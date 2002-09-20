Basic British Scones
After much trial and error, I've come up with this basic scone recipe which rivals the scones at Tea & Sympathy in NYC.
This is the only scone recipe you need! These turn out perfect every time and they're not loaded with fat like some scones. I make these with butter instead of margarine and I usually use 3 tablespoons of sugar instead of 2 (1/8 cup). Good additions are 1 tablespoon of orange zest and dried cranberries or 1/2 cup frozen blueberries.Read More
Finally! The perfect scone recipe. And easy. Forget the creme recipes & stuff. I substituted butter and baked at 450 for 12-15 minutes and added a tad more sugar. Also- roll out thick because mine did not rise. And I've added stuff in, like cranberries and orange, etc. It's great- you'll love it.
These were quick and easy to make. I had planned to add some blueberries, but when I saw the dough was pretty dense I was afraid they would get all broken up if I tried to mix them in. I also decided to cut the scones into triangles. I wasn't sure how much the scones would spread as they baked, and since they hardly spread at all, my triangles were too small. BUT, they tasted great in spite of all this and I would definitely make them again.
Very Delicious! I made first batch straight off of the recipe and it was perfect: light and airy scone, not heavy like others. Second time I made it I made 4 large scone: 1 plain, 1 with dried cranberries and almond slices, 1 with chocolate chips, and 1 with berry jam (a little wet, I added more flour) swirled in.
Very good! I made these for my Scottish friends and they loved them. I added mini-chocolate chips to one batch and raspberry jam to another. They took a little longer to bake than the recipe ways, but that could be my oven.
Thanks Angela! Very easy to make and a great basic scone. I made mine with half whole wheat and butter. I think these are lighter than those at Tea & Sympathy, and therefore better for my diet. Of course those at T&S are a wonderful treat now and then!
Great recipe! I'm half English and my grandmother used to make these all the time. If you want these to rise and be sure to use self-rising flour vs. all-purpose (still add the same amounts of cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt). I used light butter instead of margarine. If you want to make things easier, freeze the butter and then grate it with a cheese grater into the flour mixture. Always use half and half. You don't have to knead the dough very much and if you're not good at it, just spoon the mixture onto the parchment paper. They'll bake up just like biscuits.
These were absolutely delicious! Very easy to make, too. I tried sprinkling some cinnamon and sugar on top before I baked them, and that came out quite well.
This recipe is exactly the same as one published by a cook at Buckingham Palace as the one used for the royal family. I grew up in England in the 1950s, and that's the one we always used. Nobody would have dreamed of using butter - it was still rationed at the time, but I do use it now. Although these scones seem bland and not very interesting to Americans, English people like them a lot, and they take very well to clotted cream and strawberry jam, for the traditional "cream tea" advertised in the windows of cottages in England. They don't heat up well, so it's good to make just enough for one tea-time. Have the butter very cold and cut it into tiny, tiny cubes (pea size or less) with two sharp knives. Pour in the liquid all at once - the exact quantity is a matter of experience with your kind of flour, it should be just enough to bind the dough together. You don't ever knead it: you sort of pat it together to encourage it to bind. Then you pat it out thickly on your lightly floured board and cut the scones out with a two inch circle cutter or small glass dipped in flour. Personally I bake them at 450 for about 10 minutes. I never had triangular scones in England. This must b e a Scottish or Irish habit or something! I was delighted to find thee old friends on allrecipes. Thank you very much.
These are great! I think I'll probably double the recipe next time since they went so fast. I improvised a little by mixing strawberry jam in half the dough and chocolate chips in the the other... they came out great, and they're tastiest right out of the oven!
I made them with half cream and half milk and they tasted great
I tried these because there was less butter and plain milk, rather than the ones my mother taught me, with twice the butter, sour cream and lots more sugar. However, these were very dry, tasteless and flat. So very dissappointing. I am surprised at the positive reviews.
Really nice plain scones. I used butter and skim milk. Dough was a bit dry so added a couple tablespoons more milk... so the baking soda would take off (like a Irish soda bread consistency). Work very fast or you'll loose some of the lightness. Baked on parchment over the drip rack on my roasting pan which created even heat all around. Tripled in height after about 12 minutes. Jam & buttered this morning, but will serve with soup tonight.
They were very easy to make, even for a thirteen year old like myself. However I used butter instead of margarine like the recipe calls for. I have never had a scone before but what I made was good. I plan to suprise my parents with them when they come home.
I'm English and these scones are perfect! Didn't change a thing except you do need to add a little more more milk. You definitely do not need to add more sugar as some reviewers suggested. In the UK I would eat these with clotted cream and jam but clotted cream is difficult to get in the US so I serve them with real butter or heavy cream whipped until it's really thick and strawberry jam. Delicious!!
I like this recipe very much. My husband is from overseas and says it's pretty darn good. I add currants to this recipe, not raisins, they are to big and to sweet. This is great recipe.
Awesome and delicious! I've never tasted the scones from "Tea and Sympathy", but I'm sure that these beat them by a long mile. They are soft, fluffy, and have the best flavor! Try them, and I'm sure you'll be delighted!
Very nice! Light, fluffy, a hint of sweetness. I think people are crazy for saying you should double the sugar or add vanilla - these are scones, not cookies!
These are perfect, just like my mum makes and she was born in England! Made them with black currants. It is hard to find a true scone in the US...the things they call scones are overly sweet baking powder biscuts.
I substituted four teaspoons of baking powder instead of baking soda, 3/4 teaspoon of salt instead of a pinch, 1/3 cup of white sugar instead of an 1/8, and 3/4 cup of cream instead of milk. I also added two tablespoons of shortening and one egg to mixture. I did not add the cream of tartar. I served them halved with strawberry jam and whipped cream. My version: 5 stars, this version: 3.
These were pretty good--the first batch was a little bland, so I added some blueberries, spices, and buttermilk instead of regular milk. Note: They don't spread, they just puff up, so keep that in mind when you're cutting/shaping them. Also, better to underbak them than to overbake them.
I loved this recipe. As everyone else does, made a few modifications. Added 1/4 c. sugar. Sometimes add cranberries & orange zest, other times add mini choc chips. Didn't roll out - divided into 12 sections and rolled each into a ball. Slightly flattened to 3/4" and baked. Drizzled with glaze. My kids LOVE these!
So not my favorite. They were an odd texture and had a funny after taste that I attribute to the cream of tartar. I'll not even try this recipe again.
This recipe is foolproof, easy and the scones turned out beautifully. My husband is English and woke up wanted English scones so I whipped up a batch and he gave them his (very picky) seal of approval. I used butter rather than margarine and we served them with butter and strawberry jam. Yum!
Wow, what a light, airy scone. Bakes up beautifully and have a wonderful texture. I took the advice of someone else here, and used 3T sugar instead of two and the hint of sweetness (along with a little sprinkled on the milk-washed top) was a perfect accompaniment to my cup of coffee. :) I made my scones triangle, and ended up getting 8 "normal size" (not like Starbuck's gigantic things) scones. I also added some withering fresh blueberries from my fridge, and they cooked beautifully in the dough. Just folded them in last minute. Because my oven runs a little hot, I cooked these at 400 degrees for 12 minutes and they turned out perfect. There is no need for any other scone recipe. I'm going to try mini choc chips/chopped pecans next!
Bravo Angela! these were pretty amazing. I´m a Londoner living in Spain, It´s not particularly easy to find scones in sunny spain, so I was over the moon to have found this recipe. Have made them twice, they kept well in an air tight container and tasted simply delicious. Got it all to be a keeper. Thanks for this great recipe.
After a failed first attempt (Uk users be aware that baking soda is NOT baking powder but Bicarbonate Of Soda ) we tried again. This time the results were fantastic and having just tried one with butter and jam i am amazed at the lightness of these excellently easy to create scones. My thanks to the author
Truly a great scone recipe, but PLEASE... replace the margarine with butter. I think this really must be an error on the submitters part, because it is virtually impossible to make a true scone out of margarine. My UK cousins would just say "EW" at the thought. However, if you replace with butter and don't over-knead the dough, you should be fine. Any crumbs that are left in the bowl, just pat on the scone. Also, not sure where cutting them out with a bisquit cutter came from, but I generally do it the British/Scottish way and make a large 6" circle and score it in 'pie' pieces. That is the only way I have ever seen them when I've been in the British Isles. Granted, there are the 'factory' scones that are in shapes, but ... just sayin'...
This was a great recipe, and really easy to prepare. My husband who has been to the UK several times claimed that they tasted authentic. The only thing I did differently was instead of cutting out the rounds I separated the dough in half and shaped each half into a large circle - 3/4 inch thick. Then cut them like a pie into six slices each and baked them that way. They looked more like the typical scone and baked perfectly. Again, great recipe - thanks!
Having spent the last 12 yrs. in England, I found these scones very authentic in tast & texture. The brits often like to add currents. The traditional shape is a large circle (not triangles), serve with jam,thick whipped cream & a cup of strong, milky tea and you'll experience a true "English afternoon tea"! I brought them to my son's 3rd grade class for his heritage project, the kids loved them w/the jam & thick cream!! Thanks.
This is the best recipe for easy scones! My scones always turned out like rock cakes that didn't rise, not now. I used 2tsp cream of tartar,1tsp baking soda and 1/2cup of milk. I also used "Splenda" low cal sweetner instead of sugar to make it diabetic friendly. Don't over mix and lightly knead (5 times)Position high in the oven and the cooking time is 15 minutes for perfect scones.I also added sultanas to one batch by pressing them into the dough before i cut them into rounds. Delicious!!!
Great basic recipe that tast delicious as is, but is very easy to modify for yummy add-ins :)
It's really good! I personally like plain scones. I did have to use about 1/2 C more milk for a soft dough and added 1 tsp of vanilla. I also used butter. Just in general whenever a recipe calls for shortening I use butter. I've also made lemon and blueberry scones with this recipe. I add the zest of one lemon and 2 C fresh blueberries. It's a great base for different kind of scones.
Just like the scones from that coffee place on every street corner but not so dry! I used a little more sugar in the dough, patted it into a circle about 3/4 inch thick right on the parchment paper, scored the circle into 8 wedges (cut almost all the way through), brushed generously with milk and sprinkled with white sugar. Took about 12 minutes in my oven to get the nice light light golden around the outside. Transferred the whole circle to a wire rack, cooled a bit then "broke" the wedges out for a beautiful scone that tastes really good with jam. My 3 1/2 year old son loves them!
Super quick and easy with ingredients I had in stock on a snow day! Mixed it up in a food processor, followed other recommendations to add 3 TB sugar. I kneaded in dried cherries and white chocolate chips at the end, and patted it out into a 12 inch circle, then cut into wedges and baked as directed. They rose a little but didn't really spread out. Perfect, light texture!
I realy liked them and the family did to. I try to experiment with them and stuffed them with mozzarella cheese and they turned out to taste good as well. GOOD RECIPE.
be sure not to over knead or they will be tough. Very tasty, if not slightly temperamental.
Overall this is a nice recipe, but I found the flavor and texture a little disappointing. I served these to my friends who have enjoyed other scones in my reciipe, and the politely said, " I like the others better".
I make these for afternoon tea with my husband's Nan (who spent the first 65 years of her life in Kent, England - and she loves them!! My family also enjoys them as an easy breakfast! They are perfect!!
PERFECT! I used self raising F - it was what I had. The baking powder & creme of tartar give it thee PERFECT lightness and flavor. Enjoy - I am
This is a fast and easy recipe that I use all the time. Serve the scones with a nice jam, otherwise they will be too plain. This recipe even works well with canola oil instead of butter, no milk glaze, and sometimes I roll cinnamon or raisins into the dough, and that works well too. I love it how these scones are plain, and not at all like the fatty, sugary, and overloaded scones I see in many coffee shops.
Not quite the fluffy scones traditional to England, but these are still very good none the less.
These are good basic scones and easy to make.
Absolutely perfect. Light, slightly sweet, and the perfect size and texture. I followed the recipe with the exception of the Cream of Tartar, which I did not have available. Simply wonderful scones.
I made these scones for my British grandmother for Christmas breakfast and she RAVED! The rest of my family enjoyed them with clotted cream and jam (from Tea and Sympathy) and they were perfect...not heavy and dense like some scones I've had, but light, tender, soft, and delicious. Thanks from my grandmother (who said she never could make a good scone, and now can with your recipe) and me.
These are good - and coming from an English person that means something! I added raisens, as in England, you cant have raisen-less scones!! Served with clotted cream and jam, and they're lovely!!
I've never made scones before, and I'm not that great at baking. I followed the recipe almost exactly- I forgot to brush the scones with milk, and I needed a little more than 1/2 a cup of milk in the dough- and these came out wonderfully light and tender on the inside! They take so little time to do. Great recipe and lots of potential for add-ins. Perfect!
These scones are really good. I was surprised because they use less butter than the scone recipe I normally use, but they were quite good anyway. Note: I found I had to use a tiny bit more milk than the amount given.
This was very easy to make and tasted wonderful. I would suggest this to be rolled to 1/2" thick.
Excellent recipe! I'm a scone baker and these were wonderful. Thanks for the great recipe! Tracey
I have to laugh a bit at the reviews complaining that the lack of milk and butter in this recipe make these scones "too dry." Well... that's a genuine British scone: dry. You eat them with tea. This recipe is really perfect nearly-as-is (USE BUTTER, NOT MARGARINE). The texture is nice and light, with a perfect crumb. Just keep an eye on them in the oven or they really will be too dry. My own oven can be unpredictable being a gas oven, so while I time them per the recipe I still keep an eye on the color to be a nice light golden.
Please use butter rather than margarine! Cutting back on sugar as previously suggested is best unless you have a real sweet tooth!
I've attempted scones with a few other recipes with results resembling hockey pucks. This recipe came out very well. Nice, big, soft scones.
Delicious, and SO easy to make. I used soy milk instead of regular milk and they still turned out oh-so-fluffy and good. I cut them into tringles though, which worked better and they turned out quite pretty. :) I threw everything in a mixer, which worked well, and topped it with lemon curd. I would definitely recommend this to anyone interested in a super easy breakfast recipe. Thanks for sharing!!
I made it with butter since I didn't have margarine (plus since I'll eat these over 6 meals I figured that less than a slice of butter worth of fat per meal would be fine). The only suggestion I would make is to bake a little longer than suggested--mine could have used another 2 minutes since they were a little too soft and doughy in the center. Otherwise these were wonderfully yummy and I was impressed by how quick they were to make and how low in fat they were compared to my better homes and gardens cookbook recipe!
Great recipe. I did not roll the dough out. Inside I rolled the dough into balls with my hands and placed on the cookie sheet. The scones turned out great.
What a disappointment! This are bland and boring. The cooking time of 10 minutes needed to be doubled and I had to add more liquid. I used butter for the flavor-but there was none. This recipe is aptly named...basic to say the least.
The only change I made to this recipe was to add 140g of raisins. Other than that, exactly as written, which is saying something for me! Short and delicious - English even to someone from England. Thank you!
not the best
Okay, I would've given it a 3, but I gave it the benefit of the doubt because I modified. I was looking for a basic scone recipe I could add coconut and chocolate chips to, and chose this one based on sweetness and reviews. I added 1/2 cup of sweetened shredded coconut and 1/3 cup choc chips, used 3 tsp baking powder rather than baking soda/cream of tartar (three because I was subbing in whole wheat white flour and it's just a bit heavier plus with the coconut I wanted to make sure of a good rise... it seemed to be the right amount as they rose as much as any scone I've made.) I also used a couple of pinches of sea salt rather than one pinch. Of course I used butter, and I also used some half and half to increase the wetness factor for the coconut. The scones are "okay." They're kind of dry and boring, but okay. I've used other recipes in the past with much better success. There's one that just takes cream from my Beard on bread book I think. I couldn't find that book this morning and was in a hurry so I chose this recipe from the site because it wasn't very sweet and when you're adding sweetened coconut and chocolate chips you don't want your dough very sweet. Like some others I had to add more than a half cup of milk to make a dough even though I had already added a bit of half and half to compensate for the coconut sucking up some of the liquid. Anyway, moist on the inside but the outside was too dry; I didn't brush with milk but I've never had to before...
These were so yummy and really easy. I didn't have parchment paper so I just put a little spray on my pan and they were perfect.
This is the recipe I have been looking for for years! They look great and taste great. I used butter. I had to add almost a cup of milk instead of 1/2 cup to make a soft dough. Oh, and I used a baking stone instead of parchment.
Great authentic recipe! I usually stir in craisins or golden raisins but this recipe is is good enough on its own.
These are awesome. The only thing I did different was replace the margarine with butter and increased the sugar to 1/4 cup. My husband is a scone addict and would always buy them at Starbucks. Now he won't even give those ones a second glance.
I tried this recipe because it got a high rating, but the scones came out flat and dry.
I'm not sure what I did wrong, they fell apart when we cut them, and tasted like baking powder biscuits to us. probably will not be trying them again
These scones turned out great! I made them for a tea party and everyone loved them. I sprinkled a little sugar on top when they came out of the oven to give them a little sparkle. If you're looking for a good basic scone, this is the recipe!
Sorry texture and flavour just not right for a true British scone.
These are a little dry, even for scones. Definitely want to be served warm and softened in tea. But they rise beautifully in the oven and have a lovely texture.
I just made a batch of these scones and they're fantastic! mmm yum! :) The only thing I'd note is that the dough was pretty dry so I had to add an extra half cup of water in order to make it malleable. Also added raisins and an egg wash instead of the milk glaze. Delicious!
I've been living in England for a little while now, and I decided it was time to learn to make these. This recipe is perfect! They taste just like what I've been getting over here. I added some frozen blueberries to mine. It was a little messier and I had to work fast, but they really are tasty. It also helps to use chilled butter, cut it into cubes, and use your hands to mix it in. Thanks for this recipe!
I Loved making these!!! They were SO easy and yummy that I make them often!! I like to make my cookies and muffins smaller, so for these scones I cut them out using a little medicine cup. They turned out really cute. I also split a batch I made and put butterscotch chip in half, and chocolate chips in the other!! Talk about good!!
Very Good! Used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 2 tbsp sugar. Next time will roll to 1" thick.
I'm sorry, but these scones were quite terrible. I followed exactly at 10 minutes and they came out raw. There's just too much flour and not enough butter and sugar. I ended up throwing away the entire batch. I just don't understand the rave reviews....
These scones were small, flat, and without much flavor. I live in the UK and go out for tea and scones often. These tasted more like Bisquick biscuits. They are nothing compared to a real British scone. I doubt they compare to something in NYC either.
We loved this one! I followed ingredients/instructions but did use Stevia (3 TBS) instead of sugar and butter instead of margarine. Light and tender with a very nice flavor!
I made these exactly as written, except with butter instead of margarine, and they were delicious. No need to add sugar, no need for clotted cream or jam -they were delicious "as is." A great economical snack for the kids. Make sure you sift the dry ingredients and don't handle the dough any more than absolutely necessary. And eat them warm.
I use this recipe quite often. I do add some cranberries or raisins and such sometimes. It's wonderful everytime I make it.
I am sorry, but these scones were a real disappointment. I was making these for my boyfriend's birthday breakfast. I followed the recipe exactly, baking for ten minutes at 220 C, and they came out completely raw. I also agree with the other reviewers who said the recipe didn't call for enough sugar. I live in London and am used to scones that are not too sweet, but these were bland and salty.
This recipe is fabulous! I've never been able to make decent biscuits, but these scones just popped right up like nobody's business. I think I put in a bit of extra sugar because I didn't have a 1/8 c measure and had to eyeball it. The scones came out perfect--not too sweet and not too bland. The only thing I would do differently next time is use a bigger cookie cutter, I think they would be better if they were about 4" in diameter.
I used butter instead of margarine but left everything else the same. They are light and fluffy with just a hint of sweetness.
I cut these into the triangle shapes I'm used to for scones, and these turned out yummy. A little too simple for my taste, but still very good.
So easy and so good! I substituted King Arthur White Whole Wheat flour and still got light, fluffy scones. I also upped the sugar but WOULD NOT do so again - I like a less-sweet scone. I also added chopped cranberries and apricots for that little "surprise" of sweet. Will become a standard in my repertoire!
maybe I did something wrong, but these were more like crunchy biscuits than scones. I think next time I am going to not flatten them out and try to make the biscuit thicker and not not cook very long.
These were just ok. But I don't know if this would be a fair review or not because this is on my change. I used soy milk instead of regular milk. Other recipes I've made such substitutions have been fine, so not sure if it made a difference here.
These were great! Light, fluffy, just slightly sweet. I added a bit more milk than the recipe said because I like the dough to be soft and sticky (they tend to turn out better that way). I can't wait to try some variations - orange and cranberry, currants, etc.
The perfect companion to a cup of tea! Very easy. I made them exactly as directed, and they turned out perfectly. I almost added more milk, as the dough looked very dry, but after kneading it for a moment, it was just right.
These are so good and so easy! I miss scones now I live in NY and this recipe makes absolutely delicious scones! The only issue is that this recipe only makes 6 scones, not 12, or maybe I'm just making them too big?? My American husband loves these too. I eat them with my own homemade strawberry jam and I'm still trying to locate a good way to make clotted cream.
I had a little accident with the milk, adding a bit too much so that the dough was too wet and gooey to roll out. Instead, I dropped 1/4 cupfuls onto the baking sheet. And it STILL came out tasting wonderful! Slightly crispy on the outside and light, airy, and moist on the inside! A recipe that can stand a few mistakes and still turn out is definitely a keeper! :)
Very tasty, but a bit on the dry side. Unfortunately, my creations were not reminiscent of Tea & Sympathy's as another reviewer remarked.
Good. I am very inexperienced with Scones but these were fairly easy. I did add a little bit more milk. I rolled out my dough too thin so I cut some in strips, put chopped walnuts between & covered with another strip. Next time I will add blueberries.
It was very good! For me instead of using a round i did balls. This time im going to try using clovers!
Absolutely fabulous. Didn't have to change a thing. Will make again and again.
These scones are light and fluffy. However, I made the following changes as other reviewers recommended- I used a half and half of cream and milk, two teaspoonfuls of baking powder instead of cream-of-tartar and baking soda, split the batter into four parts and made many different fillings/toppings. I made-- rainbow sprinkles with caramel buttercream, peanut bu
used 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 all purpose gives a diferent taste also used 1/2 the sugar for a more savory approach
I love this! Very close to what I eat in England :)
Increadiblly easy and delicious! Of course, use real butter. I used heavy whippinb cream instead of milk. Easy recipe to modify.
I agree with MSFLISS on the "scones, not cookies" bit. I made the recipe as stated, except for using butter instead of margarine and thought they were perfect. Just a hint of sweetness, and light and airy and delish.
Wonderful! I followed other reviewers' advice ans used half white flour, half wheat, subbed baking powder for the soda and cream of tartar, subbed butter for margarine, and flattened the entire dough into a 1/2" thick circle before cutting into wedges. Baked perfectly and reheated well. I might try letting the dough rest a few minutes before baking next time.
