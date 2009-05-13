Plain and Simple Sourdough Bread

218 Ratings
  • 5 167
  • 4 31
  • 3 14
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

Simple sourdough bread for the bread machine.

By Jennifer

Gallery
28 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add all ingredients in order suggested by your manufacturer.

    Advertisement

  • Select white bread setting and push start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 295.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022