Plain and Simple Sourdough Bread
Simple sourdough bread for the bread machine.
I don't own a bread machine, so I made mine by hand. The first rise took only 25 mins! If you're making by hand, mix all ingredients (proof the yeast in 1/4 cup of the water and a teaspoon of sugar), turn onto a floured surface, and knead 8-10 mins. Put into a lightly oiled bowl, turn once to coat, cover, and place in a slightly warm oven for about 25 mins. Punch down, cut/shape, then place on baking pan and cover to let rise at room temp while you preheat the oven. Score just before placing in a 375 degree oven for about 30 mins. Mine came out plain, but I blame that on my young starter. Fantastic! EDIT: The second time I made this, I wanted good dinner rolls, so I used a cup of a half-water, half-flour mixture in place of sourdough starter, and it made FABULOUS plain white dinner rolls.Read More
Awful, flattest, worst sour dough bread I have ever experimented with.Read More
It worked! However, every starter is different and you need a bit of breadmaking experience to judge whether your starter is too acidic/sour(then it needs either flour feeding and/or soda to neutralize) or whether it is frothy or too flat (then it needs added yeast to help out) and check to see if your dough is smooth just before rising or needs a few drops more water or a few shakes more water to make a stiff dough.
this IS plain and simple. I don't have a bread machine and the rule of thumb I was told for sourdough is 1.5 cups of starter per loaf when not using yeast. To me the beauty of using starter is *not* needing the yeast. Also, with starter/no yeast you get a much slower fermentation and thus a better "sourdough" flavor to the bread. That said, I understand that this recipie is intended for a bread machine which pretty much makes the added yeast necessary. To make it "non machine" oriented I just eliminated the yeast, and used 1.5c starter and 1/4 c. of water to make up the same liquid content. There is only 1 recipie I found here on AR that uses no bread machine and no added yeast like I was looking for. I tried it and didn't like it...so started playing with other ones for the bread machines. I like this one the best with the changes in the starter above. This one has a good bite to it like sourdough should. The others I tried came out too sweet like plain old white bread.*made this a few more times and tweaked it. Knead about 50 times since the bread dough machine "does it for you". Normally bread bakes in about 30 minutes. The last time I didn't hear the timer go off and it baked a lot longer. It came out NICE and crusty that way...family declared it just perfect!
Have made this bread twice and also used the dough setting to make rolls twice. All results have been outstanding. Many thanks for sharing.
I haven't had sourdough in several years and this was just the taste I was hoping for. I made rolls because I am better able to control my portions. They were crusty and sour. I'll make this again often. I had to work in about another half cup of flour while making them into rolls because the dough was so sticky. Really good!
nice, simple and quick recipe with good results - even better, no sugar, butter or oil required. Have tried with a variety of sourdough mixtures and it works perfectly everytime.
Easy to make. I used my sweet sourdough starter and the bread truned out great. It was a light fluffy bread, not heavy at all. Will make this one again!
I did this recipe with my bread machine on 'dough' and then I cut the dough into 12 equal portions and made buns out of them. The family just loves it.
This bread turned out fantastic. The loaf was crusty on the outside and moist on the inside. Everyone loved it. My son said that it was the best bread that he had ever tasted. Thanks Jennifer!
I'm at sea level and had to add nearly 1/4 cup of flour to get the dough to the right consistency, so at high altitudes I imagine even more flour would be needed. We made the first loaf exactly to the recipe and left the dough sticky - it rose again in a bread pan and made a passable loaf. The second time I added more flour and the loaf was really good. We don't like breaking teeth on rock hard crust, so we rub the whole loaf with a stick of butter while it's still hot from the oven (even the sides and bottom) and keep the loaf in a covered container to keep it soft. My husband likes a sweeter sourdough so the loaf that's in now has a couple of tablespoons of sugar in it. along with the extra flour. To those wishing for a recipe that called for only starter and no yeast - that isn't likely for a bread machine since the rising time for starter only without granulated yeast could be 3 or 4 hours easily and the bread machine rise time is less; therefore, SOME dry yeast is always going to be called for in the bread machine recipes. Do an internet search for "sourdough forum" and you'll come up with places that sourdough experts talk about their starters, their techniques and recipes... it's a great way to get help and ideas.
Delish! Made it just as written.
First time making sourdough bread, and it couldn't have been easier! I don't have a bread machine so I followed earlier advice: proof the yeast in 1/4 cup water, knead dough for 10 minutes on floured service, let rise in warm oven (I forgot about it and left it in the oven for 45 minutes), punch down, shape loaf, let rise for 20-30 minutes. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes. Amazing sourdough bread! My sourdough starter smells awesome though, so that certainly helped!
This could not have been any easier! It is important to remember when one is working with a starter that a recipe is more of a guideline then set-in-stone directions. Your starter is different from mine, which is different from the next guy's. So it is not the recipes fault if the starter you use requires you to add more flour, or conversely, more liquid. That being said, I added 3 cups of flour and set my bread machine on the dough cycle. Then I punched it down, rolled it in a ball and let it rise, covered in a greased bowl for about an hour. Then I made big, soft sourdough pretzels out of it. Oh. My. Goodness! So, so yummy. Just totally delicious! They were completely devoured, all 12 of them, by the 4 of us in a matter of minutes. Great recipe, Jennifer! Thanks :)
We loved this and used it for sandwiches with leftover Easter ham! I added a teaspoon of sugar and a tablespoon of salted butter; only used 1 teaspoon salt. I made it by hand, let it rise as a french-type loaf, slashed it and baked at 400 for about 20-25 minutes. Delicious!
This was my first time making sourdough bread and it came out pretty good. My starter is made of just flour and water (one cup of each at room temp, wait 24 hours, dump out half then add 1/2 cup each flour and water, repeat every 24 hours stirring frequently until froth/foam forms). I was very happy with how well this rose and how easy the dough was to work with. I used the dough cycle on my bread machine. When it was done, I kneaded it a few times, then shaped in an oval loaf. I covered and let rise in a warm place for about 40 minutes, then baked it at 400 degrees for about 35 minutes so it was nice and crusty. The bread did dry out pretty fast the next day, but it makes wonderful toast.
I can't imagine an easier bread! So delicious, we have been making it every other day. I haven't felt the need to even look for another recipe, this is the one!
Great taste and texture
My starter is new and not especially sour yet, but this recipe keeps producing consistently delicious bread. It has a medium density texture and keeps well for at least 4 days.
I have made this 5 times in the last 2 weeks, It makes a very nice loaf of bread, even as written! I do find that I tend to play with recipes and do not like to read a review that is marked awful, when you read on about what they didn't add or added something else to it. To me, review the exact recipe! With that said, I do play with recipes after I make the EXACT one, it is only fair to review it that way. I do like to share a tip that works very well for me, I take a rolls size pinch of the dough and store it in the refrigerator or Freezer... depending on how long between batches I am make. It stores well in the refrigerator for a week. I add that to the next loaf of bread to boost the sour dough flavor! Try the recipe, as is, you will love it. Thanks for sharing!
To develop a more sour taste, once the breadmaker has mixed the ingredients well, take the whole pan out of the machine, cover it in plastic wrap or transfer to a container to prevent moisture loss, and stick in the fridge overnight or for two days, then put it back in the breadmaker and restart the baking cycle. It's very important that all ingredients are room temperature before starting the baking process. According to other internet sources, sourdough is supposed to be slightly healthier than white bread due to the acids which make the taste having a stabilizing effect on blood glucose levels. Beware using wheat flour, it has different gluten levels and the yeasts may need more time to break it down. Experiment!
omgosh... this is the best and most simple sourdough roll recipe that I ever made! tysvm Jennifer! Mine, too, was a little bit sticky; but I added about 2 tablespoons of flour and it was perfect (I guess maybe it depends on the altitude and/or humidity level where one lives). I separated the dough into 8 sections, coated my palms with EVOO, and rolled each section into a slightly flattened ball then set them on a non-stick cookie sheet with about 1/2" between each roll. I warmed up my oven (then turned it off) and set them in there with a pastry cloth over them for a little over an hour until they doubled in size; then I preheated my oven to 350 F and baked them for about 15 minutes. Absolutely wonderful!!!
Fabulous. I have tried some sourdough recipes off this site & this one was hands down the BEST. Crusty, light exterior...chewy, tangy-sour inside. Works best when you have your starter at room temp.
This turned out pretty good - although I did have to add more flour. This was my first time using my starter and the bread definitely had that "sour" taste to it. I made the dough in the breadmaker and then shaped it and baked it in the oven.
WOW, this was excellent. I mixed in my bread machine with the dough setting, formed into an oblong size, put on a greased cookie sheet, let it rise until double, brushed it with egg wash and then sprinkled with dry onion flakes. I baked it at 375 for 30 minutes. It doubled in size in the oven and was amazingly good. The crust was crisp and the inside light and tender. We teamed it with a great salad and it was perfect. I am going to form this into small rolls next time or baguette size. Give it a try. It is wonderful. I substituted the white flour for all wheat flour and it was great also and healthier but still soft and fluffy on the inside.
I make this exact bread every single week, and it doesn't last longer than it takes it to cool. It works PERFECT every time, and when my family comes over, they always kindly ask if I made it. It's the closest thing to San Francisco Sourdough as I've ever had (y'know besides in SF). THANK YOU for this recipe. :)I wish I could give more stars.
excellent! The only sour dough recipe I've found that is successful, even if I make it in the conventional oven. I make the dough in the machine and split the final dough in half. The first half I split up into about eight little balls that I make into dinner rolls, and the other half I put in a GREASED loaf pan. Rising outside the machine takes about 1 hour when it's 70 degrees and up outside, longer otherwise. While preheating my oven, I set the dough balls and loaf inside the cold oven when I'm in a pinch for time and the rise is perfect when the temp gets to 375. Bake for 15 minutes. Makes AWESOME bakery style bread.
I don't have a bread machine, and it came out great. First rising for 1 hour and second rising for 40 min. Baked @400 for 20min. Very nice and crispy crust but soft on the inside. I did have to add more bread flour but all starters are different. I did add just a pinch of sugar as a catalyst, as I was using a starter that was made from grapes and does not have any processed yeast in the starter(which was also my first time w/this starter). This is like a classic french-no oil which is nice and makes for a nice crusty loaf. thanks, I would definitely use this recipe again.
This was my first sourdough bread experience and certainly not my last.This recipe is a "dinktum to my danktum" as we say here in the south.I did have to add 3/4 cup extra of warm water because it was too dry I thought but it turned out wonderful.Thanks
This is a great recipe - I used 2 teaspoons of bread enhancer.
This was the first successful bread-making endeavor I've had. I don't have a bread machine. I mixed the ingredients and kneaded into an elastic dough (required about 1/4 cup extra flour). I let it rise 1 hour and 30 minutes then punched down and formed into 2 baguette-style loafs, let rise another hour, then baked 20 minutes at 375. The texture was great, like something I'd buy at the local bakery. Saving this recipe!
I don't have a bread machine so I comprimised. I added 3 tablespoons of sugar warm water and yeast mix and set aside until foaming. Once everything else was added, I kneaded for 10 minuted, let rise until doubled, punched down, split the dough and placed into two loaf pans, let rise again until doubled, then baked at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. I used the Amish Friendship Sourdough starter, and it came out tasting more like a sour Chalah bread! A very sweet, with a hint of sourdough, bread!!
I've tried several Sourdough variations and this is my family favorite. I added 4 T. organic apple cider vinegar to sour it up more (in place of 4T of the water). Bread making is not an exact science, but I get pretty consistent results with this recipe. The only bad batches I had were when I used AP flour instead of bread flour. (resulted in "bricks"!)
My question is...why do we need to add yeast when we are using a starter that is yeast? Sorry it sounds really good but I haven't tried it...need to know an answer to my question first!
I just got my starter ready and wanted to try a great sourdough recipe and found this one! It worked Great! Very pleased with the results. Used my bread machine on setting 1. Loaf was perfect and light. I did use the suggestion of putting the yeast in warm water first, with about a teaspoon of sugar, to help the rise and it worked perfectly. Thank you!
the first time I made it I peeked in and saw the dough was very wet so I added flour to it.. was way too heavy. I made it again following the recipe exactly and it is by far the very best bread I have ever made!!
This bread came out almost perfect. It was a little dense and didn't rise as much as I expected. However, it tasted great and was perfect for sandwiches. For the second loaf I tried adding the yeast to the water and letting it set for 10 minutes before adding the other ingredients. I also added 1 tablespoon of sugar to the water/yeast mixture. This time I was afraid it was going to rise too high but it turned out to be a perfect loaf of bread. With just a slight tweak this is a perfect sourdough recipe.
I thought this recipe tasted delicious. Was so easy to do. Will be using it regulary.
This recipe is outstanding! It is definitely getting added to the recipe book. I had tried "San Francisco Sourdough" from this site, but didn't like the texture -- it didn't seem like a true sourdough to me. I don't have a bread machine, so I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and proofed my yeast in my stand mixer bowl with a pinch of sugar and 1/4 cup warm water. I then added all of the ingredients (adding more flour as needed) and mixed on low with my dough-hook until I had a nice non-sticky texture. I then "kneaded" it on speed 4 for a couple of minutes. I let it rise for about an hour and then made a dozen rolls. I let the rolls rise for about a half hour until I cooked them at 375 for 15 minutes. One thing I did that no one else has mentioned is spray the rolls with water throughout the baking process. Since I cooked the rolls for 15 minutes, I spritzed them every five minutes or so -- that's how you get that nice chewy crust. I can't wait to make these again as my starter keeps maturing. Huge thumbs-up!
Twas good eating.
Nothing special.
Very good and mine wasn't a strong sourdourgh flavor, but still good! I love baking homemade fresh bread. Mine set out for about 3 days, but still feeding my starter and hopefully the next baking, the bread will have a stronger flavor. So simple and only uses a handful of ingredients!
My first sourdough- and this was fantastic! I did have to use more flour than the recipe called for. It turned out light, and soft, rose beautifully.
I like this bread this is my second time making it. The crust is hard and the inside is soft and spongey. I dont recomend dividing it into 12 rolls the outside is too hard for that plus the rolls are pretty small. It doesnt make that much dough when you take it out of the machine and divide it. Then it doubles as it rises but they are still tiny rolls nothing you could make a sandwich on. Overall I like the flavor and the texture its a good bread!
These were delicious. I used the dough cycle on the bread machine and then punched it down and turned into a greased bowl. I let it rest 15 minutes and then shaped into 8 smallish rolls and 1 boule. Very tasty bread using my first amount of starter from the Sourdough Starter recipe on here. I will keep making these for a long time. I haven't bought bread in about a month, using my recipes from here and the bread machine. I like that you control the ingredients and get to eat these right out of the oven! Thank you Jennifer for such a simple yet tasty recipe.
I have to admit I was very skeptical about even trying this sourdough bread recipe. Seemed like giving up on the real thing. But, I don't always want to spend two days making a loaf. I made this one today and I'm shocked at the result! Great flavor and texture! The crust is definitely different but, the ease and time difference is worth it. This will be my quick and easy go to for sourdough now...Thank you!
This recipe worked very well with my bread machine... first one that rose to the occasion! Taste good too. Thanks!
I have made this recipe daily for the last 4 weeks and its awesome! Comes out perfect. I started my sourdough starter from a starter culture packet and it must be getting better and better because it comes out chewy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. I make it in the bread machine. I had been making my bread in the overn but it comes out so much better from the bread machine and this recipe.
Pretty good. My starter was not a good one, but the bread still turned out yummy.
This was a really easy and good recipe. I put everything in the bread machine and let it knead it for about 10 to 15 mins. Then took it out and covered it in an oiled bowl for 40 mins. Also warmed up the oven and turn it off for quick rising. Then took it out after 40 mins. and rolled it flat and rolled it into a roll like the french baguette recipe. Covered it and put it back in the oven for another 30 mins. Baked at 400 degrees until brown. Delicious! The crust was chewy and crispy at the same time. Inside was also soft. Thanks for the recipe!
What a perfect loaf of bread!! Big and crusty. My family loved it. Thanks for sharing.
HOW did anyone make this bread as written???? I just loaded my bread machine with the ingredients as listed...it looked like a batter bread! I had to add more than another cup of flour to make it come together. Still waiting to see how it turns out.
I've never made sourdough bread before and was a little intimidated. But this was easy and very good! Have made it twice already :)
These were good! I haven't found the trick to getting a nice crust on sourdough yet. I can bake other breads like a champ, but for some reason this is a challenge for me. If anyone can figure it out, let me know! The only thing I haven't tried is an egg white wash. I sprayed these with water with no very good results, but the bread itself was wonderful!
Wow....I didn't use a bread machine and I doubled the recipe and it came out wonderful. YUMMY!
I had to add lots of flour to my sour dough starter.
Thanks so much for sharing this recipe...although I shouldn't be eating all this delicious bread! I have been using this recipe with my Sourdough Starter for a couple of months now. I make my bread with the help of a KitchenAid so I took "breadguy's" advice along with Kris(py)'s instructions for making by hand. Together we have created an awesome, easy bread which I make every weekend for the week ahead! After a time or two one really does make the recipe fit the circumstances but so far, no fail!
My husband can't get enough. I was always afraid to try making sourdough because I thought it would be hard, but this recipe was easy to follow and turned out amazing. My husband said it reminded him of San Francisco sourdough. Thank you for sharing.
i made this today, its the first sourdough bread i ever made so i was worried it might not turn out BUT IT WAS AWESOME!!!!!! i will be making this very often now, i did add a little shortening cuz i messed up n looked at my machine cook book n i think i might have put in too much flour cuz i had to add extra water but in spite of my messing up it turned out so yummy n it was light n fluffy with a nice crunchy crust
Thank you for sharing this sourdough recipe. I have been using this same recipe for years!! I use the basic bread setting.
So so easy, yet wonderful! Makes a perfect loaf every time. This has become a regular staple in our house.
It worked!!! And it was delicious! I was skeptical, but I followed the recipe exactly and left the bread machine to do it's thing. I wasn't sure what it would look like but it was perfect.
THE sourdough recipe. Couldn't be any better or easier.
My first time making sourdough bread. I used the Amish Friendship starter and these rolls came out super for our Thanksgiving dinner. I will make these again.
amazing! I brought this down to 9 servings to fit in my 1 lb. bread machine.
Fabulous bread! Use all sour dough starter, no water for a stronger flavour. I use dough setting in the breadmaker, let it rise on a cookie sheet for about an hour, then cook for 35 minutes in 360F oven.
This recipe lives up to it's name. Pretty basic but not too shabby.
I don't have a bread machine, and this recipe still works great with homemade sourdough starter. I usually double it, and use 3 cups or white flour and 2 1/3 cups of whole wheat. After 2 sessions of kneading and letting it rise, it comes out of the oven wonderfully fluffy with a fantastic crispy crust
My new favorite bread recipe!
Excellent recipe. I used the rapid bake setting, increased the yeast by 1 tsp and had an amazing loaf ready is less than 2 hrs. Fantastic!
Perfect. I was skeptical at first...it seemed like too much liquid with the water and starter and it looked too soupy in the beginning. But it turner out absolutely perfect. Thank you.
This bread is definitely tasty, but it is too salty for me. Next time I make it, I will reduce the salt.
Excellent recipe! I did have to add a little more flour, which varies with every batch depending on humidity, etc. I also added some honey to the mix. Great texture - crisp but chewy crust, tender middle. Very nice! We'll be using this one again and again. :o)
This made a good basic sourdough, but only after I added another 2/3 c flour. It was very wet to start with.
After trying a couple of different sourdough recipes in my bread machine, using my own starter, I found this recipe to be easy and delicious. Thank you!
I'm really not sure how to rate this recipe. I bake a lot and am known for my bread and rolls being wonderful. Mine, using this recipe however, turned out to be the absolute worst looking bread and was good for nothing but toast because it was thick and heavy. Even at that it grossed me out and I threw it away. I think the recipe is probably good depending on 'what type' of starter you are using. I bake great bread but I am pretty unfamiliar with sourdough breads. In researching, I found that starters vary greatly and my particular starter is done with no flour, just water, sugar, and potato flakes so it would not have the same consistency as someone who used the 1c. flour/1c. water starter. I wish there was a distinction in all the sourdough recipes on here because then I'd know what type of bread is made with my type of starter. Many years ago I had a recipe for starter with the potato flakes and had the recipe to go with it but somewhere along the line it was lost. It was light and wonderful...not brick-like as this recipe was with my particular starter. If anyone reads this review and has a sourdough recipe using the type of starter I described I sure would appreciate seeing it on here along with a warning on which type of starter it uses. ;)
Worked great in my bread machine... My starter runs SLOW, so the added yeast was a benefit.
I love this bread. I am new to baking bread, and the first time I made this my kids and my husband devoured it in 1 hour! I have made this now 5 times and my results are always great.
LOVE THIS! I made dinner rolls with this recipe last night. I put in the ingredients and used the dough setting on my bread machine. After the first rise, I took the dough out, punched it down, divided into 16 rolls (in two pie dishes) and allowed to rise once more and baked at 375º for about 20 minutes just in time for supper. They were cheerfully demolished by my very happy family. *** I did add about two teaspoons of sugar just to give the recipe a hint of sweetness.
Even though my starter wasn't quite right, this bread turned out wonderfull; its texture was perfect and its taste delicately sour. Gonna make it often.
This was an incredibly easy recipe! I do believe that the quality of your finished product will really depend on the quality of your starter. I mixed it up on the dough cycle then made it into 12 good sized rolls & baked them til golden. Only problem is they are so much better than store bought that my husband wants them all the time!
very nice and simple recipe. i had to add a bit of flour in the kneading process to make it the correct texture.
These are pretty dense, they'll do for today but I probably won't make these again (I made rolls).
Great. I made it in a bread pan and no bread pan came out almost flat 2' middle. Crispy and chewy. Ohh so good. Its simple.
Great bread. I substituted in a bit of whole wheat flour.
I was a little anxious about this as I was oven baking it and not using a bread machine. Right after I dumped the yeast in I wondered if I should have proofed it first as I normally do, but it was too late, so I just hoped for the best. And I got it. Fantastic. This recipe is going to Christmas Dinner.
Just took loaf out of machine and a bit disappointed. First, I noticed during the kneading process the dough was too wet, so I added flour (about 1/3 c total). I set my machine for medium crust. The loaf didn't rise as much as I anticipated and it didn't brown. The taste is great but a little too dense for me. I will defintely try this again but perhaps with increasing the yeast and use the dark crust setting.
Excellent bread. I made it by hand using Kris(py)'s instructions, with my starter that's now about a month old - turned out great! And it's so easy to make!
Easy and delicious-we love it.
This is my standard recipe, thank you so much, we love this. My co workers love this as well! I too do not own a bread machine and follow same recipe using basic bread baking methods. I have tried other recipes and always come back to this one!
Excellent! I usually use the machine just to make the dough. With this recipe I let the machine bake the bread as well. The result was the perfect sourdough! THANK YOU!
I LOVE this bread and so does my rooommate. I typically make whole grain breads, so I've been experiencing with my starter and adding whole wheat flour to it each week. So far the bread still turns out so amazing! I think I may even like it more!
Made this for the first time today using a new starter (2 weeks old) and i turned out fabulous! I did substitute milk for the water because I wanted a softer crust. I made mine in the oven, I baked bread bowls for 40 minutes at 375. I did use an egg wash as I was making bread bowls for chowder - and it turned out perfect. The dough was the best dough to work with. Very forgiving and very easy.
I was a little disappointed in the texture and flavor of this bread. It's not bad but there are bread recipes I like better.
This is a keeper. Next time I will have to make a double batch to make sure I get one.
Don't know what the deal is with those who said this recipe is no good--clearly they screwed it up, maybe their starter was bad, possibly they didn't proof their yeast, which is essential, and I notice that the author did not list a teaspoon of sugar for the proofing, so that might be the problem....this made the best sourdough rolls I've ever had, and that's the truth. I did not use a bread machine, but it doesn't matter, if you can put together the ingredients for a proper bread recipe and know what you're doing, this is a very easy, reliable recipe with great results.
I love this recipe, it is simple to work with and not loaded with oil and sugar! I didn't use a bread machine as I wanted an extra tangy loaf for an evening meal I was preparing. After the first rise 2hrs, I gently divided the dough into small loaf pans (no punching down) and then left to rise the rest of the day (7hrs). I used a little more starter and a little less water, an egg wash for the crust, scored the tops and baked about 1 hr before the meal and it looked and tasted wonderful! Not a crumb was left.
Fantastic, easy recipe! I started my sourdough starter on Sunday and used it in this recipe on Wed. I made 8 large rolls after using the bread machine dough cycle and baked them in a greased pan at 375 per another review for 15 minutes. Perfect crust and interior.
My husband liked the recipe as is. Sweet and simple. I liked to make things harder so I increased the second batches starter and added 2 tablespoons of butter. I am happy to find a recipe for my bread maker. Tonight I might even make a few sourdough cinnamon rolls.
