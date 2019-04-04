Brick-Oven Pizza (Brooklyn Style)
This simple brick-oven pizza recipe has been made famous by several well-known, Brooklyn wood-fire pizzerias. Best accompanied by ice-cold, pilsner-style lager beer.
I first made this about 3 years go, and it's still in my regular rotation. This is the perfect pizza crust! The dough freezes beautifully. I use crushed tomatoes usually. This is a phoenomenal recipe!01/13/11 UPDATE: I decided last minute to make this yesterday for dinner last night. I had 4 hours. I made the dough adding about 1/4 cup semolina for a little of the bread flour and adding a pinch of sugar to the yeast mixture. I left on the counter to rise for about an hour then moved to the garage (very cool there!) and left for 2 hours before bringing back to the kitchen for the last hour to warm up. It turned out fantastic. While the flavor may not be quite as full as an overnight rest, it's possible to make this same day and still have the same great crispy-chewy texture and very good flavor. DH said last night's was the best crust ever in fact! This recipe truly makes a superior crust.Read More
This recipe works GREAT!! And, actually, there IS a reason for the long, 16 hour chilled rise... it allows the dough to "ferment" which REALLY adds to the flavor. DON'T wimp out and use the dough the same day... it will taste MUCH more authentic if you follow the directions as given... it can even go a little longer than 16 hours without a problem. Be sure to preheat your stone and oven for at least an hour... and to make the "brick oven" experience even better, I have a second stone on the rack above so that heat is generated from the top, too. Thanks for this great recipe!
Very good recipe. Overnight proof is required as this recipe does not use sugar to active the yeast. DO NOT skip this step; no matter what others say. I, like most, made certain changes to the dough to accomdate our needs: I used 2 cups whole wheat flour and one of all purpose (high gluten bread flour would have been to tough with the WW). I also mixed a teaspoon each of granulated garlic and mixed italian spices into the dough -- gives the dough a real nice twist. Also did a 50/50 mixture of hand-grated mozzarella and parmesan with a drizzle of EVOO at the end. The guests LOVED it; hope this helps -- enjoy.
I can delete all the other pizza recipes I have saved because this is my new go to! This is the real deal. The crust came out as perfectly as I could have hoped since no home oven is going to produce the same as a pizzeria. It is nice and thin with a chewy edge. I liked this so well I made extra and froze it so I will always have it on hand. I added crumbled hot sausage to the toppings. Thanks, CDM68!
I love how simple this recipe is!! I used 1 cup all-purpose flour and 2 cups whole wheat flour. My boyfriend has always said he likes whole wheat, but whole wheat pizza is awful. He LOVED this and said I could make it anytime! I image it's even tastier with just white flour. It's great to know all the ingredients going into your food and make something like this from scratch. I do not have a Pizza Peel and had some trouble getting the pizza from my cutting board to the hot stone. On my second one, I ended up putting the dough on my stone after I stretched it out and assembling the pizza on the hot stone. I'm not necessarily recommending this, but it was a lot easier than when I tried to place the completed pizza on the stone. Also, I cooked mine at 400 for a longer time because I wasn’t sure my stone could handle 550.
Had a pizza stone for so long, and didn't realize pizza can taste so good. Just like or better than my local pizza place that makes brick oven pizza. Bakes quick too!
This is an easy to make pizza. Excellent crust. The fresh basil adds a unique flavor even when you top it with traditional salty toppings.
This is the best pizza crust recipe I've found. I've been making pizzas for over 10 yrs. as the only delivery in our area is Dominos, which my husband doesn't care for. I've lost count of how many dough recipes I've tried..some basic, some very involved. A few were fairly good, some downright awful. This one is easy and makes a delicious crust every time. I switched one cup all purpose flour for one cup bread flour and added 1/4 tsp. garlic powder to the crushed tomatoes. After the dough is formed, I brush on a little olive oil, spread the sauce, sprinkle with dried oregano and grated cheese, then top with mozzarella cheese and drizzle a little olive oil over the top. This is so good my husband would have it every night of the week if it were up to him.
Used only the pizza crust recipe and it was excellent. My husband said it was the best. The crust had a perfect texture. It was better than the pizza from the local pizzeria. We both said we may never buy pizza out again.
Though this pizza was made in my wood fired oven. Following the directions below makes an excellent pizza indoors. Just be sure and get your oven and stone pre-heated. I pre-heat indoors for at least 50 mins. This is a very nice recipe. I made changes to sauce. I also use a dough recipe I like that has an overnight ferment for added flavor. Added garlic minced to the sauce with San Marzano tomatoes and baked in my wood fired oven. If you have trouble handling pizza dough directly on a peel. Just use parchment paper under your pizza. Top it and slide it into the oven from the back of a pizza paddle or a cookie sheet if you don't have a paddle.
This has become our favorite crust recipe. I cook the pizza on a pizza stone and it comes out perfect everytime. Just a little tip that I have found helpful- I use corn meal instead of flour on my peel to help the pizza slide off smoothly,it also tastes better- when I used flour I did not like the flour taste that resulted from the flour that stuck to bottom of crust.
Yum! This made a very crisp crust, which I've been looking for, for a long time. I've been using wheat flour and not getting the results I want, but the bread flour was just the ticket. I made my own sauce in the food processor: 1 14oz can of diced tomatoes (drained), and 1 tsp each garlic salt, dried oregano and dried basil. I was conservative with the cheese and sauce so the crust would be crunchy, but next time, after the crust has crisped up, I'll add a little more of each. Just a note, I know at 550, my stone will burn my crust, so I kept the temp at 400 and after 5 mins, turned the pizza around halfway, and after another 3-4 mins I put it on the rack above off the stone for 3 minutes. I pulled it out and let it sit on the stone for about 5 minutes to finish crisping. Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent. I have tried many pizza dough recipes, but for NY-style pizza, this one is the best! Also, there is NO reason to put the dough in the fridge and let it rise for 16 hours. 1 to 1.5 hours in a warm place is plenty of time for it to rise. I was very skeptical at first, since this is the FIRST pizza dough recipe I've encountered that didn't have sugar or oil in it. But it really tastes different! It's chewy, and the crust is delicious!
This was a nice crust the whole family loved! I liked how simple it was to make, and it stored in the fridge in a plastic container for 3 days before baking,just fine. The first one I baked, I didn't have a pizza stone, so it took longer to cook. The second one I made on a newly purchased stone, and it was awesome!
This was really good. I used a homemade sauce and different toppings, I pretty much just used this recipe for the crust. The first pie came out too doughy, even though the cheese on the top was a little burnt. With the second pie, I put just the dough and pizza sauce in the oven for about 2.5 minutes, then took it out and added toppings, and put it back in, and it turned out perfect.
This was great. Dough sat for almost 2 days & the flavour was fantastic! I don't have a peel, so I made the pizza on parchment paper and then slid it on to pizza stone, this worked great. Will be making this often & will try to freeze dough as other reviewer suggested. Thanks to the submitter as I wont have any more less-than ordinary pizza deliveries :-)
My crust turned out thin, crisp on the outside, chewy inside--perfect! I love that it rises in the fridge and doesn't require kneading. Best recipe I've found on this site or elsewhere!
I doubled the crust portion of this recipe for our Superbowl party. Because this was the first time making it, I made a large pan of baked rigatoni as a back-up...just in case. The recipe couldn't be simpler. I made it the night before and took out the dough about an hour before everyone arrived. My husband couldn't get over the fact that we didn't have to let the dough rise on the counter, punch it down, knead it out, let it rise again. He was sure it wasn't going to work. I don't have a pizza stone, and couldn't imagine how I could preheat the pans while I was making the pizzas, so I just made them right on the pizza pans. The kids at the party were thrilled to help with the toppings and we cooked them at 550 for 9-10 minutes, on un-preheated pans. The crust came out crunchy and the flavor was marvelous. They were such a hit, the rigatoni was hardly touched!! Everone asked for the recipe. We will definitely make this again. Next time I'll try using the toppings given in the recipe. Thanks for a great new addition to our menu!!
While I certainly don't delude myself into thinking that I can achieve the authentic brick-oven-ness quality with my oven at home, this recipe definitely yields a dough that's wayyyy better than freezer-section pizza. While I haven't yet had New York City pizza, I did spend the first few years of my childhood in Italy (dad was USAF), so the bar was set very high very early. I'm no longer a fan of the cardboard box pizza franchises, and getting good pizza in my area usually involves a special trip (out of my way) to an expensive gourmet restaurant. This is the first pizza recipe I've used, and thus far it's the only one I've used. I can be very picky about pizza, and I refuse to suffer bad pizza graciously. But I have yet to find this recipe to be lacking. I don't even bother buying pizza anymore. It's versatile. I've mixed up the toppings and I've used the dough recipe for garlicky bread sticks and even a Stromboli roll. I'll also add that this was my very first effort at making a yeast bread, and it wasn't a disaster! Yeast Newbies, you may want to add a 1/2 tsp or so of sugar to the warm water to speed up the proofing process, otherwise you might mistake the yeast for dead (like I initially did). The sugar will not affect the overall taste.
GREAT!!! This is by far the best pizza dough recipe I have tried and, I have tried several.My search is over I started not to try this recipe because,the picture on the recipe page does not do the recipe any justice at all.I baked it on my stone and the crust was so crispy and very tasty.My family LOVED it,Thank You!
If you're a thin crust pizza lover then this recipe is it!!! Didn't think we'd get to taste anything like this again until our next trip to NYC. Used the Exquisite Pizza Sauce from this site and followed another reviewer who recommended using parchment paper instead of a peel when baking on the pizza stone. Don't be surprised when the dough doesn't rise in the refrigerator--no sugar to feed the yeast so there is no carbon dioxide production. It doesn't matter though because it tastes fabulous!!!
Amazing! Best pizza I have ever made. I don't have the pizza stone or peel so it was a little more difficult to slide pizza into the oven. I used a stainless steel cookie sheet. I will be making this again and again.
We had a hard time getting the crust thin enough. Also, the sauce could have used a little more flavor. Overall, we enjoyed it, but we would make some changes if we were going to make it again.
I used the dough recipe only and it was very good. I've tried other dough without sugar and wasn't as pleased with them as I was with this one. Will make this again. The cold rise worked well and the crust was airy and browned very nicely in 8-9 min. with healthy portions of topping on a bakng stone pre-heated for 1 hour at 550º. A 2-topping pizza was done in 6-7 min. I had some leftover dough that I chose to freeze and will update this comment when I use it. I thawed the dough, on the counter, one week later in the plastic containers I froze it in. I did not remove the lids. It took approximately 6 hrs. for the dough to come to room temp. It was just as soft and workable as it was the day I made it. Also tasted just as good. I'll definitely make extra again and freeze it to avoid a weekly dough making mess.
truly unremarkable
I love this crust! It's the best! I don't have a pizza stone, so I cook it on my pizza pan at 425 degrees f for 20 minutes... awesome.
very good!! but i didnt use a brick oven..i just used a conventional oven and it was pretty good..will try something different next time though
This is one you can't take short cuts. As others have said it is great and you will be rewarded if you follow the dough recipe. It is on my regular list. I froze and extra dough and used at another time with good results.
Was looking for a good brick-oven pizza to try in our kamada grill when I found this! My family loved it and agreed was best pizza crust ever. This dough was so EAST to make, I can't beleive I've never tried homemade dough before. Will definetly make again.
I just used the recipe for the dough. It was the best dough I've made and it was so easy. It's the only way I will make dough moving forward.
finally i found the way to make thin and tasty-puffy pizza dough. thanks a lot for sharing your great recipe.
This is a perfect Brooklyn Pie recipe...thank you very much for developing and posting it. My wife and I both enjoy Brooklyn pies and we have had some amazing ones especially around the North Jersey area. I have always made my own pizza, breads, sausages, beer, etc. and have been looking for a while for a Brooklyn pie recipe that even came close to what we were getting in those pizzerias. Until now, we were not pleased with the results at all. The biggest problem was the dough. We just could not find a recipe that created that crispy, cracker thin dough we enjoy so much. As soon as this one came out of the oven, though, we knew this one was a winner and when we ate it, well, that just sealed it! I did add a kiss of garlic...about 5 cloves, and I will tweak this to our likes, but it is the perfect base recipe for a make at home Brooklyn Pie! FYI...One thing I do to get the crust even thinner is to roll it out to about 12", put it on a small peel and put it in the oven for 20 minutes (oven off but with the oven light on)and let it rise a bit there. Then I take it out, roll and stretch it to 14", put it on the big peel then assemble and bake. Great stuff...thanks again!!
Awesome recipe. I'm very picky about pizza crust and have tried many recipes over the years. This tastes totally authentic. Very simple and economical too. I made a triple batch and now I'm glad that I did. (I froze four pizza balls and will use them later.) I let the dough rise in the fridge for the first day and then pulled it out the morning of the second day, since I was going to be gone and wanted it ready when I arrived home that evening. It fermented a bit longer than 16 hours with no problems. I used cornmeal on my peel instead of flour. I also used a cup of all purpose flour mixed with the bread flour. I baked it on a stone that had been heated for an hour and it was delicious! This is my new go-to thin crust pizza recipe.
If anything, the idea of putting pizza stone on lowest rack and oven set to 550 is what does the trick. The crust is fabulous too though :)
This crust and pizza was awesome. However, my pizza stone can apparently not tolerate 550 degrees. It made my whole house smokey and smell awful for 3 days, despite that, it tasted fantastic. I will use a regular pizza pan next time and hope it tastes just as good.
Amazing! If you like thin crust pizza this is it. I'm done trying other crusts!!! Now that I've made it a couple of times--try baking the crust, let it cool, top with your favorite toppings, wrap tightly and freeze. You can fill the freezer with awesome pizza with just a couple hours work. Cheaper and healthier than store bought
Great pizza! I didn't change the recipe. I used fresh mozzarella cheese from Trader Joes. It was wonderful. Kids and hubby ate them both up.
Wow, I finally found the recipe for crust i was seeking. Made full recipe, froze half and put the rest in the fridge in a freezer zip bag. Took it out an hour or so before using. Toppings are irrelevant as long as you don't overload it and defeat the objective of crispy thin crust pizza. I always use parchment paper to assemble and transfer the pizza to my stone and my oven can heat it to 525, so it baked up to perfectly browned puffy edges and cooked toppings in about 8 minutes. I used some basil pesto to brush on as a sauce, chunks of roasted chicken, drained marinated artichoke hearts, freshly sliced romas and shredded mozzarella and "pizza" blend to top it, then took it out and let it rest for 5 before sprinkling some fresh basil and oregano over it. We love it.
This recipe is AWESOME! I tried it with whole wheat flour too. Great! I wish I had known about this a long time ago! Thank you for sharing!
Very good pizza, tastes like it's from a deli! I did not have a pizza stone, but baked it on a pizza pan for 7-8 minutes on 500 degrees, and it still turned out great.
Awesome recipe. We brushed a little bit of olive oil around the edges to give it a bit of color. We do not order from our local pizza place anymore! Thank you for this great recipe!
This is the best pizza crust recipe I have tried, and I have tried MANY. I made the recipe exactly as written, and it was a hit with the entire family. Love this pizza.
Used half whole wheat flour in the dough. Used fresh tomatoes and canned--both were great. My pizza stone did not like being preheated that hot so had to do things a little different but was excellent and will make again!
This dough is amazing and so simple! The longer it's in the fridge, the better it tastes! I use it for pizza, cinnamon rolls, and making bread/rolls. Very versatile. I get asked all the time for the recipe!!
I lived on Long Island til a few years back. No one anywhere in the country except in that region knows what pizza really tastes like. Presently I live in Louisville Ky and let me tell you something...the pizza that is served up here sucks. If you want good elastic pizza dough...get a bread machine. This was a pretty good recipe. I made calzone with it added extra mozzerella and riccotta cheese. Turned out pretty good.
I make the dough using my kitchenaid with a dough hook start to finish. I double the recipe, then I form five balls about 9 oz. each and put them in a large plastic container with a lid in the reefer for 16 to 24 hours. At that point I freeze them in individual plastic bags. I move them back to the reefer the day before I plan to use them and take them out of the reefer about two hours prior to use. Each on makes about a 12 inch pizza. The sauce is also excellent but I make one similar using tomatoe sauce, garlic powder, a dash of wine vinegar, oregano, olive oil and pepper.
HOLY MOLY!!!! I've tried many recipes for homemade dough and they've never come out anything close to authentic NY thin crust (I'm a displaced New Yorker.) This is the first one I've seen with the long process of "cold fermentation" of the yeast - but that is the absolute secret to this incredibly crisp yet chewy masterpiece!! I will use this dough recipe for all of my pizza's going forward. If you're trying it FOLLOW THE STEPS EXACTLY - DO NOT SKIMP on the 16 hours time. It's so worth the wait.
SO easy SO good. I made this for friends and it was quickly gone. I followed the recipe as instructed. The second time i started to alter it. I had extra hot Italian sausages left over so i quartered them and and rolled them into the edges to have a stuffed crust style.
This was a good recipe. I'm not o fan of crushed tomatoes. The second time I made it I used tomato sauce (NOT pizza sauce) which I liked so much better. I'm trying to duplicate a simple pizza from a local bakery that closed a few years ago. It is the same, so I will try more recipes. The dough was good but for me it takes too long. Often I decide in the a.m. that I want to make it for last minute impromtu dinner & am forced to use a different crust.
Wonderfully easy!!??
I've made this pizza on several occasions and every one has turned out perfectly. My husband and I will never go back to delivery!
Love. love. LOVE the crust. I made two small pizzas. Baked on my pizza stone and they came out perfectly. Be careful not to take out of the refrigerator for too long before using--the dough is pretty soft and my first disintegrated as I transferred it to the stone. The layering of tomato sauce didn't quite work for me--instead of mixing with the cheese it just kind of sat on top. It was yummy anyway, though.
This was an easy and tasty meal - the kids loved it!!
I made this on my grill using a grill pizza stone I got from Crate and Barrel and it came out amazing! My backyard smelled like a pizzaria and my sons and husband wanted more than I made. Like others, I used AP flour instead of bread flour and the crust was perfect. I also docked my dough with a fork to ensure it got crusty and cooked through, which worked wonders. Definitely a keeper especially on the grill in the summer to keep the kitchen cool.
i had some trouble with the transfer to the pizza stone, but this was thin! with my freshly made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and chopped prosciutto this was awesome. will try to do better on the transfer on next batch that is currently in the freezer. thanks for the post CDM68!
Crust is good & have made several times. (5 star for that) The topping is ok, & would probably use during the winter months when fresh tomatoes aren't that great here. We prefer fresh tomatoes sliced, provolone & mozzarella cheese, lots of fresh basil & fresh oregano, with olive oil drizzled over it.
This rating is for the crust. I followed the reciped exactly as written and it was really good. I bought a baking stone stone and a pizza peel. I used a combo of flour and corn meal on the peel and the pizza slid right off onto the stone. This is the best homemade pizza crust I have found. Thanks for a great recipe.
Man, this crust is so great! Followed the crust part of the recipe exactly. Except that it ended up rising around 24 hours, but it was still awesome!
This is amazing dough for thin and hand tossed crust. It NEEDS to rest in the fridge to acquire the right flavor. I make it a day ahead of when I actually plan on using it or just make a batch and keep it in the fridge for a few days and cut off pieces as needed. I let it rest at room temp for at least an hour before shaping otherwise it’s not very pliable.
I have tried so many pizza crust recipes now, I'm getting disgusted. Being originally from NY I prayed this would be The One. I'm not done searching yet. My only problem is the size. Three cups of flour, IMO, is not enough to make TWO 14-inch crusts. The first one "rolled" out to be about 8-10 inches, which was very disappointing, but it tasted AWESOME. The second one I rolled out to 14 inches and it was so thin in the middle it fell apart. Based on taste this recipe is great, but next time I will use my Kitchenaid and find a recipe that uses a good 6 cups of flour.
Good flavor and so easy to work with! Next time I will add some garlic and/or Italian Seasoning to the dough. Really good and really easy.
It was good, and I'll probably use again, but I like the crust thinner so maybe I make more pizzas with the same recipe next time. The crushed tomatoes were WAY too runny so while I love the concept, I'll have to try to find something else for that.
The best pizza I have ever made, I couldn't wait 16 hours to try so used the dough after 8 hours. I put pizza sauce on the base, then added sliced mushrooms,onion,red pepper and bacon,then topped with mozzarella, dried red chilli flakes and drizzled with olive oil, crust was crispy but not hard....fantastic
My family really enjoyed this pizza, I cooked it as directed but used whole wheat flour. We got a crispy crust on edges but was chewy towards middle of pizza possible due to the whole wheat but I think it was worth it. We made one with thin ham and pineapple, delish!
I have been using allrecipes for years, but never rated a recipe before. This pizza prompted me to sign up so I could rate it. LOVED this pizza...followed the recipe to the letter for one pizza, for the second pizza I used the crust added my own toppings. Both were excellent and the crust was perfect!
Very good. I didn't do the 16 hour rise. I just mixed and kneaded the dough, and let it rise for 3 hours (it was about 71 degrees in the house, and the cold water slowed the rising). My oven only goes to 500 degrees, so I baked it a little longer. I also added veggies on the pizza, and fresh tomatoes instead of canned. Will make again! Thanks :)
I haven't tried the crust, but the toppings part of the recipe is so good!
This is the only dough I make for the wood oven baked pizzas. Everyone absolutely loves the texture and complex flavor .
I really like this crust. I do not refrigerate it over night. I put it in the bread maker with a little but of maple syrup and it comes out great every time. I just put the ingredients in as per the break maker instructions and then set it to the dough cycle. Very easy to roll and bakes up perfectly.
This is fantastic ! I am finally satisfied with a home cooked crust now, after years of trying. It has just the right amount of crunch when you bite it. It's not chewy really, like a high-gluten floured pizza would have, but that's okay. My only suggestion, would be to add some flavor to the crust, perhaps garlic salt or maybe butter or something to make it stand out a little. I think the sliced mozzarella is key, too. I found it at Wegman's - the deli guy sliced it super thin for me. Thanks for posting this - it's a keeper for me !
This recipe is fantastic... we are not huge bread bakers, and other pizza dough recipes have never turned out right. We have been buying dough from the local market, but with this recipe we never will again. Make sure the water temperature is exactly what the yeast specifies - use a thermometer! Once it rests in the fridge overnight, you're ready to go. We top ours with all kinds of things - with this dough as the base, you can't go wrong.
Surprisingly very good. I thought the simple ingredients might not have a lot of taste, but I was wrong. Very tasty!
I like my pizza dough from the bread maker WAY better! Less work too.
Wonderful taste. I don’t have a pizza Stone so was concerned about the 500-550 temperature with a metal pan. I reduced temp to 450 and baked pizza for 16 min and it was perfect. I didn’t refrigerate at all. Placed dough in a warm spot for 30 min and then rolled out the dough and baked the pizzas. Still fabulous.
LOVE this recipe. I drain my tomatoes to make them less "soupy," and cook the crust on a crisping pizza sheet. Have recently used the recipe to grill pizza. Cut each ball in half and roll thin to make "individual" pizzas. Cook according to this allrecipes video on grilling pizza. Amazing. Just had the Moms over for Mother's Day and it was a huge hit. My Mother-in-law declared that it should be a tradition. Bonus was that that the kids loved it, too.
This Pizza was amazing!! Make sure you flour the pizza peel well in prior to stretching dough. My family was amazed when I pulled these two pizzas from the oven. I will never buy pizza again!
I'm rating this on the base alone, as I always make my own pizza sauce, but this was easily the best pizza dough I've ever made. I tried it purely out of curiosity, as I've been using a different dough recipe for years, but this was absolutely excellent - crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. Everything a pizza base should be, as well as being much, much easier to handle at all stages than my usual dough. My new favourite.
Simply the best. We've made this for family and friends, they all beg for the recipe. We make the crust with whole wheat flour and it is still amazing.
First let me start by saying my oven would not go beyond 500* and secondly, I don't have a pizza stone so I used a metal perforated pizza pan. Now, being a southerner, I have never had Brooklyn style pizza so I didn't know what this was supposed to be like. This dough was so easy to work with, my husband came in and watched me stretching the crust and thought I knew what I was doing. If I had known how this would have been the kind you can toss because it is so elastic and easy to work out. My husband didn't like this at all, probably because it was floppy and bendy and not crispy, but my son loved it and I thought it was pretty good considering I prefer a thin and crispy crackery type crust. Thanks, I'll likely make this again sometime when hubby isn't home for dinner.
This crust was definately restaraunt quality! I would say even better! My oven does not go past 500-So, I did cook it longer. Try the exquisite pizza sauce on this site-- It is awesome too- like another reader suggested! A gourmet pizza for sure!
This makes an Awesome pizza! I made it exactly as written and would not change a thing! Very satisfying flavor and texture! This pizza knocks all others out of the ball park (or rather off the pizza stone!)! I won't be searching any longer for a better pizza recipe, this is the one! My entire family raved about it! Thanks for sharing this great recipe :-)
This is the yummiest pizza dough recipe. I make the pizza on my grill outside. I brush it in olive oil, flip it once, brush with olive oil again, top it with fresh mozzarella and fresh tomatoes and basil. It stays cripy throughout and its actually better when it gets a little burnt in spots! You can make double batches of dough because it keeps for over a week... Just make sure you refrigerate it at least the recommended 16 hrs and take it out an hour before stretching the dough. I'm trying the next one by substituting whole wheat flour for 1 cup of the bread flour.
Haters! !!! Hasn't your mother ever told you if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all?
Fabulous crust, and I even cheated. Used one cup whole wheat flour (couldn't taste it in the crust, which is a bonus) and 2 cups all purpose (didn't have bread flour). Mixed yeast and water. Let sit for 5 minutes. Then I just threw all ingredients in the bread maker (dough setting) and came back to it 3 hours later. Rolled out easily. I can't imagine how much better it could taste if I actually followed the directions. One day I will try, just didn't have time today.
This dough is amazing, and leaving it in the fridge overnight is a great suggestion. This is going to be my staple recipe from now on!
Fantastic! So simple and delicious. It was very easy to make and the dough is wonderful to work with. No more "delivery" or "frozen" pizzas allowed in my house.
Amazing! I made my kids a pepperoni pizza, and made another with sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese for the grown ups. This is restaurant quality pizza. It takes a bit of work since you have to make the dough in advance, but it's well worth it.
This recipe is very good and easy to make. By far the best homemade pizza crust I've had. I used different toppings but the crust is amazing!
Stirred this up yesterday and we had the pizza for lunch. Loved the crust. I baked it on my stone which was heated to 500 degrees. I used just a bit of sauce on the pizza before the fresh mozzarella. I used a sliced roma tomato, italian seasoning, fresh mushrooms, and diced ham. I put the fresh basil on when I pulled it from the oven. I put the second part of the dough in the freezer - hope that one turns out as good as the first.
Wasn't crazy about this pizza crust, the flavor was ok, but while heating my stone in the oven it started smoking, and when I took it out it smelled burnt. Also, I really need to invest in a pizza peel to do this crust properly.
GLORIOUS!!! Can't wait to make it again!
Perfect,but needed a pinch of garlic powder.
This Recipe Is Realy Good
This really turned out well. However, we only used the pie crust, and not the sauce, that is why I gave the 4 stars.
Best Pizza dough ever love it . Made one white with tons of veggies and the other with red sauce and meat from this site the best dough ever this my to go to Pizza Thank you
I only made the crust and it was phenomenal. I have tried others crust recipes on this site; this is by far the best. (I did not refrigerate for 16 hour, but it still came out great.)
The flavor of this crust is excellent - but my stone broke in the process! I had a Pampered Chef round Pizza Stone and the 2nd time I used it for pizza, it cracked right in half while putting the crust onto the hot, preheated stone!!!
perfection
