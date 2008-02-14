Ron's Bread Machine White

271 Ratings
  • 5 205
  • 4 48
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 9

This bread stays fresh longer than any 'standard' white bread we have tried.

By Ron Evers

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in order suggested by your manufacturer.

    Advertisement

  • Select basic bread setting, normal crust.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 16.6mg; sodium 243.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022