Onion, Garlic, Cheese Bread
Great with pasta and stuff or to toast and snack on.
Easy and delicious. An good bread machine recipe. This was my first time making cheese bread of any sort and I half expected the cheese to be swirling in there so I was surprised it had blended and melted through so thoroughly. Next time I might try using cubes of cheese.Read More
I liked this bread, even though my family wasn't too crazy about it. I made it with the stuffed pepper soup that I also found on this site. They went great together! This bread needs to be eaten when warm, or heated up for the best taste.
This is an excellent bread, I like to cut the cheese into small chunks.
What a delicious bread recipe! I DON'T HAVE A BREAD MACHINE and this still turned out fantastic. Since I was doing this without a bread machine I started with water, sugar, and yeast until it got foamy. Then I added warm milk, butter, and the flour. I stuck mostly to the recipe with a few modifications since I didn't have all of the ingredients. I used 1/2 cup warm water and 1/2 cup warm milk. And instead of using dried onion and garlic I sauteed fresh onion and 1 large clove of garlic. (It came out to be 1/4 cup of cooked onions.) I added the cooked onions and garlic along with the cheese after the first rise (which took about 45 minutes). After punching it down I let it rise until it had doubled (about an hour) then I put it in the oven at 350 for around 25 minutes until the top was golden brown. It came out delicious, the onions didn't make the bread watery and they weren't crunchy like other reviewers commented. I think sauteeing them fixes this problem. I made the loaf into a giant sandwich which we ate on our roadtrip. Everyone couldn't get enough of it.
This is by far one of the easiest and great tasting bread I've made in a long time. I let my bread machine do all the work. Knead and rise. I take it out of the machine and shape it into a round loaf. Let it double in size then bake. YUMMY!!!!
This is a very good recipe, although I might try using cube cheese next time. The recipe was very easy to make, just put all the ingredients in the bread machine & forget about it. Overall a great recipe.
the taste of this bread was great I didn't have much success with it rising and cooking well in my bread machine though.
This was the best. My husband and I have been looking for a quick and yummy bread to make. This was definitely it!
It didn't have the flavor I was expecting. I want more garlic flavor, but have yet to find it in a bread machine bread.
Excellent bread - this goes on our list of favorites.
Made this bread twice. First time I made it to the T of the recipe, tasted good but just like simple onion bread. Second time I added dried garilc flakes (same amout as the onion flakes) I added 1/2 more cheese and it was the best I've tasted in a very long time.
EXCELLENT! If you don't have powdered milk, you may substitute liquid milk. i.e. if recipe cals for 1 cup water and 2 tablespoons powder milk, make your liquid 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup milk.
Great flavor, wonderful texture.
This bread was very flavorful, I used onion powder instead of the flakes, and just topped the bread with a little of the powder after the last stir down. Everyone really enjoyed it, but I give it four stars because setting my bread machine on light crust resulted in a shorter bake time, and the inside was just a little doughy in patches. But it was still a very good recipe and I will definately make it again, but with a medium crust setting so that it gets fully cooked.
Very good bread. I did not wait to add the garlic, onion and cheese. I added it together all at once. Turned out wonderful! Very good smothered with butter, sprinkled with parmesean and slices of tomato on top. Yummy!
This recipe was a great jumping-off point for me. I'm sure it was fine as it was, but my family really likes almost too much flavor in everything, so I used diced fresh onion instead of dried, and fresh minced garlic instead of powder. Of course, I had to adjust the flour level, but I ended up with a great product. I never back anything in my bread machine, so I let it do the kneading/rise work and then threw it into a loaf pan for the final rise/bake. DH and I ate it in just two days (only took that long because we were trying not to be gluttons) and although we didn't share it yet, we got compliments on the bread anyway!
I was disappointed with this one. The flavor was decent, although I'd have liked it with more garlic, at least, and probably also some oregano. The real problem was with the texture: it came out rather dry and crumbly, and it was nearly impossible to slice without reducing the loaf to a pile of crumbs.
I just made this bread tonight and the whole house smelled like a pizzeria. It was delicious! I didn't use as much garlic as it called for, but I made up for it by adding some onion powder. This bread is just like the bread we used to get in Solvang, Ca. Thank you so much, Steve.
Great bread especially with spaghetti.
I didn't have any trouble preparing this recipe and my family loved it.
Great bread, Steve.Wonderful oniony/garlicky flavor!I have used this recipe several times and I always come out with a beautiful, nicely textured loaf. I generally add 2T of gluten to my breads to get a tight texture and a high rise. But this one is very nice on its own. Thanks for sharing.
I kneaded this in my bread machine but took it out to rise, first in a bowl and then in the bread pan, both times using the heating pad set on low. I just don't think my bread rises well in the machine. I then baked it in the oven on 350 for about 25-30 minutes. I used extra sharp white cheddar cheese. All flavors (garlic, onion, and cheese) are very strong, which I liked!
This tasted great, very easy to make, made the kitchen smell like a bakery. My tops always sink, I don't know why.
Fantastic hit in my home! We actually had ours with chili! I took out the dough which was VERY sticky when it was about to do the last rise before the baking. I then kneaded in the 2/3 cup of shredded cheese on a lightly floured surface. I put a small amount of cheese on the top. The loaf turned out marbleized. I only have a 1 lb bread maker. By the way, adjust the recipe to 8 servings on the recipe page for a 1 lb bread maker!
This bread tastes and smells wonderful. It's a pretty easy bread to put together, and cooks great in the bread machine.
Oh my goodness.... This bread is so good it makes you want to rise up and slap your Mama!
This is the recipe I've been looking for and it was excellent! Will definitely be a keeper!
We really liked the flavor of this bread. I added 3 cloves of fresh garlic and 4 tablespoons of fresh minced onion. It was moist and had a good texture.
This is the BEST bread I have made. I usually roll out the dough and sprinkle the cheese, onion and garlic on top and roll it up and then cut into slices and bake like cinnamon buns.....
Made the dough manually so I could put it into muffin pans. It was a little dense and I baked for almost 40 mins... probably would have been ok at 30... but it was very tasty. Makes a good little snack or side with dinner. I took some of the users advice and used some diced real onion, which gave it an awesome flavor without giving you 'onion breath'. Could use a tad more garlic flavor, but it was very nice and suttle nontheless.
I have made this several times and it is quick, easy, and delicious! I don't usually have dried onions on hand so I use fresh onions and chopped garlic. I followed the recipe the first time, but since then, I pretty much double the onions, garlic, and cheese. How much you add is just a personal taste thing. This bread makes amazing grilled cheddar cheese sandwiches!
This is so yummy! I made in bread machine and cubed the cheese. Mine came out so rich in taste, and with a greasy crust (from the cheese). Perfect!! Thanks!!
yummm. really enjoyed this bread! my crust got darker than i meant for it to but it was still very good. excellent flavor and texture. i will master bread making in spite of myself!!
Great bread!!! I did not have powdered milk or dried onions..so i did 1 cup of water and 1/8 cup of milk and fresh onions.I also added fresh jalapenos .. I did not want to get my bread machine out, so I made it by hand and in the oven ...Oh so good, could not wait for it to cool...
I used fresh onions and it was good... think to add more flour if you do the same. I did not like the consistancy though. I won't use dry milk next time, just water, and less margerine and it will probably taste better... for me anyway.
Amazing bread machine/oven recipe. I used my bread machine to do all the kneading work, took about 1.5 hours. preheated my oven to about 350 and when dough was done, I dumped it onto a parchment paper on a cookie sheet and covered with a towel to rest for about 20min (while oven warmed). cooked for about 30-35 minutes and it came out smelling and tasting just like the cheese bread from my Great Harvest Bakery back home!! Also,a few quick notes, I did as others suggested and cut my (extra sharp Wisconsin) cheddar into small cubes and added near the end of the kneading cycle on my bread machine, probably would have been okay to add at the beginning too. didn't have onion flakes so i used a few tsp of onion powder, still tasted great. Also only had two cups of bread flour so I used the last cup as AP flour and it was fine! tasted just like a fancy restaurant style bread!! thank you.
We were so disappointed! The flavour was ok, but not the texture. It didn't do well in my bread machine. I follwed the recipe. I'm not sure I'll bother trying it again.
I just made this with a couple of changes, and it IS delicious!!...I did not have Cheddar Cheese, so I used some shredded Mozzarella and some sliced Provalone, cut into pieces. I used minced garlic, and chopped fresh onions...it is SO good!! VERY moist, and good flavor! I will serve it tonight with turkey lasagna!
Everything was going along beautifully. The rise was great, aroma was awesome but two minutes into the baking cycle it fell. I followed the recipe to the letter since it was the first time I tried it.
This bread was good, my husband loved it. I used half onion powder ad have garlic powder, added a little fresh garlic and used less onion flakes. I also sprinkled cheese on the top while it was baking. I have a 2 pound bread machine and it came out the perfect size. So it made more than the 1 1/2 loaf it was supposed to. Any bigger and it would have overflowed.
Honestly, this took two tries to get right. I used my Kitchen Aid to make this bread. I proofed the yeast with the water and sugar for ten minutes in the mixer bowl, then added the butter and then all the dry ingredients and the shredded cheese. (I cut the salt back to a half teaspoon.) I kneaded the dough with the dough hook for about five minutes, then set it to rise in a greased bowl on my heating pad for an hour. After it doubled, I kneaded it just a bit, then formed it and set it to rise again in a loaf pan until it doubled in the loaf pan. I don't know what happened with the first loaf, it deflated in the oven and burned. But the second time, I had no issues. I did knead it with the hook a little longer but you never know. 350* for about 25 minutes was just right. This was an okay bread. Good mouth feel but really just bland. Not enough of the spices to really make you sit up and take notice.
This recipe turned out great ! Nice flavor and texture. Rose perfectly. I separated into 2 long baguette shapes, then braided. Really made a nice presentation.
I removed the dough during the last rise and added cheese cubes, then knead it by hand for a couple of minutes and returned it to the bread machine to finish the rise. Also put some shredded cheese on top. I ended up with swirls of cheese in the bread. This bread is soooo good
Simply to die for.
This was ok. I did not have dried milk powder, so I used milk in place of the water. I just put everything into the bread maker at once instead of waiting until the machine beeped. I couldn't really taste the cheese.
This bread is heavenly! I made it the first time and it did not rise :as I had used way too hot water. Read directions carefully and use warm tap water ONly! The second time I made this I used 3 tbs chopped vadallia onions, 2 tbs fresh chopped garlic and only 1 tsp salt and when i added the onions i also added 1 tbs. of flour to keep it from getting too wet. We had it with spagetti and family ranted and raved very moist. I will make this again.
This recipe did great in my bread machine. I used half white flour and half whole wheat flour, canola oil instead of butter, 1/8 cup skim milk instead of the extra 1/8 cup water, and no milk powder. I also used splenda instead of sugar. The recipe turned out great even with all the substitutions
delicious and super easy in the bread machine. goes great with soups.
Yummy! Mine comes out with quite a dark crust but is lovely.
Very easy to make! Smells wonderful while cooking, and bread tasted awesome. Especially good toasted with butter. It made great sandwiches. Definitely added to recipe box.
This was very good and had a nice texture. Thanks
Very good, easy to prepare bread. Per some reviewers suggestions; I omitted the salt, added some extra onion and used white cheddar cheese. This was wonderful paired a roast made with pasta sauce. The variations for this is endless as many have expressed. Carol, thanks for posting a keeper for this household!!
Excellent flavor and great with your favorite winter soup.
After reading reviews that the onion overpowered the garlic, I cut down on the amount I used. I also cubed the cheese instead of shredding. This bread had a lovely crust and just enough garlic taste. Many Thanks.
This is such good bread and when we want to have stromboli this is the recipe we use minus the cheese. I hate onions but love the flavor the minced onions give this bread. It is best to cube the cheese and put it in when your machine lets you know its time. Very easy delicious bread. And you can always change the kind of cheese you use. Sometimes we use chipotle cheddar or pepperjack or a mix but everytime it is perfect.
Made this tonight to go with a baked ziti and it was a big hit! We had to knead in the onion, garlic and cheese by hand because we missed the machine's last kneading cycle, but it still came out perfect! Will definitely make again.
I followed the directions but this came out terrible. My yeast is new but it did not rise. It was grainy and flat. The dog liked it.
So Tasty! This was the first bread I have ever made in a machine and it is so good. I used onion powder instead of minced and added in an extra tsp of garlic powder and an extra 1/2 cup of cheese. So easy and so good. I could eat the whole loaf myself.
Pretty good!
This recipe was fantastic. I am new to bread-baking--this was only my 3rd loaf. I made it in my Sunbeam breadmaker, and I followed the recipe exactly. The bread was absolutely delicious and we enjoyed it alongside some stew. The cheese was fully incorporated into the bread, unlike the photo which showed a clump of cheese in the middle. The result was a slightly dense (in a good way) very squishy, soft, and tasty loaf. It had mild onion, cheese, and garlic flavors. I was expecting it to be more oniony, but it wasn't--it was just enough. I would highly recommend this recipe to anyone, and would encourage newbies to give it a shot!
EXCELLENT! Big fluffy bread with FANTASTIC flavor and smells delicious while baking. I did add extra garlic (1 tsp of the jarred kind) and that's all I changed, but you can never have too much garlic.... ever.
Easy to make and turns out great every time. Delicious toasted!
The whole family liked this one.
Had enough onion taste, but even though I added alot of extra garlic powder it had no garlic taste. If I make again I'm going to use real garlic. I didn't really like this, it didn't cook all the way in the middle and it just taste like a plain onion bread.
This is a great recipe, full of flavor, I love this bread served warm with butter. I made a following tweaks: used unsalted butter instead of margarine, fresh minced onion instead of flakes, and minced garlic instead of garlic powder. Also added about 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, 1/2 tbsp oregano and 1/2 tbsp caraway seeds. Point being, this recipe is very easy to adapt to your personal tastes.
This bread came out well but next time I will try the 2.0 lb loaf setting. Wasn't under done, but filled the pan and then some. I used shreaded cheese and will try the chunks next. I plan to use the left over for croutons. I imagine they'll be great.
This was delicious! I made a few modifications. I didn't have margarine so I used canola oil, I also omitted the sugar, added extra teaspoon of garlic powder and added black sesame seeds. I also added cubes of cheddar instead of grated cheese. Next time I make this, I might add more onion and garlic, some sundried tomatoes, fresh rosemary and coarsely ground black peppercorns.
To make this a little healthier I substituted 2 cups of whole wheat flour (sifted) with 1 cup of white flour and it was incredibly light and fluffy. The key is to sift the whole wheat flour. I also omitted the dried onion sprinkled on top and sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese instead...it was the best bread I've had in a long time.
This bread rose fine, but when it baked it sunk in the middle. The texture was kind of dense and the flavor was kind of bland. Would not make again.
Once again made another wonderful loaf! I changed the amount of garlic of course, added a dash or two of Italian seasoning and ground black pepper. Added teaspoon of onion powder, two teaspoons of garlic powder and two table spoons of minced garlic!
we loved this bread! it turned out beautiful. will make again!!
This recipe made twice as much as my breadmaker could handle. I'll be reducing the ingredients by half next time. It even made the lid on the breadmaker lift it had risen so much. Also, the breadmaker stopped baking before the bread was done and so I had to put it in the oven for a while. What a bummer! Now off to clean my breadmaker!
This has become a staple for me. I end up eating it 3-4 times a day! But, I make some alterations.. First, I toast 3 tablespoons of the onion flakes in a dry pan, just before they are getting tan.. Mostly when you're smelling onions! Set them aside. Then, I Sautee 2 largish cloves garlic minced in the pan with 3 tablespoons of butter. I add that to the dough recipe along with a teaspoon of dried garlic powder.. (not for the faint of garlic heart). Lastly I cube a half pound of Colby jack (I prefer the flavor AND the melting properties) I mix and rise the dough with the dried garlic and then fold in the sautéed garlic and cubed cheese before shaping it into a log and placing it in a buttered loaf pan. About 20 minutes at 350 after it's risen just cresting the top of the pan. Yum. Oh! I also add a half cup of crumbled bacon. That's a new addition and it's irresistible.
I wanted a change from basic bread and while this smelled amazing during the baking process it was too onion forward. I only used 2 TBS. I also had to add much more flour almost a C more to the bread machine in order to get the proper dough consistency.
Tasty! I did have an issue w/ it falling flat after baking, but that could've been my own fault. I do like the flavors, though, so I will play around with it more. Thanks for sharing. :)
Flavor is great, small dense loaf.
Well I'm not sure what happened followed the Recipe to a T! Firs an second rise went fine started the cooking cycle an totally collapsed hmmm smells wonderful taste is good just not sure what happened I might try the Recipe again without the bread machine
Spectacular taste-the only problem-didn't come together like it should have in the bread machine.
Simply perfect!!! My family LOVED it, thanks!!!!!
I minced a small onion and 3 cloves of garlic and cooked them in the margarine / butter until soft. Then I added it to the bread machine along with the other ingredients. When the machine beeped, I added the cheese The bread was so delicious and loved by all. I will definitely make it again
So good with beef stew.
I have many cheese breads in my bread machine have yet to find one that you either see or taste the cheese? The same with this one? I don't know why my cheese goes MIA in every loaf?
Really delicious & so easy to make! After making it the first time, I made a few adjustments. I omited the onion all together. The shredded cheese all but disappeared, so I added semi- frozen 1\4" cubes (I tossed the cubes in the freezer before starting the machine; about 30 min). I also used roasted garlic in place of the garlic powder. Then I added shredded cheese to the top right before the bake cycle. My family wants me to make this every weekend now :-)
Have made this twice tonight, both loaves the middle sunk. The flavor is wonderful though. I almost wonder if it's too much salt killing the yeast???
This did not work for us. It was very dense and did not rise very much at all.
Love the flavour and texture of this bread! Use pre chopped garlic and sharp cheddar cheese!
Sooo good. Followed recipe exactly except I don't have powder milk so I used 1/8 cup of 1%milk. Used Colby and Monterey Jack shredded cheese since that's all I had. Will make again.
I read through a lot of reviews before making this. I compiled a lot of suggestions from others, and some of my own, and ended up with the best loaf of bread we have ever tasted!! Here's my take: I substituted the water and dry milk for 1 1/8 cup of heated milk (mine was Skim). I added an extra teaspoon of garlic powder, as well as a teaspoon of oregano. I used the cheeses I had on hand, which were a Vermont sharp cheddar, Colby jack and fresh Parmesan. I cubed them, not shredded. If you shred, you'll just end up with disintegrated cheese no matter what phase you put it in. When it beeped to add ingredients, I removed the bread and kneaded the cheese in myself before letting it do its work. I noticed the combination of the blade and the warmth were demolishing my cheese before it could even incorporate. Just before it started baking, I did a quick spray of canola oil on the top for the seasoning to stick to, THEN sprinkled on the remaining onion flakes. I also sprinkled oregano and a little salt on the top. This bread turned out delicious and so flavorful!
OMG! I didn't deviate from the recipe too, too much: real milk instead of powder 1:1, minced garlic instead of powder 1 tablespoon, no onion, a total of 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese 1/2 cup of which was sprinkled on top. This bread over flowed the pan up touching the window on it's last rise. After baking not all of it was able to get back into the pan. But I let it play out... It looks ridiculous, caved in in the middle bread hanging over the pan... but it is delicious!!! The cheese on top made all the difference. My family laughed as they finished the final bit, didn't last 30 minutes.
Disappointing. I doubled the garlic and it still had an overwhelming onion taste. And not enough cheddar for my tastes.
I've made this several times and the only change I've made is to add the cheese in the beginning. I added it later as directed the first time but it doesn't seem to make a difference to the taste or appearance so I just throw it in in the beginning now. I love this bread! It never lasts more than 2 days and there are only 2 of us eating it. The house smells soooo good when it's baking.
This turned out wonderful. I saved the end pieces and made croutons out of them by tossing them in olive oil, sprinkling with sea salt and baking. Yum!!
Used 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup of cheddar and a small can of diced jalapenos with all juice removed. Family said it was the best bread ever.
This bread was ok but if you grate the cheeze it all just mixes into the dough and doesn't give you that nice marbled effect. I think thee was a bit too much garlic. I don't think I would make this again.
I changed some things to suit my personal tastes--I omitted the onion, used EVOO instead of butter, decreased the water to 1 Cup, added 1/4 C mozzarella cheese, and 2tsp Italian herb spices. This is my new favorite!! When I first used this recipe, I didn't have any garlic powder, but used 3tsp of garlic salt in lieu of the powder and salt. I also substituted wet (almond) milk for dry. I added everything in the beginning and I also made a batch as recipe suggested and added ingredients at the "add ingredients beep" and I could not tell a difference either way. This recipe is a keeper!
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE IT!
This bread turned out delicious. I did add more minced garlic. Loved it!
