Crab Stuffed Haddock

If I could rate this wonderful recipe with a couple more stars I would do that. This was so delicious...it belongs on a menu in a fine restaurant! I made a couple of changes only because I didn't have the ingredients listed but, OMG, it was fabulous too. This is what I did >>> I used store bakery bread, I cut into cubes, and while the oven was preheating placed the cubes on a baking sheet in the oven to dry for a few minutes. I used fresh Parmesan (shredded) in place of the Romano. I didn't have any fresh tomatoes so I substitued a can of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano. (I diced the tomatoes even finer, using approximately the quantity of a fresh tomato.) The fish I had on hand was Cod. Will make this often. Great recipe to make for company if you know they like fish. Thanks JellyKO for posting this most delicious, simple, and eye pleasing recipe.

