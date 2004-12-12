Dark Rye Bread

I wanted a European-style dark rye to satisfy my German family members, and this recipe is exactly what I was looking for - nice flavor and internal texture without having the density of a rock. This bread was heavenly; my first thought was "Rubens!". Minor-ish tweaks: 1) I used the full recipe to make one big loaf, and did not use a bread machine. 2) I followed the ingredients exactly, but added a little bit of extra water because my mixer was struggling with the knead. 3) For the second rise, I shaped the dough into a round loaf, made 3 slashes in the top, dusted with flour, and let it rise on parchment paper in a covered bowl for another hour or so. From here, I used the Dutch Oven method and carefully lifted the parchment and dough into a *preheated* dutch oven, put the lid on, and baked at 425 for 30 minutes. Then I took the lid off and baked it another 10-12 minutes to firm up the crust. The end result was a beautiful artisan loaf. It weighed 1-pound, 14 oz, and reached an internal temp of 205 degrees. Perfect!