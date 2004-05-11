German Rye Bread

The bread was easy to make and smelled good while baking; however I wish the recipe would have included what kind of molasses to use. I've never used molasses in anything before. I used Blackstrap (because I had it sitting on the shelf) and it produced a very dark loaf with a dull appearance and somewhat bitter taste. The inside texture is nice, but it was a bit too moist at the prescribed bake time. I'm a novice at bread making, but I'm going to try this recipe again with light or medium mollasses, and/or corn syrup. I'll also work on the outside appearance to get a sheen on it. We'll see what happens. I did try this recipe again using light corn syrup. The result was a slightly sweeter taste and much lighter color as shown in the picture. I sprayed a heavy mist of water onto the loaf from the beginning of the bake cycle to about half way through to abtain a sheen on the crust. Additionally, I extended the bake time about 10 minutes to improve the internal texture.