Sticky Buns I
Yum! What can be better than a hot sticky bun for breakfast-or a late night snack? Pop one (leftover) into the microwave for a few seconds to make them taste fresh from the oven.
One packet of yeast contains 2-1/4 tsp. This recipe calls for 2-1/2 tsp. I just used one packet and it worked out fine. I used my Kitchenaid stand mixer instead of kneading by hand. I was concerned on the first rise because it didn't really rise much but I went ahead and rolled the dough out and it was beautiful! After slicing and placing in the pans they rose really well and were practically popping out of the pan. I almost rated 4 stars because there is NOT enough sticky stuff in the bottom of the pan to properly coat the rolls so you really need to increase by 1-1/2 or 2 times the butter/sugar mix. I'd be concerned it would bubble over if you doubled it though so you might want to put foil under the pans while baking. Next time I will also increase the sugar/cinnamon in the center. I'm still rating 5 stars because the dough is just so wonderful. I think the buttermilk makes them so silky. I will definitely make again with changes.Read More
First, the ingrediants. I have a problem when this recipes lists margarine as an ingredient, but is not included in the directions. I found the dough too sticky and needed to add flour. Also, the dough rose poorly. It didn't turn out well for me and I won't make this recipe again.Read More
The dough for these sticky buns is wonderful! I will definitely make these again. My only complaint with the recipe is the amount of "sticky stuff" it makes. I made a note on the recipe to double that part next time.
These are absolutely the best sticky buns I have ever tried!!
These were delicious. I had a little trouble getting the dough to rise, but wound up putting it in a 150* oven and it finally rose! This is next year's Christmas breakfast for sure.
This was great, i must say i rarely have as much luck as i did in baking these. i did use light margarine instead of regular if somebody else ever thinks of substituting it, it works great. I do however think that these could use more syrup, but that's a personal preference, and the recipe as it is is absolutely fantastic. i left them in the fridge overnight to rise the last time,and popped 'em in the oven in the morning, they had to be some of the lightest softest rolls ive tasted, DEFINITELY worth making!
This recipe is sound and produces a fine product, but I never use margarine when I bake.
My first attempt at sticky buns, and they turned out sinfully delicious! I made as directed, w/out the raisins (I forgot!)Looking back on the recipe, I don't think it says when to add them...but I'm sure I could figure it out. The dough did take quite a while to rise, and was very delicate, I thought, but like I said, first time. Plenty of work, but well worth it. YUM! Will make them again!
I work in the emergency room at a local hospital and I made the mistake of taking this in for all to eat. There isn't a day that goes by that someone isn't asking me to please make it again. It was a huge success and so simple to make. I can't say enough good things about this recipe.
These were so good. I had never made homemade sticky buns before and this was fairly easy for me. I am just a beginner with the yeast doughs, but this was easy and I could not believe I actually made these!! Hubby loved them! Thanks for a great recipe.
the recipe is very good -- it's better substituting unsalted butter for magarine; and I usually use brown sugar in yeast breads/cakes rather than white sugar -- this shouldn't be a very sweet dough anyway, but the brown sugar lends a less cloying sweetness and nice texture to the cake.
These were pretty good but not enough gooey sticky stuff, so next time I will add more brown sugar, butter and cinnamon.
Yum yum they were good! Using string to cut the roll into pieces works well. -- slide string under the roll where you want to make your first cut. There should be string on both sides of the roll, then pull the 2 ends across each other quickly, cutting the roll with ease! Then move the string over to make your next cut. It's just amazing!
VERY YUMMY! My family loved these! Definately going to make them again. I had to add more ingredients to make it a lil stickier, but over all was ecellent!
They were really delicious but you do need to dibble the recipe to get more sticky syrup on the bottom of the pan
1st time I made these was for Easter 2011. I cut the recipe in half. The dough was a little bit sticky but this could have been my error. Didn't rise until after I baked them (I let them sit out for 1 hour and they did not rise - I guess I need to find a warmer place next time). I placed them in the fridge and baked them the next morning. I forgot the raisins since it was not in the instructions, but even with that I thought they were very good. Found these stayed fresh and did not to dry out so quickly even though they sat out a couple of days. Would definitely make again!
amazingly soft and decadent! I didn't have buttermilk, but I used whole milk instead. Yeast normally is not my friend, but this time, we were allies and the buns turned out fluffy and soft. The only adjustments I had were: I added more cinnamon and added raisins to give them a little kick since pecans are pricey and unavailable. Also, I rolled the unbaked dough and I placed it in the pan and cut 1.5 inches and I twisted the dough so that the inside rings were facing upward, so it looked like a nice flower. (if that makes sense?)
VERY good. totally wrecked my diet for the week ;)
Turned out great... Yummy
i mis-read the directions and omited step 3. It didn't matter, they turned out light and Yummy. The only change I will make next time is to add more butter and brown sugar in the bottom of the pan. We like them really gooey
