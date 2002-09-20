Basic British Scones

Okay, I would've given it a 3, but I gave it the benefit of the doubt because I modified. I was looking for a basic scone recipe I could add coconut and chocolate chips to, and chose this one based on sweetness and reviews. I added 1/2 cup of sweetened shredded coconut and 1/3 cup choc chips, used 3 tsp baking powder rather than baking soda/cream of tartar (three because I was subbing in whole wheat white flour and it's just a bit heavier plus with the coconut I wanted to make sure of a good rise... it seemed to be the right amount as they rose as much as any scone I've made.) I also used a couple of pinches of sea salt rather than one pinch. Of course I used butter, and I also used some half and half to increase the wetness factor for the coconut. The scones are "okay." They're kind of dry and boring, but okay. I've used other recipes in the past with much better success. There's one that just takes cream from my Beard on bread book I think. I couldn't find that book this morning and was in a hurry so I chose this recipe from the site because it wasn't very sweet and when you're adding sweetened coconut and chocolate chips you don't want your dough very sweet. Like some others I had to add more than a half cup of milk to make a dough even though I had already added a bit of half and half to compensate for the coconut sucking up some of the liquid. Anyway, moist on the inside but the outside was too dry; I didn't brush with milk but I've never had to before...