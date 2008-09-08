Spudnuts
This is an old family favorite, handed down for years, the outside of the doughnut is crisp and the inside is light and chewy. This does make a HUGE batch, first timers may want to half it. These are worth the effort.
Shouldn't be too critical when the recipe calls for fresh potatoes to be cooked and then mashed. Hard to specify how dry they should be. This is much like using sourdough, when the recipe author has no idea how thick my starter might be. One makes adjustments as needed. I found it necessary to add some flour even in a climate with less than 20% humidity average. If you're a novice, be prepared to add flour to make the dough workable. This is part of the joy of baking; if it was easy, everybody would be doing it!
What is with this recipe?? I ended up with a nice product, but only after having to more than double the amount of flour and not adding the water. Had I followed the recipe to the letter, I would have ended up with dough soup! Very bad instructions, very badly written! If you are not an experienced cook, don't bother with this recipe. It would be great if it had been written properly.
I had to add more flour than recommended to make the dough workable. They are very good doughnuts. I'll make them again.
Excellent!! Had to add quite a bit more flour, but they turned out as described
I am not an avid cook or baker, but I love spudnuts and have been trying to find a good recipe for a while. I tried this recipe word for word, and it is written terribly. Not knowing I needed to put the yeast in the water first, I followed the recipe and it said to enter everything at once. Obviously my dough did not rise. As others have said also, my dough turned into a potato soup opposed to something I could ever "roll out". If you are planning on making these you need to be super experienced to be able to read between the lines and understand what you're really supposed to do instead of just being able to follow instructions.
These are excellent! You do have to double the flour, but anyone who has worked with dough will figure that out in a heartbeat. I've added the yeast directly to the mixture as well as dissolving it in water first, and it turned out great both times. In my opinion it's worth trying again if it doesn't work out the first time, especially if you love homemade spudnuts.
I agree with the other cooks. This recipe is poorly written. The equation of dry vs wet ingredients is not equal. I too had to double the amount of flour so that it was on longer potato mush!! It never would have risen! It was still sticky, as directed in the recipe. We'll see if they work out.
my mom use to make these as i was growing up but with a shorter version. resipes you generaly always regulate the flour you put in.
For those who actually FOLLOW THE RECIPE AS WRITTEN the first time: This recipe is woefully wet. Experienced cooks (not me) will recognize this and add flour or more wisely cut out some of the liquid - like cut the milk and water amounts in half. After adding a lot of flour, the donuts turned out with good structure and texture. However, the added flour washes out all the flavor from the sugar and nutmeg. Again, highly recommend cutting the liquids in half.
These were really good, but a lot of work. I read the other reviews and I cut the liquids in half and still needed probably about 8 cups of flour. I also upped the nutmeg to 3/4 tsp. This makes a lot of doughnuts, and since I believe they are only good on day one, I would cut recipe in half and you will still have at least a dozen
thier all great//// but any more potato pecipes
As other reviewers poinr out, the recipe needs a Lot more flour than its indicated. I could not work the Dough properly. I'll try with ay least 4 times they flour next time.
