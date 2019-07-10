Warm Mushroom Spread

1 of 113

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is not even fair! Too too too good. As suggested in some other reviews I made it ahead of time and then placed in the fridge until I warmed it to serve. I made a double batch and 14 women ate most of it. The little that remains is preciously guarded for steaks tonight and maybe biscuits in the morning. Too delicious!!! Helpful (43)

Rating: 4 stars I made this and took it to a dinner party and everyone enjoyed it. I didn't put it in a crock pot as it went too fast and I didn't have to try and keep it warm. I added a bit of hot sauce to the mushroom mix to give it a bit more punch and I served it with some crusty french bread. Six people finished off this amount easily. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars this is a mushroom stroganoff-obviously a good recipe. try this twist.make a light roux of butter and flour.set aside. finely dice mushrooms and saute in butter w/ some chopped parsley & a small clove of garlic grated in at end, deglaze pan with a tsp or 2 of sherry to which you add a cup of heavy cream in place of sour cream. cook over low heat stirring constantly, adding a tsp or so of roux at a time until the mixture is fairly thick. let cool. this is the basis for stuffing into mushroom caps that have been pre sauteed, cooled and then topped with freshly shredded parmesan cheese. bake in medium hot oven until cheese is melted, about 10-15 min. if you like escargots this recipe is incredible with a snail or 2 stuffed into each of the holes in an escargot dish, then fill with mushroom mixture and top whole dish with lots of the fresh grated parm. bake 20 min in hot oven-serve with hot crusty French bread.this is to die for! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars this was delicious. we had bread with it but also topped our steaks with the spread. most delicious steak topping ever. awesome awesome. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars easy and impressive...but make it a day ahead cuz its much better after the flavors have co-mingled. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good but it did almost seem more like a sauce for steak/burgers than a dip. But regardless...very tasty. For dipping purposes I just recommend dicing the mushrooms instead of using slices. Large mushroom pieces made it hard to scoop. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a gathering of neighbors the other night & they devoured it! I had to email the recipe to everyone the next day. They really liked that it was a different type of appetizer. I added garlic powder; made it the night before to let the flavors mix; & served it with warm crusty french bread & garlic bagel chips. It is a snap to make & brought rave reviews! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent and addictive. This would be awesome on steak or chicken. We enjoyed the mess out of it with chewy Italian bread. A little hot sauce isn't a bad idea but it's great as-is too. Thanks! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars oh my this was fabulous. I bought some texas toast & ate it with that and it was wonderful when i wanted "something" different but didnt know what that "something" was. Helpful (7)