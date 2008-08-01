Portuguese Sweet Bread I
This recipe is for the bread machine. It is similar to homemade grandmother's sweet bread.
Great tasting bread and texture. I don't use a bread machine since I don't think the texture comes out as nice as oven baking. For people without machines, this recipe couldn't be simpler. Warm the milk and add the sugar and the yeast. Stir and let sit for about 15 min. to proof (the yeast will foam). If it doesn't foam, your milk probably wasn't warm enough. Then add the foamy yeast mixture to the rest of the ingredients and mix. This dough is easy to mix by hand so you really don't need the KitchenAid. The dough will be sticky. So after mixing, cover and let it sit in the bowl to rise 1-2 hours. Punch down and let rise again or form into rolls at this time. Super quick and easy. If you want a sweeter, richer bread, increase sugar to 1/2 cup and add one extra egg yolk. If makikng one large loaf, bake for about 30-35 min. at 375.Read More
I tried this recipe twice and both times it overflowed in the bread machine and burnt. Anyone else have this problem? I even punched it down on the rise cycle.Read More
This bread is awesome. I'm kind of picky, I hate the way bread machine bread comes out. So I add the ingredients and set it to the dough cycle. Then I put the dough in my loaf pan and bake at 350° for 20 minutes, turning half way through. It comes out absolutely gorgeous. It is wonderful toasted. My boyfriend loves it. I no longer buy loaves of bread from the store, I simply bake this bread on the weekends. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I have made this with skim milk, whole milk, and half and half, it comes out tasty every time. I tried egg nog once and it was disgusting. I use butter instead of margarine. The first few hundred loaves I made I used Red Star bread machine yeast and the results were better than with regular yeast. The difference is a bigger fluffier loaf of bread. I used Mediterrainian sea salt a few times but it seemed to make no difference. I have made this with cold egg and milk and it comes out the same as having the ingredients at room temperature. The loaf comes out big and my biggest problem was storage of a gargantuan loaf of bread. A couple of things worked out. First, you can slice it up and put it in a couple of zip lock bags. Second, you can store it in a Renolyd's oven cooking bag. This bread makes excellent toast(oh,yes), French toast, stuffing, sandwiches, and bread crumbs. It has a sweet flavor. It is addicting, so be careful!
Our entire family has been loving this bread! Not too sweet, with a nice medium/light crumb - simple recipe just as it is! I just use my kitchenaid mixer, let it rise 1 hr., punch it down & shape it, let it rise again 15 min. and bake! (rolls are my favorite) Dough freezes superbly after 2nd rise, then pull them out anytime for baking.
Absolutely the BEST bread ever out of a bread machine. I did not alter the recipe whatsoever...and it turned out perfect. It's the first bread I've ever made that actually has a "yeast" smell, as well as the taste. Please share any other recipes of this nature! Thanks a million!
If you REALLY want to taste sweetbread at it's absolute best, try buttering one side of a nice thick slice and grilling it in the frying pan. Tastes just like danish!
No bread machine, just used my Kitchen Aid mixer. I proofed the yeast with the sugar and warm milk in the mixer bowl for ten minutes, added the egg and melted butter, then all the dry ingredients. This dough needed another half cup of flour, I just added it by leveled 1/4 cup until it formed into a ball and jumped on the bread hook. I kneaded it with the hook for about five minutes, then formed it into a ball and let it rise on my warm oven in a greased bowl, covered. Once it doubled, I thought I'd be creative and make a Cinnamon Swirl bread. I rolled it out into a long rectangle, then sprinkled brown sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon over the dough, then rolled it up. I made sure the edges were sealed and set it to rise on the warm oven in the loaf pan for another hour or so. I baked this for about a half hour or so in 350* oven, or until it smelled done. After that, I set out to make a batch just as recipe stated. Either way, it's a wonderful bread with just a touch of sweetness and richness. Very soft, close to a bakery bread in texture. Amazing bread. This one's a keeper, no matter which way I choose to use it. THREE DAYS LATER: I've now made this bread six times and we just can't get enough, either in cinnamon-swirl form or regular. Outstanding!
Excellent bread!! I live at a high altitude (6,000 ft.) and have trouble getting bread to rise properly, but this one was easy with a few adjustments and turned out beautifully! It rose to perfection, had a golden crust, and just the right texture, and was oh so tasty! I added 1 TBS of milk, decreased sugar by 1 tsp. and yeast by 1/2 tsp. and added a pinch of salt. Try this one, you won't regret it!
GREAT recipe only problem was it rose too much,but I think I have solved the problem!!!! I DECREASED the yeast to 2 teaspooons DECREASED the sugar by 1 teaspoon and ADDED apinch of salt {which inhibits yeast} this time it was perfect and still rose nice and high even in damp,humid weather we had here today THANKS FOR THE RECIPE,MARI
Wonderful bread and so easy. I tried it buttered and cooked in a fry pan as another reviewer suggested. Then I drizzled honey on it and it was simply incredible.
This bread was so delicious - It does not last long in my house! I made the dough for this in my bread machine, but baked it in the oven because I don't like the shape of the bread machine pan. I increased the sugar to 1/2 cup, but otherwise followed the directions - using the "dough" setting on my machine. Once it finished rising in the machine, I took it out, kneaded it a few times, shaped it, put it in a greased 9 inch cake pan, covered it, then set it to rise for 1 hour. Once risen, I baked the bread at 375 for about 25 minutes. Yum!
Best bread recipe I've tried so far. Very tasty and easy to make. My girls just love it, they ask for it several times a day!
I followed this recipe exactly, but found that it doesn't state what size loaf this makes so i was not sure of what setting to choose on my bread machine (1lb, 1.5 lb or 2 lb) I went with the middle ground and chose 1.5 lb but found that it didn't cook quite long enough, so I think the 2lb loaf selection would have been a better choice. Because it didn't cook quite long enough it did come out a bit doughy, but the flavor was still wonderful and I think that the next time I make this, using the 2lb option, that it will be perfect. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Delicious but the crust was a little dark for my taste. Next I might decrease the sugar by a teaspoon or so.
I just made these tonight as rolls and let me tell you they were awesome! This is how I'm going to make them from now on. They would even be good as buns for hamburgers or pulled pork. I just put it in my bread machine on the dough setting and then put on a flour/greased cookie sheet and brushed with egg white then baked at 350 for 15 minutes. I've made this in the bread machine on the sweet setting like suggested many times. We always loved this bread but sometimes it would rise too high and get on the bread machine. It always seemed like everytime I made this it turned out slightly different but we still loved it so I thought I would try the rolls and I'm going to make it this way from now on. I got about 11 rolls out of this and there was pretty decent size so if you make them a little smaller you'll get more. This is probably my favorite bread that I've made in my bread machine! UPDATE: I now make these as rolls all the time. You don't need to brush them with anything if you don't want and they are better for leftovers. Egg whites look pretty but they get gooey and sticky if there are any leftover. Sometimes I brush them with butter too, but if you are planning on having an leftover don't put anything on them, they will be so moist the next day! Love this recipe!
Wondeful bread! I've made it a dozen times if not more! Some other fun variations.....I've used this recipe and added 2 TB fresh-dried rosemary and it was wonderful!! I've also added fresh minced garlic and it was great! I'm totally committed to this recipe and have it memorized! Make it, you'll see!
This recipe is closest to the real Portuguese sweet bread you buy in Rhode Island. My husband is a full blooded Portuguese and loves this. He says it reminds him of home. This is great. Thanks
We used to only have this bread at Christmas and Thanksgiving because it was so hard to make by hand. The hand-made bread is still admittedly better, still special, but this is a good version for regular use. I like my bread to be a little sweeter so I add about six packets of aspartame (Sweet 'N Low) to the recipe. (I know that might sound funny, but our family recipe calls for aspartame, and if you just add more sugar, the bread crust becomes really dark.) Don't use Nutrasweet; Nutrasweet doesn't hold up under high temperatures and therefore is not useful for baking.
Very delicious bread! It's now a family favorite.
This is a very good, very simple recipe. The loaf turned out beautifully from the machine. It is not as sweet or buttery as some recipes I've had and that was a little disappointing, but it's ease to make is very good.
Easy bread recipe. Yummy! It was my 2nd loaf made with my bread machine. No problems. I did not make any changes to the recipe.
This is one of my favorites.. Everyone in my family just loves this bread. It does may a large loaf.
I CANT STOP EATING THIS BREAD! Even my 18 month old is loving this. I added butter instead of margerine, and 3/4 tsp of vanilla. Next time, Im adding lemon juice instead of vanilla! Thanks for the soft, fluffy, yummy recipe!
This bread was very good and it was gone in less than a day. It definately was a winner and I will continue to make it. Thanks
Outstanding Bread Recipe! The ease of making it in a bread machine makes this recipe one of my favorites. I have made this bread 5 times already and it comes out perfect each time. It got raving compliments from my Hawaiian Portuguese friends too. They *loved* it. I will sometimes use this bread as a base recipe and add in 1/4 c. of finely chopped coconut, 1 tsp.of coconut extract and use coconut milk in place of the milk to make a coconut variation. Another twist I use with this bread is to add 1/4 c. of crystallize ginger and 2 tsp. of Lemon juice to the recipe. I also replace the white sugar with the brown turbinado sugar. Topped with honey butter made with Lilikoi honey and this bread is ONOLICIOUS!! Merci beaucoup for sharing!
This recipe IS awesome! The flavor is just what I was looking for. I wanted a rich sweet bread to use as a base for a cinnamon swirl raisin bread. This is the one I'll use from now on! I had problems, but it is definitely NOT the recipe -- it's my breadmaker. I've made some great breads over the years by hand. Since I got this bread machine every one of the breads I've tried have not risen as they should. I've tried focaccia, pizza dough, pita, white & wheat breads, and have been disappointed. It's always the same thing -- the rising. I have not tried doing a bread entirely in it because I like to shape doughs as I wish, depending on what I'm making. I've tried different forms of yeast to no avail. I will make this bread again, by hand, but it is's in the 90's here & too hot to heat up the kitchen. Before rating a recipe please be sure your complaints are actually due to the recipe and instructions, and not due to human or mechanical error!
Only slightly sweet. Not the Portuguese sweet bread I'm used to getting in Fall River, MA from Portuguese bakers. Tasted fine, but was more of a sandwich white bread than a sticky, yummy sweet dessert bread. Wouldn't make again.
I make this as sweet rolls. I roll the bread out and fill with the following mix: I mix ½ stick butter with ¼ cup cinnamon and ½ cup sugar for the filling. Then I roll it up into a log, slice, and put in muffin cups. While these are cooking, I take 1c raisins and 1/8c merlot (have also had success with RC cola as a wine sub) and heat for 5 min on stovetop - just enough to hydrate the raisins. I use this raisin sauce ontopof the rolls instead of icing.
I made this for my son's Eurofair project and it turned out yummy. A definite have again. Thank you Jennifer...
The best basic bread I've tried yet. I didn't have any bread flour so I used half white whole wheat flour and half all-purpose flour and added to that about 4 tsp. wheat gluten. For those of you who don't have a bread machine: heat the milk in a saucepan until it reaches 115 degrees F (the liquid in yeast breads should be 105-115), then mixed it with the yeast and sugar. Let sit for 10 min, or until foamy. Mix with flour and salt. Add the egg and margarine (I used a mixture of canola oil and butter, 50/50). Stir until dough *sort of* comes together. Dump dough out onto a floured counter; knead a few times, or until dough comes together. Let rise in the mixing bowl for 1 hour. (I cover the bowl with a damp towel I heated in the microwave.) Preheat oven to 350 F. Check the dough; it should be doubled in size. When poked, it should leave a nice indentation of your finger, not spring back. Gently dump the dough out on the counter and gently shape. Place in a greased (I used metal) bread pan (I think it was a 9x5) and bake for 30-32 minutes. Take out of pan. Let cool for 5 minutes (if at all possible; I didn't because my mouth was watering) and slice. This bread was fabulous. I didn't really change the ingredients at all (except the flour), just the instructions. Thank you for a great recipe!
Not anything like a traditional Portuguese sweet bread. Makes good toast..that's about all I can say about it.
My sweet bread just came out of the machine...beautiful. It rose so high I measured it...6",WOW! It is really good to, I'm on my second slice. If your reading this go make it right now and in three hours you'll be enjoying it too ! Thanks for the recipe Jennifer !
This bread rose soooo high! It was delicious. It did burn a little on the sides, but not a problem! Thanks for sharing!
This was the first time I ever made bread and I used this recipe. It was fantastic! It was so easy to make and it was full of flavor. I will definitely be making this again.
Wonderful recipe! It was nearly as simple as using a mix, rose higher than any bread I've made, baked beautifully and tasted fantastic. My kids really love this stuff and my 7 year old could nearly make it herself! Thanks for this one!
Wonderful bread! Thanks for the recipe!!
Delicious! Don't have a bread maker, but didn't need one. I warmed the milk and added the sugar and yeast, waited 15 minutes and then added mixed by hand with the rest of the ingredients. After mixing for about 2-3 minutes (don't really knead just mix because dough is very sticky and didn't want to add more flour), covered and let it rest, took 2 hours to double (slower than expected), punched down, transfered to greased 9" loaf pan, and let rise another 15-20 minutes. Baked at 350 for 30 minutes. Came out perfect, slightly sweat, great texture, everyone loved it and was gone the first day!
I followed this recipe exactly as written and it turned out excellent in my Black and Decker bread machine. It does rise very high (touched right to the glass window) but not so high that there was any chance of lifting the top off of the machine. Other reviewers mentioned that the crust gets very dark but I thought the crust was a perfect colour (not too dark, not too light) I set it on the light crust setting. Probably one of the best breads I've ever had. It was slightly sweet, light and fluffy and tasted great right out of the bread machine or toasted the next day. I can't say enough about it, just give it a try.
Great sweet bread. Family loved it! Will be making it again.
This bread is excellent. As with a lot of other reviewers here, I baked my bread in the oven instead of a bread machine. It's great as a single loaf, or split into rolls. Toast this bread if you know what's good for you.
Excellent recipe! Thanks so much. The first time, I reduced the sugar to about a 1/5 of a cup--and I didnt have bread flour so used all-purpose--was a nice light loaf. Great texture! The second time, I followed the recipe precisely--except I decide to run it through the bread mixer dough cycle, then took it out--let it rise about 30 minutes, and put it in the oven for 30 minute at 350 degrees. Awesome recipe--delicious--thanks!!!
Absolutely Delicious!
The taste of the bread was great-but-the top of the bread was not done baking when the sweetbread cycle was over. I made it twice and it happened both times.
A great bread and it taste delicious too.The only complaint I have is the bread rises too high after it is baked and I think I will have to scale it down to 8 servings the next time I bake this bread. By the way , I am from Malaysia and baking bread using the bread machine is still quite new to us.
A very tender bread that the whole family enjoyed. The sugar content is likely responsible for the overly browned crust on a "regular" crust setting. A dark crust setting is not recommended.
This bread was so warm and wonderful. I couldn't stop eating it! It's my favorite bread machine recipe.
Really good, but I had several issues with it (you need to understand that I am Portuguese myself and I live in an area where lots of great Potuguese sweet bread is made, so needless to day I'm a little particular.) First of all, this is yummy but NOT SWEET ENOUGH TO BE PORTUGUESE SWEET BREAD. I increased the sugar to 1/2 cup and it still wasn't enough. I think I'll try 3/4 or even 1 cup next time. Also the dough is wayyyy too watery. Either decrease the milk or plan on adding 1/2 cup more flour to the dough. And my personal opinion is that it comes out much better when you bake the dough in the oven instead of the bread machine. Thanks for the recipe!!
I love this recipe...tweaked it a litte...instead of all milk I used 3/4 milk and 1/4 heavy cream, I also used real butter and increased the amount to 5 tablespoons (I know..wow right - you don't watch carbs when planning on eating sweet bread). I was actually trying for a sweet butter bread. But the end results were fantastic!!..it only last 2 days in my house. Not sure about the other reviewers who said it ran over..never happened to me...also, put your crust color to light...that should clear up the darkening of the crust. Thanks so much for sharing this simple to make goodness!!!
Not sweet enough for me. My best friend is portuguese, and I must have had a different version of this bread. Most likely it depends on the region of Portugal. I surprised her with it, and she laughed. Sorry!
I just had a few slices toasted with butter, and it's delicious! I preferred to bake it in a 9x5 loaf pan in the oven. So after going through the Dough cycle in the bread machine, I removed the dough, kneaded a few strokes then transferred to the prepared pan. I then covered it and let it rise (it rose nicely) in a warmed oven for about an hour. I then baked it at 350 for ~20 min. (Thanks to other reviewers for info on this method.) I usually cut back on sugar on anything I make, but here, I think I'd prefer a bit MORE sugar. Thanks Jennifer for the easy and very good recipe!
Since I don't have a bread machine, I relied on the tips/methods of others here and did the following: I combined the warmed milk with the sugar, 2 Tbs. honey and the yeast and let it foam. I then added this mixture to the rest of the ingredients in my KitchenAid mixer and stirred for 3 minutes with the dough hook attachement. I then kneaded it on medium speed (2) for about 8 minutes. I transferred the dough to a lightly-oiled bowl, covered and let rise for 2 hours. Punched the dough down and let it rise for another hour. Baked the bread in a greased 9" x 5" loaf pan for just about 30 minutes at 375 degrees. I found the bread very tasty, with just the right sweetness (witht the addition of the honey), but just a tad dense in texture. I may try making this bread again, but will free form it rather than making it in a loaf pan.
So yummy!!! Wonderfully moist bread! I'll probably added just a little more flour and/or bake it a little longer next time because it was a little gooey when it came out of the oven.
Fantastic!!!!!!!! Love this Bread!!!!!!
This was a Great recipe.
This is an excellent recipe, in fact it's probably my favorite in terms of bread machine breads. I tend to add a little extra sugar and also a little vanilla - it's great!
MommyfromSeattle was right. This recipe is great. I followed the recipe almost to a t except I don't have a bread machine (or a sweet bread setting). I did add yeast and sugar with milk and let it sit. Yeast usually has to be added around 110 or 115 degree, so I warmed the milk to that temp. If u add it at a higher it'll kill the yeast. I then added he rest of the ingredients and let it sit for 2 hours. I also let it sit for another 20 minutes before baking it in the oven at 365. The bread is really not that sweet so add some honey and sugar if you desire a sweeter bread.
Wonderful recipe! Perfect amount of sweetness as stated before. I am so happy to have this recipe thank you for sharing. It's simple and easy to follow even without a breadmaker. I used my kitchen aid dough hook and mixed all ingredients and allowed to rise for 1 hr and then punched down and shaped into rolls and let rise for another 15 minutes. They were wonderful. My family all enjoyed them and they were gone quick. Thanks to previous reviewers as well for tips on using the kitchen aid,making rolls and using all purpose flour(as a substitute). I can't wait to do more with the recipe. Thanks so much for sharing. Update: 12/15/08 I made these again last night and have made them numerous times. We love these rolls. I have made the dough in the bread machine and in the mixer with dough hook and both work great. The mixer is quick and easy. Just Warm the Milk add the yeast and sugar and allow to proof until foamy (10 mins or so) and then throw in the rest of the ingredients and mix and form into rolls or bread loaf. Allow to rise for about 30 mins-1hr and then Bake at 350 F for about 20 minutes or until lightly browned. I usually butter the tops also. My husband says these would be great with Jelly the next morning. This recipe makes 12 rolls.
Excellent! I was curious if the milk should be heated but I just added it cold and it turned out wonderful! Great texture!
I loved this! So easy in the bread machine. Thanks!
Wow! This loaf came out looking beautiful! Plus, it tasted amazing! Perfect texture and flavor. The best bread I've made in my machine! (And it actually tastes like my Gram's Portuguese bread recipe!) Definitely a keeper! (note: I used 2 yolks instead of 1 egg and ran out of bread flour so used some all purpose.)
My kids loved it thank you
Followed recipe, very good the entire family enjoyed!
wonderful bread! it was great with butter spread on it fresh from the oven. i made this by hand as i found out my bread machine was broken this morning. :( it was a very easy recipe, even for doing it by hand. i followed the recipe exactly and then kneaded the dough by hand on a floured board. then i placed in an oiled bowl and covered it with plastic wrap. i let it rise for an hour and a half, punched down and let rise again in the loaf pans. i brushed the top with egg wash to make it glazy and brown looking. i baked at 350 for 30 minutes. i'm portuguese and sweetbread is a big thing here in hawaii and this is THE BEST i've ever had. my roommate and parents loved it too! baked a few more loaves for christmas presents.
Easy Easy Easy - and soooo delicious! I have just recently started trying to make my own bread, and have had a lot of 'learning experiences' to start out with. (ie, FLOPS!) Which I do expect, but it can be frustrating. It was sooo nice to try a new recipe and just have it work, and be delicious and exactly what I expected.... I didnt do it in the bread machine, followed some of the instructions in other reviews... including adding the extra egg yolk, upping the sugar to .5 cups and doing an eggwash on before baking. One loaf, 375 for 35 minutes.... One thing I would stress to others - this is a very wet dough, it seems too wet when you first let it rise. Mine was almost a batter and I was really worried! I did a very light kneading before the second rise and incorporated a bit more flour, but left it a fairly sticky loose dough. I had to resist the urge to add a lot more flour to stiffen it up, and apparently got it about right. Just add barely enough to make it shape-able, and the end product will be light and tender.
Loved this! I used a little bit more sugar based on the reviews. I also don't have a bread maker so followed another review to make it by hand. I love how dense it was! Will definately make this again
This recipe is pretty phenomenal. It comes out perfect and is still great the next day. Will definitely make this again.
YUM! Made this last night and am making another batch this morning. I am going to make it just a bit sweeter, roll in smaller round balls, fry and then roll in powdered sugar. Oh yes, this will be made often!
I was making banana bread today and too late realized I'd oiled and floured 2 loaf pans when I only needed one so I popped this into the breadmaker on the sweet dough setting and then tossed it into the extra loaf pan--let it rise and then baked for 20-25 minutes at 350. NO WONDER IT HAS 52 reviews!!! Wonderful, easy and delicious!!
This is easily my favorite sweet bread recipe. I made a couple of adjustments/additions and it turned out very well. I added an extra tablespoon of milk and I substituted brown sugar for the white sugar. I also added 3/4 cup of chopped walnuts. I made the dough in my machine, then baked it in the oven for 45 minutes at 300 degrees. I made french toast with this bread and it is simply amazing - topped it with butter and powdered sugar. I had never had french toast with nuts before and this was superb! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
This was fabulous! We are overseas and don't much care for the very stale bread available at the grocery store. This recipe has enabled us to have toast, sandwiches and bread with meals. Thank you, Jennifer.
i was expecting a 'sweet hawaiian' type bread but this was still very good. it makes a good white bread for pb&j sandwiches. i dont have a sweet bread cycle so i used white bread/light crust. i ran out of bread flour, so i used 1/2 all purpose and an oil/shortening substitute instead of margarine. this will definately be our new white bread recipe as it doesnt completely rip apart when sliced.
This bread is more like a slightly sweet white bread than a "sweet bread", in my opinion. It does taste very good, and I think next time I make it I will use a little vanilla, as some reviewers have done. Seems like the bread would benefit from the added flavor. I decided to try mixing the ingredients in my bread machine (as one reviewer suggested) and then baking in the oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. I think this would have turned out great had I done exactly as this reviewer did. She baked the bread 10 minutes, turned it, and baked another 10. I didn't turn my bread during baking, and as a result, one side was very brown and the other was not quite done at the end of 20 minutes. So, make sure you turn the bread after 10 minutes of baking if you plan to use a conventional oven instead of the bread machine. I will say it smelled VERY good while baking. Just wish it hadn't turned out so brown on one side.
OK used the sweetbread setting on my bread machine but took the loaf out before the second rise. I put it in my bread pan and proofed it by putting the covered bread pan on a heating pad set on low for an hour then cooked it at 325F in my convection oven for 30 minutes. My oven won't go lower than 150F and the oven lights are LED so even they won't heat the oven. The bread turned out wonderful. I did brush it with a little egg white and water before baking and it added just a little extra texture.
hubby loves this bread... and he is PICKY
Excellent flavor. I used a bread machine. I don't have a sweet bread setting, so I put it on 1.5 lb. basic medium. Thanks!
Very good. I baked it in a non-stick tube pan. It came out like a huge doughnut. I also brushed with an egg wash before baking, covered with foil half way through baking and buttered the top when finished baking and still hot. Thanks for the recipe!
This is SOOOOOOOO Good... and such a successful bread to try in the machine. You cannot mess up! Try a slice with preserves or honey butter.. I cannot say enough about this bread!
My sweetie loved this bread. I don't have a bread machine, so used my Kitchen Aid. Had to add more flour (I used regular unbleached) as dough was too sticky to work with. Well worth the effort and I agree with everyone that this is an excellent bread for french toast.
This was an OK bread. Like other reviewers, the crust did get a little too hard and brown at the end, but the inside was a great texture and flavor. My infant son likes that part! I will continue to play with this recipe, but I am still looking for a staple white bread recipe for my bread machine.
This sweet bread is better than most Portuguese sweet bread you will eat coming from even the sweetest old portuguese lady (sorry Grandma). I use my bread machine dough setting then shape into 12 rolls and let rise again before baking at 350 degrees until just browned. I also love this recipe because it can be easily adjusted to make a little or tons. Many recipes for portuguese sweet bread make a huge amount. Thanks for sharing!
Pretty good - got rave reviews. Added the zest of a quarter of a lemon and that added a really nice flavor. Used a microplane to get really small zest pieces.
For bread taste and quality I would give this five stars, but I too had trouble with the quantity in my 2lb bread machine. The first time I made it it cooked into the top. The next time I made it I reduced the portions from 12 to 8, and it was better, but still almost too much. Make sure to use the light setting. The crust is beautiful and flaky, almost like a croissant. Delicious!
EXCELLENT!!
This recipe made a nice, tasty loaf of bread, but not like the "authentic" Portuguese bread I was hoping for.
I just got a bread machine 2 months ago and have made this 7 times. I have tried other recipes but keep coming back to this one. It is sweet, light, and the crust is good. This is by far our favorite.
I used 1/2C sugar and only 1T margarine. Recipe couldn't be any easier! Made a high, sweet and chewy loaf. Perfect accompaniment to dinner or for sandwiches. We will definately have this more often.
Nice, simple bread. I had to use considerably more flour, but every machine is different (pay attention during the mixing cycle!).
This was pretty good fresh. Was a little dry the day after. I did not use a bread machine. I proofed the yeast in my kitchenaid mixer, and mixed/kneaded in that... then put in warm oven for 1 hr to rise, then put it in a loaf pan, let it rise for another 30 mins, baked at 325 for 35 mins.
I've made this a few times on different bread machines. It does rise too high on both machines. On my machine it comes out really dark, even though I have the setting on 'sweet' and 'light' crust. My crust turns out really hard, and the inside is really soft. However, it does taste good. I just can't bake it right!
Absolutely delicious, light and sweet. I did not deviate from the recipe at all. I am very pleased because it tastes like grandma's rolls, but it is a loaf and it was so simple to make. It was less than 5 minutes of prep time and I didn't need to scold the milk and wait for it to cool off. I didn't even wait for the ingredients to get to room temperature. I just put them in the machine and let it do its thing. I have been using my grandma's recipe for sweet rolls made the old fashioned way for years, but I don't make them that often because it is too much work and time. I recently bought my first bread maker and this is the second loaf of bread that I have made in it. This recipe is a keeper. I will probably make this bread 3 or more times per week.
Made it last night just as described, except 1/2 cup sugar so it would be a little sweeter. Cold milk and egg, bread machine yeast. Turned out great. There was only 1 slice left when I got home today, so the bread machine is running again tonight. It's a hit at my house.
Love this bread. Used just one pack of yeast. I'll put the next time raisins in the last dough cycle and bake the bread in muffin pans in the oven.
I thought this bread might now rise or turn out b/c during the knead cycle i looked in and saw that it was really sticky and thin - but by the 3rd rise cycle it rose all the way up and baked perfect - also the crust was light and not too thick like I have been getting with other recipes - so I'd say this is my new favorite (note: i used a bread flour mix instead of all-purpose or regular bread flour - my mix includes wheat bran, wheat germ, and potato flakes)
excellent. i dont like baking in the machine because of the nonstick risk and because it wrecks the coating after a while (I'm on my third zoji pan now, others destroyed by bread crust scraping) so i also set on dough, then plopped into 8x8 glass dish, covered with towel, let rise 30 minutes, baked 20min @ 350deg. perfect. was a hit at work and with self. note: I replaced the 2tb marg with 2 fat tb of applesauce (no sugar added). came out awesome. used whole milk. tonight will be making again in 15minutes, will also sub applesauce for marg but this time reduce sugar to 1/4 cup.
WOW! Just what I was looking for...a sweet bread recipe with ingredients I already had in my cabinets. I used a little more sugar and used all-purpose flour (since it was all I had on hand) and it turned out wonderful! You don't even have to wait for the ingredients to reach room temperature--just dump them in and let it go. Super Easy. Just one problem...it was gone within minutes! The family loved it.
Absolutely fabulous. I have a 15 yr old breadmaker and this just barely fit. I was a little worried with 3 cups of flour but no mess. Anyway back to the bread, I did go with 1/2 cup sugar based on others recommendations. Kids loved it, so did I. Went perfectly with our chicken dinner. Thank you!
This is the first bread I made in my bread machine, and it was a hit! The whole loaf was devoured in a day, and I've been getting requests for more of it. I increased the sugar to just shy of 1/2 cup, and it was perfect. Just sweet enough, and all you need is butter on it.
Got a better texture than the other bread recipies I've tried. The crust was beautiful and the taste good. Doesn't keep well. Might try this recipe again, but looking for more sandwich bread type recipes.
