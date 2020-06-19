Apple Matzo Kugel

42 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

The BEST kugel ever. I'm not Jewish but have a lot of Jewish friends, and they love this recipe! Good as a side dish, breakfast, dessert or snack!

By lorange7

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studio
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 inch baking dish. Break the matzo sheets into pieces, and soak in a bowl of water until soft. Drain in a colander, mashing to squeeze the water out.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, salt, sugar, oil and cinnamon. Add the soaked matzo, and mix well. Fold in the apples and raisins. Spoon into the prepared baking dish, and spread evenly.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, until nicely browned and apples are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 173.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022