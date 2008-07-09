Banana Bread - Quick Bread for Machines

This was ok. I couldn't figure out how to make it in my bread machine though which is a Panasonic. When I put it on the dough setting it had to rest first and then it took 4 hours to prepare the dough and bake. There was no way to stop it or set the time to what I needed it to be. Almost 4 hours later it started to smell very done so I stopped it and opened the lid. It was still a huge dough ball and had only 30 minutes left. It was a pain because I made it late at night after getting home from work. I ended up just doing the baking only cycle the next morning. It looked nice when it came out, but it was very doughy and undone in certain areas. I was a little disappointed and ended up not taking it to my ladies day function at church. My husband liked it though so I'm giving it 3 stars. It was just too much waiting time for me so I'll stick with my traditional recipe to be done in the oven.