Irish Soda Bread III
Irish Soda Bread for the bread machine. This recipe makes a wonderfully tasty loaf.
doesn't taste a thing like irish soda bread, but it's really good and moist in any case!! would definitely make it again...and again...and again...Read More
You can't really call this Irish soda bread. Isn't the whole point to replace yeast with baking soda and an acid (buttermilk)to leaven the bread. If it must have yeast to be made in a bread machine I think I would just rather make it by hand...Read More
having eatan soda bread as a youngester in belfast, i found this bread lacking.
delicious, soft-type irish bread. will make it often!
Can't give it full stars because, good bread it may be, but it is not soda bread. Soda bread is supposed to be leavened only with baking soda, that's why they call it soda bread!!!
Easy to put together in bread machine. I baked it in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes in a greased loaf pan. Very good!
A real tasty bread. My wife says "It sorta grows on you."
I made this to a tee. It rose a little too high and touched the lid of my machine but it did not collapse so I was still happy. It came out nicely on the fruit bread setting. It was good but remember it is only bread and it is not cinnamon raisin bread either. Read Allrecipes “Bread Machine Basics.” After using my machine for years I finally learned why my breads often rose too high. I use Bread Machine yeast. It is more “activated” than regular dry active yeast so it does not have to be dissolved in water first. I find I must always use less than the recipe says. I never heard of this “traditional” bread and I’ve had corned beef and cabbage for St. Pat’s Day for eons. It’s just another new grocery marketing ploy I guess. I still gave it 5 stars if you like that sort of thing. I got sucked in this time, but from now on I think I’ll stick to plain old dinner rolls.
This made a large loaf and there was none left after dinner. I used 3/4 cup of warmed milk and 3/4 cup of warm water rather than the dry milk powder. Melt the margarine or butter with the milk and add to the mixture.
It's not Irish Soda Bread, but makes a very nice raisin bread!
Perfect! I thought it would be a flop because I used shortening instead of oil, but it turned out golden and high with an even texture.
I know this is not the real deal Irish soda bread, however it still taste really good!! Probably falls under the dessert bread category.
This recipe is similar to the recipe handed down for generations from my husband's family, who only immigrated from Ireland in the last 2 generations. Maybe the name isn't appropriate, but it's definitely Irish! In the old recipe I have it's simply called Raisin Caraway bread.
