Ron's Bread Machine White

I am not a huge fan of bread machines, but we were out of bread one night and I thought to haul mine out to make a loaf. I used this recipe and it turned out so good that it was gone very quickly. So I sent my husband to the store for more yeast, and began to make a second loaf. This time, I put the whole package of yeast in the machine (because more is always better, right?). I set the timer for overnight, because it was late and the next morning I had a Lucy Ricardo moment when I walked into the kitchen---the bread had exploded through the top of the machine! Not being one to waste anything, I salvaged most of the bread by breaking it into pieces, drying it out, and making a bread pudding. For my third try, after spending close to an hour cleaning up the bread machine, I measured everything precisley. Unfortunately, the bread machine had not survived the previous ordeal, and refused to turn on. So I dumped it all into my Kitchen Aid and used the dough hook. I let the dough rise in an oiled bowl for about an hour, punched it down and then put it in a loaf pan. This time the bread was perfect! It looked like real bread--no holes on the bottom from the bread machine. I have made this several times since. The only change I make is to use 2T sugar, 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups bread flour. It couldn't be any easier. P.S. I threw out my bread machine.