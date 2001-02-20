I make Essene bread, but my method is a bit different than this recipe. I like to use quart jars for the sprouting. I put 1 cup of wheat berries in each quart jar (I do about 10 jars). Fill jars with cool water, put in a place out of the sunlight and completely cover with a dark, damp towel. Let sit overnight. The next morning, I use a colander with a flat bottom, place it over a jar and tip it over the sink to drain it. Rinse and drain well, but gently. Cover completely with damp towel. Rinse and drain 3 X a day (gently so you don't break the sprouts). Keep towel damp. Don't let the sprouts see light at all. Quart jars will be full when sprouts are ready. Grind or process (in processor, sprouts will begin to form a ball, and don't overfill processor), leave plain, or add nuts, dried fruit, etc. Shape into loaves or spread out on cookie sheet. Bake @ 250 for about 4 hours. Loaves will be crusty on outside, moist on inside. Loaves will spring back when pressed with finger. If sprouts turn green they taste "grassy" and lose their sweetness. Exposure to light will make them green and you don't want that. Always keep covered with a damp, dark towel. If you spread onto a cookie sheet, cut into squares. I like to use the non-stick cookie sheet covers instead of corn meal, etc. Bread is best when aged about a day. Store in fridge, or freeze what you don't use right away. I hope this helps!