Easter Bread Ring

I actually came to All Recipes today looking for this recipe. An old friend used to make this for us when my kids were small and I haven't had it in years. After trying this, it's exactly what I was looking for! I did use less salt ( I usually do no matter the recipe). I had golden raisins and dates and sliced almonds on hand so I used those instead running to the store for the candied fruit. It turned out wonderful. I did have anise seed and I used it, and I was pleased with the taste. For me this flavoring is what makes it stand out from the rest. I did cheat and used my Kitchen Aid mixer instead of doing the work by hand. I started with the batter paddle and then switched to the dough hook for the ten minute knead. Do be careful about not adding too much flour as I feel that this is just on the border of being too dry. If you add a touch too much flour I suspect it will make a difference. Even so I was very pleased with the consistency and the taste, oh and the look of it too. I'd have taken a picture but we started tasting it and had trouble stopping so there is isn't much left, it was supposed to be for Easter. Oh well.