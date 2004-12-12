Dark Rye Bread
Very good!!! The extra sugar makes for a better rise.
Yum. Good stuff. I try to be helpful in my reviews, and for this recipe, the most helpful thing I can say is: make this bread.
I did NOT like this recipe AT ALL. I have made over 20 different bread machine recipes from scratch and this one was the worst. I will not be making it again.
This indeed was a great recipe! So very flavorful! I didn't have rye flour so I substitued the same amount of whole wheat flour, even added the caraway seeds and it just turned out incredibly yummy!
I added slightly more water, about 1/3 cup more. And used butter instead of the vegetable oil( was all out of the oil) but it tasted great. Made a nice big freeform loaf. Not to light but not really overly dense either. Will make again. Thanks
This bread was GREAT. Had a great flavor. I did add more caraway seed though. Can hardly wait to Make Rubens with it. SHYPURPLE
Oh...my....GOD! The smell of this bread baking in my breadmaker woke me up out of a deep sleep and I actually got out of bed! It took me a minute or two to realise it was like 4 am and though the smell was awesome, I should probably consider sleeping more before eating it :P Seriously though, it has a rich rich taste, great toasted with peanut butter and for sandwiches. I made mine on the medium crust setting and it was a little tough on the outside, this time I'm doing it on the light crust. Also I have a hard time digesting refined flour so I put 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 1 cup of all purpose. DEFINATELY worth a try to all of you rye junkies out there!
this bread is soooo simple and delicious tasting, especially right out of the oven with a little butter. i make this exaclt recipe several times a week. i followed a past reviewers directions for what to do with the bread when not using a bred machine (the cheaters way)!
The flavor of this bread was really good, I think it was my foul-up and didn't have the crust setting right on the machine or something, but the crust was hard and I didn't care for that part. This was the first loaf of bread that I have ever cooked and the recipe was completely simple to follow. I really enjoyed this.
Very good bread. I used whole wheat flour instead of white and I increased the caraway seed to 1 tsp. I don't have a bread machine, so I kneaded it in my Kitchen Aid mixer. I ended up having to add an extra 1/4 cup of flour, as the dough was a little too wet. I will try cutting the water to one cup next time. I let it rise for one hour then punched down and put in a 9X5 loaf pan. I let it rise another 45 minutes and then baked at 375 for 45 minutes. Next time I would use an 8X4 loaf pan for a taller loaf. I will certainly make it again!
Came out pretty good, did exactly what instructions said, had a strong hearty rye flavor.
This is my second time making this bread. The first time it was too dense and sweet. This time I doubled the recipe. Added 1 extra TBS molasses, cut the sugar in half, added 1 extra TBS cocoa powder and put in 1 TBS caraway seed. Did 5 tsp dry active yeast. I also used bread flour instead of all purpose flour. Kneaded it in my Kitchenaid mixer with the dough hook for 10 minutes until it became stretchy. put it in a greased bowl and let it rise for 1 hour. formed it into rounds and baked at 375 for 45 min. YUMMY!
Totally WONDERFUL! Nice, dense. I added slightly more caraway seed. A must "do-over."
Very delicious, will make again. Place ingredients in bread machine, added one extra tsp of caraway seeds. Put on dough cycle and then let bread raise on it's own. Baked 25 minutes at 375 degree's.
DELICIOUS!! It took about 5 mins of prep work and made my house smell like a bakery! I can't wait to make it again, most of the loaf was gone in one sitting! The only thin I would change is put in 1 tbsp of molasses instead of 2 b/c I found it to be quite sweet.
This was the best ever. I doubled the recipe and made it by hand, using the following steps: -mix molasses, yeast, sugar, water- allow to proof 10min until frothy -add wheat flour( I used whole wheat) allow to sit 5 min -add oil, salt, cocoa, caraway, mix -add rye flour -kneed 5 min -rise 20 min -form into braids -rise 30 min -bake 20 min
I did the recipe by hand, worked great!!
This bread has wonderfuly flavor and moistness.
Bread was wonderful. Great texture and full of flavor. Used whole wheat flour instead of rye and honey instead of molasses. Baked in regular oven 350 50 minutes,
Dry and hard. Will not make again.
I doubled it and baked it in the oven. Very nice flavor, moist and dense. I think would make a great bread for a reuben or deli sandwhich. We just sampled it warm from the oven and the kids can't get enough!
Other reviewers have said that this bread is very dense and heavy. I added a teaspoon of soy lecithin granules and a tablespoon of vital wheat gluten and found that this was not too dense and heavy. It's my new favorite rye.
i did not care for this. the bread did not rise.
This was okay but just not enough rye flavor for my taste buds.
Well, my Austrian husband is very happy today! He said that he hasn't had a bread like this in the US. He loved it! For the people who said that theirs was too sweet, it was probably due to fact that they used syrup, and not true molassas, which is not sweet at all. I found this dough very hard to mix and was worried that it wasn't rising very much and was heavy. No worries after it was done! I mad a round artisan loaf and mixed 1T carraway seeds in and sprikled more on top. Awesome! Now a family favorite. Thanks for sharing!
A dynamite loaf. I used bread machine yeast proofed and doubled the Caraway seeds for flavor... and, a light olive oil instead of "vegetable" oil. I have a hot oven... had to watch it at the end. D
This bread was nothing that I would call rye bread. It was more like a sweet brown bread of some sort. I will not be making this again. I made it for reubens and we were sorely disappointed.
This was the best rye Bread I ever baked. I added 1/2 cup Buckwheat flour 1 cup wheat flour, to this recipe 1/8 cup salad oil.e beaten egg.
This was WAY too sweet. It was also very dense. It did not raise properly despite using good yeast.
Tastes great, just what I was looking for in Rye bread. I substituted the all purpose flour with whole wheat.
Nice mild tasting rye bread. Would double caraway seed next time, though. Made me crave pastrami or corned beef and hot mustard sandwiches with dill pickles. Baked 40 minutes at 360. Made one lovely round loaf on the pizza stone.
My loaf turned out small and hard. Followed recipe as written. Have yet to find a successful rye bread recipe for the bread machine.
I loved this bread. It was a bit sweeter than I would prefer, but lovely and moist. I took the advice of another reviewer and doubled the recipe - only to start panicking that it might be too large a loaf for my machine! I needn't have worried as it came out beautifully - a large loaf, certainly, but quite delicious. I only used half the amount of brown sugar mentioned, so will try less molasses next time.
This recipe made a perfect loaf of bread. I followed the directions on the first page of the most helpful reviews because I don't have a bread machine. Next time as a personal preference I will omit the molasses and cocoa powder. Still five-star bread!
Good bread. Nice and dense. I used whole wheat flour in place of the all purpose flour, used more syrup in place of the brown sugar, and omitted the caraway seeds because I didn't have any. I thought the bread a bit too sweet, and would perhaps half the second portion of brown sugar/syrup in the future. If not enough liquid, add a tablespoon of water when mixing.
I was looking for a rye bread on which to make cucumber sandwiches and I really like this one. I started it in the bread maker on the dough cycle then put it in a pan to rise a bit before baking it. I baked it at 375 as one reviewer suggested. I used a mini loaf pan and baked for 30 mins. The only thing I did differently after making the first loaf was add more caraway seeds because they are so scrumptious
Made this twice - first time strictly by the recipe, and it came out terrific! Very nice and perfect taste. Husband said was a bit too sweet, so second time, I omitted the sugar altogether, just added the molasses - this is when the surface is somewhat irregular, and doesn't rise as much, but still is wonderful. A definite keeper
This is a very good dark rye bread. Family was surprised that is wasnt bakery/store bought.
Interesting recipe! I don't have a bread machine so I followed the suggestions of another reviewer. The yeast bloomed nicely and I mixed the dough in my Kitchen-Aide for 5 mins. It sat for an hour under a damp towel in my kitchen and rose nicely. I increased the amount of caraway seeds and coated the bread with an eggwash before baking. Also sprinkled caraway seeds on top. Baked at 375 for 40 mins and it turned out just fine. Next time I might leave the molasses out if I can..I prefer a lighter rye. This one was a little too close to pumpernickel for me. But overall a nice simple recipe.
This bread was amazing! I chose to make it by hand and had to add about another 1/8 cup of water to get the dough to work. All I had was bead molasses so I cut the sugar down to 1.5 tbsps. We LOVE caraway so I did 4 tsps. I formed a round rustic loaf and cut slashes in the top. My husband and I ate half the round for dinner with a cabbage/lentil/ham based soup and it was delicious. It took about an hour to rise. I sat the pan on a cooling rack atop my toaster oven while baking something else. I baked it at 375 for 50 minutes. If making by hand proofing your yeast with the sugar, molasses and WARM water is a must!
Excellent recipe! The only changes I made were to increase the caraway seed to 1tsp, and I used light olive oil for the vegetable oil. It turned out perfect! My only complaint is that it makes just one loaf... next time I will double the recipe!!
Great Bread. It's lightly sweet with a tiny taste of caraway, perfect. I think it is the best bread I've made from AR thus far. But a reminder to those wanting a big, fluffy loaf, rye bread is a dense bread. But seriously, it is sooo good.
Came out perfect. Even my finicky 5 year old grandson liked it.
I made this recipe today in my bread machine and it is fantastic! I didn't have rye flour, so I subbed whole wheat flour and used canola oil instead of vegetable. I also used warm water (didn't get an exact temperature, just warm out of the tap) and used 1 1/2 tsp salt as others suggested. Not sure if it made a difference but I also used 2 1/4 tsp yeast--bought in in bulk--instead of the single use packets I've used before. I followed the instructions for my bread machine and this bread rose more than any other bread I've made! Great taste and texture and was perfect for the Reuben sandwiches that we had for dinner!
AWESOME! I did not use the caraway seeds since to many people in my family don't like things in their bread. It turned out AWESOME! I am glad I skipped lunch...I'm just eating this~
I've declared this a fail-proof recipe! I don't have a bread machine so I made this by hand. Yeast and I have never been great friends, and I thought I failed after my dough didn't really rise after an hour...however, during the second rising, it came to life to produce delicious bread! Only 4 stars because it was a little sweeter than expected.
My first time at Rye bread and it turned out very good! Good enough that a lady from Europe (my barber)who was complaining about not being able to get good rye bread here bought some of mine! She also asked for me to make more for here and her family! I did make a couple of small changes. This is for a double batch of dough. I used 3 tsp caraway, added 2 Tbs of vital wheat gluten, and bread flour instead of AP. Next time I will try the AP flour to see what the difference might be. I did the mixing in my Kitchen Aid and then worked it further on the bread board. Let it rise for an hour in a bowl sprayed with Pam and then formed into boules and proofed in floured wicker baskets. Slashed the tops and put on the baking stone for 35 minutes at 375 degrees. I did leave it in a bit longer until the thermometer read 205*. What a wonderful fragrance when they were baking!
Tasty bread easy to make in the bread maker using the white cycle (mine doesn't have a basic). The bread didn't rise very much which I was surprised given the amount of yeast.
I won't make again. The crust was too hard even baking it on light in my bread machine. Was more like pumpernickle rather than rye. Too dense and not very moist. I like another user will keep searching for another rye bread recipe.
I just became a registered user in order to rate this recipe. It is excellent. I used the basic setting on my bread maker and it came out perfectly. I did add more caraway seeds (1 tsp). It was dense, moist, flavorful. Really good.
This bread is tasty! I used whole wheat flour in place of the all purpose flour and added a tablespoon of gluten.
Lovely bread! Made as written and gone before it even was completely cold! The cocoa powder is a great addition!
Awesome Bread,goes well with my sauerkraut soup... Very easy to make and the testure is awesome...Moist yet firm. I used some fresh dill seeds in as well.
I changed this by using butter, honey and 1 cup wheat 1 cup bread flour instead of 2 cups all purpose. It turned out great! very moist inside and dense. Have made 2 loaves this week!
Great tasting rye bread. Wonderful for toasting and having peanut butter. My husband loves rye bread and I got thumbs up with this. It is a little on the heavy side. It is very tasty.
Very dense, but came out perfect!
I have been making this recipe for about a year now, sorry I thought I had already rated it! This is a perfect recipe. The flavor and texture of the bread is spot on. The only tiny change I made after the first few times of making this was to up the caraway seed to 1 Tbs per my husband's request. He wanted it to be "even ryeier". Thank you for posting this recipe it is a staple around my house now. 10 stars if I could!
Fantastic recipe. I was very happy that I got a nice rise, which can be very hard when using rye or whole wheat flour. The second time I made it, I added chopped fresh dill and a tsp. of minced garlic. Wonderful. Thanks so much for posting this recipe.
Tastes really good but is way too dence. We ate is with dill dip III from this web site.
This bread is MARVELOUS! I live above 5000 feet, so I reduced the yeast to 1 1/8 teaspoon, and added an extra 1/8 teaspoon of salt. I also tend to get very thick bread using all-purpose flour, so I chose to use bread flour instead. The end result was a PERFECT rise, with a light, fluffy loaf full of flavor! My picky fiance is hooked and declaired this is new "favorite"! Thankyou!
Wonderful rye bread, very tastey. Did not use the cocoa so it made a light rye. Have made it several times!
Used Dough cycle on the bread machine, because I wanted to make two small loaves of rye bread for appetizers. The dough seemed quite dense when I removed it from the bread pan, but the 2 loaves turned out great and the flavor is exceptional.
Dense loaf with good flavor - I should have warmed my water before putting it in the bread machine pan. Will try that next time to see if I get a larger, lighter loaf. Also added more caraway seeds - about 4 times as many!
This bread is fantastic! Great flavor, wonderful texture, beautiful color. The first time I made it I didn't have caraway seeds, but it was still very good. The second time I used the seeds and it was amazing! I will use this recipe at least once a week.
I used the useful hint from a review (No Bread Machine) Did the yeast in 1/3 cup water 115 degree ....Living in a low humidity state, I turned oven on to 400 --preheat(turn off!!)....set a pan water next to the dough(covered) --- let rise for an hr Took out, punched, divided into 3 small loafs, set on cookie sheet ---let rise for another 40 min(doubled in size) Baked for 15 min...mmmm BTW---No caraway seeds and no Cocoa
Like a heavy dark rye - made it as one large round loaf.
I made it on the dough cycle and baked it on a stone. Excellent!!
Came out sweet. Not what I was expecting.
I used slightly less flour and made by hand. I baked it at 375 for about 23 minutes and it was perfect. Thanks!
This turned out really dense and heavy. The taste was very good, though I would use more caraway seeds if I made it again. It was just too dense to use for a sandwich for my taste, which is what I made it for. Will make it again if I can figure out the texture issue.
Wow! This is wonderful! My husband's favorite bread is Roman Meal, and this tastes almost exactly like it; very soft and moist.
LOVED IT!! I followed the others adivce and doubled the caraway seeds. Easy to make and wonderful to eat warm out of the oven with butter...yummy
Thank you SO much for sharing this with us all!!! I love black rye bread and this is wonderful!! To everybody else who loves rye bread, "Try it, You'll like it " as they say. This is gooood!
Very good flavor and texture. I left out the caraway seeds (personal preference) and did the dough in the bread machine. I formed the dough into a free form loaf on a cookie sheet and baked it at 350 for about 25 minutes after the second rise. Better than a lot of the store bought rye breads I have tried.
Have made this several times. Not bad but as with other rye home recipes it never has that "bakery" flavor. I ordered rye sour and rye loaf improver from K Arthur flour and added some of both. Definitely adds to the flavor, will have to play a bit more and work out the kinks.
Really good bread. Made following the recipe, with exception to reducing the brown sugar to 2 T as a few other reviewers felt it was too sweet with 3. This loaf didn't rise as well as some of my other breads, but that may be due to some inadvertant thing I did. Made in the dough cycle of my bread machine and baked in the oven. Will definitely make again.
Excellent, I've been looking for a good rye bread recipe, and have found it!
I made this twice, once with a loaf pan and another time using the bread machine. On both occassions, I found the dough was a little sticky because I had subtituted molasses for honey. After the first rise, it's hard to get it to form a smooth tight surface for the second proving. The finished bread had a somewhat irregular surface. Nonetheless the taste and texture was excellent. Toast the slices and serve with fresh butter. Makes a perfect breakfast. Then, for the third try, I got some molasses and the result was fantastic!
This has very good flavor. My only complaint is that it didn't rise as much as I had hoped. I don't know if this was due to my machine or the recipe. I think I will try it again and see if I have the same results.
This is the best rye bread I've ever tasted! I followed the exact recipe but used the "dough" cycle in my bread machine, and then I made 12 rolls and baked them on a cookie sheet. Delicious!
Excellent! Definitely do light crust and add more caraway (I did 1.5 tsp). Many others reviewers recommended both of these tips.
I gave this a four however I will have to work on it a bit. I have a wheat free diet. I substituted regular all purpose flour with gluten free. I added an extra ½ cup rye. I was almost out of all purpose so I had to add half cup mixture of smelt and oat flour. My dough was too wet. The taste was great I will have to check consistency next time. I cooked in the oven 375 did not need 30 mins. Made a pretty loaf. This is the best rye recipe I have found to fix into a wheat free loaf.
I wanted a European-style dark rye to satisfy my German family members, and this recipe is exactly what I was looking for - nice flavor and internal texture without having the density of a rock. This bread was heavenly; my first thought was "Rubens!". Minor-ish tweaks: 1) I used the full recipe to make one big loaf, and did not use a bread machine. 2) I followed the ingredients exactly, but added a little bit of extra water because my mixer was struggling with the knead. 3) For the second rise, I shaped the dough into a round loaf, made 3 slashes in the top, dusted with flour, and let it rise on parchment paper in a covered bowl for another hour or so. From here, I used the Dutch Oven method and carefully lifted the parchment and dough into a *preheated* dutch oven, put the lid on, and baked at 425 for 30 minutes. Then I took the lid off and baked it another 10-12 minutes to firm up the crust. The end result was a beautiful artisan loaf. It weighed 1-pound, 14 oz, and reached an internal temp of 205 degrees. Perfect!
I made this exactly as suggested, with the exception of using fresh whey instead of water.
loved this bread. Did it by hand and let it rise till doubled in size(about 2 hours). Baked it in a cast iron dutch oven, warmed cast iron in oven. Baked covered for 30 minutes and uncovered for the last 15 minutes.
I've made this bread twice now following instructions and feel it didn't rise as much as it should have. My yeast is fresh and other loaves of bread I made last week turned out fine. The crust came out rock hard the first time - so the second time I took it out of the machine 15 early...again rock hard. The taste is ok - no rye taste. I imagined this bread to be light and fluffy and large like the picture. I guess I will keep searching for the right rye bread recipe for me. The turkeys and the deer in my backyard seem to be enjoying this rye!
This was good but very dense and I only used 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour. It was very good toasted but not really good for sandwiches. Would make a good dip bowl tho.
Absolutely great bread!! I didn't add the caraway seeds cause my family doesn't like them. Still turned out very flavourful. I am really impressed with how well this bread turned out in the breadmaker.
Great recipe. I’m a mom of 5. Never buy bread. This is without a doubt part of my staple bread line up for the family I added more caraway and baked in a pottery bowl. Perfect!!!
Loved the bread. Excellent recipe.
The first time I made this, the dough was too dry and it didn't rise properly. This time I made sure the moisture level was good and it's perfect. The flavor and texture is wonderful. I only use my bread machine for the dough. I split the dough into loaves, let rise, and bake at 350 about 35 minutes. I either brush the top with butter or do an egg wash for the last 5 minutes of baking. This is a great recipe that reminds me of my great grandmother's.
Made it as Maegan in the the reviews did with a Kitchen Aide instead. Used 1 Tbls honey instead of molasses and only 1/2 the brown sugar. Had to use shredded sweetened drinking chocolate bar instead of the cocoa. Added a little extra caraway seed also. Baked it at 375 for 40 min (as Maegan). And baked it on a pizza stone but didn’t have any cornmeal.
Perfect! Just the flavour I've been looking for. Reminiscent of a black bread that used to be available in Australian supermarkets. To use up some ingredients I had on hand I substituted molasses with treacle and replaced half the white flour with wholemeal flour. I lightly scooped the brown sugar and did a heaped teaspoon of caraway seeds. I started in the bread machine but cooked mine in the oven after letting it rise for quite a while in a warm spot. I misted the top with water before placing in the oven.
Looking for a rye bread and stumbled across this recipe. Chewing on a piece of it as I write this review....Mmmmmmmm. Followed the recommendation to proof the yeast with the sugars and water for 10 mins and then mix in the wheat, (white and white whole wheat.) Let it sit for another 5 mins and then add everything else to the KitchenAid using the bread hook to mix. Two Tbs of caraway seeds and added a healthy tsp of fennel seeds. While mixing, added two Tbs of gluten. Wife said I knocked it out of the park!
Just had it with sauerkraut and sausage dinner and it was excellent.
My family loves it! We leave out the Caraway seeds, but otherwise make it just like the recipe!
Does taste of rye. However, this recipe's liquid to flour ratio is way off, and yielded a heavy, thick, and dense crumb. Very unpleasant. The yeast couldn't even make proper cells.
This bread was a hit! Followed the recipe exactly and turned out beautifully. i'll be making this again!
My family loved it! I did not alter the recipe one bit. I am not a huge "rye" bread fan but this was the perfect amount of rye for my family.
This is a good start but too many changes had to be made and I still don't have a loaf of bread that is ligt and airy more like the store bought bread.
