The All-Good Loaf
Vegan bread, that's low fat and healthy. Quinoa and spelt flours are available at most health food stores.
I made one or two adjustments as suggested by the other comments. 1) check the proportions of liquid to flour to yeast for your machine. this was too much yeast for my machine, so adjusted down. 2) added 1 Tbsp.sugar for the yeast. I got a nice textured, nutty tasting loaf.Read More
I think this might be a misprint. I added 1 Tablespoon of honey since I felt it needed some sugar for the yeast (maybe I did not add enough). Anyway, I did not add any rosemary since I was after a healthy bread and don't really care for rosemary other than in stew :-) I got a dense, rather hard loaf of bread. I will try it again though with some dough improver. I liked that it included Quinoa flour since I'm trying to find ways to use that.
How can the yeast work in this recipe without sugar or honey or molasses? The rosemary should make it smell just like turkey stuffing.
