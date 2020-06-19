Apple Matzo Kugel
The BEST kugel ever. I'm not Jewish but have a lot of Jewish friends, and they love this recipe! Good as a side dish, breakfast, dessert or snack!
This was easy and outstanding. However, I did make it low in fat. I used 3 egg whites in place of the whole eggs and I used 1/4 cup of applesauce in place of the oil.I sprayed the pan instead of greasing it. Then followed the recipe. It was great served warm from the oven and wonderful cold,too. It's a keeper!Read More
I also made this recipe according to the directions, and it was not good. Only one person in my house ate it, and they doused it with cream and sugar and ate it like cereal. Very bland. I wouldn't suggest it.Read More
This kugel was absolutely delicious! I changed the scale for 20 people because I had a large crowd this past Passover. This recipe called for 8 eggs but because we watch our fat, I used 4 whole eggs and 8 whites. I also used a little more raisins and added the juice and rind of one orange. I think because of the sweetness of the orange, I might use a little less sugar next time. My crowd dosen't usually eat sweet kugel but they devoured it. It was light, moist and extremely tasty. This will definitely be the kugel I make for all my future Passover dinners.
Excellent! So easy to make and tasted awesome! I did substitute 1/4 cup of applesauce for the oil (I try to cook using less fat) and gave the top of the kugel a dusting of cinnamon before putting it in the oven. Will definitely make again and forward on! Thanks!!!
really good kugel and incredible easy to make. used extra raisins and whole wheat matzo.
Mmmmmmmmm Mmmmmmmmmm Good! This is delicious. A wonderful addition to my Passover recipes although I am sure I'll be making this throughout the year. Thank you for a wonderful recipe. :0)
This is going to be a mainstay for our household during the winter holidays. I couldn't keep up with everyone's requests!
Our family and guests like this so much, I've now made it the last two years. I followed the recipe slavishly but needed to cook it 10 minutes longer. Also, next year I'll decrease the amount of sugar if the apples and raisins are again so sweet.
This Kugel is excellent!!!! I made it to contribute to a meal at my in-laws, and it was an instant hit!!!
I made this recipe exactly as presented, using whole wheat matzos. Inedible.
delicious! served it last night and I thought it was terrific! Also, very easy to make.
Made this last night for dinner. It was easy and delicious.
it does not look very appetizing but tastes delicious!!! everyone had seconds.
Wonderful dish! the flavor of the apples was simply wonderful and you could hardly feel that you were eating matza! wonderful as a dessert with ice cream.
Wonderful!!! All the recipes I used to have for this used a dozen eggs and a lot of sugar. This was a lot less, and it was great to make!! I doubled it and put it into a 9x13 pan. Came out wonderful!!!!
I needed an ethnic recipe for my son to take to school in kid size portions. I used 1/2 cup melted butter in place of the oil. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly, using Fuji apples. I filled cupcake papers about 3/4 way full and baked for 30 minutes until the apples were soft. I doubled the recipe and got 5 dozen cupcake portions. Thank you for the recipe!
I followed the recipe as stated. A simple apple kugel with good flavor and density. I actually preferred it the next day, both cold and warmed.
This matzo kugel was absolutely delicious! But, I substituted the oil for applesauce, because I saw many comments about this suggestion. It is very moist, and is a nice treat for Passover. The key is to slightly undercook it. When I saw it in the oven, I thought it wasn’t ready, but I took it out and it was perfect. Don’t overcook it or it will be hard and dry.
I love this. It even gets better after a couple days in the fridge.
I didn't add the raisins, and I decided this time (my second time making it), that the apples needed to be either chopped finer, or grated. I decided to grate them. It was really wonderful. Very tasty and not too sweet.
Delish!
I never made or had Kugel before this recipe. I was curious so I finally made it and really enjoyed it. Just the right amount of sweetness and a great snack.
Great recipe. Didn’t really make much of a change but did half white and half light brown sugar, little extra cinnamon, 1/2 tablespoon of orange juice.
My husband really loved it. I thought it was pretty good and very easy to make. I would probably add more sugar next time though. Or use a sweeter variety of apple.
So delicious! We had it with ice cream
Fantastic! This was the best matzos kugel I have ever made or tried. This is my new "go to" recipe.
Delicious!!!! even my picky twins loved it! a keeper
I served this as dessert with whipped cream one night during Passover, and I thought it also made a good breakfast the next day.
This came out dry and tasteless. :(
This was easy to make and delicious warm or cold. Was loved by all who had the pleasure to taste. Will make again.
Huge hit! Will be a staple for years to come!
Easy to make and delicious! Definitely will be a Passover staple for years to come, and it's good enough to eat year-round.
This is excellent. Easy to make and tastes like it took hours.
Excellent warm or hot! Used all the other reviewer suggestions (substitute applesauce for oil, half white and half light brown sugar, dust top with cinnamon).
