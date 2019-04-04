Brick-Oven Pizza (Brooklyn Style)

This simple brick-oven pizza recipe has been made famous by several well-known, Brooklyn wood-fire pizzerias. Best accompanied by ice-cold, pilsner-style lager beer.

Recipe by CDM68

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
16 hrs
total:
16 hrs 31 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 14-inch pizzas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Toppings:

Directions

  • Make the dough: Pour warm water into a large bowl, then sprinkle yeast over the top. Let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in cold water and salt. Stir in flour, 1 cup at a time until incorporated.

  • Knead dough on a floured surface until smooth, about 10 minutes. Divide in half and form into 2 tight dough balls. Coat with olive oil and refrigerate in a sealed container for at least 16 hours. Be sure to use a big enough container to allow dough to rise.

  • Make the pizzas: Remove dough from the refrigerator one hour prior to using.

  • Preheat the oven, with a pizza stone on the lowest rack, to 550 degrees F (288 degrees C). Lightly dust a pizza peel with flour.

  • Preparing one pizza at a time, lightly dust dough ball with flour and stretch gradually until about 14 inches in diameter, or about the size of the pizza stone. Place on the floured peel.

  • Lay mozzarella on crust, then sprinkle oregano and pepper over the top. Randomly arrange crushed tomatoes, leaving some empty areas. Drizzle olive oil over the top.

  • With a quick back and forth jerk, make sure dough will release from the peel easily. Place the tip of the peel at the back of the preheated pizza stone, and remove the peel so that the pizza is left on the stone.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the crust begins to brown, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven by sliding the peel beneath the pizza. Sprinkle a few basil leaves randomly over the pizza. Cut into wedges and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 213.1mg. Full Nutrition
