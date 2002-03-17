Irresistible Irish Soda Bread

4.5
1367 Ratings
  • 5 987
  • 4 247
  • 3 78
  • 2 32
  • 1 23

A very easy, very good tasting bread. Best if made the day before, or several hours before serving.

Recipe by Karin Christian

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
129 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and baking soda. Blend egg and buttermilk together, and add all at once to the flour mixture. Mix just until moistened. Stir in butter. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 65 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the bread comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Wrap in foil for several hours, or overnight, for best flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 497.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022