Crab Stuffed Haddock

I'm anxiously awaiting the result of this recipe, as it has about 10 more minutes to finish cooking. I have been reading other suggestions as I wait. Meanwhile, I can say I cut the bread down to about half (I just don't like a lot of filler in my crab). The stuffing seemed a bit moist, probably due to removing some bread--probably as one reviewer mentioned, it seemed moist to them even with all the bread. I put a dash of wine in the bottom, as I usually do with baked fish. And the verdict is...not too shabby!. I'm glad I left out some bread. Half was more than enough. I'm not totally impressed with cubed bread vs. bread crumbs, but it's a nice change in texture. With the wine reduced in the bottom, the moisture was actually just right (I don't know how y'all can do without a splash of wine on bake fish!) The tomato adds a nice, understated flavor I don't usually use. All-in-all, I'll be making it again! Now, let's see what kind of crab cakes the leftovers make (the penalty of cooking for yourself!)