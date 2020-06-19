Karithopita

7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A honey lemon syrup is poured over the lightly spiced walnut cake to create a moist and delicious treat with a minimum of fuss.

By JediCynster

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 9 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch square baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, 3/4 cup of sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and cloves. Cut in the shortening until it is in very small pieces, then mix in the milk and egg using an electric mixer on low speed. Mix for about 1 minute, scraping the bottom of the bowl at least once to avoid lumps. Stir in walnuts by hand. Pour into the prepared pan, and spread evenly.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until a knife inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool cake in the pan for about 30 minutes while you prepare the honey syrup.

  • In a saucepan, stir together 1/4 cup of sugar and the water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Stir in the honey and lemon juice, and remove from heat.

  • Make slashes in the top of the cake in a diamond pattern using a knife. Pour the hot syrup over the top of the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 104.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022