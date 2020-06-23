1 of 146

Rating: 5 stars My grandparents came from Mexico and I grew up eating this dish. I prefer the ratio of 1 egg to 1 tortilla. I first cut the tortilla into thin strips about 2" long by 1/2 inch thick and fry the tortillas until they are crisp all the way through. Remove from pan, lightly salt and drain on paper towel. Then I add chopped onion and saute until soft, add the beaten eggs that have been lightly seasoned with garlic salt, then spread the fried tortilla strips over the eggs. You can now add salsa if you like or not. Once the eggs are set on the bottom, flip the eggs over small sections and cook until done. The tortilla strips should be softened and give the eggs an almost "meaty" taste. You may garnish with shredded cheese, sour cream and avacado slices. For meat-eaters you can add crumbled bacon as a garnish. Migas are a 5 star recipe and everybody that eats them, loves them. Helpful (213)

Rating: 5 stars My best friend is Mexican and taught me how to make Migas. As we were cooking the tortillas, we decided to throw in some other things I had on hand...We ended up adding fresh pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, shredded cheese, and cumin, which is a MUST for this dish. We then took flour tortillas, spread a layer of refried beans, added a serving of the migas, topped with hot sauce and sliced avocado, and rolled the tortilla into a breakfast burrito. SO GOOD! This is one of my favorite meals to make. Everyone loves it! Helpful (133)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making something like this for a few years now after having eaten it in Mexico when I lived there. Now my children even love it! An addition I can suggest is to add salsa (any heat you desire)or a green tomatillo salsa to the pan after the eggs have set up. You can also sprinkle shredded cheese (your favorite or a good Manchego)to the top of everything OR serve it as is with a side of black beans and sliced avocado. Makes for a hearty brunch. Delicious! Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars I grew up eating this dish as well. I don't know if it was because my Mexican father taught my mother to make it (and she revised it) but we always added diced tomatoes and green chile salsa. This has always been a favorite of mine and traditionally it is a way of using old partly dried corn tortillas. Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars Great starter recipe! I sauteed around 1/4 cup of chopped onions in butter until soft before adding the torn tortillas. It was very tasty. Even my children who usually don't care for eggs enjoyed this dish. Make sure that you allow the tortillas to crisp around the edges (you may need to add a bit more oil for this to happen) as it makes all the difference in the world in the end product. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I loved the idea of this recipe, but didn't have any corn tortillas on hand. I did have corn chips, though, so I crushed them into the beaten eggs and then scrambled it all together. Delicious! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I added jalopinos onion and tomato to the mixture. I also added chedder cheese on top. At the table I added salsa and sour cream. The end result oh so good!!!!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I prefer a 1:1 egg tortilla ratio and half butter half evoo. I like to add red bell for color and diced (already cooked) potatoes. Zip thru tortillas with pizza cutter. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe.A friend of mine once told me about migas.This was my first time cooking/trying them and I was very impressed.It really hits the spot.I just made a serving for myself so I used 4 corn tortillas and two eggs.I also threw in one chipotle peopper along with about a tsp. of the adobo sauce and a little black peopper.Very nice. Helpful (11)