This is an awesome recipe! My husband loved it! It is soo easy! I added raisins instead of the currants and I liked that the raisins (being added in the last 5 min) didn't get chopped up but stayed whole and added a nice sweet flavor. I will definately make these again. This was my first time ever making hot cross buns and I will do it again! Review Number 2 on this recipe--I made this again but I got lazy and didn't want to make all those rolls so I made 12 and put the rest of the dough in a loaf pan. I let it rise as per instructions and baked it for 30 minutes. I took it out after 15 minutes because the top was golden brown. I tested it using a metal skewer. The inside was still gooey. I covered the loaf with foil and baked for another 10 minutes. Not quite done. Back in still covered for 5 more minutes. Done! I let it cool and frosted it with a carrot cake frosting of 8oz cream cheese, 4 tbsp butter and 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar. Now granted, it makes way too much for a bread ot rolls, but I also made a carrot cake that used most of it. My kids raved about the rolls! The bread came out good too although it was hard to cut and the individual slices didn't hold their shape as I was slicing it. An awesome recipe!!!!!!!!