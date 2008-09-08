I am not an avid cook or baker, but I love spudnuts and have been trying to find a good recipe for a while. I tried this recipe word for word, and it is written terribly. Not knowing I needed to put the yeast in the water first, I followed the recipe and it said to enter everything at once. Obviously my dough did not rise. As others have said also, my dough turned into a potato soup opposed to something I could ever "roll out". If you are planning on making these you need to be super experienced to be able to read between the lines and understand what you're really supposed to do instead of just being able to follow instructions.