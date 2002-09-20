Basic British Scones

277 Ratings
  • 5 182
  • 4 64
  • 3 17
  • 2 8
  • 1 6

After much trial and error, I've come up with this basic scone recipe which rivals the scones at Tea & Sympathy in NYC.

By Angela Martini

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Sift the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt into a bowl.

  • Rub in the butter until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in the sugar and enough milk to mix to a soft dough.

  • Turn onto a floured surface, knead lightly and roll out to a 3/4-inch thickness. Cut into 2-inch rounds and place on the prepared baking sheet. Brush with milk to glaze.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 10 minutes then cool on a wire rack. Serve with butter or clotted cream and jam.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 102mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022