g; sodium 197.3mg. Full Nutrition
