Hot Cross Buns

270 Ratings
  • 5 178
  • 4 64
  • 3 14
  • 2 6
  • 1 8

Hot cross buns! Hot cross buns!

By LITSTER5

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
51 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 buns
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put warm water, butter, skim milk powder, 1/4 cup sugar, salt, egg, egg white, flour, and yeast in bread maker and start on dough program.

    Advertisement

  • When 5 minutes of kneading are left, add currants and cinnamon. Leave in machine till double.

  • Punch down on floured surface, cover, and let rest 10 minutes.

  • Shape into 12 balls and place in a greased 9 x 12 inch pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place till double, about 35-40 minutes.

  • Mix egg yolk and 2 tablespoons water. Brush on balls.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Remove from pan immediately and cool on wire rack.

  • To make crosses: mix together confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and milk. Place glaze in a piping bag or a sandwich bag with the corner snipped off; pipe a cross onto each roll.

Editor's Note:

To make this recipe in a stand mixer, combine warm water and yeast in the bowl of the mixer and let soften for about 5 minutes. Add flour, milk powder, sugar, salt, egg, and egg white. Mix on low speed using the dough hook, scraping the dough down occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add the softened butter, cinnamon, and currants and mix for an additional 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl, cover it with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel, and allow it to rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Proceed with the recipe instructions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 4g; cholesterol 40.3mg; sodium 108.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/27/2022