Tomato Basil Sherry Bread

This bread goes great with any Italian meal, or anytime by itself. It's denser and heartier than most yeast breads, and has a thick crust. It has all the flavors of an authentic hand-made loaf, but it comes from the bread machine!
This bread was not at all what I was expecting (I thought that it would be a herb bread with a tomato-y flavor)! There is something wrong with the liquid amount in this recipe, and also there needs to be some type of sweetner to activate the yeast (as another reviewer noted). Sorry to be so negative, but I have to warn people this recipe is not worth the effort to make it.
This bread was not at all what I was expecting (I thought that it would be a herb bread with a tomato-y flavor)! There is something wrong with the liquid amount in this recipe, and also there needs to be some type of sweetner to activate the yeast (as another reviewer noted). Sorry to be so negative, but I have to warn people this recipe is not worth the effort to make it.
I think there must be a mistake with the ingredients in this recipe. I've made close to 50 different types of breads in my bread machine and I have never had one turn out so horrible as this one. I put it at the light crust setting and it came out burnt and had a terrible burnt sour tomato smell as it was baking. It didn't rise at all (I measured and it was only 3.5 inches high). As I made it I wondered how it was going to rise without any sugar. I took only one bite and had to throw out the rest and the horrible taste wouldn't go away until I ate something sweet.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.