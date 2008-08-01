Portuguese Sweet Bread I

4.7
587 Ratings
  • 5 471
  • 4 82
  • 3 22
  • 2 5
  • 1 7

This recipe is for the bread machine. It is similar to homemade grandmother's sweet bread.

Recipe by Jennifer Houde

Gallery
54 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add ingredients in order suggested by your manufacturer.

    Advertisement

  • Select "sweet bread" setting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 180.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022