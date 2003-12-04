Christmas Stollen II

This fruity, yeast bread is very addictive. It is good for breakfast, tea time, and after dinner snacks.

By MC

Servings:
20
Yield:
1 - 14 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the fruit in a bowl with the rum, and soak for at least 1 hour. Sprinkle 1 1/2 tablespoons flour into the fruit, together with the almonds. Stir until the flour is completely absorbed.

  • In a small bowl, stir the yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar into the water. Let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Warm the milk until it is lukewarm, and stir in the remaining sugar until it has dissolved. Stir in the almond extract and lemon rind.

  • Place all but 1/4 cup of the flour in a large bowl with the salt, and make a well in the center. Pour in the yeast mixture, and stir in a little of the flour from the edge of the well. Add egg and the milk and sugar mixture. Beat in softened butter. Mix together to form a dough.

  • Turn dough onto a floured work surface. Knead, using the rest of the flour, for 15 minutes, or until no longer sticky. Knead in fruit and almonds. Clean and dry the bowl, and brush the inside with 1 tablespoon melted butter. Brush the top of the dough with another 2 teaspoons melted butter or margarine, and place it in the bowl. Cover the dough with a clean cloth. Let rise for 2 hours, or until doubled in size.

  • Punch down the dough, and let it rest for 10 minutes. Roll it out into a 8 x 12 inch rectangle. Brush with remaining melted butter or margarine. Bring one long side across it, overlapping it in place with seam by about 1 inch. Press the edge gently to keep it in place. With floured hands, taper the ends of the loaf slightly and push the sides gently together to mound it in the center. The finished loaf should be about 3 1/2 inches wide and 14 inches long. Place the loaf on a floured baking sheet, and brush it with any remaining melted butter or margarine. Leave it in a warm place for 1 hour, or until doubled in size.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until golden and crusty. Cool on a wire rack. Just before serving the stollen, sift the confectioners' sugar over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 107.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

TOO TOO
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2003
this was quite an experience for me! i wanted to try the recipe out before i make them as gifts for friends. indeed a great bread but takes a long time to produce just one loaf! Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

BGCOLVIN
Rating: 2 stars
12/12/2003
There is something wrong with the amount of fluid - it didn't form a dough and needed lots more liquid. Also you had salt in the ingredients but didn't mention where to add it in the instructions. The loaf was a bit of a disappointment - I've had much better stollen. Read More
Helpful
(29)
BGCOLVIN
Rating: 2 stars
12/11/2003
There is something wrong with the amount of fluid - it didn't form a dough and needed lots more liquid. Also you had salt in the ingredients but didn't mention where to add it in the instructions. The loaf was a bit of a disappointment - I've had much better stollen. Read More
Helpful
(29)
CHEF LOUIS
Rating: 1 stars
10/30/2003
Total disaster!! Not enough liquid is correct. An expensive recipe that flopped. Read More
Helpful
(25)
TOO TOO
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2003
this was quite an experience for me! i wanted to try the recipe out before i make them as gifts for friends. indeed a great bread but takes a long time to produce just one loaf! Read More
Helpful
(21)
SHANNON24
Rating: 3 stars
02/14/2008
It was good but I found it very heavy. Tasty though!!!! Stollen is dense but is not heavy/solid when sliced as I found this recipe to be. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Grandma Jewel
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2006
This version of German Stollen is perfect if you want something special to give or serve to someone you love. Read More
Helpful
(9)
LIZZIEB1
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2003
I had no problem making this delicious bread -- my family ate it within minutes. Read More
Helpful
(8)
MissIrie
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2008
I thought it was great. Perhaps humidity is affecting some peoples results. Ithought it was very nice! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Stanton de Riel
Rating: 3 stars
12/19/2015
Yes, definitely too little liquid. Didn't even wet all the flour! Added about 1/2 cup more milk per recipe; that made it gooey enough to hold together; rest of prep was uneventful (it's baking now!) Also, used variety of rehydrated dried fruits (pineapple, peach, raisins, cornelian cherries) and black walnuts replacing the almonds. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Harold Nesbitt
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2016
I read the reviews about not enough liquid so I was apprehensive but it turned out perfectly. In fact it's about as close as I can get to the dresdener stollen I buy from Germany! It does appear too dry when mixing at first but I mixed it in a kitchen aid with the bread attachment and once I poured in the fruit/nut mixture with the excess rum it did what all of my other bread does balls up around the bread attachment and kneads itself against the bowl. I hand kneaded for about 5 minutes followed the rest of the instructions and I couldn't be happier with the result. Now with the yeast I mix it all up with a chop stick and put the bowl by my wood burning stove until very very frothy but I do that with all breads. The key is this is not a cake it is a bread and must be treated like it. Hats off to this stollen. Best I've ever made!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
