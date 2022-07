Plain and Simple Sourdough Bread

I'm really not sure how to rate this recipe. I bake a lot and am known for my bread and rolls being wonderful. Mine, using this recipe however, turned out to be the absolute worst looking bread and was good for nothing but toast because it was thick and heavy. Even at that it grossed me out and I threw it away. I think the recipe is probably good depending on 'what type' of starter you are using. I bake great bread but I am pretty unfamiliar with sourdough breads. In researching, I found that starters vary greatly and my particular starter is done with no flour, just water, sugar, and potato flakes so it would not have the same consistency as someone who used the 1c. flour/1c. water starter. I wish there was a distinction in all the sourdough recipes on here because then I'd know what type of bread is made with my type of starter. Many years ago I had a recipe for starter with the potato flakes and had the recipe to go with it but somewhere along the line it was lost. It was light and wonderful...not brick-like as this recipe was with my particular starter. If anyone reads this review and has a sourdough recipe using the type of starter I described I sure would appreciate seeing it on here along with a warning on which type of starter it uses. ;)