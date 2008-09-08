Spudnuts

This is an old family favorite, handed down for years, the outside of the doughnut is crisp and the inside is light and chewy. This does make a HUGE batch, first timers may want to half it. These are worth the effort.

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, cover peeled potatoes with water. Bring water to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Let cool and mash.

  • Scald the milk and add the sugar, shortening, 2 cups mashed potatoes and salt. Mix well.

  • In an upright mixer with a dough hook attachment. Add the potato mixture, flour, lemon juice, lemon zest, water, yeast eggs and nutmeg. Mix until well mixed, dough will be a bit sticky. Cover and let rise until doubled in size.

  • Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface and cut with a doughnut cutter. Place the cut doughnuts on a greased baking sheet, cover and let rise until doubled in size.

  • In a hot fryer or deep fry pan heat shortening or canola oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Carefully place 2 to 3 doughnuts in pan. Turn when lightly golden. Lift out when done and drain on paper towels. Glaze or roll in sugar.

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 14.7mg; sodium 39mg. Full Nutrition
