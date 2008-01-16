The All-Good Loaf

Vegan bread, that's low fat and healthy. Quinoa and spelt flours are available at most health food stores.

Recipe by Michelle L

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 pound loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add ingredients in order suggested by your manufacturer. Select whole wheat setting.

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 1.2g; sodium 150.4mg. Full Nutrition
