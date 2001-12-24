Irish Soda Bread III

I made this to a tee. It rose a little too high and touched the lid of my machine but it did not collapse so I was still happy. It came out nicely on the fruit bread setting. It was good but remember it is only bread and it is not cinnamon raisin bread either. Read Allrecipes “Bread Machine Basics.” After using my machine for years I finally learned why my breads often rose too high. I use Bread Machine yeast. It is more “activated” than regular dry active yeast so it does not have to be dissolved in water first. I find I must always use less than the recipe says. I never heard of this “traditional” bread and I’ve had corned beef and cabbage for St. Pat’s Day for eons. It’s just another new grocery marketing ploy I guess. I still gave it 5 stars if you like that sort of thing. I got sucked in this time, but from now on I think I’ll stick to plain old dinner rolls.