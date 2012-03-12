Garlic and Herb Bread

This was a snap to assemble. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer from beginning to end, as I'm not one that has a bread maker. I proofed the yeast in my Kitchen Aid mixer bowl with the sugar and water for ten minutes to get the yeast to "bloom", then I added the vegetable oil and the rest of the dry ingredients. I did add in 3 tablespoons of Kraft parmesan cheese and I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I had to add one more tbsp. of flour to get the bread to jump on the bread hook, but it didn't need much more flour than that. I kneaded it with the bread hook for about five minutes, then set it to rise in a lightly covered, greased bowl on my warm heating pad for an hour. After it doubled, I formed the dough into rolls and plopped them into greased muffin tins. I got ten large rolls out of one recipe. I again covered it lightly and set it to rise on my heating pad again. 350* for 17 minutes was just right. When the rolls came out of the oven, I brushed just a touch of oil over the top for a nice bakery sheen. The flavor of these rolls is almost "ranch" like and the texture of these rolls was very soft and fluffy. (It's funny that it did turn out almost light in texture when the dough itself was so heavy feeling.) Next time, I might try using dry buttermilk powder and see if I can't get more of a buttermilk ranch flavor. As it is, this was a very good bread recipe. This will be very good with our spaghetti dinner.