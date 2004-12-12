Dark Rye Bread

4.4
158 Ratings
  • 5 109
  • 4 31
  • 3 7
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

Very good!!! The extra sugar makes for a better rise.

Recipe by Kathy Nowell

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer.

    Advertisement

  • Select the Basic cycle, and press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 1.6g; sodium 197.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022