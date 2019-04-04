Brick-Oven Pizza (Brooklyn Style)

This is a perfect Brooklyn Pie recipe...thank you very much for developing and posting it. My wife and I both enjoy Brooklyn pies and we have had some amazing ones especially around the North Jersey area. I have always made my own pizza, breads, sausages, beer, etc. and have been looking for a while for a Brooklyn pie recipe that even came close to what we were getting in those pizzerias. Until now, we were not pleased with the results at all. The biggest problem was the dough. We just could not find a recipe that created that crispy, cracker thin dough we enjoy so much. As soon as this one came out of the oven, though, we knew this one was a winner and when we ate it, well, that just sealed it! I did add a kiss of garlic...about 5 cloves, and I will tweak this to our likes, but it is the perfect base recipe for a make at home Brooklyn Pie! FYI...One thing I do to get the crust even thinner is to roll it out to about 12", put it on a small peel and put it in the oven for 20 minutes (oven off but with the oven light on)and let it rise a bit there. Then I take it out, roll and stretch it to 14", put it on the big peel then assemble and bake. Great stuff...thanks again!!