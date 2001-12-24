Irish Soda Bread III

Irish Soda Bread for the bread machine. This recipe makes a wonderfully tasty loaf.

Recipe by Sharon Spencer

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
2 pound loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add ingredients in order suggested by your manufacturer. Select fruit bread or basic bread setting. Add raisins when indicated by your manufacturer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 178.7mg. Full Nutrition
