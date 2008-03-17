Sticky Buns I

One packet of yeast contains 2-1/4 tsp. This recipe calls for 2-1/2 tsp. I just used one packet and it worked out fine. I used my Kitchenaid stand mixer instead of kneading by hand. I was concerned on the first rise because it didn't really rise much but I went ahead and rolled the dough out and it was beautiful! After slicing and placing in the pans they rose really well and were practically popping out of the pan. I almost rated 4 stars because there is NOT enough sticky stuff in the bottom of the pan to properly coat the rolls so you really need to increase by 1-1/2 or 2 times the butter/sugar mix. I'd be concerned it would bubble over if you doubled it though so you might want to put foil under the pans while baking. Next time I will also increase the sugar/cinnamon in the center. I'm still rating 5 stars because the dough is just so wonderful. I think the buttermilk makes them so silky. I will definitely make again with changes.

