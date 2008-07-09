Banana Bread - Quick Bread for Machines

A quick banana bread for the bread machine. Use the DOUGH setting for mixing, then BAKE with the control set to light.

Recipe by Dee

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1-pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine.

  • Select the Dough setting, and press Start. Mix the bread for 3 to 5 minutes until the bananas are mashed and all ingredients are thoroughly combined. If necessary, use a rubber spatula to push the dough from the sides of the bread pan. When 3 to 5 minutes have passed on the clock display, press Stop. Do not continue mixing. Smooth out the top of the loaf with the rubber spatula.

  • Select the Bake setting, and press Start. The Bake cycle time may vary with machines, but should be about 50 minutes. To test the bread for doneness, insert a toothpick into the center top. Remove the toothpick. If the bread is done, the toothpick will come out clean. If there is batter on the toothpick, reset the machine on Bake and continue to bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes. Test again with the toothpick to ensure the bread is completely baked. Remove the pan from the machine, but allow the bread to remain in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove the bread to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 126.4mg. Full Nutrition
