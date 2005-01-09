Best pizza crust I've ever made, but I do have to say that I modified it just a bit. (What can I say, I almost always have to modify recipes!) To make the crust a little healthier, I substituted 3/4 cup of whole wheat flour for some of the white flour, added a tablespoon of ground flax meal, and increased water to 1 cup. In addition (and as some of the other reviewers did) I added garlic and dried basil to the crust (didn't measure, just threw it in). This dough is really easy to work with compared to the others I've made. It spreads easily without trying to retreat again to the middle of the pan. Wonderful chewy texture, and just crisp enough underneath to hold it's shape. So happy that I tried this one, albeit a bit modified from the recipe as written.