Onion, Garlic, Cheese Bread

I read through a lot of reviews before making this. I compiled a lot of suggestions from others, and some of my own, and ended up with the best loaf of bread we have ever tasted!! Here's my take: I substituted the water and dry milk for 1 1/8 cup of heated milk (mine was Skim). I added an extra teaspoon of garlic powder, as well as a teaspoon of oregano. I used the cheeses I had on hand, which were a Vermont sharp cheddar, Colby jack and fresh Parmesan. I cubed them, not shredded. If you shred, you'll just end up with disintegrated cheese no matter what phase you put it in. When it beeped to add ingredients, I removed the bread and kneaded the cheese in myself before letting it do its work. I noticed the combination of the blade and the warmth were demolishing my cheese before it could even incorporate. Just before it started baking, I did a quick spray of canola oil on the top for the seasoning to stick to, THEN sprinkled on the remaining onion flakes. I also sprinkled oregano and a little salt on the top. This bread turned out delicious and so flavorful!