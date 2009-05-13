Plain and Simple Sourdough Bread

this IS plain and simple. I don't have a bread machine and the rule of thumb I was told for sourdough is 1.5 cups of starter per loaf when not using yeast. To me the beauty of using starter is *not* needing the yeast. Also, with starter/no yeast you get a much slower fermentation and thus a better "sourdough" flavor to the bread. That said, I understand that this recipie is intended for a bread machine which pretty much makes the added yeast necessary. To make it "non machine" oriented I just eliminated the yeast, and used 1.5c starter and 1/4 c. of water to make up the same liquid content. There is only 1 recipie I found here on AR that uses no bread machine and no added yeast like I was looking for. I tried it and didn't like it...so started playing with other ones for the bread machines. I like this one the best with the changes in the starter above. This one has a good bite to it like sourdough should. The others I tried came out too sweet like plain old white bread.*made this a few more times and tweaked it. Knead about 50 times since the bread dough machine "does it for you". Normally bread bakes in about 30 minutes. The last time I didn't hear the timer go off and it baked a lot longer. It came out NICE and crusty that way...family declared it just perfect!