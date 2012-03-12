Garlic and Herb Bread

This is wonderful with spaghetti, lasagna, or another Italian dish, but my family likes it with almost anything. It's very good if made the day before you need it, then split down the middle, buttered, and reheated at mealtime. I use a bread machine, but it can be made without. I like to use the dough cycle, then bake it in a French loaf pan.
I obviously wanted to give this a taste before I wrote my review and, *blush,* four slices later here I am. This bread is wonderful! I forgot to add the dry milk powder and that may just be one of the reasons why I liked this bread so much - dry milk powder helps to make a soft and fluffy bread, and I much prefer something sturdier, which this was. I noticed the reviews of this recipe run the gamut from its having too much flavor to not enough - I guess it depends not only on your taste buds but the herbs you use and how fresh they are (if they are on the brownish side definitely toss 'em!). I found it perfect with subtle, understated, well-balanced flavors. I used the French bread setting and got the sturdy, well-developed texture and crackly crust I wanted. I also reduced the sugar to 1 T. since I don't like much sweetness in my breads and to ensure it didn't over rise (which it still did a little bit so next time I'll use even less or none at all). Don't be put off by the title which could lead you to think this is a boldly flavored, GARLIC-y bread. It's not. Sure hope this recipe sees more activity, because it really is terrific.
This bread is out of this world. However the recipe doesn't tell how to cook if using the bread machine on the Dough Setting and baking in the oven. Temperature? Length? Time to rise before baking? I use my best cooking knowledge and seemed to do okay.
Good, but a little to herby tasting. I will leave out some of the other herbs next time and add a little more garlic. Good texture.
A little plain, but still good!
A family favorite - especially with pasta or soup!
This was a snap to assemble. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer from beginning to end, as I'm not one that has a bread maker. I proofed the yeast in my Kitchen Aid mixer bowl with the sugar and water for ten minutes to get the yeast to "bloom", then I added the vegetable oil and the rest of the dry ingredients. I did add in 3 tablespoons of Kraft parmesan cheese and I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I had to add one more tbsp. of flour to get the bread to jump on the bread hook, but it didn't need much more flour than that. I kneaded it with the bread hook for about five minutes, then set it to rise in a lightly covered, greased bowl on my warm heating pad for an hour. After it doubled, I formed the dough into rolls and plopped them into greased muffin tins. I got ten large rolls out of one recipe. I again covered it lightly and set it to rise on my heating pad again. 350* for 17 minutes was just right. When the rolls came out of the oven, I brushed just a touch of oil over the top for a nice bakery sheen. The flavor of these rolls is almost "ranch" like and the texture of these rolls was very soft and fluffy. (It's funny that it did turn out almost light in texture when the dough itself was so heavy feeling.) Next time, I might try using dry buttermilk powder and see if I can't get more of a buttermilk ranch flavor. As it is, this was a very good bread recipe. This will be very good with our spaghetti dinner.
Instead of bread - I made these into bread-sticks!! I couldn't see a reason why they wouldn't work. Baked up a few and they were very tasty. I'll be having a chicken and a beef/sausage lasagna for Easter and wanted to do something different than the usual garlic bread. I rolled and cut them out and then froze them so I could bake them fresh on Easter. I baked up a few and brushed a bit of melted butter & Parmesan on them towards the end of the baking time---yum! I think I will play with the butter mix some more before I bake the rest. But - loved the bread!! Wonder what kind of a pizza crust it would make!??
Just baked this in my bread machine. Mine also fell a little, but came out delicious! Only a couple of changes: I roasted two bulbs of garlic cloves in the oven and added those to the kneading cycle. they were pulverized into the dough, although my original intention was to have bits of garlic cloves for a more rustic type of bread. I also did not happen to have any celery seed or dill weed, so those ingredients were omitted. My husband says this bread is a keeper. We dip ours in herbed olive oil and enjoy!
I made this in my bread machine following the recipe as written. I found that the flavor of celery seed was overpowering and there was some bitterness which I think was the parsley. I will not make this again
Good bread. Bf commented it tastes like the country sage bread on this site. I'm not sure I agree, although there is celery seed in both recipes. I made the dough in my breadmachine the night before, but I wanted to bake it in the oven. I put it in the fridge during the day and was hoping it would rise in there. It didn't, and I took it out to rise but got tired of waiting. So it really didn't rise as it should have and was a bit dense, but pretty good. Since it was not room temp, I baked it at 350 for 45 minutes. Normally I would have put it in for 30 minutes. I'm a bit confused by other reviews that says this does not have a lot of flavor; it has a lot of flavor in it! You could easily reduce them or switch them around if you don't like a particular flavor.
A tasty bread to go with pasta dishes. I used 1 cup of almond milk instead of water and milk powder, olive oil instead of veg oil, minced fresh garlic and 1/2 of the flour for whole wheat flour. Also, I dissolved a Vit C tab in the almond milk(Vit C helps yeast make stronger bonds and make a better, softer dough. I always use it in my breads). I made the bread by hand which required some extra flour for kneading, and baked it in a loaf pan at 400 deg F until internal temp at 200 deg F. Will add more garlic next time since I am a bit of a garlic fiend.
After reading the reviews, I was really looking forward to eating this bread. Smelled wonderful while it was baking. However, what a disappointment - did not like the flavor at all. Oh well, on to the next recipe !
this is a good recipe - i love the smell of the bread. however, i don't have a bread machine and would love to learn at what temperature, and for how long to bake this. i've tried 350F and 375F and both times it has fallen...
This was very good. I started this in the breadmaker and finished in the oven. The house smelled wonderful while it was baking.
I attempted this recipe twice as written and it failed both times. The flour/liquid ratio seemed to be off. It wasn't forming a proper dough ball and there was lots of unincorporated flour in the pan. I checked my other recipes and they all called for 2 1/2 cups of flour as opposed to 3 cups and the same amounts of liquids. Not sure how everyone else seems to be getting it to work as written. Once I got the ingredient ratio right, it was terrific!
This recipe is outstanding. My husband and I love it. It has great flavor and is really easy to make. Sometimes I mix in the ingrediants and set my bread maker to the dough function then shape the dough into smallers balls for rolls. It bakes well in the oven if you prefer rolls to an entire loaf.
Oh, my, this is truly the best bread I believe I have ever tasted. I eliminated the sugar and powdered milk, everything else was the same. In the future I will add maybe 1 teaspoon of garlic. I had this with pasta tonight and it was wonderful!!!! The house smelled so good while it was baking that I could hardly wait for it to be done. I used the light white bread setting on the bread machine and it was perfect for texture and the crust was just right. I use this setting for french bread too because my machine makes the french bread crust too crusty.
I was very disappointed in this bread. There were wonderful reviews. I have been making bread for several years I followed the intructions exactly. I used my bread machine on the dough cycle. It was sticky and very difficult to get out of the pan. I let it rest on a floured sheet. I shaped it and put it in a loaf pan. After one hour it had risen but not as what I have seen before. I baked it at 375 for 30 minutes. The bread actually fell & flatened. It's baked , not doughy and somewhat flavourful, but not enough to make it again
This bread is the perfect complement to a lasagna dinner. The only changes I made were to omit the dill weed and celery seed. I shaped the dough into buns and baked them in a 400° oven for 15 minutes. They were delicious!
Wonderful texture- great flavor. After seeing some of the other reviews I went lighter on the seasonings, but next time I will double the garlic seasoning. I did not use powdered milk- but instead, 2 tbsp of milk. I baked on large light loaf setting of my machine which was about 3:15 total. Turned out perfect and didn’t sink in middle. Thanks for sharing!
I made this last night and topped with some cheddar and fresh grated parmesan. Overall it was pretty good, I feel like there may have been too much dried basil, there was a slightly bitter taste. I will most likely make it again and try tweaking the recipe a bit.
I made this in a bread machine on the dough setting. I did add a tspn of chopped garlic. I then rolled them into BreadSticks & tied some into knots. Brushed with eggwash & sprinkled with Garlic Salt & baked. It was delicious & easy.
