Bread Sticks
Soft bread sticks from frozen dinner roll dough. These are similar to what many restaurants serve.
Soft bread sticks from frozen dinner roll dough. These are similar to what many restaurants serve.
The recipe is quick to prepare (not counting rising time) and was fun for my daughter (age 4) to cook with me.Read More
too saltyRead More
The recipe is quick to prepare (not counting rising time) and was fun for my daughter (age 4) to cook with me.
couple of things......the recipe calls for refrigerated dough, it should read frozen....there IS a difference. Also, too salty, cut back on that.
This is nothing Fancy.. but,I liked it!! Very Easy. You know, I had some bread dough in the feezer and wondered how to make it up into some bread sticks. This worked great. Great basic recipe. Make sure to give it some rise time too. Thanks!!
Yummy! Simple and easy. The only thing I did differently than the recipe was I melted the butter and put the garlic salt in the butter to brush it on. I don't trust myself with sprinkling the right amount of garlic salt on each bread stick.
I made this today for a ladies luncheon at church. I got lots of compliments on them! I did do a couple things differently than stated. I didn't cut the rolls in half, they just seemed that would make them too thin (maybe it was the kind I got) and then I put an egg wash and poppyseeds on 8, eggwash and seasame seeds on another 8, and then butter and parmesan cheese on the last 8 to have a variety. They didn't turn out really long like normal breadsticks, more like oblong rolls, but I thought they still looked good!
We all loved these, except I skipped the garlic salt and used garlic powder instead. I also didn't bother brushing with butter, but just rolled the bread sticks in the coating. They turned out great Andrew and thanks!
too salty
Hmmm, the recipe description calls for frozen dinner roll dough, which is what I used, but the ingredients list calls for “8 oz. packages of refrigerated dinner roll dough.” I’m thinking it should be, and was meant to be, the frozen dinner rolls. I had a little difficulty rolling these out as thin as I would have liked (the dough was kind of stubborn!), but these were too easy, too quick, and too good to complain about that. Outside of the fact I used butter and would have much preferred them without the Parmesan (I’d bet my life Hubs would too…) these are something I hope to make more often.
Easy to make. I used Pillsbury canned bread sticks and sprayed them with olive oil spray. Sprinkled them with garlic powder,dried basil, and grated parm. Great dippers for the Swiss Chicken Casserole II on this site. Thanks!
These were really easy and tasty. Didn't have any sesame seeds but otherwise followed the recipe exactly.
easy peasy, hubby and kids loved them :) thanks
These are the best things ever, good with everything!
I made these for a senior citizen lunch at church and they were a big hit. I'm always looking for breads that are tasty and easy.
These are great to make when you need a quick bread to go with any meal.
Awesome. Quick and easy and tasted great. Everyone loved them!
This worked out great! I had a bunch of frozen bread dough in the freezer so it was nice to do something different with it. Left out the sesame seeds.
Easy to do but the directions are a little confusing. If you let the rolls thaw for about an hour they are exactly where you need them to be to manipulate them. I didn't think they were too salty like some people but I like garlic salt.
These were very good! I used frozen rolls that I thawed, as the description says, but the recipe says refrigerated, so...I melted my butter w/ garlic powder and a dash of salt, brushed it on the sticks, topped w/ parmesan cheese and sesame seeds, and allowed them to rise (it took about an hour). These had great flavor, and were a great use of frozen dinner rolls...I will def make these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections