Christmas Stollen II

1 of 14

Rating: 2 stars There is something wrong with the amount of fluid - it didn't form a dough and needed lots more liquid. Also you had salt in the ingredients but didn't mention where to add it in the instructions. The loaf was a bit of a disappointment - I've had much better stollen. Helpful (29)

Rating: 1 stars Total disaster!! Not enough liquid is correct. An expensive recipe that flopped. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars this was quite an experience for me! i wanted to try the recipe out before i make them as gifts for friends. indeed a great bread but takes a long time to produce just one loaf! Helpful (21)

Rating: 3 stars It was good but I found it very heavy. Tasty though!!!! Stollen is dense but is not heavy/solid when sliced as I found this recipe to be. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This version of German Stollen is perfect if you want something special to give or serve to someone you love. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I had no problem making this delicious bread -- my family ate it within minutes. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I thought it was great. Perhaps humidity is affecting some peoples results. Ithought it was very nice! Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars Yes, definitely too little liquid. Didn't even wet all the flour! Added about 1/2 cup more milk per recipe; that made it gooey enough to hold together; rest of prep was uneventful (it's baking now!) Also, used variety of rehydrated dried fruits (pineapple, peach, raisins, cornelian cherries) and black walnuts replacing the almonds. Helpful (1)