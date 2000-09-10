Chinese Pork Buns (Cha Siu Bao)

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
Hoisin sauce, also called Peking sauce, is a thick, reddish-brown sauce that is sweet and spicy, and widely used in Chinese cooking. It's a mixture of soybeans, garlic, chile peppers and various spices. It can be found in Asian markets and many large supermarkets. Look in the Asian or ethnic section. If this item is not in stock at your local store, ask your grocer to special order it for you. Most grocers will be happy to do this for their customers.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 11.9mg; sodium 196.3mg. Full Nutrition
The dough recipe was perfect, albeit very large. The stuffing however was pretty bad. I have made quite a few chinese dishes and this had the worst flavor. It needs to be sweeter and more vibrant. Next time I will use less oyster sauce and add honey and ginger.
The dough recipe was perfect, albeit very large. The stuffing however was pretty bad. I have made quite a few chinese dishes and this had the worst flavor. It needs to be sweeter and more vibrant. Next time I will use less oyster sauce and add honey and ginger.
I was really nervous making baos for the first time for my husband who comes from a chinese family, but they all loved them and my husband couldnt get enough of them. He said that they are better than at the chinese store.
I only made the bun portion of this recipe. I tried it twice and both times the dough came out crumbly and dry. The buns turned out so-so, not very moist and kind of dense. I had much better results with the Chinese Steamed Buns recipe which required more steps. I will not be using this recipe again.
The taste was wonderful. In the recipe it says finely chopped pork, but the directions say to cut into 1/2 cubes. I think it would be best if the pork is shredded and a little more than 1 pound for 24, maybe 1 1/2 lb.
I followed the recipe for the dough, but found it needed an extra 1/2 cup of milk to really get it to the right consistency. As for the filling, I've always added diced scallions, shallots, and garlic to my cha siu bau. This is one of the few recipies that accurately calls for baking soda in the dough, though, so I give it 4 stars.
This recipe was very time consuming, but ultimately worth it. It made large, plump buns that my family adored. I did add another 1/4 cup of water to the dough, and I could have used almost twice the meat and sauce filling. I think I'll make the dough sweeter next time. I will absolutely try this recipe again.
Very yummy and filling. Way better than just a dinner roll! found the bread dough to dry. The second time we made the recipe we added more water to the dough and made the buns 1/2 the size too be more like appitizers than big buns.
The dough needs a little tweaking (more water). I kind of eyeball it and add more. I also use a rolling pin to get the balls flatter so they can hold more filling. Overall, this is an excellent recipe and I've made it repeatedly. Also, raw bao freezes well (just steam them a little longer than usual)!
dough was really good but cut recipe it in half and kept serving @ 24 for less doughy bun.skipped the marinating stage also substituted the hoisin with Major Gray mango chutney and added arugula, garlic, ginger and Thai chili paste. steam time aprox. 6 min. wife absolutely adores them.
Good recipe.. my husband said they were a nice reminder of the buns he used to have in our chinatown. Never made them, but pleasantly surprised..I also added a bit of extra hoisin sauce to the pork mixture.. yum!
The bao dough was fantastic. The dough was a bit dry so I added an bit more water. I wanted to make it similar to the whole wheat edamame at wow boa, so I substituted one cup of AP flour for wheat and then added a tablespoon of agave nectar. The filling included edamame, shrimp, ginger, lemon juice, garlic, and scallions which turned out well.
Made this for the first time. The filling is a little different than what I am used to but it was good. The dough was very tough and hard to work with. I thought it was a little dry but I just added a little more water to the mix and kneaded the best I could. Kitchen Aid was working too hard so I ended up doing it manually. I was worried the dough was too heavy but it turned out great!
The filling was fantastic and very close to what you get in restaurants however it was very less for the amount of bread so I had to make a second batch again. Although the bread was very good somehow I did not get the same fluffiness that the restaurant bread has. Mine had a skin on it and was yellowish whereas in restaurants it is almost pure white and very fluffy. Nevertheless a great hit.
I made this Char siu bu (Chinese pork bun) for the Monk at the Temple, the bun recipe was so excellent but the ingredients inside the bun i copied the Pilipino recipe called Asado with soy beans, chopped cilantro & add a hard boil egg,. this recipe is like they are all eating in heaven,...
I make the dough from this recipe in the bread machine. I had a 1.5 lb bread maker previously, and it would spill over the top. You need a 2 lb bread maker or larger for this dough if you don't want to knead it by hand. I make the filling with whatever leftover Asian pork leftovers we have laying around. And sometimes other meats. I find the hoisin sauce too heavy in the original recipe. So I use less if I'm going to use the author's spices. It's a great basic recipe.
The first time I made this, I was disappointed. The flavor wasn't there to match the ones an Asian friend made. Then I discovered the error in the ingredients list. The 1 tsp of soy sauce is supposed to be sweet soy sauce. I found a recipe tho make my own, then found it in my local Asian market. WHAT A DIFFERENCE! ! I make these 2 - 3 times a year and freeze them after steaming since I'm the only one who eats them.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.