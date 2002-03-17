Irresistible Irish Soda Bread

This was my first time making soda bread, and it turned out well. The consistency was somewhere between cornbread and pound cake. That may sound a little off, but I don't believe I've ever tried this before, so I'm not sure what to compare it to. I did add 2 small boxes of raisins to the battter per other reviewers recommendations. Mine came out really moist...I'm assuming because of the buttermilk. I didn't have the patience to wait several hours before doing a taste test...and it was really good right out of the oven. The rest of the loaf will have chance to "age" a bit before I try it again and I'll see how much better it tastes. Thanks for sharing Karin.