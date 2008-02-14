Ron's Bread Machine White
This bread stays fresh longer than any 'standard' white bread we have tried.
I am a first time bread maker user and I made three other loafs from different recipes, I have two door stops and a rock, So when i found this one I just had to try it, I made it to the recipe it looks and smells good just have to wait for it to cool now to taste ,,,Well tasted it and wow its great will make this again ,,, Still making this bread to recipe trying now with 2 cup of white flour and 1 cup of whole wheatRead More
This is the best bread machine recipe ever!! It actually tastes like my Grandma's homemade bread. I was so impressed. In general, white bread recipes turn out ok, but this recipe turned out great! It think it's the egg that makes it taste that much better. This bread doesn't stay around too long!
We attacked the defenseless loaf hot from the machine. Armed with serrated knife, cutting board, butter and homemade jam, we fell upon the loaf and eradicated half its ranks. Excellent delicate crumb, fabulous flavor; makes delicious toast the next day...if any survives that long.
I followed the recipe exactly. Too many people rate a recipe after making sevearal changes. In my opinion you can't rate a recipe when you entirely revamped the given recipe. Great texture & appearance. Tastes pretty good. I feel like something is missing. Perhaps a little more sugar &/or butter instead of oil? I will definitely use this recipe as a base for future experimentation to come up with breads that I like even more.
I am not a huge fan of bread machines, but we were out of bread one night and I thought to haul mine out to make a loaf. I used this recipe and it turned out so good that it was gone very quickly. So I sent my husband to the store for more yeast, and began to make a second loaf. This time, I put the whole package of yeast in the machine (because more is always better, right?). I set the timer for overnight, because it was late and the next morning I had a Lucy Ricardo moment when I walked into the kitchen---the bread had exploded through the top of the machine! Not being one to waste anything, I salvaged most of the bread by breaking it into pieces, drying it out, and making a bread pudding. For my third try, after spending close to an hour cleaning up the bread machine, I measured everything precisley. Unfortunately, the bread machine had not survived the previous ordeal, and refused to turn on. So I dumped it all into my Kitchen Aid and used the dough hook. I let the dough rise in an oiled bowl for about an hour, punched it down and then put it in a loaf pan. This time the bread was perfect! It looked like real bread--no holes on the bottom from the bread machine. I have made this several times since. The only change I make is to use 2T sugar, 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups bread flour. It couldn't be any easier. P.S. I threw out my bread machine.
Only having made bread with bread flour, I was curious to see what this loaf would be like with its two cups of all purpose flour. Using vegetable oil was a first for me too. I was very pleased! There is nothing not to like here; it's a moist, flavorful and tender sandwich loaf with just the right balance and measurements of salt, sugar and yeast. Great recipe!
This is the best white bread recipe I have found so far. It is very easy to prepare and has a nice texture. Yum!
I make this bread 2-3 times a week! The texture is great. I use the light crust setting. Great for sandwiches. Sent a copy of this recipe along with a bread machine to my dad for Father's Day!
I made this last night and it did turn out good. Nice consistency. I won't lie though, it didn't drive me mad with desire. I'm not sure I would make it again. Decent recipe though.
Good lord this is to die for! The only thing I did different was use all regular flour as I did not have bread flour. Just give me a knife and some butter and leave me alone with my bread... you gotta try this one!!
This is really good. I used the 3/4 cup water/ 1/4 cup of milk that another reviewer suggested and was happy with the results. This bread was the easiest to slice.
Wonderful recipe! I took the advice of someone else as I had no powdered milk and it works wonderfully with regular milk.
Thank-you! This bread was excellent and very simple. My husband and I both loved it. It turned out absolutely perfect. I can't wait to make it again.
This is the best bread recipe I have ever used!! We decided to start using the bread machine or throw it out. Tested several recipes and this has become the family favourite. We use Olive oil and sugar substitute. And we make some loaves with multigrain flour instead of bread flour. Recently started making just the dough, freezing it then take it out in the morning or night. Leave in bread pan covered with a cloth. After it rises, cook at 350* for approx 30 - 35 minutes. This bread cuts beautifully and toasts perfectly without breaking apart when you butter it!! Don't waste your time searching for other recipes - just make this one. Note- I make this with either active yeast or fast rising bread machine yeast. Both produced the same results. If using active dry yeast, add it to the wet ingredients and let sit for a few minutes. Regardless of the bread machine suggestions. Enjoy!!!
When i first made this i took the suggestion of many others and increased the sugar to 1/3 cup. I liked it, it had the perfect bread texture, but it was a bit on the sweet side. So i went with the original recipe that ron had, except i added a smidge of honey. OH man did that turn out perfect!!!!! Ron I have to say that that was the most beautiful bread i have ever made!!!! not too sweet, with perfect texture, and boy does it make one heck of a ham and swiss sandwhich!
This recipe makes a very good loaf of bread but I substitute olive oil for vegetable oil & add 1 Tbsp of finely groung peppercorns & 2 cups coarsly grated parmesan cheese (not canned) at the beginning of the last needing cycle to male the most amazing parmesan cracked pepper bread. The smell of a slice in the toaster is heavenly. Only real butter will do on this recipe!
This resembles the recipe that came with my bread machine. I doubled it and mixed in my stand mixer though. I think this was the best bread I've made! When I make this in my bread machine I don't recall it coming out this good. I think it's because my machine makes an abnormally shaped loaf that can't be cut the right way. If it's possible that the direction of the cut affects the taste/texture then that's it! I'll be making this for awhile! We used 1 loaf for dinner (grilled cheese with bacon and home-cured pork loin aka Canadian bacon) and the other loaf will be croutons for my daily lunch salads.
This bread was delicious and simple. True to it's description, it lasted for longer than I expected (not that it needed to). I did make it with Splenda, but other than that, it's a no changer. Thank you! I will do this again.
This is the best white bread recipe I have found. Stays fresher longer!!
This bread is awesome toasted. I do have another white bread recipe I like better for fresh homemade taste. But this one will be saved and used for toast !! Delicious with eggs or BLT's...
loved it... the crust was a bit to crusty, though, so perhaps the light setting on the bread machine would be better
a great basic white bread recipe, i make this all the time now and rarely buy a loaf of bread. i don't like the huge square bread machine loaf so use the dough cycle and bake it in the oven.
After trying many recipe's for breadmaker bread and being dissappointed everytime I was about to just give up on the breadmaker, thinking I just didn't like the product. Too bad considering how east it seemed to make. I decided to give it one more go - and this is the ticket! I follow the recipe to a tee and have now made this quite a few times and am very pleased. It doesn't get much easier than this. The bread turns out great, it is softer than all the rest that I've tried. ALL bread is great when it fresh and still warm, but this bread tastes great 2 days later....not that it normally lasts that long. The only suggestion I can give is to set your crust setting on light, it turns out perfect and golden brown. Enjoy - and don't store your breadmaker just yet - try this recipe first!
No milk powder on hand?? Instead of using water and milk powder (which I rarely have), I just used a cup of milk. Turned out great. I also added extra sugar.
Ron, you are a baking god! This is the absolute best bread machine recipe I've ever found (I don't create recipes, thus my moniker, but I collect wonderful recipes). We made this with minor alterations (due to lacking funds and exact ingredients), including using one medium egg instead of an extra large, and using all purpose flour throughout, but I truly doubt that they changed it much from the original. It was so light, yet chewy...and the crust was perfect. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Oh my!! My first real review!! Got a new machine, lost the booklet with recipes that came with...went online, found Ron's white recipe...it's THE best 'home made' bread I've ever had...EVER. The crust (not one of my favorite things) was phenomenal. I didn't even stick to the recipe! I made a few small blunders, but it still came out superb!! I will let you know that I heated the water/milk a bit in the microwave, added the yeast and (honey instead of the sugar), the salt and whisked it well, then added the egg and whisked some more! I put all of that in the machine, then added my flour!! I used ALL PURPOSE (didn't have bread flour) and turned on the machine....it was THAT easy!! Thank you Ron...on to some fruit bread next!!!!
I've been searching for the perfect bread machine recipe on this site, and I think this is it. I really like the look and texture of this bread, and it seems chewier rather than crumbly, probably because of the milk powder and egg. I used 1 c whole wheat flour and 2 cups all-purpose flour. Try this out!
Outstanding! Like many others, I did increase sugar to 1/3 cup. Hubby said this is the best bread he has ever had. Thanks Ron.
I've made many many bread machine breads. This one is very nice. Crust is delicious. Bread is moist.
I was pretty convinced that this wasn't gonna turn out in my machine-it wasn't looking very promising during first or second rise cycles(it rose just not like others I had made)but I decided to just ignore it and see what happened...and I peeked about 15 minutes before it was due to be done and to my amazement it was GORGEOUS!Cooked on 2 lb cycle and set for light crust and it ended up looking like the cover of a magazine!AND it is fantastic.I recommend it HIGHLY..tastes is fantastic-will impress!***took a loaf to my mom last night of this-she called today and asked from now on if she asked for bread if this would be the recipe I would make her(and this is a woman who does it all by hand)
Follow this to the T and it will come out great. It is better than the recipe that came with the machine. Thank you
very good, will make again!
One word: AMAZING! This bread was light and fluffy, but 'sticky' enough for sandwiches. This is my new white bread recipe. I will probably use this til the end of time!
good bread
EXCELLENT!!!! My husband and I took a bite and just looked at each other in shock.We could not believe this moist delicous bread came out of a bread machine. Many thanks for this amazing recipe. We'll be wearing our bread maker out.
This turned out really good. I had to use 3 cups of all purpose flour because I didn't have any bread flour, and it still came out great, if just a little dense. I would recommend eating all on the day you make it though, since it dries out pretty fast.
i've tried several recipes and this is the closet to store bought i found. i dosen't taste like a big lump of dough. it's light and fluffy. i did make one change because i didn't have enough all purpose flour. i used only i cup all purpuse and two bread. and i let the yeast sit with the water 10min
I substituted white whole wheat flour for 1 cup of the all-purpose flour. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I used "dough" cycle and baked the loaf in the oven for easier slicing. The loaf was beautiful, high and brown. The crumb and texture were perfect, no crumbling or air bubbles. It makes wonderful toast, and tasted better the next morning than it does hot from the oven. I will definitely make this one again; maybe I'll try adding raisins and a little cinnamon or grated orange rind and dried cranberries.
So far this is the best recipe I have tried. Since I didn't have powdered milk I put 1 cup of milk in and on the second loaf added 1/4 cup sugar. I like my bread a little sweeter. Overall very tasty!
Excellent recipe!!! I am super sensitive to soy and soy bi-products so have recently begun (again) baking my own bread, as almost everything on the grocer's shelves contains soy or soy bi-products. This recipe proved to be an excellent first choice. I decided to make a slight change the second time around, as I was out of "bread flour" and substituted regular self rising flour and as an experiment added a second egg, and instead of the vegetable oil (which often contains soy oil) I used light olive oil. I was very pleasently surprised with a very rich, light loaf of very tasty bread, with a wonderfully nutty light crust. I will use this recipe many times over.
This is the second time I've made this and it seems consistently good. Has a soft texture with small crumb and tender crust. My husband loves it so I will continue to make it.
This bread is absolutely perfect. Excellent crumb, beautiful crust, moist without being soggy, light but without large holes. Just beautifully delicious. This will be the bread I make every time. Just simply a perfect bread recipe.
EXCELLENT! This is one of the best white bread loaf I have ever made...and I have made lots of them... The reason, I think, is the egg. I added 2 Tablespoons of sugar instead of one..because of a review I read. All other measurements I followed exactly as listed. (Be sure to take your yeast out of the fridge measure it into a little dish and let it warm up for 15 or 20 min. before you use it!)
I followed the recipe exactly except that I "proofed" the yeast first. I usually bake bread in a pan in the oven but was rushed with other activities so left it to bake in the bread machine. It came out perfectly. The flavor was really awesome. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Very good!
I was worried as it was baking because I was sure the yeast amount was too small and it did not seem to be rising, but it fabulous.
I love this recipe thanks Ron, My kids love it too. It was so easy to prepare.
I prepared this recipe exactly as it is written and it didn't turn out for me at all.
This is a great recipe. If you increase the sugar to 1/3 cup as suggested and use melted butter instead of oil it becomes perfect. My whole family loves this bread.
Delicious! Came out perfect and tasted wonderful. Thanks Ron
This is my husband's and my favorite white bread. Seems to be a little heavier, rises nicely, and excellent taste. Ron!s recipe is the greatest. THANKS!
Really good! Nice texture and flavour.
I've been trying to find a bread that is favorable, easy, and you can cut it. This bread was perfect. It didn't last the rest of the day. Friends came over and said it was the best 'non sourdough' bread they've ever had. I did add a Tablespoon of honey to the recipe, but kept everything else the same. I'll have to make another loaf in the morning.
I've made this recipe a couple times now and it works great for me. I have a Breadman Pro breadmaker and I cook is as a 4 pound loaf, even though it's not that big. The only change I made to the recipe was that instead of using bread flour (I never have any on hand) I added 3 tablespoons of Bob's Red Mill Vital Wheat Gluten (1 Tbls per 1 c. flour). This addition makes all-purpose flour behave like bread flour -- more fluffy and more elastic. I do have to keep an eye on this at the beginning to make sure that all the flour gets incorporated -- there is usually flour at the edge of the pan that isn't getting pulled into the dough ball. But scrape the edges with a soft spatula to get it pulled and we're good to go. This loaf turns out with a nice crunchy crust. I let it cook to medium darkness and then I rub it with butter and wrap in in a towel right after taking it out of the pan to let it steam a couple minutes before cutting it. Inside that crispy crust is a soft, fluffy inside. It has a great texture that is easy to cut and isn't spongy with too many large holes through it. I'm a fan. This is the only recipe I'll use for a basic white loaf.
First time using my bread maker and it turned out perfect!!!
Very Easy and Very, Very Good!! Thanks
So good! Increase sugar to 1/3C, use 1/3C milk and 2/3C water in place of dry milk. Make as dinner rolls, shaped into 12, baked in a buttered round cake pan. Delish!
I made this in my bread machine on basic setting. Dough was firmer than any dough I've seen and I've seen a lot of dough. The bread was a stale texture so I used it in a french toast casserole recipe which made the bread VERY useful. I would not use this for sandwich bread but I will use it when I have a recipe for stale bread and no other stale bread is around.
The bomb and easy to make. I will make this into dinner rolls next time.
A good, all-purpose white bread recipe. This didn't rock my world BUT it's so nice to find something a tad different. It baked up perfect and I did add a bit more sugar then called for and am glad I did. I will make again and put this baby in my recipe box. THANKS FOR SHARING and I feel this is a total 5 star recipe....IMHO.
Very good and easy recipe. Made one loaf on Sat and another on Sunday. Used the last of the first loaf tonight for some cheese toast to go with the tomato soup for dinner. Very yummy. Plan on making our staple bread.
This was a nice soft loaf of bread that tasted great just with a bit of butter. I did sub milk for the water and added 3tbs of sugar. The egg also gives it a lovely golden color.
The loaf was absolutely beautiful. I made it exactly as described. It had a nice texture as well, but the flavor was very bland. It also did not seem to stay fresh very long as compared with the recipe that came with my breadmaker.
Pretty good and standard recipe... it actually cooked evenly in my bread machine (something that has not happened with any other recipe). I added warm water for the yeast, but kept the milk cold so the egg didn't cook before the flour was added. Good sandwich bread! I used small loaf setting w/ light crust.
Makes a beautifully risen loaf with great texture- and it keeps well, but the taste wasn't quite all there for me. I like a bit of sweetness and flavor to my breads perhaps. I might keep this recipe and try again with a couple modifications. ...ok, I tried this recipe again, added more sugar, and added another star.
I am beginner and used the Zoji breadmaker, basic program, medium crust for this recipe. I followed it exactly with the measurements & ingredients. While it is not a bread with a wow factor it is a nice solid recipe. It came out in a good consistency. Not crumbly and easy to slice.
This bread was delicious. I made it for a luncheon with a couple of my co-workers. We used it to make BLTs and it was great. The only changes I made were: 1) substituting about 1/4 cup of the water for milk and omitting the powdered milk. 2) increasing the sugar to about 1/4 cup. 3) I just made the dough in the breadmachine, then let it rise for about 45 minutes, then brushed the top with melted butter and baked it on a pizza stone dusted with cornmeal at 375 for about 22 minutes. It was very good and had the perfect amount of sweetness.
This recipe is great. I have to say, though, that I never bake bread in my machine. Instead, I use the dough setting and then place it in two oiled bread pans to raise, then bake in my oven. It makes excellent toast and sandwiches.
This was the first bread I made in our machine. It was delicious!! Very easy to follow. I made it as stated.
This turned out wonderful... I didn't have bread flour, so I subed in whole wheat because that's what I had on hand. Great texture and crust... I made mine on the dough cycle and baked it in the oven @ 375 for 20 minutes (I don't like the square shape of my bread machine pan). I agree with other reviewers that it does need more sugar and I'd like to see it taller so I'll be experimenting with this recipe to see if I can get a bigger (taller) loaf. Thanks, Ron!
Just like mom makes it! Smells great, good shelf life. Excellent with a light crust and great for dipping in soup, stew, whatever! Good one!
This is a very tasty bread. I used milk instead of water to enrich it for my bread loving daughter. I didn't have dry milk-so I used coffee creamer! My family loves it and I am making it again for the second day in a row. We especially loved it for toast this morning.
Wasn't as Yeasty as we'd hoped, but was a delicious bread, and tasted great. Will keep in the files! It rose to a good consistency, not too airy, just about right. Worked great for our breakfast caserole.
I have been working my way through all the bread machine recipes on this site and so far this is my second favorite next to "Best Bread Machine Bread." This however has been my boyfriend's fave. This wasn't as light and fluffy as the BBMB, but the flavor was much more homemade tasting...now if I could combine the two with fluffiness of the BBMB(the technique didn't cross over when I tried) and the flavor of this. WOW!
Makes a very nice light but rich bread.
WONDERFUL!!!!!! I have made this over and over and it is great every time! Do not change a thing!! Thanks for the recipe!
I always use regular white and/or wheat flour, instead of bread flour just sift it well, I use splenda instead of sugar, and splenda brown sugar to replace brown sugar when a recipe calls for it.(cut amount of splnda brown sugar used to 1/2 of what recipe calls for, and I use powered butter milk. Excellent recipe the bread turned out so well I made more loaves to give away.
This bread was great. I did what another reviewer did and changed the sugar amount to 1/3 cup and that made the bread taste a little along the line of hawaiian sweet bread, which we love. But, I believe it would work quite well with just the 1T of sugar. It all depends on if you want your white bread a little sweet or not.
This is the best bread machine recipe, I didn't have AP flour so used bread flour 2 cups of white and 1 cup of whole meal. I have made it completely in the machine and it worked perfectly soft tasty bread that lasted up to three days. I have also made to the dough stage and then let it prove in the loaf tin covered by a tea towel for 1 hour, and baked for 20/25 mins at 180 C fan oven, again a perfect loaf that lasts.
I used all bread flour for this recipe and had to add about an extra cup to make the proper consistency. It rose a little too high for my machine so next time I will bake in the oven. But, WOW! Everything looked, tasted and smelled divine! Awesome recipe!
Very good i loved the taste, the bread rises perfect, this is the first time the bread is so good. I also add three sponds of gluten.
I exchanged powdered milk for liquid (and reduced the water), used King Arthur AP flour (it's high protein/gluten), and did an even exchange of oil to butter, and it turned out lovely! I think I had a touch too much liquid, as the bottom of the bread was slightly more dense than the top, and the top cratered a tiny bit, but I'm still learning my brand new bread machine, so it was prob user error.
WOW!! This is the best bread machine recipe I've ever made. I used 2 large eggs instead of 1 extra large. I'll be making this often!!
Epic failure, and I followed the recipe exactly. Not sure what happened, but it was a big disappointment :(
I made this exactly as written and it was perfect. My only complaint is that the recipe did not specify which size loaf to set the machine on. I went with 1.5 lb and it was delicious, def a do-again!!
It was my first time to make a bread and this one was taste, soft and so delicious! I would like to make this bread without bread machine. Is it possible?
This recipe has worked really well for me.
I ran out of store bought bread and made this for sandwiches. It was great!
I use this recipe every week to make our bread. I no longer buy store bought bread. We have a machine that makes it loaf size and this recipe is perfect!!
Perfect! I used whole wheat bread flour and it turned out great. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
This came out perfect! Great shape, great taste and good texture. I just have one question that applies to all machine breads: How do you keep them from drying out fast???? I still haven't figured that out. This was wonderful though, I tried another recipe the same day and this one was much better!
We had this with our dinner this evening and it had a wonderful flavor and moist texture. I have tried other recipes that generally have turned out too dry or hard. This was soft and moist. After reading other reviews, I chose to add an additional Tbsp of sugar and it turned out great, not too sweet. It is a great recipe for toast, sandwich bread or bread to serve with a meal. I will definitely make this recipe again!!:) I wish I could post a picture put it is not allowing uploads at this time.
I made this recipe and found it excellent but I followed some recommendations from other reviewers and add more sugar. This, however is a recipe for an excellent loaf of bread and I have shared it with others who agree.
Very good bread. I added a little extra sugar after reading one of the reviews. It was good, but I'm going to add 1/3 cup sugar (instead of 1 tablespoon) next time I make it, since that is the perfect amount in our favorite bread recipe.
How could a recipe so simple be this good? If you like a crispy crunchy crust that is not too thick with a light and fluffy white inside..you will love this recipe! Entire house fought over slices. I substituted olive oil for veggie oil - otherwise followed recipe to a T. Very very good!!!
Fabulous!!!
Very good and easy. Makes 1/2 loaf bread.
