Bread Sticks

Soft bread sticks from frozen dinner roll dough. These are similar to what many restaurants serve.

By Andrew Chinn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
57 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 sticks
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly grease one large baking sheet.

  • Divide each roll in half. Roll dough between hands to make a 4-inch long stick. Place sticks on the prepared baking sheet. Brush lightly with egg white or melted butter or margarine. Sprinkle with garlic salt. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese or sesame seeds. Cover and allow to rise until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Do not overbake as these burn easily on the bottom.

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 13g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 815.8mg. Full Nutrition
