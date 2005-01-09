Pizza Crust I

This makes a crust for one large homemade pizza, mmmm, good! Be sure all your ingredients are at room temperature.

Recipe by Kathi

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 large pizza crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add ingredients in the order suggested by your manufacturer. Set bread-maker for dough setting and start machine. When the unit signals, remove dough.

  • Pat dough into 12x15-inch jelly roll pan or greased 12-inch round pizza pan. Let stand 10 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Spread pizza sauce over dough. Sprinkle toppings over sauce. Bake 15-20 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 2g; sodium 117.4mg. Full Nutrition
