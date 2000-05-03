Tomato Basil Sherry Bread

2.7
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This bread goes great with any Italian meal, or anytime by itself. It's denser and heartier than most yeast breads, and has a thick crust. It has all the flavors of an authentic hand-made loaf, but it comes from the bread machine!

Recipe by KT Welch

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in the bread machine in order suggested by your manufacturer (except for the sun dried tomatoes).

    Advertisement

  • Select regular setting, medium crust. At the beep or according to your manufacturer's suggestion add the sun dried tomatoes.

  • Remove immediately at end of baking cycle. Let cool and slice, spread with your favorite topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 1.4g; sodium 532.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022