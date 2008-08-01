Portuguese Sweet Bread I

I just made these tonight as rolls and let me tell you they were awesome! This is how I'm going to make them from now on. They would even be good as buns for hamburgers or pulled pork. I just put it in my bread machine on the dough setting and then put on a flour/greased cookie sheet and brushed with egg white then baked at 350 for 15 minutes. I've made this in the bread machine on the sweet setting like suggested many times. We always loved this bread but sometimes it would rise too high and get on the bread machine. It always seemed like everytime I made this it turned out slightly different but we still loved it so I thought I would try the rolls and I'm going to make it this way from now on. I got about 11 rolls out of this and there was pretty decent size so if you make them a little smaller you'll get more. This is probably my favorite bread that I've made in my bread machine! UPDATE: I now make these as rolls all the time. You don't need to brush them with anything if you don't want and they are better for leftovers. Egg whites look pretty but they get gooey and sticky if there are any leftover. Sometimes I brush them with butter too, but if you are planning on having an leftover don't put anything on them, they will be so moist the next day! Love this recipe!