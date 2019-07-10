Crab Stuffed Haddock

An awesome meal for anytime, and especially impressive to guests yet so simple to make. Haddock fillets are stuffed with a crab and cheese stuffing then baked. A must try - it will be a keeper. Great with salad and rice or potato! Enjoy.
If I could rate this wonderful recipe with a couple more stars I would do that. This was so delicious...it belongs on a menu in a fine restaurant! I made a couple of changes only because I didn't have the ingredients listed but, OMG, it was fabulous too. This is what I did >>> I used store bakery bread, I cut into cubes, and while the oven was preheating placed the cubes on a baking sheet in the oven to dry for a few minutes. I used fresh Parmesan (shredded) in place of the Romano. I didn't have any fresh tomatoes so I substitued a can of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano. (I diced the tomatoes even finer, using approximately the quantity of a fresh tomato.) The fish I had on hand was Cod. Will make this often. Great recipe to make for company if you know they like fish. Thanks JellyKO for posting this most delicious, simple, and eye pleasing recipe.
This was a great recipe. I substituted three things from the orignal. First I used lobster instead of crab, because I had some leftover. I used the end of a loaf of Italian that I oven dried, and I used a small swet onion in place of the green onions (I don't like them.) This was pretty easy to prepare and the result was wonderful. Definately worthy of company. Thanks for this delicious meal. I'm sure I will make it again with lobater or try it with crab.
This is a great recipe, but it doesn't need all the fat!! There is over 150 calories worth of fat in each portion! I steam the veggies in a little water and don't add any butter and it tastes amazing and full of flavour. Shrimp also tastes great in place of crab meat and is a nice variation. I usually use low-fat parmesan, because that's what I have on hand and it works well. I really like the sweetness of bell peppers in seafood dishes, so I replace the tomato with minced bell pepper (using the same cooking process). This is one of my favorite dishes and is sooo much healthier without the oil and butter!
I made this for Valentine's Dinner and it was delicious. I had never cooked "non-shell" fish before, but it was simple. My only hint to cooks is to have your bread finely cubed (diced?) - or even use one of those unseasoned stuffing mixes instead of the bread. The consistency of the stuffing I made was a bit too chunky for the flakey haddock. I might also add in some parmesan next time - but was WONDERFUL even without.
This was absolutely delicious!! I made a few variations. I do not like celery so I substituted that ingredient for green onion. I also used a can of rotel instead of the fresh tomatoes. I also used fresh catfish fillets instead of the haddock only because the market did not have any fresh haddock fillets. This is definetly a keeper in the recipe box!
I made this as a side dish for a Valentine's Day dinner. I followed the recipie ingredients exactly except I did add and additional can of crab. Idid follow other comments by laying the haddock flat in the pan and then spreading the stuffing over the top. It turned out to be a restaurant quaility dish and had great flavor. My six year old loved it. I will def. be making this again.
I made this for just my partner and I, but will certainly use the recipe for special company as well. It's easy, tasty and beautiful on the plate. I served with a mix of wild and white rice plus a caesar salad and we felt like we were in a fine eating establishment! Fantastic!!
This was good. Labor intensive & definitely not cheap to make (weel, maybe if you use the canned stuff but I used fresh), so probably won't make again. Have found better ways to make haddock that is better tasting & cheaper. BUT, if you want to impress someone with haddock this is the recipe to do it with. But use fresh ingredients not canned - there's no comparison!
Excellent fish dish. The stuffing was good on its own (we had some extra and made a crab cake of it). There was no leftovers at the end of the meal. It took a little work but definitely worth the effort. We followed the recipe with the exception of using bread crumbs instead of cubed bread.
THIS IS RESTAURANT STUFF!! My 19 year old son had this at a restaurant once and loved it, so he requested it for his birthday dinner. I was doubtful that I could even come close but this recipe, with a few changes, really fit the bill. I was amazed!! My revisions are as follows: I omitted the tomato from the stuffing and added 1/4 cup of white wine to the mixture. I'm sure flaked crabmeat is the best choice, but to save money, I used imitation and it was still fine. Last of all, because I had doubled the recipe, I made it like a casserole by spreading the stuffing mixture on the bottom of a greased 9x13 dish, layering the fish filets on top, and then drizzling the top with melted butter. It baked until bubbly, about 35 minutes. WONDERFUL - THANKS FOR SHARING!!!!!
Tried this and it came out quite good. Need to use fresh crabmeat - canned just doesn't cut it. I sprinkled a little Parmesan on the top and added a couple dashes of dill weed into the mix. All in all a very good baked haddock recipe. Too bad Haddock has become sooooooo expensive, but I bet cod would work just as well. Thanks for the recipe. Definitely a do-again!
this is delicious. i followed the recipe pretty closely, there's a lot to the stuffing, but it's good. i topped it over the fish to cook instead of stuffing it.. turned out great chopped up the fish and stuffing the next day for an omelette.. it was amazing!
I cook a LOT and use web recipes regularly though I haven't done any reviews before but this one deserves a review! I substituted imitation crab for real crab and used Cod instead of Haddock (since I already had purchased the Cod) and increased the quantities of ingredients appropriately for a larger number of servings, adjusting the number of eggs and bread to provide the right texture. I'm having guests for dinner in a few weeks was wondering what to serve....now I know! Great recipe!
Good! I used two large haddock fillets (over 1/2 lb a piece) and still used a full stuffing recipe so there was plenty left to put on top. I omitted the celery (personal preference) but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. My husband suggested adding some crumbled bacon to this, which would probably be delicious and I'll give that a try next time I make this. Thanks for the recipe!
Yummmm! This is now a once a weeker for us! I did the same as others and didn't use celery (didn't have any) and just cut the fish into the number of servings I needed and spread the stuffing on top, then covered with foil and baked. Delicious! I also omitted the butter and used less parmesan to cut down on fat and it still tasted good.
5 stars for my version (and I'm sure for the original version also). I didn't have crab meat - but I did have some large dry sea scallops - cut them into four pieces. Instead of white bread - I used Arnold herb seasoned stuffing mix. I didn't have Romano cheese so substituted Parmigiana. I did not use the egg. I baked the haddock (sprayed with PAM instead of butter) for 20 minutes at 350 and then added the stuffing on top for another 10 minutes. WOW!
GREAT RECIPE! I've made it once with lump crab and another time with claw meat (lumb crab wasn't available) and both times it came out YUM-O! Also, I used chopped toasted wheat bread. Hubby was skeptical about the crab at first (picky eater) but absolutely loved it! I will be adding this delicious recipe to my favorites. Thanks again!
this recipe was really really good.. it's so opposite of your other submitted recipes that were so simplistic.. source? **note.. i used fresh crab.. breadcrumbs instead of the bread.. the equivalent of a tomato from canned diced tomatoes.. didn't do the whole brush the haddock with butter.. just seasoned it lightly with season salt.. and the cheese was a romano/asiago/parm blend
We found this to be a little bland. The stuffing had a nice flavour just not wow for us. I used grated Parmesean instead of Romano, it was all I had. I liked it more than my husband. Thanks tho for sharing with us.
This was fantastic! I agree with a previous reviewer who said that the amount of oil and butter involved is unnecessary, though. No one needs 3 tablespoons of butter just to cook up a little bit of celery and green onions. We used about 1 tablespoon of oil and a little more than 1 tablespoon of butter, which makes this significantly more healthy without taking away anything. This was very flavorful and just an all-around solid dish. It also was pretty and colorful looking on the plate. Will definitely make again!
I did this recipe with a fresh Cod fillet; cut it like a book; and stuffed it with chopped up Lobster meat from (FROZEN) deboned steamed lobsters per the recipe. Used parm cheese and some Mex mix pizza cheese from grocery store. TA DIE 4!! Very flexible recipe. A Winner!
I used all the ingredients as listed except substituted red pepper for tomato because it is winter and tomatoes not so hot in winter. it gave a great sweetness along with the celery crunch which worked with thickness of the crab in texture. Did use canned crab but no alternate. Wonderful recipe! A keeper for sure.
OMG, I can't believe that I made this. It was so amazingly delicious. I followed the recipe to a T and was wonderfully surprised at how good it turned out. I will DEFINITELY be making this again. I think it might even be something my fish hating husband will love....thank you so much
I used this recipe with halibut by slicing the fish in thickness and putting the stuffing in the middle, then putting the rest of the stuffing on top. I used corn bread stuffing bread instead of the cubes. It turned out great!
Very good. I didn't stuff the fish, I just put the crab mix on top and baked according to the recipe's directions. Fabulous.
I made the stuffing from this recipe and prepared my haddock as directed in Chef John's crab stuffed sole recipe. The portions were huge, but we like food! I live in a fishing community and had both fresh snow crab and haddock. The lemon zest mayo from Chef John's crab stuffed sole recipe added some incredible flavour without overpowering, and the stuffing from this recipe is nice and light. Will definitely be making again. Note that I had enough stuffing left over after having stuffed 6 fillets to make about a half dozen crab-stuffed mushroom caps (they freeze very well).
This recipe was absolutely terrific... We had this for dinner last night and my fiance and I ate the whole thing. I followed the recipe to a "T" except used minced vadalia onion in place of green onion cause I did not have it on hand. I have tried many recipes from this site - but this one far exceeded my expectations! DELISH.... Will definitely make again and again.....
This is so rich and so good. I halved the recipe and left out the tomato and added green pepper to the the onion/garlic/celery mixture. My haddock fillets were too thin to roll, so I layered it....fish...stuffing ....fish...with the remainder of stuffing on the top. Very very rich. and oh, so delicious.
I've made this recipe a number of times and my family loves it! We are on a Ketogenic diet so we use grass fed real butter and substitute the bread crumbs for ground up pork rinds. It comes out perfect every time! I even used a different fish....and sometimes Asiago cheese instead of that called for by the recipe. It's delicious!
Well, I was not thrilled with this recipe. Perhaps I did something incorrectly (I sometimes do that) because this to me did not have much flavor. However, I used shrimp - my canned crab when I opened it did not smell good so I pitched it and used shrimp because I was into the recipe half way. So, don't make a decision on my review because I will try this again with the crab. With everything in the recipe it should have been awesome. Debbie
A great Recipe, although due to the bread in the crabmeat and roasted vegetables it was a little dry. My second version included about 200ml of fish stock in the bottom of a cooking dish with the leftovers of the crabmix and some dill. The liquid mostly evaporates but what is left you can pour as you wish or not as the case may be.
The stuffing was just what I was looking for to stuff tilapia filets. This worked very well. The family loved it and agreed that it would be impressive for company. Other than substituting tilapia, I followed another person's recommendation to lightly toast the bread cubes in the oven first. The filling wasn't wet at all, and I think toasting gave the bread some good flavor. We will definitely have this again.
Was pretty good. But like plenty of other reviewers, I tweaked it some. Used cod instead of haddock (all our store had), red bell pepper instead of tomato (husband doesn't care for them), breadcrumbs for bread slices, frozen crab legs for the canned (had to use up what was left in the freezer) and I 86'ed the cheese (we're both "lactards"). SOO...with those tweaks, it was yums. And I'm sure it would be just as good, if not better, as it was originally posted. Definitely recommend!
I really loved this dish! I like the fact that the crab stuffing has more crab than bread and actually very little bread. I added a 1/2 tsp of Old Bay - but, I do that with almost everything I make because it gives it that Deep South seafood taste I crave. I also sprinkled some on top too while it was baking. I may try baking only 15 min next time when covered. I like my fish a little more moist. Very delicious! I'm also going to try this with the au gratin sauce from the baked haddock au gratin I made last week.
I'm anxiously awaiting the result of this recipe, as it has about 10 more minutes to finish cooking. I have been reading other suggestions as I wait. Meanwhile, I can say I cut the bread down to about half (I just don't like a lot of filler in my crab). The stuffing seemed a bit moist, probably due to removing some bread--probably as one reviewer mentioned, it seemed moist to them even with all the bread. I put a dash of wine in the bottom, as I usually do with baked fish. And the verdict is...not too shabby!. I'm glad I left out some bread. Half was more than enough. I'm not totally impressed with cubed bread vs. bread crumbs, but it's a nice change in texture. With the wine reduced in the bottom, the moisture was actually just right (I don't know how y'all can do without a splash of wine on bake fish!) The tomato adds a nice, understated flavor I don't usually use. All-in-all, I'll be making it again! Now, let's see what kind of crab cakes the leftovers make (the penalty of cooking for yourself!)
I made this for supper last night and my family loved it. It was simple to prepare and turned out perfect. The only thing I eliminated was the butter except for my husbands 2 pieces and it was still fabulous. It's a nice change for fish night.
Yum! I used parmesan cheese because that's what I prefer and I wish I'd added a little extra. Instead of bread crumbs, I pulsed gluten free oats in the food processor briefly and used those. Red pepper substituted for the tomatoes. The only change other than more cheese I will make in the future is to brown it more, perhaps on a low broil, for a minute or two at the end to make it a little crispy. I followed the advice of another reviewer and steamed the veggies, skipped the butter altogether. Everyone loved it!
I found the cubed bread soggy, I believe the recipe had too much butter. I will definitely make again but I will use plain panko bread crumbs & less butter. The stuffing tasted good on its own when I removed the bread.
Omitted celery but, used minced sweet onion and used panko bread crumbs in place of green onion and bread cubes. Absolutely delicious. The loin section of my haddock fillet was quite thick, so I filleted just that section and was able to fold the entire fillet in half easily. Can't wait to make this for company!
I was shopping and Haddock was on sale so I opened my Allrecipes App and pulled up a recipe I had not made before--this one. I made it as written (even after reading a lot of the reviews which made all sorts of changes) and it was awesome. Both of my picky sons ate it and both called it restaurant quality. I brought my mother the leftovers and she didn't believe that I had made it and asked me to confess which restaurant had served it. This is a definite for future entertaining or just for the family. Thanks, Jellyko
I followed the recipe, then made a cheddar dill sauce to drizzle over the top and served with cauliflower and a garden salad. Visually it was very impressive, especially as the haddock still had its skin. Perfect, easy recipe for impressing in-laws and such.
This was pretty good,we used Corvina instead of Haddock because that was the best looking yesterday at the fish market. I used white wine instead of lemon because my S.O hates lemon and he can detect it even if there is a 1/2 teaspoon in a recipe. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of Old Bay because it needed a little more flavor. I will probably make this again, but next time I think I'll use Parmigiano Reggiano instead of the Romano cheese ~ personal preference.
