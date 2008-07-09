Banana Bread - Quick Bread for Machines
A quick banana bread for the bread machine. Use the DOUGH setting for mixing, then BAKE with the control set to light.
Indescribably delicious! I usually make banana bread by hand, so I was a touch skeptical about using the bread machine, but it came out dense and golden and smelled wonderful while baking. I began with the recipe Dee provided, then I added an extra banana, 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon, a splash of vanilla, and in lieu of nuts, a heaping tbsp. of poppy seeds. I also added 4 oz. of plain applesauce (one of those individual cups). I used a Breadman Rapid Deluxe machine, which does not allow you to stop and then bake. Instead, I used the 1 pound setting and the "fruit/nut bread" option. It takes about 3 hours and 15 minutes to produce the loaf, but it mixes and stops and mixes and stops: the actual baking part is about an hour long. The banana bread had a more cakelike than breadlike texture (due to the addition of the applesauce) and was very dense, but oh so good! I love the ease and convenience of this recipe and I will use it often. A word of caution: use a rubber spatula to scrape the corners during the mixing phase to integrate all of the flour (be careful of the machine's mixing paddle), or some of the dry ingredients may get stuck in the corners of the pan. Enjoy!Read More
Hi There: The problem I had with this receipe is that I have a Black & Decker bread machine. There is no stop button and you can not set the cook time you would like. Once you have picked the bread/ pasta or dough that you want to make that's it the machine does the rest. This receipe is probably really good but for people that have a Black & Decker machine I don't recommend it.Read More
This is just like the one my mom would make! Putting the big pieces of banana in didn't work well for me, so instead I put them in a ziplock bag, removed as much air as I could and squished them with my fingers then dumped the bananas in the bread machine pan and it works great!
I don't have a bake only setting on my machine so I just left it go in the quick bread setting. It took a bit longer but was DELICIOUS. Will definately use it again especially when it is my turn to supply lunch at the card party.
I tried this yesterday and it turned out great! The next time I make I will add vanilla and walnuts, it was a little bland..I think I needed another banana (mine were pretty small) and I did like another reviewer and put them in a plastic bag first and squished it up first, this worked well..this recipe only took about 5 minutes to throw together and was by far the easiest way to make banana bread! Thanks Dee!
This is the easiest recipe for banana bread I have found. I especially like the fact that you don't have to mash up the bananas and then measure them. It is awesome!!! I also added some chopped walnuts to my bread, It was great! Thank You Dee.
Super Duper easy recipe! I use it now to make my pumpkin bread too. I just substitute the pumpkin for bananas and add nuts, spices and raisins. What a time saver from making it the old fashioned way. :-)
This bread is moist and delicious. I used the "quick bread" setting on my machine, so it took 2 hours, but it was so easy!
I used this recipe in the oven and not the bread machine and it turned out great. I mixed the bananas, egg, oil together, then added the sugar and baking soda/powder (mix very well to get slightly fluffy). (I usually use more than the suggested # of bananas, by at least 1/2 extra banana) Then added all that to a larger bowl with the flour and some cinnamon. Baked for 40ish minutes at 350-375 (depending on your oven). Took it out when the toothpick came out clean. I also added blueberries to the mix. Very tasty. Light and Fluffy.
I live in Texas and Bananna Bread used to be a thing I only made in the fall and winter because I didn't want to heat up the house. Not anymore, this is the only way I plan on EVER making it again. Quick, easy, fast clean up and delicious on top of it all. Who could ask for more. I do add nuts to mine at the very end of the mix cycle.
DELICIOUS! This is the PERFECT starter recipe. I am quite health conscious, so I kept adding/modifying things to make it healthier. After several times, I finally ended up with a different (and more complicated) bread: 2 c whole wheat flour, 1/3 c honey (ripe bananas and applesauce give sweetness), 1 c applesauce, 1/4 c nuts, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 3 Tbs ground flaxseed, same baking powder, baking soda, eggs, and bananas (applesauce was in place of veg oil). Great recipe from the beginning!
Ok, so I NEVER take time to write reviews, but I simply had too on this one! It was amazing! I am really picky with my banana bread too, but this one is the ultimate! I too used more banana than called for and quickly mashed them in a bowl before adding them to machine, added some vanilla and cinnamon and 1 serving cup of applesauce. I put it all in my Oster bread machine, mixed it on the dough setting for about 6 minutes until well blended (with my help) and cooked it for just over an hour. It came out absolutely devine! I never eat the ends of the bread, but I simply could not put this one down! YUM YUM YUM! Thank you SO much!
This was great. I added nuts, vanilla, and cinnamon like other raters suggested and used 3 bananas. I smashed the bananas and eggs in a bowl before added them. I wasn't sure this would work with my machine - it's pretty old, but I put it on a 3-hour bake cycle, and it was just fine. I kept peeking in; it looked raw until into the last hour. I was worried it would be a bust, but it turned out perfect. I dreaded pulling out the bowl and beaters and all the mess, and because of this easy bread machine recipe, I didn't have to. I'll be making banana bread more often now. Thank you. Easy!
This recipe was okay, but the bread turned out kind of dry in my machine. I followed the directions exactly as they were written.
The bread turned out great and it was very moistbut I had to bake it about 15 minutes longer in my machine. I added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon for more flavor.
Good recipe that worked well with my 2lb Black & Decker All-in-one Horizontal Breadmaker using the Batter Bread™ setting. I had 3 bananas and adjusted accordingly. It was liked by all and was VERY, VERY easy to make. Will make again. May add nuts, dried fruit, Chocolate chips ect. for variety.
This worked great with the Cake setting in my Zojirushi mini. I didn't even need to mash the bananas. I should have added the liquid ingredients first though because there was some flour stuck to the bottom of the bread.
this recipe is delicious. I did change one thing, because i didnt have white sugar i used light brown sugar and it turned out perfect. I did add a small hand full of nuts as well. I was unsure about adding the banana in big chunks, but they did mash in completely. I will definately make this recipe again. Big hit with my hubby and 4yr old =) EDIT: I now make this bread once a week. My 1 yr old daughter totally devours this bread! I changed the recipe a little over the years. I add 1/4tsp pumpkin pie spice, 3 bananas 3 eggs and cook 30 minutes longer. Comes out super moist every time!
We tried this recipe last night. We had the same problems mentioned before. The inside did not cook all the way through. We added an extra banana for flavor and it was still missing something. This is a very plain basic recipe, I was looking for something with a little more flavor and spice.
The first time i made this it was dry and pretty bland, so the second time i added 2 extra bananas and it was really good and very moist. This is my new recipe because it is so easy. thanks
We love this bread! I have been making it for years but just now got around to rating the recipe. I am constantly asked by my kids to make it for their lunches. We are in a 'nut-free' school and, as this recipe contains no nuts, I can send this bread with them and know they are getting a healthy snack. The only substitution I make is that instead of using oil, I use the same amount of applesauce. I usually freeze my bananas when they get to that brown colour where no one will eat them (just throw them into the freezer, peel and all). Those frozen bananas are the ones I use for this bread. When thawed and peeled, they mix into the bread perfectly. Thanks for the recipe!
5 Stars because it was darn easy and decent for a bread machine. It's not the same as from the oven, but nice to dump everything in the bread pan "set it & forget it". I have a Zojirushi Machine with a "Cake" setting. I dumped the ingredients in, did ADD vanilla, pressed Cake, scraped the pan once with a spatula at about 4 minutes of mixing...then walked away. The banana bread looks & smells great...trying not to eat it all right now!
Great recipe. I don't even mix it up first. My machine has a cake setting, and mixes for about 8-10 minutes before baking. I put oil, eggs and mashed bananas in first, then add the dry ingredients. Turns out well every time. Also great with added walnuts. Thanks for the recipe.
This is my go-to recipe for banana bread. It's so easy and requires so few ingredients, I love it! My lowest time setting is 1 hour 30 minutes, so I just let the bread go for that long and it comes out fine. I also chunk the bananas instead of leaving them in large pieces. Last time I made it, I added a third banana and a couple of handfuls of nuts and it was so, so yummy (I didn't change any of the other ingredients). We enjoy this bread -- thanks for posting the recipe!
Following other suggestions, we added vanilla, cinnamon & nutmeg, and 1/3 cup sour cream we had left. We used room temp butter instead of oil - Not sure if that made a difference. I used the recommended amount of sugar - I wouldn't use more. We measured 1 cup of bananas, then my husband tossed in another half banana. We dumped everything into the bread machine & let it run on the Quickbread setting. The bread turned out very nice, although a little sweet. We'll use this recipe again. Next time I'll add nuts or raisins. Thank you for sharing!
I made this bread for a recent ski trip and my nephew stated that it was the best banana bread that he ever had! I used three bananas instead of two. I wanted to use them up. It was yummy!
very heavy and little flavor.
Sorry, but this ended up in the garbage disposal. It was brown on the outside and nothing but a goopy mess on the inside. I was really hoping it was going to turn out great, but it just didn't turn out.
This was pretty good and super easy. I added about a teaspoon of vanilla, and I would have added walnuts, but I didn't have any. It was very moist on the inside and crispy on the outside. Good base recipe.
Excellent recipe which produced a good moist loaf with plenty of flavour in my Sunbeam 5891. Cut thin slices and spread Cool Whip thickly for a nice simple dessert. The only issues: (1) Mash up the bananas first if they're not very ripe, and/or if you don't want the occasional lump (the Sunbeam doesn't mash efficiently enough). (2) It may take 30 minutes longer than stated to cook thoroughly in a Sunbeam 5891 (mine didn't burn but did come out quite dark; however, it tasted great - my wife's opinion as well! :)).
I couldn't make it work in my bread machine so I baked it in the oven at 350. I like my banana bread spicey so I added cinnamon, cloves, ginger and vanilla. It was pretty good.
Ease of preparation bump this recipe up a notch. I've made Banana Bread countless times the old-fashioned way; this was my first experience with a quick bread in the bread machine. I placed all ingredients into the bread machine pan, added cinnamon and vanilla and let the machine do its thing! After a few minutes of mixing I scaped down the sides of the pan with a rubber spatula. Overall, it's a bit denser, darker, and drier than 'regular' banana bread, but tastes very good. My house smells absoulutely divine right now - and with minimal effort on my part. Adding milk/sour cream and/or additional banana would probably solve the dryness issue with the bread. Will defo make again when my leftover bananas become overripe!
We enjoyed this bread several times and decided to enroll so we could give our thumbs up to you...thanks for a great recipe!
It came out really well, but not a good recipe choice if your breadmaker doesn't have a "stop" button for the dough-mixing cycle.
Great base recipe. I added another banana, a splash of vanilla and a couple shakes of cinnamon. Mixed together in a bowl then poured into my Sunbeam bread maker. Sprinkled 1/2 cup walnuts on top of the mix and set on the Quick Bread cycle. May try adding chocolate chips next time. Yum!!
Awesome!! I used the dough setting on my Sunbeam 5833 machine. I did scrape down the sides, and even stired in a bit myself here and there. My "Bake" setting bakes for 1hr. I had to reset the bake cycle and bake for an addition 20 mins. Very moist. I used 3 ripe bananas ans added 1/2 an individual unsweetened apple sauce cup. I'll be making this again!!! Thanks for the recipe.
quite sweet, but very light and tasty
Wow this recipe is great. It passed the ultimate test, my wife liked it. She has an old family recipe that we've used for years,and she says this is just as good. Will make it again and again. My machine did a great job, so much easier than doing it the old way. The only thing I changed was to mash the bananas up a bit, mix with the beaten eggs and oil,and put in the pan before adding the dry ingredients.
delicious easy banana bread, I did it both ways using both the dough and bake cycle and using the quick bread setting, It came out much better using the bake setting, I found using the quick bread setting, didn't cook it all the way through, and it came out very heavy and very doughy. I usually add more bananas and walnuts. Thanks for a great easy recipe.
I used applesauce instead of butter & 1/2 wheat--1/2 white flour & I let my bread machine do all the work. My family loved it & couldn't tell the difference. I didn't have any walnuts or pecans & for me that was the only thing that would have made this bread better....& maybe a crumb topping but that would have defeated the purpose of the substitutions lol. Thanks for sharing.
I wound up taking it out of the bread machine and scooping it into a muffin pan and baked them in the oven. The taste was just ok. I had techinical difficulties in trying to match the machine settings mentioned with my bread machine.
Oh my goodness! This is SO yummy and so easy to make! I just got a breakmaker and had only used it one other time when I found this recipe. I love banana bread and thought why not try it in the bread maker. I added 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, and a slash of vanilla for a little extra something. So good! I cooked it on the sweet bread setting, but it wasn't quite done at the end. My machine says it cannot be restarted till the machine is cooled all the way. But I figured out how to reset it (hold down the start/stop button till it beeps) and put it on the bake cycle for an extra 10 mins, and it was perfect. I thought it might have been too long, as it looked a little dried out, but I was wrong, moist and tasty!
We've tried this a couple of times and it turns out moist and tasty.
I unfortunately found this recipe a little too dry for my tastes. I even added an extra banana as I thought two didn't seem like enough. The flavor was pretty good, but just hard to get past being dry.
This is delicious! I added 1 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Since my bread machine doesn't have a bake only setting, I baked in muffin tins for 20 minutes at 325. Very moist! This will be a regular in my kitchen!
mine came out great. i did add a extra bannana 1/2 tsp or so of cinnamon, and a little sprinkly of lemon peel. my 14 month old son loves it. i also used the flour for the bread machine. it was nice and thick and very taste. I did Not do the 4oz of apple sauce i am making it again just the same way i did it last time for my 14 month old and I. he has a corn intolerance and i was able to make this easy for him. i baked it the first time after i used my oven for remander cooking due to it not cooking long enough in the breadman machine.so this time i am trying a different setting (fruit and nut setting) will let you know how the bread machine does on this setting later. thanks
Very tasty recipe. I also added an extra banana. I also added a 1/2tsp cinnamon and a 1/2tsp nutmeg. Will try adding crushed walnuts next time.
First time using my sunbeam bread machine and I used this recipe to break it in. I added some cinnamon and cajeta caramel and it tastes great. My only problem was that there was a bunch of flour on the bottom of the loaf.
What a disaster! I wouldn't have tried this recipe, except for all the reviews of it working on a "quick-bake" cycle. I would not recommend trying this recipe unless you can follow it exactly as the bread cycle is explained and have the option of extending the cycle if needed. I tried the "quick-bake" & have to now try to finish it in the oven. By the way, the batter literally poured out of the middle of the bread when I had to transfer baking pans!
Seems like too much sugar, so I only used 1/4 cup and used about 1/3 cup more whole wheat flour. I also substituted the vegetable oil with coconut oil. The baking time was right on for my bread machine (Oster Expressbake, using the quick setting and removing the loaf with 30 minutes left). The loaf came out great, although I would consider adding another banana and maybe some spice.
I made this recipe with applesauce instead of oil and added vanilla and I have to say that it was super easy and super good! I'll use this one often! Thanks!
I found this bread to be absolutely the best banana bread that I have ever eaten. My children love it for a dessert. You have to be sure to follow the directions closely and check for doneness. For me it was quick, easy and economical. I would recommend this recipe for anyone with a bread machine with a dough and bake cycle.
Oh my gosh!!! Simply the best most moist, flavorful banana bread I've had in a long time. From scratch that is:-). It took a few minutes over an hour in my bread machine but other than that absolutely scrumptious!!!!!!!!!
this is a great recipe, I've used it several times and love it, its quick and easy, what can be better
Not sure if I did something wrong, or if maybe my machine is just different, but my loaf came out VERY tough and thick on the crust. I followed the directions exactly. My machine also does not have a "bake only" setting, so I just ran the "quick bread" cycle like a few people had said to do instead.
i was impressed how this bread turned out...it was very good...and so simple...thru it all into my machine and 1 and 1/2 hours later a loaf of banana bread...tho i added an extra banana (as per other reviews) and 1 tsp of almond extract ... will forsure make it again...thanks for the recipe...
I have an older model Regal bread machine and this was a fantastic recipe. I added 3-4 mashed bananas (very ripe), just a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a little vanilla (in one batch)-- all of them turned out great. On my Regal bread machine, it needed 1 hour to bake, not 50 mins. Thanks for sharing!
This tasted good - but a warning! I doubled the recipe to make it for a 2lb loaf, the entire loaf didn't cook all the way through. So I had to stick it in the oven. Just keep it a 1lb loaf, and you should be fine!
Because I don't have a BAKE only cycle, I used the BATTER cycle and stopped the baking cycle 20 minutes sooner. It was very good, a little dry, so the next time I make it I will stop baking it 25 minutes earlier and see what happens. The taste, however, was very good.
it was a simple recipe...It's a very dense bread. I put in one extra banana, some nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla. I should have used more cinnamon, but oh well. This bread would be good with some cinnamon butter or even apple butter!
Works great for Breadman machine. Quick, easy and makes a good consistancy product. Tastes great too!
I loved how easy this recipe was! Unfortunately I can't say the same for the taste. I grew up with incredibly moist and flavorful banana bread and I can't seem to find a match in a bread machine recipe. I used 3 bananas and I think that helped. I would probably make it again because of how easy it was. Also, I used the 58 minute quick cycle on my sunbeam and still had to put in the oven to finish baking.
Yummy! I also could not use my bread machine in this way but cooked it in the oven and it was good.
Was not sure how this one would turn out, have never made bananna bread before. Wow this was great, I also added some walnuts. But did not change a thing on the original recipe except for the walnuts. Will make this one again
This is great 4 the kids to make it is quick and easy i added 1 tsp cinnamon a pinch of salt a little bit of lemon juice and a 1/4 water so it wasn't so dry also 1 tsp of vanilla the key to this working in ur machine is mixing the wet ingredients first then adding the dry i have a toast master so u just have to watch the time as u cant set it but i made 2 loaves today i did one in the oven and 1 in the machine they r fabulous the 1 in the machine is a bit chewier is all
I've tried this twice, and the recipe didn't work for me even after using other reviewers' suggestions. Don't waste your ingredients on this one!
Good flavor, somewhat dry. My mother's recipe is much very moist, so I have been spoiled. Not bad for bread machine banana bread. I added walnuts at the end of mixing, which worked well.
This is an amazing recipe, I do not have the bake setting on my bread machine, I just use the setting for sweet breads. I also need to mash the bananas before hand and i added 1 extra banana which keeps the recipe moist. Love how easy it is! My 2 teenage sons love it and they are my biggest critics... thanks....
This was just ok, I think I'll stick to my other recipe. It was very easy but then again so is mine. Thanks anyway!
love this recipe. ..know it by heart now. ..I cut sugar down to 3/4 cup and added a teaspoon of molasses....delicious and moist
I have made this bread several times when I have extra "brown" bananas around. It has OK flavor, I add vanilla to my recipe and usually add more bananas too. Easy to put together and hard to mess up.
i did add some vanalla 1 tsp and one extra 1/2 of banana plus i mashed them with a potatoe masher this was easy and tasted so good,i bought have ripe bananas fpr real cheap and made 5 loaves there gone i recomend the recipe !!!!!!!!!!!
This is a great banana bread but using the dough setting is not necessary at all. All bread machine banana bread recipes have to be premixed in a bowl before going into the machine. I have a Black and Decker bread maker and i mix all of my ingredients in a bowl first. I mash the bananas first, add all other wet ingredients and then the dry. I pop the mixture into the machine and puch number 7 on my machine which is the quick bread setting. The setting cooks the bread for 1 hour 40 minutes and it turns out wonderful. Give it a try. Yummy. It don't last 10 minutes in my house.
SOO! easy, but my machine has a fruit setting, so I can skip the dough part... DELICIOUS!!!
I'm a baking newbie and this is the first recipe I tried in my first bread machine that was given to us with no instructions. It came out so well that my wife is constantly requesting it over and over again. I also followed the suggestions and added a bit of vanilla and cinnamon. Its really good for a quick breakfast bread while rushing out of the house.
The bread is moist and has a nice flavour without being overpowering. I'm not even a fan of banana bread and I enjoyed munching on a slice. This is an overall nice recipe but it loses a star because the directions do not take into consideration how bread machines vary (power, timing, etc.) Our machine was not able to handle mixing all the ingredients together and the cook time was well over 1.5 hours. The next time, we will have to mix the ingredients in a bowl beforehand and really watch the timer. We will definitely be making it again, though.
This was alright, the best banana bread recipe I've come across in a long time...next time I will add more sugar and more banana's...
I used the BatterBread cycle on my Breadman and it turned out PERFECT! My modifications: - used 3 bananas instead of 2 - added 1/2 c. plain non-fat yogurt to moisten since I didn't feel like buying applesauce *just* for this recipe. Vanilla yogurt would work too. - substituted 1 c. of the white flour for 1 c. whole wheat - added 1/4 c. raisins - added 1 T. wheat berries (didn't have any nuts on hand) Next time I'll try adding nuts and some cinnamon. Great breakfast/snack to keep you going! If you really need some fuel, spread a slice with peanut butter or cream cheese and top with jam - YUM!
This was so easy. I used 2 1/2 bananas, chopped. I used the ' quick bread ' setting on my machine but I pulled the plug when it still had about 15 min left. The bread was perfect but if I hadn't stopped the cooking early - I think it might have been well overcooked. There were no chunks of banana in the bread, so next time I won't chop the banana so much. Cinnamon was a good addition but I'll add vanilla next time too.
I thought this recipe was terrific! I took the advice of the others I saw and added 1 tsp vanilla extract and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. I also added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. When I ran out of walnuts I added 1/2 cup chocolate chips, delicious! It's also good with 1/4 cup chopped walnuts and 1/4 cup chocolate chips...the best of both worlds. My hubby's hooked on this bread, as am I!
I added some cinnamon and pumpkin spice and I am at a higher altitude so I added a little more flour. Worked out perfect, everyone loved it. Also, I use zuchini one time since I had no bananas.
I made this last night and have brought the results into work today. A big, big success. It has gone down a storm. Incredibly easy to make and as at the end of most weeks I have leftover bananas ready to spoil, I imagine this will be a frequent recipe of mine. Only changes I made were to use one cup of wholegrain flour in place of one white cup and added a couple of handfuls of mixed nuts (walnuts, hazels, brazils) purely for added health benefits. I'm in training for a marathon at the moment so a slice of this loaf is ideal fuel. Thanks!!!
Wow this was yummy and easy. I threw it all in the machine when we started dinner and it was ready for dessert. I used 2 frozen bananas (thawed)chopped in 1 inch pieces. Next time I will use 3 bananas and cinnamon for more flavor, but it was good as is...maybe pecans too?
This recipe is the best!!! The bread always comes out perfectly and it tastes better than store bought bread.
On its own, this recipe is quite bland. In order to jazz things up a bit I added cardamom, cinnamon and sunflower seeds.
Great recipe...I probably should add that I put in chocolate CHUNKS!!! But banana and chocolate are as wonderful as...well. banana and chocolate mmmmmmmmmm!
Very moist and hit at my house. I have the breadman ultimate with a batter bread cycle. Turned out great. I used regular flour, splenda, added one cup of cinamon applesauce and some walnuts. great!!
This was ok. I couldn't figure out how to make it in my bread machine though which is a Panasonic. When I put it on the dough setting it had to rest first and then it took 4 hours to prepare the dough and bake. There was no way to stop it or set the time to what I needed it to be. Almost 4 hours later it started to smell very done so I stopped it and opened the lid. It was still a huge dough ball and had only 30 minutes left. It was a pain because I made it late at night after getting home from work. I ended up just doing the baking only cycle the next morning. It looked nice when it came out, but it was very doughy and undone in certain areas. I was a little disappointed and ended up not taking it to my ladies day function at church. My husband liked it though so I'm giving it 3 stars. It was just too much waiting time for me so I'll stick with my traditional recipe to be done in the oven.
This is very easy, and since my bread machine does not have a quick setting, I appreciated the dough/bake instructions. I did add one more banana because mine were smaller and I did mash them as other reviewers had suggested. I added 1 1/2 tsps. vanilla. The only thing I notice was I needed to bake it for an entire hour on my light setting vs. 50 minutes.
I tried this in my breadman and it turned out I guess the way it suppose to. But it was bland to me and I added vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg plus raisins....
This recipe didn't work at all for me. The bread was dry and bland. Maybe because my bread machine only makes 1 1/2 or 2 pounds.
I could not figure out how to "bake" the bread in my bread machine (lost the manual). So I took the pan insert out of the bread machine and put it on a cookie sheet and baked it in the oven, and it still turned out great :) I also added cinnamon etc.. per other reviews. Thanks
My bread machine does not have the features the poster does. I followed the suggestions of others to just let it run a normal bread cycle at light. The middle was not done and came out as a gooey mess. The bake portion had a good taste. This would be a good recipe if you have the bread machine as the poster.
Excellent Recipe!! Only change we made was to throw in a handful of chopped walnuts, came out perfect!
Best banana bread I've ever had. (-: I don't like the way my bread machine bakes, so I baked it in my oven. But I did let it go through the dough cycle. I put the ingrediants into my machine in the exact order listed then put a cup of chopped pecans in. After the dough cycle I baked it at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.(in my oven) Will make again!! (:(:(:
soft on the inside with a crispy crust on the outside... lovely for sensory eaters like myself!!
Tried this and couldn't believe how easy it was and delicious! I shall certainly make this again and again!
Simple enough to whip up in no time. I followed the ingredients to a "T" except for doubling the recipe. I used the dough cycle for 10 minutes, then reset my bread maker to "Extra Bake Time" setting for 90 minutes. Bread rose very nicely. I've had other banana breads with a more potent banana flavor, however this one was still good enough to try again. Next time I will add raisins, nuts, or maybe both.
I wasn't happy with this banana bread. I thought the consistency was off and it tasted dry. I did substitute apple sauce for the oil, so that might have affected it.
