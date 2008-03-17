Sticky Buns I

Yum! What can be better than a hot sticky bun for breakfast-or a late night snack? Pop one (leftover) into the microwave for a few seconds to make them taste fresh from the oven.

Recipe by Holly

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water in a large mixing bowl. Add buttermilk, eggs, 2 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 cup margarine, 1/2 cup white sugar, baking powder and salt. Blend 30 seconds with mixer on low speed, scraping sides and bottom of bowl. Beat 2 minutes on medium speed.

  • Stir in remaining 3 cups flour. Dough should remain soft and slightly sticky. Knead for 5 minutes, or about 200 turns on a lightly floured board.

  • Form dough into a round and place it in an oiled bowl. Cover it with a damp cloth and leave it in a warm place to rise until doubled.

  • Divide dough in half and roll each half into a 12x7 inch rectangle. Spread each half with 1 tablespoon soft margarine, and sprinkle with 1/4 cup white sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Roll up halves, beginning at wide side. Seal well by pinching the seams. Cut each roll into 12 slices.

  • Coat two 9 inch round cake pans with 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar, and 1/2 cup chopped pecans in each pan. Place 12 dough slices in each pan, leaving a small space between slices. Let rise until doubled.

  • Bake in a preheated 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) oven for about 30 minutes. Invert pans onto serving plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 26.2mg; sodium 347.1mg. Full Nutrition
