Karithopita
A honey lemon syrup is poured over the lightly spiced walnut cake to create a moist and delicious treat with a minimum of fuss.
We had to go to a dinner party and I was asked to bring a Greek dessert. I found this one and thought it sounded good, so I made it and brought it. The cake was a hit with all that ate it. I will put this one into my recipe box and make it again. I did make 1 1/2 recipes and put it into a 9x13 cake dish. Thanks for submitting this recipe.Read More
I am Greek and this is NOT your typical karithopita! This cake is more dense. It lacks allspice, orange zest, vanilla and clove. Definately didn't do anything for us. Lacks spice flavors. I'll keep searching....Read More
The whole family really liked this cake. I used butter instead of shortening and squeezed half a fresh lemon into the syrup (I know I added much more than a teaspoon). I used the food processor to blend the butter into the dry ingredients then mixed the milk, eggs and nuts in with a wooden spoon. In my oven this baked in 30 minutes.
this is very similar in flavor to baklava- excellent. I made this for a dinner and all guests raved about it. So simple too. I baked it in a 9inch square pan and sprinkled crushed walnuts on the top before cutting and serving.
