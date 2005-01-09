Pizza Crust I
This makes a crust for one large homemade pizza, mmmm, good! Be sure all your ingredients are at room temperature.
I've made this recipe twice and it is a keeper. I refrigerated the dough after the first rising til I was ready to roll it out and bake it, and it worked very well. Great taste, soft and chewy crust that complements the pizza toppings rather than dominating the flavor. I've tried many other pizza dough recipes, and this is by far our favorite.Read More
I've been using the recipe for Jay's pizza crust, but wanted something a little chewier. I doubled this recipe and made it in my mixer. We all loved it! It'll be my standard crust recipe from now on.
This is a great pizza douigh recipe...my new favorite! I added some orgeno & garlic salt and it tasted great...My husband thought it was better than the pizza parlor!!! 5 stars! Try this one! Thanks-
Very easy and quick way to make a pizza crust. I added a few pinches of crushed dried rosemary for a great but subtle flavor in the crust. I popped it in the bread machine (about 50 minutes) and spread it out on a cookie sheet at about 1/2 inch thick (We like thick crust). Spread a little olive oil on it to make the crust a little crunchier. I mixed a 6oz can of tomato paste with a half jar of my favorite spaghetti sauce and put LOADS of toppings. (try turkey pepperoni, it tastes the same but is way more healthy) Took exactly 15 minutes at 400 degrees. Will definitely make again and again!
I'm terribly sorry, I don't mean to be the one who is negative, but I am trying to figure out what the fuss is all about. The crust is hard on the outside and fluffy to the point of being try on the inside. Plus it doesn't brown well. Thanks anyway.
LOVE this recipe, I use it to make one large rectangular pizza on an extra large cookie sheet. The dough is very easy to work with!
A very nice crust and remained soft and chewy while slightly crisp on the nicelt browned exposed edge. Next time I may add some herbs to the mix to add a bit more taste. Easy to make if you have a bread machine, the ingrediant list is right on!
I made this using 1 cup water,3 tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp oregano and thyme, 1 Tbsp garlic powder with the other normal ingredients. Turned out WONDERFUL! I will be using this recipe a lot!! If you like thick soft crust, give it a try!
This is a wonderfully easy pizza that i have made about 15 times for friends and everyone loves it!
This dough is so delicious and easy to make! It's the first homemade pizza dough I have tried, but it's too good to go anywhere else! My husband loves it as much as I do. I brush butter and garlic on the crust before and after baking for a delectable crust! Wonderful recipe!!
Excellent crust recipe. I cut this doen to make a small pizza just for my hubby and it turned out fabulous! I don't have a bread maker so I just added the yeast and sugar to the hot water, let it stand til foamy about 10 min. then added the salt and olive oil, added the flour to mkae a shaggy dough, kneaded it a few times, made the crust on a cornmeal sprinkled pizza pan, let it stand 10 min then topped with alfredo garlic sauce, bacon, mushrooms, parmesan and mozarella then baked at 425 for about 13-15 min til it was done. My husband commented on how good the crust was. Many thanks!!!
My first yeast-raised pizza! My bread machine sat unused for years, so I thought that I would pull it out and have some fun. I added a pinch of oregano and garlic powder to the flour. I formed my dough on a piece of unfloured parchment paper, then slid the entire thing onto my pizza stone in the oven. After baking for ten minutes, the crust hardened enough so that I could slide my parchment paper right out. No mess! The crust also browned nicely on the pizza stone. Thanks for a successful recipe!
I have made this recipe thin and regular and both times turned out perfect!
I've made this pizza crust twice now and my family loves it! It stays nice and soft which is great because we have small children. I stretch it out kind of thin over a large pizza pan with holes so the bottom gets cooked nicely, it has never come out doughy like a lot of crusts will. I only bake it for about 14 minutes though unless there are alot of toppings. The only issue is that it doesn't really brown, it stays really light, but overall that's not a big factor to me. The flavor is very nice and seems like it would be excellent with some fresh herbs added in. (which I'll do next time!)
Having owned my own pizza parlour I must admit this is an excellent recipe for homemade dough. Just a suggestion you might want to try...I let it rest for about 30 mins covered in the fridge b4 using. Thanks
Good crust--quick and easy with ingredients I always have on hand at home. This will help make some nights easier to plan. Thanks!
This was not good in my family's opinion. It was too hard and chewy. Maybe I did something wrong, but don't think so. We'll go w/other recipes on this site. Sorry.
Best pizza crust I've ever made, but I do have to say that I modified it just a bit. (What can I say, I almost always have to modify recipes!) To make the crust a little healthier, I substituted 3/4 cup of whole wheat flour for some of the white flour, added a tablespoon of ground flax meal, and increased water to 1 cup. In addition (and as some of the other reviewers did) I added garlic and dried basil to the crust (didn't measure, just threw it in). This dough is really easy to work with compared to the others I've made. It spreads easily without trying to retreat again to the middle of the pan. Wonderful chewy texture, and just crisp enough underneath to hold it's shape. So happy that I tried this one, albeit a bit modified from the recipe as written.
just throw it in the bread machine, can't get any easier than that! very good.
My husband and I loved this recipe! I used half all purpose flour and half whole wheat flour and it turned out great! I will probably put the crust in the oven for a couple of minutes next time before topping because I think having the heavier flour made it a tad doughy. But that was my fault! Great recipe!
This was a great recipie! It was defintely a deep dish crust but it could use some spices. I'll keep trying it.
This is the exact texture I have been looking for in a pizza crust! It was lacking a little bit in flavor for me but I can easily tweak that. I did use my KitchenAid to mix this. Thank you so much for sharing!
Good crust, but it lost a star for not getting brown when done. We also made 2 pizzas out of this instead of one. Will use again, but may also keep looking for that "perfect" recipe.
my family found this to be dull and much a mediocre frozen bought crust. I will not use it again.
This is a great pizza crust recipe for the bread maker. I just threw the ingredients into the bread machine and it came out really good. I used to make pizza crust by hand but there is really no need to do that when you can get this good of a crust out of a bread maker. thanks for the recipe
my go to recipe for pizza crust or stromboli. You do have to check on it after a few minutes and you may need a few more drops of water or oil. Sometimes its just too dry, dont know why. I also add in some garlic Mrs Dash for some extra flavor. Nice stretchy dough.
made this pizza dough and my children loved it said it tasted like store bought nice
I made calzones with this crust recipe and NO ONE believed it was homemade dough!!!! The crust was absolutely perfect- the taste was wonderful and it was REALLY really easy! This recipe's definitely going to get used again!
Great recipe. It was quick and easy and everyone loved it. I added about 1tbl of garlic powder and the same of onion powder during the addition of the salt and it gave it a great flavor. Will use the recipe very often.
With all the positive reviews, I'm not sure what went wrong here. There wasn't enough flour, I had to add quite a bit more. The baked product was quite bland and could use something more. But, it certainly was easy!
I made this for dinner tonight because of the short ingredient list. I'm very pleased! We only had canola oil, so that was the only substitution I made. I let the crust rise and then brushed it with oil and par-baked it for about 10 minutes before adding the toppings & finishing it off. The crust was crunchy on the bottom yet thick and chewy. Very nice! I will use this recipe again.
Best Pizza crust ever!! You can add cheese into the crust or even make thin crust....whatever you feel like!
Perfect as is. I added 1 tsp oregano and 1/2 tsp garlic salt. Bake crust 5 min at 400' before adding toppings. After toppings bake additional 15-20 min.
This is a great recipe to make bread-bowls with. I've tried quite a few, and this one really "holds up". Thanx!
Very good and easy. I added 3 Tbls of Wheat Bran. This made it a little more hefty but added a great flavor and was still tender.
I just bought a bread machine and wanted to try making some pizza dough. The pizza was awesome and I'll be using this recipe again and again.
This is my family's favorite pizza crust, we make it every week.
This made an exceptionally good crust. So easy!
Excellent! I made the dough in my bread maker (mixed the brown sugar..I used 1 tsp... with the warm water) & it turned out great. Also, I baked the crust for 5 min before adding ingredients; crisp crust which my family all loved.
This was my first attempt at making my own pizza crust, and it's a keeper. If you like your crust thin, use something bigger than a 12-inch round pizza pan.
This is the best pizza dough. I change the perfeservings 17 and it made 2 perfect pizza doughs. I pre baked the dough at 425. The little ones like their dough a little on the chewy side so i pre baked it for about 10 min. The hubby and I like a thin crispy crust so I pre-baked ours for about 15 - 17 min.
I love this recipe. It turns out great. It's good for a thick crust and a time saver. The only part about the recipe I dislike is the aggravating measurements for the ingredients. I'm not exactly sure why they put 7/8 cup. I've made this three times now I found using 1 cup of water is the perfect amount.
Made it using a 13x9 cake pan and cut it into bread sticks, fantastic!
Very good. I also made it for 17 servings and got two 9 inch round pizza's and one that just fed me, done on a pizza pan with holes in it. Its light and crisp on the outside. I'll have to wait to see how the 9 inch ones turned out, they are deep dish and for the hubby. The texture is perfect but I might like a little more flavor. Updating : the crust was great right out of the oven, but just so/so after it sat and cooled. It seemed to lose the lightness/crispness.
I use this recipe constantly. It makes for a crust with a great texture. The only extras that I put into this recipe are Italian seasoning and garlic powder or fresh minced garlic to make it more of an herbed crust. Overall though, a great recipe. Everyone I make it for loves it!
We love this pizza crust recipe. It tastes great and is SO easy to prepare. I use the timer on my bread machine so I can dump the ingredients in the breadmaker and forget about it until dinner time. We make this a couple times a week at my house! Thanks!
I've been looking for a good pizza crust recipe for a while and my search is over! This is a great recipe, the best pizza I've had in a long, long time! I made 2 pizza's out of the recipe since I like thinner crust and it was perfect!
The first time I made this I thought it was a bit bland but I have made this several times since and it has turned out very good.
Great recipe, I added garlic and parsley, it turned perfect.
Delicious! The dough is a bit sticky coming out of the bread machine, but it's nothing a little extra flour can't help! Definitely roll out the dough thinner than you think is appropriate, though. I had a very thick pizza crust!
Easy, tastey, thick crust pizza! I used whole wheat flour and it worked great!!!
This is the best pizza crust I have ever made. I make it in my bread machine on the dough cycle. When it beeps, I add a couple of cloves of micro-planed garlic and a couple of pinches of Italian seasoning. The crust is crunchy on the outside, but very soft and fluffy on the inside. My Oven recently broke, but my kids love pizza, so I used my Rival Roaster Oven @ 425 for 20-25 Minutes. I always par bake my dough for about 8-10 Minutes first, then just bake the rest of the time allotted. I also warm some garlic in olive oil and Italian seasoning and brush it around the edge of the pizza.
My family loves this - Just like the pizza they ate in Italy! Thank you!!
Very good pizza crust! My father is 100% Italian, originally from New York and even he loved it! The crust was the first thing he commented on. I paired it with Exquisite Pizza Sauce from this site.
This recipe was easy. My family loved the pizza. They said to save the crust recipe because it was not doughy. This is a keeper.
I found this pizza crust okay. It took an hour and twenty minutes in the bread machine. Not very quick. It was quick to get the ingredients in the bread machine, just not out of it to get the pizza baking.
Great for grilling. After dough is made, cut into four pieces, form dough into four little pizza's, brush with olive oil grill untill done, put your favorite toppings on and enjoy.
Really easy, tastes good and is a good starter to add your own touches to it. We have made many different kinds of pizza's using this and even sent some dough to my sister for her family.
Great crust. Very soft, yet has a nice crispy outside. My family loves it. I will use this crust again and again. Thanks!
The easiest pizza dough I have ever worked with.
I re-calculated this for 6, used garlic oil for the regular oil, added italian seasoning and some garlic powder. Made pepperoni calzones. YUMMM!!!
This recipe was fantastic! For my families particular tastes, I buttered the pizza stone heavily, pressed the crust on, let it rise about 10 minutes, sprinkled it with garlic powder, baked it in the oven for 10 minutes, then put on the toppings and baked it another 15 minutes. I made 2 pizzas last night with various toppings and then had a request for a cheese pizza for lunch today! The crust was so easy that I was able to say yes! Because it is a "plain" pizza crust, you can add so many different flavors.
Try this for added flavour: Increase water to 1 cup, and oil to 3 Tbs. Add 1 Tb each of oregano and thyme, and 1/2 tsp garlic powder (not garlic salt). Add 4 Tbs. sesame seeds.
This is the only pizza crust recipe I use. I sub 1 C. whole wheat flour and cut the all-purpose flour. I also add a few seasonings. Very good basic crust.
This is the absolute best crust recipe I have ever tried! Delish!
I used my breadmaker to make the dough. Then made little pizzas with picante sauce and cheddar cheese. I wrapped each pizza in plastic wrap to store in the freezer. It was a success. Thank you for the recipe.
This pizza crust was very easy to make and to work with! I used it to make a stuffed-crust pizza. To do this, I sliced string cheese in half lengthwise. After rolling out the pizza crust to a 14" circle, I put this on a greased baking sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. I laid the cheese all around the circle about 1" in from the edge. I rolled the edge over to cover the cheese, and pinched the edges in to seal. My family ate the whole thing so fast that I didn't even get to try any! I will definitely make this again; thanks for a great recipe!
This had a great pizza-parlor type texture, not too thick or too thin. But, it was a little bland. I will definitely make this again, but add a little more sugar or some spices. Very good, though.
This recipe is the only one I use for pizza crust. It is so fast, easy, and delicious!
thanks kathi, the first pizza I made and all family, friends like it. easy, soft pizza.
Best homemade crust recipe we've used so far. Not like the real thing, but as close as we've gotten so far!! Ciao, from Italy!
After trying two different recipes, including the one on the back of the Fleishmann's yeast packet, I had all but given up on homemade pizza. My family and I are sooo glad I gave it one more shot! This one turned out perfectly with a delicious taste even my crust-finicky children (2, 4, 6, 8) loved! I did add a couple of dashes of Italian seasoning to the bread machine, but I don't know if that really made a difference or not. I can see us having homemade pizza weekly now! Thank you so much for a great recipe!
Hmmm...I don't know what I did wrong. I followed the recipe exactly and even added some herbs to the dough and the crust had the taste and consistency of cardboard. However, it was easy and this was my first attempt at pizza dough. I might try this again.
A good, basic dough. I added some Italian seasonings to the mix. I rolled mine out onto a large airbake pan that had been dusted with cornmeal, used a fork to pierce the dough and baked for 10 minutes before topping. It probably would have turned out a bit better on a different kind of pan, but overall my family was happy!
absolutly fantastic. Add some pancetta, a little boccini cheese, and you've got a great pizza night.
My family and I love this recipe! We have tried several others and really enjoy this recipe.
excellent! my husband said to never buy a crust again.
This recipe is soooo easy and delicious. The only change I made was to add more olive oil and pre-bake the crust for 15 minutes before putting the toppings on and then baking 15 minutes more. It is on the inside of my cupboard door for easy access to the recipe.
Very good! Very soft crust-with just a little bit of a crunch. My husband said it was better than most of the pizza places that we go to! Thanks!
This is a good crust. It is soft inside and a little crispy on the edge. I made this in a 12" pie pan. I added oregano. Next time I'll add garlic, too, and use my 16" pan so that the crust is not so thick. I'll use a fork to puch holes so that the middle can't rise as far. Then, it should be perfect.
I used this recipe because I couldn't find my usual one. On the plus side, it was easy to put together in my bread maker, and was easy to work with. I got two pizzas with a medium thin crust out of the dough. On the down side, when baked it was too delicate, not chewy enough. It was also very bland, even though I added a tsp. of garlic pwdr to the dough before mixing. So, on the whole I will go back to my original if I can find it, since I think it would take too much to make this one a winner on the taste side.
This pizza crust was pretty good, although I'm still looking for a better recipe. I prebaked my crust a little bit and then added the toppings and baked it again, the crust around the edge got really hard, although it never browned up (to let you know it's done.) The whole crust stayed rather pale even on the bottom, when it was clearly done. The flavor was average, the texture was better than average except the for hard edges, and it was very easy to make in the bread machine. Thanks!
Wonderfully sweet; I used whole wheat flour. I don't have a bread maker, but used a food processer with dough blade. Fantastic!
This was very good! I too bumped the servings up to 17. I then divided the dough into two, and put one in the freezer for another day. I rolled it out as much as I could, but it still wasnt as thin and crispy as I personally would like. I will make this again though, and I think adding some herbs will make it even better!
Perfect! I just added a few teaspoons of dried herbs to the ingredients to add a little flavour
This recipe makes an excellent crust and I've also used it to make breadsticks, just spread them with olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil. They are great...
Very Good! The crust raised high in the oven and tasted like it was made at a pizzaria, except that it wasn't swimming in grease.
loved the dough, so good
Maybe I wasn't looking and added too much flour, but the wet/dry ratio seemed off b/c the dough was so dry. It was great after I added more water. Thanks!
This is my new favorite recipe! This is my first try at making my own pizza crust and it couldn't have been easier. It was crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Mine browned perfectly, so I don't know why other people are having problems. I will never buy pizza dough again.
I made this for the first time last night. It was my first time making pizza dough; although, I'm familar with baking and dough in general. So, for us first-timers, I suggest giving instructions rather than referring us to the "manufacturer's instruction". What is someone is mixing by hand? What is your manufacturer doesn't give instructions, as in my case? I had to go to other pizza dough recipes, and pull instructions that way--very inconvenient.
pretty good. used the bread maker and it worked like a charm (unlike my first attempt with a different recipe -- total disaster!!). Thick and bready, I'll probably use only half the recipe for the next pizza and save the rest in the refrigerator for another meal. I used a regular jelly roll pan. Definitely needed the whole 20 min. in my oven. To prevent sticking, I placed the dough on the counter liberally doused with cornmeal (like Jiffy for cornbread). It didn't give a "mealy" taste after it was cooked but made the dough easier to shape and remove from the pan.
This was a good basic pizza crust that was able to handle a LOT of topping. I am looking forward to experimenting with different herbs and flavours added into the base.
This was incredible. Will use over and over.
This crust was great! Easy to roll out after it came out of bread machine and was soft and full of flavor.
Absolutely Fabulous! Made exactly per the recipe and it turned out perfect and oh soooooo very delicious! Thanks for sharing!
Easy ingredients, came out as expected. My modifications: poked holes into dough and baked dough for 10min, before adding sauce and toppings; used quick-rise yeast. Made crust for 17servings. Split dough in half for an regular/thin crust; if not split, crust is very thick.
So yummy! Nice and crispy. I made mine in a round pizza pan.
This is the best pizza Crust
