Christmas Stollen II

There is something wrong with the amount of fluid - it didn't form a dough and needed lots more liquid. Also you had salt in the ingredients but didn't mention where to add it in the instructions. The loaf was a bit of a disappointment - I've had much better stollen.
Total disaster!! Not enough liquid is correct. An expensive recipe that flopped.
this was quite an experience for me! i wanted to try the recipe out before i make them as gifts for friends. indeed a great bread but takes a long time to produce just one loaf!
It was good but I found it very heavy. Tasty though!!!! Stollen is dense but is not heavy/solid when sliced as I found this recipe to be.
This version of German Stollen is perfect if you want something special to give or serve to someone you love.
I had no problem making this delicious bread -- my family ate it within minutes.
I thought it was great. Perhaps humidity is affecting some peoples results. Ithought it was very nice!
Yes, definitely too little liquid. Didn't even wet all the flour! Added about 1/2 cup more milk per recipe; that made it gooey enough to hold together; rest of prep was uneventful (it's baking now!) Also, used variety of rehydrated dried fruits (pineapple, peach, raisins, cornelian cherries) and black walnuts replacing the almonds.
I read the reviews about not enough liquid so I was apprehensive but it turned out perfectly. In fact it's about as close as I can get to the dresdener stollen I buy from Germany! It does appear too dry when mixing at first but I mixed it in a kitchen aid with the bread attachment and once I poured in the fruit/nut mixture with the excess rum it did what all of my other bread does balls up around the bread attachment and kneads itself against the bowl. I hand kneaded for about 5 minutes followed the rest of the instructions and I couldn't be happier with the result. Now with the yeast I mix it all up with a chop stick and put the bowl by my wood burning stove until very very frothy but I do that with all breads. The key is this is not a cake it is a bread and must be treated like it. Hats off to this stollen. Best I've ever made!!!