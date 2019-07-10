Crab Stuffed Haddock

An awesome meal for anytime, and especially impressive to guests yet so simple to make. Haddock fillets are stuffed with a crab and cheese stuffing then baked. A must try - it will be a keeper. Great with salad and rice or potato! Enjoy.

Recipe by JELLYKO

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add celery, green onion and garlic, and cook and stir for a few minutes until soft. Remove from heat, and stir in the crabmeat, bread cubes, egg, Romano cheese, lemon juice, and tomato. Season with salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, and mix until well blended.

  • Lay the haddock fillets in the prepared baking dish. Brush each one with melted butter. Place a heaping tablespoon of the crab mixture onto half of each fillet, and fold the other half over to cover. Secure with toothpicks if desired. Sprinkle on any remaining stuffing, and drizzle with any leftover melted butter. Cover the dish with a lid or aluminum foil. (The dish may be also made ahead of time and refrigerated at this point.)

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, then remove the cover and bake for an additional 10 minutes, until the top has browned and the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 157.3mg; sodium 559.1mg. Full Nutrition
