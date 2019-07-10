Home Made Mayonnaise

1 of 111

Rating: 4 stars This is a good recipe. The secret when making homemade mayonnaise is to pour the oil slowly while the blender is running. If the oil is poured to quickly or the blender is not on a high speed you get an oily mess. It is simple if you follow that simple rule. If you use olive oil it will have a strong taste, if you use canola oil it will be more like traditional mayonnaise. The most important thing though is this is the type of mayonnaise that you get food poisoning with if its left at room temperature because of the raw egg. DO NOT TAKE A POTATO SALAD TO A PICNIC AND LEAVE IT OUT. If you are going to a picnic use commercially prepared mayonnaise. Helpful (216)

Rating: 4 stars I like this recipe so far but switch out the mustard and the lemon juice and replace it with white wine vinegar at least 2 tablespoons of it. and leave out the garlic Helpful (168)

Rating: 5 stars This might be totally out of the box for mayonnaise but I used Eggbeaters and it turned out great! I added more garlic also as I'll be using the mayo in a salad dressing and it is also great. I may never buy mayonnaise again! Helpful (146)

Rating: 5 stars I called the Eggbeaters company to find out how much to use to equal one whole egg. Answer: 1/4 cup equals one whole egg. If you need it the equivalent of one egg yolk is one tablespoon of Eggbeaters. I like the safety of using a pasturized product instead of raw egg for this recipe. By the way the Eggbeaters representative told me that Eggbeaters can be used to make ice cream! Helpful (98)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this for years since I first received a Braun stick blender for Christmas! Before I had not much success making my own mayo but the stick blender makes it in less than one minute. Place all ingredients in the bottom of a tall narrow container that your stick blender can fit easily in. Place blender all the way to the bottom turn on and slowly raise the blender. If any of the oil doesn't blend right in just move the blender up and down to incorporate! Easy delicious! thank you for sharing Cynthia!! Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this using Olive oil and fresh lemon juice... it is amazing! Made the best egg salad my family has ever had everyone should try this recipe. Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars The trick to great mayonnaise is adding 1 tsp cold water because it spaces the fat molecules thus creating a stronger more stable emulsion. Thank-you NY Times for that tip! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great mayonnaise recipe. You need to use the blender to get it thick and slowly pour the oil in. I used just a little garlic juice from a jar of minced garlic. And I used white vinegar instead of lemon juice. Perfect when you are out of mayonnaise and don't want to go to the store - as any cook knows "miracle whip" is no substitue for real mayonnaise in a recipe. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent homemade mayo. Simple to put together. I followed as written was very impressed with the creamy texture! The flavor of the oil does come through so be sure it's one you like! Helpful (24)