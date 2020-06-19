Boiled Fruit Cake
This is an Northern Ireland recipe given to me by my Mum many years ago!! This cake is always much tastier the following day! Enjoy!
This is very yummy! Note: For those of us that can't find 'mixed spice' I found a recipe for it. 1 tablespoon cinnamon 1 tablespoon nutmeg 1 tablespoon allspice 2 teaspoons mace 1 teaspoon ground cloves
I made this last night and it was not very good at all. Maybe it's just because it's fruit cake?Read More
This is very yummy! Note: For those of us that can't find 'mixed spice' I found a recipe for it. 1 tablespoon cinnamon 1 tablespoon nutmeg 1 tablespoon allspice 2 teaspoons mace 1 teaspoon ground cloves
This is a fantastic recipe,just changed a few things,ie milk instead of water brown sugar instead of white,2 tsp of mixed spice and added a cup of glazed cherries cut in half.this is now the best fruit cake ever look no further you will not find a better recipe,and so easy to make cheers.
the best yet, your recipe is the way my mother-in-law made it in ireland,and she is 91 years old, i find what happens people are intend to add other ingredints to old recipes and all they do is ruin them .you have not and it is great thanks peggy
This is probably one of the better boiled fruit cakes that have come out of Ireland. I like it exactly the way it is printed and it is very good spread with real butter. Thanks again for a great simple recipe.
I hate fruit cake, but I wanted to make one for my Grandma, who loves it, so I chose this recipe since it has connections to my Irish ancestry :) I used dried fruit instead of the candied kind - dried blueberries, cranberries & cherries, along with a box of golden raisins. Also a tablespoon or two of Bourbon :) The other alteration was half water, half milk. This recipe was so good I was eating it warm, fresh from the oven. Will make this again.
tried it a love it,easy an hassel free
Very good recipe. I chose to make it with the traditional black tea in place of the cup of water. I will make this again.
VERY GOOD CAKE RECIPE. I ALSO DID THIS WITH THE WATER I MADE HOT TEA AND BUT 4 OZ OF CHERRY'S
I am English and I used to have a wonderful boiled fruit cake recipe that I lost. This is it except I add glace cherries and a few chopped hazlenuts to mine. Have made this 3 times in 2 weeks as the whole family love it.
Excellent! Not rich like most other fruitcakes. I didn't have the candied fruit, so I substituted 1 cup reg. raisins, 1 cup white raisins, 1 cup cranberries,and 1 cup blueberries. Also used brown sugar instead of white sugar.all else remained the same. Very good!
This recipe was super easy! I had never made a fruit cake before, so I was a little nervous about it. But it turned out perfect. My husband and I don't like fruit cake, but it was made for his boss, who loved it!
Great recipe! My mother used to make this for us (all eight of us!). Her recipe came from Ireland with my great-great grandmother. My mom always used mincemeat (without suet) and walnuts. It is still my favorite recipe-great toasted and served with tea.
very nice cake and easy to make
Absolutely scrummy! And so easy to make - very impressed. Thank you!
I have made this six times and it turns out well every time. I use a cup of cold tea for the water and use half wholemeal flour. Any dried fruit will do. Make sure the fruit mixture has cooled down somewhat before putting in the eggs as they can cook before incorporated into the mix. Just so easy to prepare !!!
Make this every year since 2010. I make it just after Thanksgiving in small loaves. Then each week I lace it with a liquor (about 2 tbs). Whiskey being the best. BUT any dark liquor will do. My grandmother would make fruit cake every Christmas holiday. This recipe comes closes to how she would make this cake.
Everyone loved this!! I made it for Christmas but substituted a cup to f rum in place of the water. Even those people who said they didn’t like fruitcake enjoyed this!
Love this. I only had pumpkin pie spice mix which is what my grandma used. It tasted exactly like hers and I have to say it was a bitter sweet moment for me. Thanks for the great recipe
Oh yum! I made it for an event now I'm not sure I want to share. The only adjustments I made were: black tea instead of water (seemed more Irish)and I used a mix of dried fruit (cranberries, golden raisins, raisins and cherries.). I also made my own mixed spice as a reviewer recommended. ( 1 Tbsp. cinnamon; 1 Tbsp. nutmeg; 1 Tbsp. all spice; 2 tsp. mace and 1 tsp. cloves)
I misjudged how early to make my Grandmas so I tried this one.I already had soaked the dried fruit in amber rum for Grandmas.I followed this but only boiled the candied ginger I had.The rest went in as is and it was amazing! I didn't soak it in rum after but a few days later I did top it with molasses & heated for 30 sec...even better!
I made this and shared it with friends and had two proposals of marriage as a result! I added a bit more spice than the recipe suggested as well as two T of marmalade. A really lovely moist, rich fruitcake
