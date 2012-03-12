Garlic and Herb Bread

40 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 15
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This is wonderful with spaghetti, lasagna, or another Italian dish, but my family likes it with almost anything. It's very good if made the day before you need it, then split down the middle, buttered, and reheated at mealtime. I use a bread machine, but it can be made without. I like to use the dough cycle, then bake it in a French loaf pan.

By Sandy Speer

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -1 1/2 pound loaf
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • For bread machine: Place all ingredients in bread pan as recommended by your manufacturer. Process on "Regular" or "White Bread" cycle. Remove promptly after baking cycle is complete.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 238.5mg. Full Nutrition
