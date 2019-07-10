Warm Mushroom Spread

Rating: 4.36 stars
111 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 61
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

Great topping for crackers. Keep warm in small crock pot.

By NANNERFL

1 more images

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the mushrooms and onion, and cook until tender. Sprinkle with the flour. Reduce heat to low, and continue cooking 5 minutes. Mix in sour cream and lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small casserole dish, and top with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 27.8mg; sodium 112.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (113)

Most helpful positive review

CMHGUPTA
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2007
This recipe is not even fair! Too too too good. As suggested in some other reviews I made it ahead of time and then placed in the fridge until I warmed it to serve. I made a double batch and 14 women ate most of it. The little that remains is preciously guarded for steaks tonight and maybe biscuits in the morning. Too delicious!!! Read More
Helpful
(43)

Most helpful critical review

Lee Nelson
Rating: 3 stars
12/27/2010
I made this as everyone suggested with less sour cream but otherwise followed to the letter. It does taste kind of like mushroom soup. I added two cloves of garlic and quite a bit of tabasco (didn't measure). It was much better that way. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
ELUSIVEBOO
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2005
I made this and took it to a dinner party and everyone enjoyed it. I didn't put it in a crock pot as it went too fast and I didn't have to try and keep it warm. I added a bit of hot sauce to the mushroom mix to give it a bit more punch and I served it with some crusty french bread. Six people finished off this amount easily. Read More
Helpful
(29)
carina
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2009
this is a mushroom stroganoff-obviously a good recipe. try this twist.make a light roux of butter and flour.set aside. finely dice mushrooms and saute in butter w/ some chopped parsley & a small clove of garlic grated in at end, deglaze pan with a tsp or 2 of sherry to which you add a cup of heavy cream in place of sour cream. cook over low heat stirring constantly, adding a tsp or so of roux at a time until the mixture is fairly thick. let cool. this is the basis for stuffing into mushroom caps that have been pre sauteed, cooled and then topped with freshly shredded parmesan cheese. bake in medium hot oven until cheese is melted, about 10-15 min. if you like escargots this recipe is incredible with a snail or 2 stuffed into each of the holes in an escargot dish, then fill with mushroom mixture and top whole dish with lots of the fresh grated parm. bake 20 min in hot oven-serve with hot crusty French bread.this is to die for! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2007
this was delicious. we had bread with it but also topped our steaks with the spread. most delicious steak topping ever. awesome awesome. Read More
Helpful
(17)
julie
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2007
easy and impressive...but make it a day ahead cuz its much better after the flavors have co-mingled. Read More
Helpful
(16)
SALLYCAT
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2007
This was very good but it did almost seem more like a sauce for steak/burgers than a dip. But regardless...very tasty. For dipping purposes I just recommend dicing the mushrooms instead of using slices. Large mushroom pieces made it hard to scoop. Read More
Helpful
(15)
lzmmom
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2007
I made this for a gathering of neighbors the other night & they devoured it! I had to email the recipe to everyone the next day. They really liked that it was a different type of appetizer. I added garlic powder; made it the night before to let the flavors mix; & served it with warm crusty french bread & garlic bagel chips. It is a snap to make & brought rave reviews! Read More
Helpful
(12)
SunnyByrd
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2009
Excellent and addictive. This would be awesome on steak or chicken. We enjoyed the mess out of it with chewy Italian bread. A little hot sauce isn't a bad idea but it's great as-is too. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Elaine
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2006
oh my this was fabulous. I bought some texas toast & ate it with that and it was wonderful when i wanted "something" different but didnt know what that "something" was. Read More
Helpful
(7)
