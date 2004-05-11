German Rye Bread

Nothing smells better than home-baked bread--this is a hearty bread, great with mustard, corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.

By MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water.

  • In a large bowl combine milk, sugar, and salt. Use a mixer to beat in molasses, butter, yeast mixture, and 1 cup of rye flour.

  • Use a wooden spoon to mix in the remaining rye flour. Add white flour by stirring until the dough is stiff enough to knead.

  • Knead 5 to 10 minutes, adding flour as needed. If the dough sticks to your hands or the board add more flour.

  • Cover dough and let rise 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until double.

  • Punch down dough and divide to form two round loaves. Let loaves rise on a greased baking sheet until double, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.

144 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 113.5mg. Full Nutrition
